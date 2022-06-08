"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler has earned accolades for recent performances in films like The Meyerowitz Stories, Uncut Gems, and Hustle, the latter of which premiered on Netflix just this week, but historically speaking, critics haven’t exactly been kind to his filmography. That said, Sandler’s films have always been somewhat critic-proof for fans of his alternately goofy and unhinged comedic stylings, and many of them have become cult classics in their own right.

Listen Now: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Deezer | iHeart | Art19

With that in mind, we dive back into Sandler’s career to talk about a handful of fan favorites that, according to our hosts and their guest, may have been unfairly maligned. We’re talking about titles like Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, and Big Daddy, as well as a few others from the SNL alum.

(Photo by ©Columbia Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

Regular co-host Jacqueline Coley is back from her whirlwind tour of the Cannes Film Festival, and she and Mark Ellis welcome a particularly esteemed guest in this episode. Joining Mark and Jacqueline is actor and director Mark O’Brien; you know him from his work in films like Arrival, Ready or Not, and Marriage Story, and this week, he directs and stars in a new psychological thriller called The Righteous that is earning rave reviews. Tune in to hear him wax nostalgic about the underappreciated charms of Billy Madison and listen to the whole gang recite Sandler one-liners with glee.

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Check out some more episodes of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong:

If you have a suggestion for a movie or show you think we should do an episode on, let us know in the comments, or email us at rtiswrong@rottentomatoes.com.

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.