"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Stranger Things

Is Netflix's throwback horror hit starting to feel a little upside down, or is it still a colorful, thrilling dose of '80s nostalgia?

by | May 19, 2022 | Comments

Stranger Things became a legitimate phenomenon when it premiered on Netflix in 2016, tapping into a wave of ’80s nostalgia that swept through pop culture and continues to this day, even if it now competes with similar throwbacks to the ’90s and even the early 2000s. But now that we’ve had three seasons of the horror series, with a fourth on the way in the very near future, we thought it was a great time to look back on the adventures of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and the rest of the gang to see if the cracks are starting to show.

To be clear, all three seasons are Certified Fresh at 97%, 94%, and 89% on the Tomatometer, with similar high Audience Scores of 96%, 90%, and 86%. That slight downward trend is probably not too surprising, considering how well-received the first season was — it would be difficult for any TV show to beat or maintain scores like that. But there are certainly opinions out there on whether or not that first season even deserved the high praise that it got, and which season might, in fact, be better, and our guest this week is someone who has very strong feelings about all of that.

Regular co-hosts Jacqueline Coley and Mark Ellis are joined this week by returning guest Eric Striffler, who hosts Pretty Much It on YouTube and offers pop culture commentary on all of your favorite movies and TV shows. Eric is a fan of Stranger Things, but contrary to what the scores may indicate, he believes the third season is the best by far and makes a strong case for it. Mark loves the first season, but he barely got through the second and didn’t think season 3 was as big of a rebound as he had hoped. Jacqueline, on the other hand, vehemently disagrees with Eric and brings the hate for season 3, but her reason for that may raise some eyebrows. Tune in for the full conversation.

Check in every Thursday for a new episode of Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong (A Podcast From Rotten Tomatoes). Each week, hosts Jacqueline and Mark and guests go deep and settle the score on some of the most beloved – and despised – movies and TV shows ever made, directly taking on the statement we hear from so many fans: “Rotten Tomatoes is wrong.”

Meet the hosts

Jacqueline Coley is an editor at Rotten Tomatoes, with a focus on awards and indie coverage but with a passion for everything, from the MCU to musicals and period pieces. Coley is a regular moderator at conventions and other events, can be seen on Access Hollywood and other shows, and will not stand Constantine slander of any kind. Follow Jacqueline on Twitter: @THATjacqueline.

Mark Ellis is a comedian and contributing editor for Rotten Tomatoes. He currently hosts the Rotten Tomatoes series Versus, among others, and can be seen co-hosting the sports entertainment phenomenon Movie Trivia Schmoedown. His favorite Star Wars movie is Jedi (guess which one!), his favorite person is actually a dog (his beloved stepdaughter Mollie), and – thanks to this podcast – he’s about to watch Burlesque for the first time in his life. Follow Mark on Twitter: @markellislive.

