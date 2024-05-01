300 Best Movies of All Time

The highest-rated movies of all time, as reviewed and selected by Rotten Tomatoes critics and users.

1.

99% L.A. Confidential (1997)

2.

97% The Godfather (1972)

3.

99% Casablanca (1942)

4.

100% Seven Samurai (1954)

5.

99% Parasite (2019)

6.

98% Schindler's List (1993)

7.

96% Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

8.

100% Toy Story 2 (1999)

9.

98% Chinatown (1974)

10.

99% On the Waterfront (1954)

11.

99% The Battle of Algiers (1966)

12.

100% Toy Story (1995)

13.

98% Rear Window (1954)

14.

98% Modern Times (1936)

15.

99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

16.

99% All About Eve (1950)

17.

96% Spirited Away (2001)

18.

98% Up (2009)

19.

99% The Third Man (1949)

20.

97% Spotlight (2015)

21.

97% Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

22.

100% The Philadelphia Story (1940)

23.

99% Finding Nemo (2003)

24.

100% Singin' in the Rain (1952)

25.

100% 12 Angry Men (1957)

26.

98% Toy Story 3 (2010)

27.

98% Sunset Boulevard (1950)

28.

97% Coco (2017)

29.

96% The Godfather, Part II (1974)

30.

100% Three Colors: Red (1994)

31.

99% Selma (2014)

32.

98% Zootopia (2016)

33.

99% Citizen Kane (1941)

34.

97% Annie Hall (1977)

35.

100% Cool Hand Luke (1967)

36.

97% The Holdovers (2023)

37.

98% Inside Out (2015)

38.

98% Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

39.

98% Let the Right One In (2008)

40.

95% The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

41.

97% Knives Out (2019)

42.

100% M (1931)

43.

97% Toy Story 4 (2019)

44.

98% The Wrestler (2008)

45.

95% Goodfellas (1990)

46.

98% The Wizard of Oz (1939)

47.

97% Double Indemnity (1944)

48.

97% Psycho (1960)

49.

99% Paddington 2 (2017)

50.

100% Before Sunrise (1995)

51.

94% The Dark Knight (2008)

52.

99% The Maltese Falcon (1941)

53.

98% It Happened One Night (1934)

54.

100% The Wages of Fear (1953)

55.

97% North by Northwest (1959)

56.

99% Bicycle Thieves (1948)

57.

93% Alien (1979)

58.

96% Argo (2012)

59.

98% Get Out (2017)

60.

100% The Kid (1921)

61.

96% Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

62.

95% The Pianist (2002)

63.

100% Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)

64.

99% The 400 Blows (1959)

65.

100% Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

66.

98% The Big Sick (2017)

67.

98% Minari (2020)

68.

97% Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

69.

100% The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

70.

97% Apocalypse Now (1979)

71.

97% Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

72.

98% The Last Picture Show (1971)

73.

100% Tampopo (1985)

74.

97% Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

75.

100% Tokyo Story (1953)

76.

98% A Hard Day's Night (1964)

77.

97% Metropolis (1927)

78.

97% Good Will Hunting (1997)

79.

100% The Gold Rush (1925)

80.

98% Aliens (1986)

81.

95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

82.

97% The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

83.

96% Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

84.

95% The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

85.

100% Fanny and Alexander (1982)

86.

100% Laura (1944)

87.

99% The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

88.

99% His Girl Friday (1940)

89.

98% All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

90.

96% Monsters, Inc. (2001)

91.

100% Nights of Cabiria (1957)

92.

98% Pather Panchali (1955)

93.

100% Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

94.

100% Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

95.

99% Eighth Grade (2018)

96.

98% Rebecca (1940)

97.

100% Stalker (1979)

98.

100% The Terminator (1984)

99.

94% Memento (2000)

100.

96% The Social Network (2010)

How did we select and rank the movies? First, every movie here is Certified Fresh.

Then we applied our recommendation formula, which considers a movie’s Tomatometer rating with assistance from its Audience Score, illuminating beloved sentiment from both sides. Critics-certified, audience-approved!

101.

97% The Hurt Locker (2008)

102.

95% 12 Years a Slave (2013)

103.

96% Catch Me if You Can (2002)

104.

97% Jaws (1975)

105.

100% A Man Escaped (1956)

106.

95% Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

107.

99% The Red Shoes (1948)

108.

100% Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

109.

98% Das Boot (1981)

110.

98% Ikiru (1952)

111.

100% Open City (1945)

112.

99% Lady Bird (2017)

113.

97% Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

114.

97% Hell or High Water (2016)

115.

97% Army of Shadows (1969)

116.

99% 007: Goldfinger (1964)

117.

99% The Lady Eve (1941)

118.

94% Saving Private Ryan (1998)

119.

96% Ratatouille (2007)

120.

94% Star Trek (2009)

121.

96% The Iron Giant (1999)

122.

96% Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

123.

93% Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)

124.

100% Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

125.

95% WALL-E (2008)

126.

97% Brooklyn (2015)

127.

97% Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

128.

93% Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

129.

97% The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

130.

96% The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

131.

100% Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974)

132.

94% Whiplash (2014)

133.

97% The Farewell (2019)

134.

96% Unforgiven (1992)

135.

100% The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

136.

92% Pulp Fiction (1994)

137.

94% The King's Speech (2010)

138.

100% Leave No Trace (2018)

139.

95% Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

140.

98% The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

141.

97% Quiz Show (1994)

142.

94% Avengers: Endgame (2019)

143.

96% Ran (1985)

144.

97% Safety Last (1923)

145.

94% Iron Man (2008)

146.

95% Moana (2016)

147.

95% Little Women (2019)

148.

95% Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

149.

94% Casino Royale (2006)

150.

96% The Handmaiden (2016)

151.

96% La Haine (1995)

152.

97% La Strada (1954)

153.

98% Rashomon (1950)

154.

100% Top Hat (1935)

155.

95% The Artist (2011)

156.

98% The Conformist (1970)

157.

93% One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

158.

96% In the Heat of the Night (1967)

159.

93% Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

160.

95% The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

161.

96% Paths of Glory (1957)

162.

97% King Kong (1933)

163.

98% Children of Paradise (1945)

164.

95% A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

165.

96% The LEGO Movie (2014)

166.

94% Before Sunset (2004)

167.

95% Soul (2020)

168.

95% Creed (2015)

169.

94% John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

170.

96% The Princess Bride (1987)

171.

98% Sunrise (1927)

172.

98% Before Midnight (2013)

173.

93% Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

174.

98% Strangers on a Train (1951)

175.

97% Sling Blade (1996)

176.

97% Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

177.

98% Sweet Smell of Success (1957)

178.

98% The Thin Man (1934)

179.

96% Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

180.

92% Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

181.

97% Sense and Sensibility (1995)

182.

96% BlacKkKlansman (2018)

183.

95% Lost in Translation (2003)

184.

100% Au Hasard Balthazar (1966)

185.

97% Boyhood (2014)

186.

100% The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

187.

95% Sing Street (2016)

188.

98% A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

189.

94% The Truman Show (1998)

190.

96% Life of Brian (1979)

191.

97% 8 1/2 (1963)

192.

95% Marriage Story (2019)

193.

100% Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

194.

100% Battleship Potemkin (1925)

195.

100% Sullivan's Travels (1941)

196.

96% The Red Circle (1970)

197.

97% The Lost Weekend (1945)

198.

95% The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

199.

93% Oppenheimer (2023)

200.

98% The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)

Other factors weighing into the recommendation formula: a movie’s number of critics reviews, the number of Audience Score votes, and its year of release. An editorial pass is reserved to finesse the final list, which included minimum thresholds for each of these data points.

201.

91% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

202.

92% Ford v Ferrari (2019)

203.

98% My Left Foot (1989)

204.

93% Room (2015)

205.

94% The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

206.

97% A Night at the Opera (1935)

207.

96% Halloween (1978)

208.

93% Air (2023)

209.

98% The Sweet Hereafter (1997)

210.

98% Playtime (1967)

211.

95% True Grit (2010)

212.

96% A Quiet Place (2018)

213.

97% Mudbound (2017)

214.

96% Boyz N the Hood (1991)

215.

98% Brazil (1985)

216.

93% Hidden Figures (2016)

217.

97% Grand Illusion (1937)

218.

97% The Conversation (1974)

219.

94% Fargo (1996)

220.

95% Diabolique (1955)

221.

94% The Apartment (1960)

222.

96% Apollo 13 (1995)

223.

93% Princess Mononoke (1997)

224.

98% Umberto D (1952)

225.

96% Black Panther (2018)

226.

97% Bringing Up Baby (1938)

227.

93% The Sting (1973)

228.

93% Logan (2017)

229.

95% Nightcrawler (2014)

230.

91% The Departed (2006)

231.

94% Juno (2007)

232.

94% Hero (2002)

233.

92% Shaun of the Dead (2004)

234.

100% Stagecoach (1939)

235.

93% Back to the Future (1985)

236.

94% Die Hard (1988)

237.

93% No Country for Old Men (2007)

238.

92% The Lion King (1994)

239.

96% Gravity (2013)

240.

98% The Leopard (1963)

241.

98% Day for Night (1973)

242.

97% Badlands (1973)

243.

95% Touch of Evil (1958)

244.

96% Yojimbo (1961)

245.

97% A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

246.

96% Breathless (1959)

247.

97% The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

248.

96% The French Connection (1971)

249.

92% The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

250.

95% My Fair Lady (1964)

251.

94% It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

252.

95% Some Like It Hot (1959)

253.

96% The Fugitive (1993)

254.

92% Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

255.

97% Airplane! (1980)

256.

94% Groundhog Day (1993)

257.

96% This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

258.

93% Beauty and the Beast (1991)

259.

98% The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

260.

95% City Lights (1931)

261.

98% Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

262.

91% City of God (2002)

263.

96% Rosemary's Baby (1968)

264.

94% Call Me by Your Name (2017)

265.

95% Aladdin (1992)

266.

98% The Man With a Movie Camera (1929)

267.

98% The Lady Vanishes (1938)

268.

97% The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

269.

94% Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015)

270.

96% Three Colors: Blue (1993)

271.

93% Milk (2008)

272.

93% Traffic (2000)

273.

98% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

274.

93% Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

275.

98% The Odd Couple (1968)

276.

98% Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

277.

97% What's Love Got to Do With It (1993)

278.

93% Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

279.

95% Roman Holiday (1953)

280.

90% Amélie (2001)

281.

96% To Be or Not to Be (1942)

282.

94% All the President's Men (1976)

283.

96% Throne of Blood (1957)

284.

89% Taxi Driver (1976)

285.

96% The Big Sleep (1946)

286.

91% Marvel's the Avengers (2012)

287.

96% Secrets & Lies (1996)

288.

96% Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

289.

95% Being There (1979)

290.

96% Aguirre: The Wrath of God (1972)

291.

94% Arrival (2016)

292.

95% Wings of Desire (1987)

293.

92% Raging Bull (1980)

294.

94% Fruitvale Station (2013)

295.

95% La Dolce Vita (1960)

296.

96% Beauty and the Beast (1946)

297.

96% The Killing (1956)

298.

97% The Rules of the Game (1939)

299.

97% Eyes Without a Face (1960)

300.

96% The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1919)

After this guide’s launch period, we’ll visit movies released in 2024, with frequent updates and refreshes from there.

Read on for an expanded look at the top 50 movies, and then on to the second page for the next top 250 movies.

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 110678%
Critics Consensus: Taut pacing, brilliantly dense writing and Oscar-worthy acting combine to produce a smart, popcorn-friendly thrill ride.
Synopsis: Three policemen, each with his own motives and obsessions, tackle the corruption surrounding an unsolved murder at a downtown Los... [More]
Starring: Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, James Cromwell
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#2

The Godfather (1972)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: 119373%
Critics Consensus: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.
Synopsis: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of... [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard S. Castellano
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#3

Casablanca (1942)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: 120471%
Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More]
Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains
Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#4

Seven Samurai (1954)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: 111950%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made.
Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More]
Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi
Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#5

Parasite (2019)
99%

#5
Adjusted Score: 124754%
Critics Consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft.
Synopsis: Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.... [More]
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik
Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

#6

Schindler's List (1993)
98%

#6
Adjusted Score: 111572%
Critics Consensus: Schindler's List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg's signature tender humanism to create the director's dramatic masterpiece.
Synopsis: Businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) arrives in Krakow in 1939, ready to make his fortune from World War II, which... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 122318%
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#8

Toy Story 2 (1999)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 108645%
Critics Consensus: The rare sequel that arguably improves on its predecessor, Toy Story 2 uses inventive storytelling, gorgeous animation, and a talented cast to deliver another rich moviegoing experience for all ages.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen from his home by toy dealer Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), leaving Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen)... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Ash Brannon, John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich

#9

Chinatown (1974)
98%

#9
Adjusted Score: 115121%
Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway.
Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 113487%
Critics Consensus: With his electrifying performance in Elia Kazan's thought-provoking, expertly constructed melodrama, Marlon Brando redefined the possibilities of acting for film and helped permanently alter the cinematic landscape.
Synopsis: Dockworker Terry Malloy (Marlon Brando) had been an up-and-coming boxer until powerful local mob boss Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb)... [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden, Lee J. Cobb
Directed By: Elia Kazan

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 111353%
Critics Consensus: A documentary-like depiction of a nation's real-life efforts to expel a colonizing force, The Battle of Algiers puts viewers on the front lines with gripping realism.
Synopsis: Paratrooper commander Colonel Mathieu (Jean Martin), a former French Resistance fighter during World War II, is sent to 1950s Algeria... [More]
Starring: Jean Martin, Yacef Saadi, Brahim Haggiag, Tommaso Neri
Directed By: Gillo Pontecorvo

#12

Toy Story (1995)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: 107023%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining as it is innovative, Toy Story reinvigorated animation while heralding the arrival of Pixar as a family-friendly force to be reckoned with.
Synopsis: Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, Jim Varney
Directed By: John Lasseter

#13

Rear Window (1954)
98%

#13
Adjusted Score: 114356%
Critics Consensus: Hitchcock exerted full potential of suspense in this masterpiece.
Synopsis: A newspaper photographer with a broken leg passes time recuperating by observing his neighbors through his window. He sees what... [More]
Starring: James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Raymond Burr
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#14

Modern Times (1936)
98%

#14
Adjusted Score: 119070%
Critics Consensus: A slapstick skewering of industrialized America, Modern Times is as politically incisive as it is laugh-out-loud hilarious.
Synopsis: This comedic masterpiece finds the iconic Little Tramp (Charlie Chaplin) employed at a state-of-the-art factory where the inescapable machinery completely... [More]
Starring: Charlie Chaplin, Paulette Goddard, Henry Bergman, Tiny Sandford
Directed By: Charlie Chaplin

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 107532%
Critics Consensus: Boasting dazzling animation, a script with surprising dramatic depth, and thrilling 3-D sequences, How to Train Your Dragon soars.
Synopsis: Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is a Norse teenager from the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is a way of life.... [More]
Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill
Directed By: Christopher Sanders, Dean DeBlois

#16

All About Eve (1950)
99%

#16
Adjusted Score: 115424%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sophisticated, and devastatingly funny, All About Eve is a Hollywood classic that only improves with age.
Synopsis: Backstage story revolving around aspiring actress Eve Harrington. Tattered and forlorn, Eve shows up in the dressing room of Broadway... [More]
Starring: Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, Celeste Holm, George Sanders
Directed By: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

#17

Spirited Away (2001)
96%

#17
Adjusted Score: 104095%
Critics Consensus: Spirited Away is a dazzling, enchanting, and gorgeously drawn fairy tale that will leave viewers a little more curious and fascinated by the world around them.
Synopsis: 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... [More]
Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Jason Marsden, Susan Egan
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#18

Up (2009)
98%

#18
Adjusted Score: 110141%
Critics Consensus: An exciting, funny, and poignant adventure, Up offers an impeccably crafted story told with wit and arranged with depth, as well as yet another visual Pixar treat.
Synopsis: Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to... [More]
Starring: Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer, Jordan Nagai, Bob Peterson
Directed By: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

#19

The Third Man (1949)
99%

#19
Adjusted Score: 114869%
Critics Consensus: This atmospheric thriller is one of the undisputed masterpieces of cinema, and boasts iconic performances from Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles.
Synopsis: Set in postwar Vienna, Austria, "The Third Man" stars Joseph Cotten as Holly Martins, a writer of pulp Westerns, who... [More]
Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Trevor Howard, Alida Valli
Directed By: Carol Reed

#20

Spotlight (2015)
97%

#20
Adjusted Score: 115980%
Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects.
Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... [More]
Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber
Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 119416%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 114620%
Critics Consensus: Offering a wonderfully witty script, spotless direction from George Cukor, and typically excellent lead performances, The Philadelphia Story is an unqualified classic.
Synopsis: This classic romantic comedy focuses on Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn), a Philadelphia socialite who has split from her husband, C.K.... [More]
Starring: Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart, Ruth Hussey
Directed By: George Cukor

#23

Finding Nemo (2003)
99%

#23
Adjusted Score: 108645%
Critics Consensus: Breathtakingly lovely and grounded by the stellar efforts of a well-chosen cast, Finding Nemo adds another beautifully crafted gem to Pixar's crown.
Synopsis: Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clown fish, is overly cautious with his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who has a foreshortened fin.... [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 113255%
Critics Consensus: Clever, incisive, and funny, Singin' in the Rain is a masterpiece of the classical Hollywood musical.
Synopsis: A spoof of the turmoil that afflicted the movie industry in the late 1920s when movies went from silent to... [More]
Starring: Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O'Connor, Jean Hagen
Directed By: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

#25

12 Angry Men (1957)
100%

#25
Adjusted Score: 108648%
Critics Consensus: Sidney Lumet's feature debut is a superbly written, dramatically effective courtroom thriller that rightfully stands as a modern classic.
Synopsis: Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict... [More]
Starring: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#26

Toy Story 3 (2010)
98%

#26
Adjusted Score: 110855%
Critics Consensus: Deftly blending comedy, adventure, and honest emotion, Toy Story 3 is a rare second sequel that really works.
Synopsis: With their beloved Andy preparing to leave for college, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#27

Sunset Boulevard (1950)
98%

#27
Adjusted Score: 114578%
Critics Consensus: Arguably the greatest movie about Hollywood, Billy Wilder's masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is a tremendously entertaining combination of noir, black comedy, and character study.
Synopsis: An aging silent film queen refuses to accept that her stardom has ended. She hires a young screenwriter to help... [More]
Starring: William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim, Nancy Olson
Directed By: Billy Wilder

#28

Coco (2017)
97%

#28
Adjusted Score: 116882%
Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death.
Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More]
Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 111079%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#30

Three Colors: Red (1994)
100%

#30
Adjusted Score: 104021%
Critics Consensus: A complex, stirring, and beautifully realized portrait of interconnected lives, Red is the captivating conclusion to a remarkable trilogy.
Synopsis: Part-time model Valentine (Irène Jacob) meets a retired judge (Jean-Louis Trintignant) who lives in her neighborhood after she runs over... [More]
Starring: Irène Jacob, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Jean-Pierre Lorit, Frédérique Feder
Directed By: Krzysztof Kieslowski

#31

Selma (2014)
99%

#31
Adjusted Score: 114142%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied.
Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More]
Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#32

Zootopia (2016)
98%

#32
Adjusted Score: 112154%
Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained.
Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More]
Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba
Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#33

Citizen Kane (1941)
99%

#33
Adjusted Score: 119439%
Critics Consensus: Orson Welles's epic tale of a publishing tycoon's rise and fall is entertaining, poignant, and inventive in its storytelling, earning its reputation as a landmark achievement in film.
Synopsis: When a reporter is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane's (Orson Welles) dying words, his investigation gradually reveals... [More]
Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Ruth Warrick, Everett Sloane
Directed By: Orson Welles

#34

Annie Hall (1977)
97%

#34
Adjusted Score: 111142%
Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic.
Synopsis: Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane
Directed By: Woody Allen

#35

Cool Hand Luke (1967)
100%

#35
Adjusted Score: 106332%
Critics Consensus: Though hampered by Stuart Rosenberg's direction, Cool Hand Luke is held aloft by a stellar script and one of Paul Newman's most indelible performances.
Synopsis: When petty criminal Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) is sentenced to two years in a Florida prison farm, he doesn't play... [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, George Kennedy, J.D. Cannon, Lou Antonio
Directed By: Stuart Rosenberg

#36

The Holdovers (2023)
97%

#36
Adjusted Score: 116389%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully bittersweet, The Holdovers marks a satisfying return to form for director Alexander Payne.
Synopsis: From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who... [More]
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston
Directed By: Alexander Payne

#37

Inside Out (2015)
98%

#37
Adjusted Score: 116928%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader
Directed By: Pete Docter

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 108856%
Critics Consensus: Stanley Kubrick's brilliant Cold War satire remains as funny and razor-sharp today as it was in 1964.
Synopsis: A film about what could happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button -- and it played the situation... [More]
Starring: Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Keenan Wynn, Slim Pickens
Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 105709%
Critics Consensus: Let the Right One In reinvigorates the seemingly tired vampire genre by effectively mixing scares with intelligent storytelling.
Synopsis: When Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a sensitive, bullied 12-year-old boy living with his mother in suburban Sweden, meets his new neighbor,... [More]
Starring: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl
Directed By: Tomas Alfredson

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 103952%
Critics Consensus: The Two Towers balances spectacular action with emotional storytelling, leaving audiences both wholly satisfied and eager for the final chapter.
Synopsis: The sequel to the Golden Globe-nominated and AFI Award-winning "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "The... [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen
Directed By: Peter Jackson

#41

Knives Out (2019)
97%

#41
Adjusted Score: 122199%
Critics Consensus: Knives Out sharpens old murder-mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson's stellar ensemble.
Synopsis: The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#42

M (1931)
100%

#42
Adjusted Score: 109105%
Critics Consensus: A landmark psychological thriller with arresting images, deep thoughts on modern society, and Peter Lorre in his finest performance.
Synopsis: In this classic German thriller, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), a serial killer who preys on children, becomes the focus of... [More]
Starring: Peter Lorre, Ellen Widmann, Inge Landgut, Otto Wernicke
Directed By: Fritz Lang

#43

Toy Story 4 (2019)
97%

#43
Adjusted Score: 121478%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#44

The Wrestler (2008)
98%

#44
Adjusted Score: 107361%
Critics Consensus: Mickey Rourke gives a performance for the ages in The Wrestler, a richly affecting, heart-wrenching yet ultimately rewarding drama.
Synopsis: Aging wrestler Randy "The Ram" Robinson (Mickey Rourke) is long past his prime but still ready and rarin' to go... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei, Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Margolis
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#45

Goodfellas (1990)
95%

#45
Adjusted Score: 109295%
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career.
Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#46

The Wizard of Oz (1939)
98%

#46
Adjusted Score: 121406%
Critics Consensus: An absolute masterpiece whose groundbreaking visuals and deft storytelling are still every bit as resonant, The Wizard of Oz is a must-see film for young and old.
Synopsis: When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to... [More]
Starring: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr
Directed By: Victor Fleming

#47

Double Indemnity (1944)
97%

#47
Adjusted Score: 113541%
Critics Consensus: A dark, tautly constructed adaptation of James M. Cain's novel -- penned by Billy Wilder and Raymond Chandler -- Double Indemnity continues to set the standard for the best in Hollywood film noir.
Synopsis: In this classic film noir, insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls... [More]
Starring: Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson, Porter Hall
Directed By: Billy Wilder

#48

Psycho (1960)
97%

#48
Adjusted Score: 112602%
Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it.
Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More]
Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#49

Paddington 2 (2017)
99%

#49
Adjusted Score: 112755%
Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure.
Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More]
Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville
Directed By: Paul King

#50

Before Sunrise (1995)
100%

#50
Adjusted Score: 103179%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and beautifully filmed, Before Sunrise is an intelligent, unabashedly romantic look at modern love, led by marvelously natural performances from Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
Synopsis: On his way to Vienna, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy), a student returning to Paris. After long... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Erni Mangold, Hanno Poeschl
Directed By: Richard Linklater

