The highest-rated movies of all time, as reviewed and selected by Rotten Tomatoes critics and users.
99% L.A. Confidential (1997)
97% The Godfather (1972)
99% Casablanca (1942)
100% Seven Samurai (1954)
99% Parasite (2019)
98% Schindler's List (1993)
96% Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
100% Toy Story 2 (1999)
98% Chinatown (1974)
99% On the Waterfront (1954)
99% The Battle of Algiers (1966)
100% Toy Story (1995)
98% Rear Window (1954)
98% Modern Times (1936)
99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
99% All About Eve (1950)
96% Spirited Away (2001)
98% Up (2009)
99% The Third Man (1949)
97% Spotlight (2015)
97% Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
100% The Philadelphia Story (1940)
99% Finding Nemo (2003)
100% Singin' in the Rain (1952)
100% 12 Angry Men (1957)
98% Toy Story 3 (2010)
98% Sunset Boulevard (1950)
97% Coco (2017)
96% The Godfather, Part II (1974)
100% Three Colors: Red (1994)
99% Selma (2014)
98% Zootopia (2016)
99% Citizen Kane (1941)
97% Annie Hall (1977)
100% Cool Hand Luke (1967)
97% The Holdovers (2023)
98% Inside Out (2015)
98% Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
98% Let the Right One In (2008)
95% The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
97% Knives Out (2019)
100% M (1931)
97% Toy Story 4 (2019)
98% The Wrestler (2008)
95% Goodfellas (1990)
98% The Wizard of Oz (1939)
97% Double Indemnity (1944)
97% Psycho (1960)
99% Paddington 2 (2017)
100% Before Sunrise (1995)
94% The Dark Knight (2008)
99% The Maltese Falcon (1941)
98% It Happened One Night (1934)
100% The Wages of Fear (1953)
97% North by Northwest (1959)
99% Bicycle Thieves (1948)
93% Alien (1979)
96% Argo (2012)
98% Get Out (2017)
100% The Kid (1921)
95% The Pianist (2002)
100% Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)
99% The 400 Blows (1959)
100% Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
98% The Big Sick (2017)
98% Minari (2020)
97% Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
100% The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
97% Apocalypse Now (1979)
97% Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)
98% The Last Picture Show (1971)
100% Tampopo (1985)
97% Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
100% Tokyo Story (1953)
98% A Hard Day's Night (1964)
97% Metropolis (1927)
97% Good Will Hunting (1997)
100% The Gold Rush (1925)
98% Aliens (1986)
95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
97% The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967)
96% Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
95% The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
100% Fanny and Alexander (1982)
100% Laura (1944)
99% The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
99% His Girl Friday (1940)
98% All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)
96% Monsters, Inc. (2001)
100% Nights of Cabiria (1957)
98% Pather Panchali (1955)
100% Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
100% Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
99% Eighth Grade (2018)
98% Rebecca (1940)
100% Stalker (1979)
100% The Terminator (1984)
94% Memento (2000)
96% The Social Network (2010)
How did we select and rank the movies? First, every movie here is Certified Fresh.
Then we applied our recommendation formula, which considers a movie’s Tomatometer rating with assistance from its Audience Score, illuminating beloved sentiment from both sides. Critics-certified, audience-approved!
97% The Hurt Locker (2008)
95% 12 Years a Slave (2013)
96% Catch Me if You Can (2002)
97% Jaws (1975)
100% A Man Escaped (1956)
95% Pan's Labyrinth (2006)
99% The Red Shoes (1948)
100% Anatomy of a Murder (1959)
98% Das Boot (1981)
98% Ikiru (1952)
100% Open City (1945)
99% Lady Bird (2017)
97% Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)
97% Hell or High Water (2016)
97% Army of Shadows (1969)
99% 007: Goldfinger (1964)
99% The Lady Eve (1941)
94% Saving Private Ryan (1998)
96% Ratatouille (2007)
94% Star Trek (2009)
96% The Iron Giant (1999)
96% Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
93% Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
100% Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
95% WALL-E (2008)
97% Brooklyn (2015)
97% Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
93% Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
97% The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
96% The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
100% Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (1974)
94% Whiplash (2014)
97% The Farewell (2019)
96% Unforgiven (1992)
100% The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
92% Pulp Fiction (1994)
94% The King's Speech (2010)
100% Leave No Trace (2018)
98% The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)
97% Quiz Show (1994)
94% Avengers: Endgame (2019)
96% Ran (1985)
97% Safety Last (1923)
94% Iron Man (2008)
95% Moana (2016)
95% Little Women (2019)
95% Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
94% Casino Royale (2006)
96% The Handmaiden (2016)
96% La Haine (1995)
97% La Strada (1954)
98% Rashomon (1950)
100% Top Hat (1935)
95% The Artist (2011)
98% The Conformist (1970)
93% One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
96% In the Heat of the Night (1967)
93% Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
95% The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
96% Paths of Glory (1957)
97% King Kong (1933)
98% Children of Paradise (1945)
95% A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
96% The LEGO Movie (2014)
94% Before Sunset (2004)
95% Soul (2020)
95% Creed (2015)
94% John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
96% The Princess Bride (1987)
98% Sunrise (1927)
98% Before Midnight (2013)
93% Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
98% Strangers on a Train (1951)
97% Sling Blade (1996)
97% Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
98% Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
98% The Thin Man (1934)
96% Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
92% Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
97% Sense and Sensibility (1995)
96% BlacKkKlansman (2018)
95% Lost in Translation (2003)
100% Au Hasard Balthazar (1966)
97% Boyhood (2014)
100% The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
95% Sing Street (2016)
98% A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
94% The Truman Show (1998)
96% Life of Brian (1979)
97% 8 1/2 (1963)
95% Marriage Story (2019)
100% Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
100% Battleship Potemkin (1925)
100% Sullivan's Travels (1941)
96% The Red Circle (1970)
97% The Lost Weekend (1945)
95% The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
98% The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)
Other factors weighing into the recommendation formula: a movie’s number of critics reviews, the number of Audience Score votes, and its year of release. An editorial pass is reserved to finesse the final list, which included minimum thresholds for each of these data points.
91% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
92% Ford v Ferrari (2019)
98% My Left Foot (1989)
93% Room (2015)
97% A Night at the Opera (1935)
96% Halloween (1978)
93% Air (2023)
98% The Sweet Hereafter (1997)
98% Playtime (1967)
95% True Grit (2010)
96% A Quiet Place (2018)
97% Mudbound (2017)
96% Boyz N the Hood (1991)
98% Brazil (1985)
93% Hidden Figures (2016)
97% Grand Illusion (1937)
97% The Conversation (1974)
94% Fargo (1996)
95% Diabolique (1955)
94% The Apartment (1960)
96% Apollo 13 (1995)
93% Princess Mononoke (1997)
98% Umberto D (1952)
96% Black Panther (2018)
97% Bringing Up Baby (1938)
93% The Sting (1973)
93% Logan (2017)
95% Nightcrawler (2014)
91% The Departed (2006)
94% Juno (2007)
94% Hero (2002)
92% Shaun of the Dead (2004)
100% Stagecoach (1939)
93% Back to the Future (1985)
94% Die Hard (1988)
93% No Country for Old Men (2007)
92% The Lion King (1994)
96% Gravity (2013)
98% The Leopard (1963)
98% Day for Night (1973)
97% Badlands (1973)
95% Touch of Evil (1958)
96% Yojimbo (1961)
97% A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
96% Breathless (1959)
97% The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
96% The French Connection (1971)
92% The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
95% My Fair Lady (1964)
94% It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
95% Some Like It Hot (1959)
96% The Fugitive (1993)
92% Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
97% Airplane! (1980)
94% Groundhog Day (1993)
96% This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
93% Beauty and the Beast (1991)
98% The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
95% City Lights (1931)
98% Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
91% City of God (2002)
96% Rosemary's Baby (1968)
94% Call Me by Your Name (2017)
95% Aladdin (1992)
98% The Man With a Movie Camera (1929)
98% The Lady Vanishes (1938)
97% The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)
94% Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015)
96% Three Colors: Blue (1993)
93% Milk (2008)
93% Traffic (2000)
98% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
93% Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
98% The Odd Couple (1968)
98% Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
97% What's Love Got to Do With It (1993)
93% Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
95% Roman Holiday (1953)
90% Amélie (2001)
96% To Be or Not to Be (1942)
94% All the President's Men (1976)
96% Throne of Blood (1957)
89% Taxi Driver (1976)
96% The Big Sleep (1946)
91% Marvel's the Avengers (2012)
96% Secrets & Lies (1996)
96% Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
95% Being There (1979)
96% Aguirre: The Wrath of God (1972)
94% Arrival (2016)
95% Wings of Desire (1987)
92% Raging Bull (1980)
94% Fruitvale Station (2013)
95% La Dolce Vita (1960)
96% Beauty and the Beast (1946)
96% The Killing (1956)
97% The Rules of the Game (1939)
97% Eyes Without a Face (1960)
96% The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1919)
After this guide’s launch period, we’ll visit movies released in 2024, with frequent updates and refreshes from there.
Read on for an expanded look at the top 50 movies, and then on to the second page for the next top 250 movies.