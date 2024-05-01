300 Best Movies of All Time

The highest-rated movies of all time, as reviewed and selected by Rotten Tomatoes critics and users.

How did we select and rank the movies? First, every movie here is Certified Fresh.

Then we applied our recommendation formula, which considers a movie’s Tomatometer rating with assistance from its Audience Score, illuminating beloved sentiment from both sides. Critics-certified, audience-approved!

Other factors weighing into the recommendation formula: a movie’s number of critics reviews, the number of Audience Score votes, and its year of release. An editorial pass is reserved to finesse the final list, which included minimum thresholds for each of these data points.

After this guide’s launch period, we’ll visit movies released in 2024, with frequent updates and refreshes from there.

Read on for an expanded look at the top 50 movies, and then on to the second page for the next top 250 movies.



#3 Casablanca (1942) 99% #3 Adjusted Score: 120471% Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#4 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: 111950% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#9 Chinatown (1974) 98% #9 Adjusted Score: 115121% Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez Directed By: Roman Polanski

#20 Spotlight (2015) 97% #20 Adjusted Score: 115980% Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#31 Selma (2014) 99% #31 Adjusted Score: 114142% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#32 Zootopia (2016) 98% #32 Adjusted Score: 112154% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#48 Psycho (1960) 97% #48 Adjusted Score: 112602% Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it. Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock