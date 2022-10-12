(Photo by Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox Film Corp.)
All Hugh Jackman Movies Ranked
Like Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark, or Patrick Stewart and fellow X-Men favorite Professor Xavier, it’s near impossible to separate Hugh Jackman from Wolverine, the comic book character he helped immortalize on the big screen, so let’s just get that right out of the way. Jackman will forever be associated with the self-healing mutant with the adamantium claws, and now that he’s officially done playing the character, good luck to whoever attempts to fill his shoes next.
Outside of the X-Men universe, though, Jackman has also proven to be a multi-faceted leading man, starring in romantic comedies (Kate & Leopold, Scoop), sweeping adventures (Australia, Pan), family films (Happy Feet, Real Steel), musicals (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman), mysteries (The Prestige, Prisoners), and just about everything in between. It’s no wonder some of the biggest directors working today, from Christopher Nolan to Darren Aronofsky to Denis Villeneuve, have sought his talents for their films. And in 2024, he’s returning to Wolverine with the third Deadpool film. To celebrate his eclectic career, we’ve pulled together all Hugh Jackman movies and ranked them by Tomatometer, so have a look and see where your favorites land.
#1
Adjusted Score: 127467%
Critics Consensus: Hugh Jackman makes the most of his final outing as Wolverine with a gritty, nuanced performance in a violent but surprisingly thoughtful superhero action film that defies genre conventions.
Synopsis:
In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 104786%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by an outstanding Hugh Jackman, Bad Education finds absurd laughs -- and a worthy message -- in the aftermath of a real-life scandal.
Synopsis:
A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. Frank is a master... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 104928%
Critics Consensus: X-Men: Days of Future Past combines the best elements of the series to produce a satisfyingly fast-paced outing that ranks among the franchise's finest installments.
Synopsis:
Convinced that mutants pose a threat to humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 98362%
Critics Consensus: Another beautifully animated triumph for Laika, Missing Link is a visual treat with lots of humor, plenty of heart, and even a little food for thought.
Synopsis:
Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link -- 8 feet tall and covered in fur... [More]
#5
X2 (2003) 85%85%
Adjusted Score: 94373%
Critics Consensus: Tightly scripted, solidly acted, and impressively ambitious, X2: X-Men United is bigger and better than its predecessor -- and a benchmark for comic sequels in general.
Synopsis:
Stryker (Brian Cox), a villianous former Army commander, holds the key to Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) past and the future of... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 88461%
Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus.
Synopsis:
They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 91728%
Critics Consensus: Prisoners has an emotional complexity and a sense of dread that makes for absorbing (and disturbing) viewing.
Synopsis:
Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) faces a parent's worst nightmare when his 6-year-old daughter, Anna, and her friend go missing. The... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 94006%
Critics Consensus: Eddie the Eagle's amiable sweetness can't disguise its story's many inspirational clichés -- but for many viewers, it will be more than enough to make up for them.
Synopsis:
Cut from the Olympic ski team, British athlete Michael "Eddie" Edwards travels to Germany to test his skills at ski... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 84846%
Critics Consensus: Full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience.
Synopsis:
An illusion gone horribly wrong pits two 19th-century magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), against each... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 83194%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling, with a thoughtful storyline and catchy musical numbers, Happy Feet marks a successful animated debut from the makers of Babe.
Synopsis:
Mumble (Elijah Wood), a young emperor penguin, lives in Antarctica. Like others of his kind, he needs to be able... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 80835%
Critics Consensus: A sort of Avengers for the elementary school set, Rise of the Guardians is wonderfully animated and briskly paced, but it's only so-so in the storytelling department.
Synopsis:
Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 78740%
Critics Consensus: Clever and appealing for both children and adults, Flushed Away marks a successful entry into digital animated features for Aardman Animations.
Synopsis:
After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent (Hugh Jackman) enlists the help of a sewer scavenger (Kate Winslet)... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 82052%
Critics Consensus: Although its final act succumbs to the usual cartoonish antics, The Wolverine is one superhero movie that manages to stay true to the comics while keeping casual viewers entertained.
Synopsis:
Lured to a Japan he hasn't seen since World War II, century-old mutant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) finds himself in a... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 80604%
Critics Consensus: Impeccably mounted but occasionally bombastic, Les Misérables largely succeeds thanks to bravura performances from its distinguished cast.
Synopsis:
After 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is freed by Javert (Russell Crowe), the officer in charge... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 69643%
Critics Consensus: Silly premise notwithstanding, this is a well-made Hollywood movie: Thrilling and exciting action with just enough characterization.
Synopsis:
Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman) used to be a prizefighter but lost his chance to win a title when heavy, towering... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 72009%
Critics Consensus: The Front Runner exhumes the wreckage of a political campaign with well-acted wit, even if it neglects to truly analyze the issues it raises.
Synopsis:
Gary Hart, former senator of Colorado, becomes the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1987. Hart's intelligence, charisma and... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 67544%
Critics Consensus: X-Men: The Last Stand provides plenty of mutant action for fans of the franchise, even if it does so at the expense of its predecessors' deeper character moments.
Synopsis:
The discovery of a cure for mutations leads to a turning point for Mutants (Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen,... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 76210%
Critics Consensus: The Greatest Showman tries hard to dazzle the audience with a Barnum-style sense of wonder -- but at the expense of its complex subject's far more intriguing real-life story.
Synopsis:
Growing up in the early 1800s, P.T. Barnum displays a natural talent for publicity and promotion, selling lottery tickets by... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 63356%
Critics Consensus: Built on lavish vistas and impeccable production, Australia is unfortunately burdened with thinly drawn characters and a lack of originality.
Synopsis:
With the globe on the brink of World War II, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) travels from Britain to Australia... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 60992%
Critics Consensus: The Fountain -- a movie about metaphysics, universal patterns, Biblical symbolism, and boundless love spread across one thousand years -- is visually rich but suffers from its own unfocused ambitions.
Synopsis:
A man (Hugh Jackman) travels through time on a quest for immortality and to save the woman (Rachel Weisz) he... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 57105%
Critics Consensus: Though Jackman charms, Kate and Leopold is bland and predictable, and the time travel scenario lacks inner logic.
Synopsis:
Kate McKay (Meg Ryan) is a modern day executive, a 21st century woman driven to succeed in the corporate world.... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 46463%
Critics Consensus: A light and predictable, if somewhat shallow, romantic comedy that's easy to sit through because of the charming leads.
Synopsis:
Jane Goodale (Ashley Judd) has everything going for her. She's a producer on a popular daytime talk show, and is... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 47227%
Critics Consensus: Rehashing old plot lines and characters, Scoop is a tiresome dipper and another disappointing addition to Woody Allen's repertoire.
Synopsis:
Even in death, British reporter Joe Strombel (Ian McShane) is dedicated to completing his final piece on London's notorious Tarot... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 49150%
Critics Consensus: Though Hugh Jackman gives his all, he can't help X-Men Origins: Wolverine overcome a cliche-ridden script and familiar narrative.
Synopsis:
Seeking solace from his dark past, Logan (Hugh Jackman), better known as Wolverine, seems to have found love and contentment... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 46272%
Critics Consensus: Although Reminiscence isn't lacking narrative ambition, its uncertain blend of sci-fi action and noir thriller mostly provokes memories of better films.
Synopsis:
Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 35311%
Critics Consensus: Despite its talented cast and a few funny moments, Butter's satirical aims are largely undone by a lack of subtlety and air of smugness.
Synopsis:
For many years, Laura Pickler (Jennifer Garner) has relished the prestige and admiration afforded her as the wife of Iowa's... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 41398%
Critics Consensus: Chappie boasts more of the big ideas and visual panache that director Neill Blomkamp has become known for -- and, sadly, more of the narrative shortcomings.
Synopsis:
In the near future, a mechanized police force patrols the streets and deals with lawbreakers -- but now, the people... [More]
#28
Pan (2015) 26%40%
Adjusted Score: 34212%
Critics Consensus: Pan finds a few bursts of magic in its prequel treatment of classic characters, though not enough to offset the rushed plot and shrill, CGI-fueled action.
Synopsis:
Living a bleak existence at a London orphanage, 12-year-old Peter (Levi Miller) finds himself whisked away to the fantastical world... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 30335%
Critics Consensus: Swordfish is big on explosions, but critics dislike how it skimps on plot and logic. Also, the sight of a person typing at a computer just isn't that interesting.
Synopsis:
There exists a world within our world. A world beneath what we call cyberspace. A world protected by firewalls, passwords... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 33274%
Critics Consensus: A hollow creature feature that suffers from CGI overload.
Synopsis:
Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 25122%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Parallel stories tell of two 19th-century Chinese women -- bound together for eternity -- and their descendants who struggle to... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 14686%
Critics Consensus: Deception is a middling, predictable potboiler with mediocre dialogue and ludicrous plot twists.
Synopsis:
As a corporate auditor who works in a number of different offices, Jonathan McQuarry (Ewan McGregor) wanders without an anchor... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 7110%
Critics Consensus: A star-studded turkey, Movie 43 is loaded with gleefully offensive and often scatological gags, but it's largely bereft of laughs.
Synopsis:
Twelve directors, including Peter Farrelly, Griffin Dunne and Brett Ratner, contributed to this collection of outrageous spoofs and stories. A... [More]