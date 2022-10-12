(Photo by Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

All Hugh Jackman Movies Ranked

Like Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark, or Patrick Stewart and fellow X-Men favorite Professor Xavier, it’s near impossible to separate Hugh Jackman from Wolverine, the comic book character he helped immortalize on the big screen, so let’s just get that right out of the way. Jackman will forever be associated with the self-healing mutant with the adamantium claws, and now that he’s officially done playing the character, good luck to whoever attempts to fill his shoes next.

Outside of the X-Men universe, though, Jackman has also proven to be a multi-faceted leading man, starring in romantic comedies (Kate & Leopold, Scoop), sweeping adventures (Australia, Pan), family films (Happy Feet, Real Steel), musicals (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman), mysteries (The Prestige, Prisoners), and just about everything in between. It’s no wonder some of the biggest directors working today, from Christopher Nolan to Darren Aronofsky to Denis Villeneuve, have sought his talents for their films. And in 2024, he’s returning to Wolverine with the third Deadpool film. To celebrate his eclectic career, we’ve pulled together all Hugh Jackman movies and ranked them by Tomatometer, so have a look and see where your favorites land.

#6 X-Men (2000) 82% 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 88461% Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus. Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen Directed By: Bryan Singer

#19 Australia (2008) 54% 65% #19 Adjusted Score: 63356% Critics Consensus: Built on lavish vistas and impeccable production, Australia is unfortunately burdened with thinly drawn characters and a lack of originality. Synopsis: With the globe on the brink of World War II, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) travels from Britain to Australia... With the globe on the brink of World War II, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) travels from Britain to Australia... [More] Starring: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, David Wenham, Bryan Brown Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#25 Reminiscence (2021) 36% 37% #25 Adjusted Score: 46272% Critics Consensus: Although Reminiscence isn't lacking narrative ambition, its uncertain blend of sci-fi action and noir thriller mostly provokes memories of better films. Synopsis: Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping... Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping... [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis Directed By: Lisa Joy

#27 Chappie (2015) 32% 56% #27 Adjusted Score: 41398% Critics Consensus: Chappie boasts more of the big ideas and visual panache that director Neill Blomkamp has become known for -- and, sadly, more of the narrative shortcomings. Synopsis: In the near future, a mechanized police force patrols the streets and deals with lawbreakers -- but now, the people... In the near future, a mechanized police force patrols the streets and deals with lawbreakers -- but now, the people... [More] Starring: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Ninja, Yo-Landi Visser Directed By: Neill Blomkamp

#28 Pan (2015) 26% 40% #28 Adjusted Score: 34212% Critics Consensus: Pan finds a few bursts of magic in its prequel treatment of classic characters, though not enough to offset the rushed plot and shrill, CGI-fueled action. Synopsis: Living a bleak existence at a London orphanage, 12-year-old Peter (Levi Miller) finds himself whisked away to the fantastical world... Living a bleak existence at a London orphanage, 12-year-old Peter (Levi Miller) finds himself whisked away to the fantastical world... [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Levi Miller Directed By: Joe Wright