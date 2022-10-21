(Photo by Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection)
All Ryan Reynolds Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Early in his career, Ryan Reynolds had moderate impact as the face of National Lampoon’s last watchable movie, Van Wilder. And he had enough comedy wattage, even in 2004, to turn a cameo as a skeptical nurse in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle into a durable internet meme. But for a guy who made a gross-out comedy called Waiting, he’d have to do exactly that until he became a household name in 2009. Sure, prior to that, he would also make Smokin’ Aces and Blade: Trinity, but 2009 saw Reynolds in Greg Mottola’s post-Superbad movie Adventureland, becoming the Merc With A No Mouth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and co-starring in the Sandra Bullock rom-com The Proposal. The Proposal wasn’t Fresh, but it made a lot of money, and though everyone hates X-Men Origins, no one blames Reynolds for it.
And that’s part of his charm: Even if the movie he’s in is terrible, you never end up liking him less. It’s how his rep could survive disasters like Green Lantern and R.I.P.D., while fringe Certified Fresh movies like Buried, The Voices, and Mississippi Grind reminded audiences that this guy had the chops to be one of the biggest stars in the world, if he could just find the right vehicle.
We all know what that would be: Deadpool, the profane, R-rated comic book movie that made the fourth wall come crashing down on topics rife for spoofing, like the ridiculous bombast of superhero movies and Reynolds’ own career in Hollywood. Since rectifying his past comic book movie transgressions, highlights in Reynolds filmography include The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Life, and, of course, Once Upon a Deadpool.
Recently, he’s got Free Guy, Netflix’s Red Notice & The Adam Project, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. On the horizon, he’s convinced Hugh Jackman to come back into the Marvel fold with the third Deadpool. Now, we’re ranking all Ryan Reynolds movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 95518%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and steeped in Southern atmosphere, Mississippi Grind is a road movie and addiction drama that transcends each of its well-worn genres.
Synopsis:
Convinced that his newfound friend (Ryan Reynolds) is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict (Ben Mendelsohn) takes the man on... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 97273%
Critics Consensus: Full of humor and nostalgia, Adventureland is a sweet, insightful coming-of-age comedy that will resonate with teens and adults alike.
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1987, and recent college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) can't wait to begin his long-anticipated dream... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 93063%
Critics Consensus: Wringing a seemingly impossible amount of gripping drama out of its claustrophobic premise, Buried is a nerve-wracking showcase for Ryan Reynolds' talent.
Synopsis:
A civilian truck driver in Iraq, Paul Conroy (Ryan Reynolds) falls victim to a band of insurgents. An unknown length... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 107728%
Critics Consensus: Fast, funny, and gleefully profane, the fourth-wall-busting Deadpool subverts superhero film formula with wildly entertaining -- and decidedly non-family-friendly -- results.
Synopsis:
Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 110354%
Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm.
Synopsis:
Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 95738%
Critics Consensus: Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.
Synopsis:
In "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 87636%
Critics Consensus: Another agreeable outing for the titular prehistoric clan, The Croods: A New Age may be the missing link for parents between more elevated family-friendly fare.
Synopsis:
Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs.... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 78515%
Critics Consensus: The Voices gives Ryan Reynolds an opportunity to deliver a highlight-reel performance -- and offers an off-kilter treat for fans of black comedies.
Synopsis:
A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer,... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 76692%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be as (ahem) evolved as the best modern animated fare, The Croods will prove solidly entertaining for families seeking a fast-paced, funny cartoon adventure.
Synopsis:
Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time. Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 75935%
Critics Consensus: With a clever script and charismatic leads, Definitely, Maybe is a refreshing entry into the romantic comedy genre.
Synopsis:
Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds), a thirtysomething Manhattanite, is in the middle of divorce proceedings when his young daughter (Abigail Breslin)... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 87800%
Critics Consensus: Pokémon Detective Pikachu may not take its wonderfully bizarre premise as far as it could have, but this offbeat adaptation should catch most -- if not all -- of the franchise's fans.
Synopsis:
Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 87047%
Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre.
Synopsis:
Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 78077%
Critics Consensus: You've seen Ryan Reynolds do this sort of thing before, but The Adam Project offers slickly entertaining -- and occasionally even moving -- sci-fi action.
Synopsis:
A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 71308%
Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare.
Synopsis:
Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 66018%
Critics Consensus: Though The Nines doesn't solidify as well as writer/director John August would hope for, Ryan Reynolds's strong performance makes each of the film's intriguing segments worth watching.
Synopsis:
Three actors (Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis, Melissa McCarthy) tackle the principal roles in a trio of stories. In "The Prisoner,"... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 12599%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This crime drama by director Jeff Probst follows Tepper (Erik Palladino), a young man who discovers a wallet on the... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 63114%
Critics Consensus: Woman in Gold benefits from its talented leads, but strong work from Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds isn't enough to overpower a disappointingly dull treatment of a fascinating true story.
Synopsis:
Sixty years after fleeing Vienna, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), an elderly Jewish woman, attempts to reclaim family possessions that were... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 58963%
Critics Consensus: Once Upon a Deadpool retains enough of the franchise's anarchic spirit to entertain, but doesn't add enough to Deadpool 2 to justify its own existence.
Synopsis:
Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 61489%
Critics Consensus: Safe House stars Washington and Reynolds are let down by a thin script and choppily edited action sequences.
Synopsis:
For the past year, rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) has been eager to prove himself while cooling his... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 52912%
Critics Consensus: Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds exhibit plenty of chemistry, but they're let down by The Proposal's devotion to formula.
Synopsis:
Faced with deportation to her native Canada, high-powered book editor Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) says she's engaged to marry Andrew... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 60316%
Critics Consensus: The Hitman's Bodyguard coasts on Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds' banter -- but doesn't get enough mileage to power past an overabundance of action-comedy clichés.
Synopsis:
The world's top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 46257%
Critics Consensus: There are moments of mirth in this overly broad comedy, but mostly, Just Friends is just not that funny.
Synopsis:
High school student Chris Brander (Ryan Reynolds) loves his best friend, Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart). He finally confesses his feelings,... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 49149%
Critics Consensus: Though Hugh Jackman gives his all, he can't help X-Men Origins: Wolverine overcome a cliche-ridden script and familiar narrative.
Synopsis:
Seeking solace from his dark past, Logan (Hugh Jackman), better known as Wolverine, seems to have found love and contentment... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 44867%
Critics Consensus: Red Notice's big budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing.
Synopsis:
In the world of international crime, an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 41405%
Critics Consensus: 6 Underground is loud, frenetic, and finally preposterous -- which is either bad news or a hearty recommendation, depending how one feels about the movies of Michael Bay.
Synopsis:
Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 37709%
Critics Consensus: Bigger and slicker than the original, but not necessarily better.
Synopsis:
Dr. Jerry Peyser's (Albert Brooks) daughter, Melissa (Lindsay Sloane), is about to marry Mark Tobias (Ryan Reynolds). Things are going... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 32404%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A frustrated novelist begins to depend less on his imaginary friend when he forms a unique bond with a Long... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 36817%
Critics Consensus: A violent mess of a movie, Smokin' Aces has some Quentin Tarantino's style but not much of his wit or humor.
Synopsis:
Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 33437%
Critics Consensus: Waiting... is a gross-out comedy that is more gross than comic.
Synopsis:
Staffers at the restaurant Shenaniganz engage in various pranks and games -- both on and off the clock. However, in... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 31811%
Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds and Emily Mortimer do what they can, but ultimately Chaos Theory is an overly conventional dramedy.
Synopsis:
Celebrated author and efficiency expert Frank Allen (Ryan Reynolds) has always lived in step with a well-planned series of lists... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 37450%
Critics Consensus: Despite the valiant efforts of a game and talented cast, Criminal has little to offer beyond the bare minimum expected by the most undemanding of genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 29462%
Critics Consensus: Wan and lugubrious, The Captive represents another atmospheric, beautifully filmed misfire from director Atom Egoyan.
Synopsis:
Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 36235%
Critics Consensus: Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology.
Synopsis:
Sworn to preserve intergalactic order, the Green Lantern Corps has existed for centuries. Its newest recruit, Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds),... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 35917%
Critics Consensus: Despite the charms of its ensemble, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard fails to protect the audience from repetitive and tired genre tropes.
Synopsis:
The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) --... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 31112%
Critics Consensus: There's a certain amount of fun to be had from watching Bateman and Reynolds play against type, but it isn't enough to carry The Change-Up through its crude humor and formulaic plot.
Synopsis:
Once inseparable pals, Dave (Jason Bateman) and Mitch (Ryan Reynolds) have drifted apart over the years. Dave is an overworked... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 30611%
Critics Consensus: Louder, campier, and more incoherent than its predecessors, Blade: Trinity seems content to emphasize style over substance and rehash familiar themes.
Synopsis:
The war between humans and vampires continues, but the humans' best hope, human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade (Wesley Snipes), has been... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 29767%
Critics Consensus: A so-so remake of a so-so original.
Synopsis:
When George Lutz (Ryan Reynolds) and his wife, Kathy (Melissa George), find a beautiful new house in the small town... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 24579%
Critics Consensus: Despite boasting a stellar cast, Fireflies in the Garden is just tedious, dull and predictable melodrama. Instantly forgettable.
Synopsis:
Successful novelist Michael (Ryan Reynolds) visits his family in the Midwest, only to learn that his mother, Lisa (Julia Roberts),... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 24567%
Critics Consensus: Self/less boasts a potential-packed premise, but does frustratingly little with it, settling for lackluster action at the expense of interesting ideas.
Synopsis:
Billionaire industrialist Damian Hale (Ben Kingsley) is master of his universe, until he encounters a foe that he can't defeat:... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 20872%
Critics Consensus: A derivative gross-out comedy that's short on laughs.
Synopsis:
He's the biggest man on campus. He's the boss with the sauce. He's the guy all the girls want and... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 15894%
Critics Consensus: It has its moments -- most of them courtesy of Jeff Bridges' rootin' tootin' performance as an undead Wild West sheriff -- but R.I.P.D. is ultimately too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy.
Synopsis:
Veteran lawman Roy Pulsifer (Jeff Bridges) works for the R.I.P.D., a legendary police force charged with finding monstrous spirits who... [More]