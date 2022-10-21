(Photo by Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Ryan Reynolds Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Early in his career, Ryan Reynolds had moderate impact as the face of National Lampoon’s last watchable movie, Van Wilder. And he had enough comedy wattage, even in 2004, to turn a cameo as a skeptical nurse in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle into a durable internet meme. But for a guy who made a gross-out comedy called Waiting, he’d have to do exactly that until he became a household name in 2009. Sure, prior to that, he would also make Smokin’ Aces and Blade: Trinity, but 2009 saw Reynolds in Greg Mottola’s post-Superbad movie Adventureland, becoming the Merc With A No Mouth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and co-starring in the Sandra Bullock rom-com The Proposal. The Proposal wasn’t Fresh, but it made a lot of money, and though everyone hates X-Men Origins, no one blames Reynolds for it.

And that’s part of his charm: Even if the movie he’s in is terrible, you never end up liking him less. It’s how his rep could survive disasters like Green Lantern and R.I.P.D., while fringe Certified Fresh movies like Buried, The Voices, and Mississippi Grind reminded audiences that this guy had the chops to be one of the biggest stars in the world, if he could just find the right vehicle.

We all know what that would be: Deadpool, the profane, R-rated comic book movie that made the fourth wall come crashing down on topics rife for spoofing, like the ridiculous bombast of superhero movies and Reynolds’ own career in Hollywood. Since rectifying his past comic book movie transgressions, highlights in Reynolds filmography include The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Life, and, of course, Once Upon a Deadpool.

Recently, he’s got Free Guy, Netflix’s Red Notice & The Adam Project, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. On the horizon, he’s convinced Hugh Jackman to come back into the Marvel fold with the third Deadpool. Now, we’re ranking all Ryan Reynolds movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#5 Deadpool 2 (2018) 84% 85% #5 Adjusted Score: 110354% Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz Directed By: David Leitch

#12 Life (2017) 67% 54% #12 Adjusted Score: 87047% Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre. Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#25 6 Underground (2019) 36% 60% #25 Adjusted Score: 41405% Critics Consensus: 6 Underground is loud, frenetic, and finally preposterous -- which is either bad news or a hearty recommendation, depending how one feels about the movies of Michael Bay. Synopsis: Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only... Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, Ben Hardy Directed By: Michael Bay

#31 Criminal (2016) 29% 47% #31 Adjusted Score: 37450% Critics Consensus: Despite the valiant efforts of a game and talented cast, Criminal has little to offer beyond the bare minimum expected by the most undemanding of genre enthusiasts. Synopsis: CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds Directed By: Ariel Vromen