(Photo by Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Ryan Reynolds Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Early in his career, Ryan Reynolds had moderate impact as the face of National Lampoon’s last watchable movie, Van Wilder. And he had enough comedy wattage, even in 2004, to turn a cameo as a skeptical nurse in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle into a durable internet meme. But for a guy who made a gross-out comedy called Waiting, he’d have to do exactly that until he became a household name in 2009. Sure, prior to that, he would also make Smokin’ Aces and Blade: Trinity, but 2009 saw Reynolds in Greg Mottola’s post-Superbad movie Adventureland, becoming the Merc With A No Mouth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and co-starring in the Sandra Bullock rom-com The Proposal. The Proposal wasn’t Fresh, but it made a lot of money, and though everyone hates X-Men Origins, no one blames Reynolds for it.

And that’s part of his charm: Even if the movie he’s in is terrible, you never end up liking him less. It’s how his rep could survive disasters like Green Lantern and R.I.P.D., while fringe Certified Fresh movies like Buried, The Voices, and Mississippi Grind reminded audiences that this guy had the chops to be one of the biggest stars in the world, if he could just find the right vehicle.

We all know what that would be: Deadpool, the profane, R-rated comic book movie that made the fourth wall come crashing down on topics rife for spoofing, like the ridiculous bombast of superhero movies and Reynolds’ own career in Hollywood. Since rectifying his past comic book movie transgressions, highlights in Reynolds filmography include The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Life, and, of course, Once Upon a Deadpool.

Recently, he’s got Free Guy, Netflix’s Red Notice & The Adam Project, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. On the horizon, he’s convinced Hugh Jackman to come back into the Marvel fold with the third Deadpool. Now, we’re ranking all Ryan Reynolds movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Adventureland (2009) 88% 61% #2 Adjusted Score: 97273% Critics Consensus: Full of humor and nostalgia, Adventureland is a sweet, insightful coming-of-age comedy that will resonate with teens and adults alike. Synopsis: It's the summer of 1987, and recent college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) can't wait to begin his long-anticipated dream... It's the summer of 1987, and recent college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) can't wait to begin his long-anticipated dream... [More] Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Martin Starr, Kristen Wiig Directed By: Greg Mottola

#4 Deadpool (2016) 85% 90% #4 Adjusted Score: 107728% Critics Consensus: Fast, funny, and gleefully profane, the fourth-wall-busting Deadpool subverts superhero film formula with wildly entertaining -- and decidedly non-family-friendly -- results. Synopsis: Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing... Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller Directed By: Tim Miller

#5 Deadpool 2 (2018) 84% 85% #5 Adjusted Score: 110354% Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz Directed By: David Leitch

#8 The Voices (2014) 75% 57% #8 Adjusted Score: 78515% Critics Consensus: The Voices gives Ryan Reynolds an opportunity to deliver a highlight-reel performance -- and offers an off-kilter treat for fans of black comedies. Synopsis: A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer,... A mentally unhinged factory worker (Ryan Reynolds) must decide whether to listen to his talking cat and become a killer,... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Gemma Arterton, Anna Kendrick, Jacki Weaver Directed By: Marjane Satrapi

#12 Life (2017) 67% 54% #12 Adjusted Score: 87047% Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre. Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#14 Turbo (2013) 67% 65% #14 Adjusted Score: 71308% Critics Consensus: It's nowhere near as inventive as its off-the-wall premise might suggest, but Turbo boasts just enough colorful visual thrills and sharp voice acting to recommend as undemanding family-friendly fare. Synopsis: Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... Turbo (Ryan Reynolds) is a speed-obsessed snail with an unusual dream: to become the world's greatest racer. This odd snail... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: David Soren

#17 Woman in Gold (2015) 57% 79% #17 Adjusted Score: 63114% Critics Consensus: Woman in Gold benefits from its talented leads, but strong work from Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds isn't enough to overpower a disappointingly dull treatment of a fascinating true story. Synopsis: Sixty years after fleeing Vienna, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), an elderly Jewish woman, attempts to reclaim family possessions that were... Sixty years after fleeing Vienna, Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren), an elderly Jewish woman, attempts to reclaim family possessions that were... [More] Starring: Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Daniel Brühl, Katie Holmes Directed By: Simon Curtis

#19 Safe House (2012) 53% 63% #19 Adjusted Score: 61489% Critics Consensus: Safe House stars Washington and Reynolds are let down by a thin script and choppily edited action sequences. Synopsis: For the past year, rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) has been eager to prove himself while cooling his... For the past year, rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) has been eager to prove himself while cooling his... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Vera Farmiga, Brendan Gleeson Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#25 6 Underground (2019) 36% 60% #25 Adjusted Score: 41405% Critics Consensus: 6 Underground is loud, frenetic, and finally preposterous -- which is either bad news or a hearty recommendation, depending how one feels about the movies of Michael Bay. Synopsis: Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only... Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, Ben Hardy Directed By: Michael Bay

#31 Criminal (2016) 29% 47% #31 Adjusted Score: 37450% Critics Consensus: Despite the valiant efforts of a game and talented cast, Criminal has little to offer beyond the bare minimum expected by the most undemanding of genre enthusiasts. Synopsis: CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds Directed By: Ariel Vromen

#35 The Change-Up (2011) 25% 47% #35 Adjusted Score: 31112% Critics Consensus: There's a certain amount of fun to be had from watching Bateman and Reynolds play against type, but it isn't enough to carry The Change-Up through its crude humor and formulaic plot. Synopsis: Once inseparable pals, Dave (Jason Bateman) and Mitch (Ryan Reynolds) have drifted apart over the years. Dave is an overworked... Once inseparable pals, Dave (Jason Bateman) and Mitch (Ryan Reynolds) have drifted apart over the years. Dave is an overworked... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman, Leslie Mann, Olivia Wilde Directed By: David Dobkin

#39 Self/less (2015) 19% 46% #39 Adjusted Score: 24567% Critics Consensus: Self/less boasts a potential-packed premise, but does frustratingly little with it, settling for lackluster action at the expense of interesting ideas. Synopsis: Billionaire industrialist Damian Hale (Ben Kingsley) is master of his universe, until he encounters a foe that he can't defeat:... Billionaire industrialist Damian Hale (Ben Kingsley) is master of his universe, until he encounters a foe that he can't defeat:... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Martinez, Matthew Goode, Victor Garber Directed By: Tarsem Singh