Best Series on Disney+ (October 2024)
Updated October 9, 2024
It’s been almost five years since Disney+ first launched with an impressive roster of new and past TV shows, Disney theatrical films, and movies from the company’s massive library. In addition to the catalog of existing shows and movies, the streamer has hit its stride when it comes to TV series (both original and not) and films.
Check out the complete list of the 49 best TV series on Disney+ below. And if you disagree with the scores, you know what to do: Let us know in the comments!
Recently Added: Agatha All Along, Star Wars: The Acolyte
Later this month: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Oct. 30)
Synopsis:
Twins Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle, Grunkle Stan, in the mysterious town... [More]
Synopsis:
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks leads a tour behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering to discover what it takes... [More]
Synopsis:
This animated entry in the "Star Wars" franchise fills the gap between the events of "Episode III" and "Episode IV."... [More]
Synopsis:
Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn't... [More]
Synopsis:
Rebel spy Cassian Andor's formative years of the Rebellion.... [More]
Synopsis:
Living idealized suburban lives, super-powered beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.... [More]
Synopsis:
The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, "Daredevil" follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and... [More]
Synopsis:
Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids and... [More]
Synopsis:
Clint Barton and Kate Bishop shoot a few arrows and try to avoid becoming the target themselves.... [More]
Synopsis:
"Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed... [More]
Synopsis:
Young New Republic pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited by Resistance Commander Poe Dameron for a secret mission on Colossus --... [More]
Synopsis:
Filmed across 24 locations over three years, this saga ventures into the world of whales to reveal life and love... [More]
Synopsis:
Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus'... [More]
Synopsis:
It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids... [More]
Synopsis:
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless... [More]
Synopsis:
Enter the world of Lizzie McGuire at your own risk, a world where the 13-year-old and her best friends Miranda... [More]
Synopsis:
Musicians the Jonas Brothers star in a single-camera sitcom as -- surprise! -- rock star brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick... [More]
Synopsis:
Members of a unique squad of clones find their way in a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone... [More]
Synopsis:
After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance; former Jedi Barriss Offee... [More]
Synopsis:
Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after... [More]
Synopsis:
Set at East High School, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" introduces members of the drama club and their... [More]
Synopsis:
Nell Jackson finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England; but when a... [More]
Synopsis:
Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector investigate the mysteries of the Egyptian gods from inside the same body.... [More]
Synopsis:
Former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.... [More]
Synopsis:
A young woman learns she has a familial history of undercover work and agrees to become an international spy for... [More]
Synopsis:
Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, reprising her role from the "Captain America" films) is an unstoppable secret agent for the Strategic... [More]
Synopsis:
This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The... [More]
Synopsis:
Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a mismatched duo who team up for a global adventure that will test their... [More]
Synopsis:
A chronicle of the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy puts... [More]
Synopsis:
Professor Charles Xavier and his band of courageous mutants strike back against corrupt and bigoted government agencies as well as... [More]
Synopsis:
Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum's always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems. In "The World... [More]
Synopsis:
From the award-winning team of filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan") and producer Jane Root ("America the Story of Us"), this... [More]
Synopsis:
Set after the events of "WandaVision," Agatha Harkness recruits some unlikely allies on her quest to regain her former powers.... [More]
Synopsis:
Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered... [More]
Synopsis:
A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront... [More]
Synopsis:
Four of Marvel's biggest heroes are each working individually but have one common goal in mind -- to save New... [More]
Synopsis:
A temperamental college basketball coach gets fired from his job and must take a job at an elite all-girls private... [More]
Synopsis:
Delving into the history and development of the unique attractions throughout Disney's theme parks.... [More]
Synopsis:
Maya Lopez's ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown; she must face her past,... [More]
Synopsis:
Scooter scrambles to upload the Muppets' streaming series, while the gang throws complications, distractions and obstacles at him.... [More]
Synopsis:
Wolverine reunites the X-Men to battle against the injustices of the Mutant Response Division (MRD).... [More]
Synopsis:
On the sands of Tatooine, bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy's underworld and fight for... [More]
Synopsis:
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo and friends return to network television for the first time... [More]
Synopsis:
After almost losing his life in a plane crash that killed his father, teenage prodigy Tony Stark, heir to the... [More]
Synopsis:
Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults) earned a reputation as someone who was very good at tracking people down while serving in... [More]
Synopsis:
Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls; Fury joins his allies, and... [More]
Synopsis:
Spider-Man fights to free an alternate Earth from an evil ruler known as the High Evolutionary.... [More]
Synopsis:
Marvel's iconic heroes and villains are on display in a superstylized animated series, as they battle one another for possession... [More]
Synopsis:
When Danny Rand was 10-years old, he survived a mysterious plane crash that claimed the lives of his extremely wealthy... [More]
