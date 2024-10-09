(Photo by Walt Disney Studios via Everett Collection / AGATHA ALL ALONG)

Best Series on Disney+ (October 2024)

Updated October 9, 2024

It’s been almost five years since Disney+ first launched with an impressive roster of new and past TV shows, Disney theatrical films, and movies from the company’s massive library. In addition to the catalog of existing shows and movies, the streamer has hit its stride when it comes to TV series (both original and not) and films.

Check out the complete list of the 49 best TV series on Disney+ below. And if you disagree with the scores, you know what to do: Let us know in the comments!

Recently Added: Agatha All Along, Star Wars: The Acolyte

Later this month: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Oct. 30)





The Imagineering Story (2019) 100% #2 Synopsis: Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks leads a tour behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering to discover what it takes... Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks leads a tour behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering to discover what it takes... [More] Starring: Angela Bassett

X-Men (1992) 83% #30 Synopsis: Professor Charles Xavier and his band of courageous mutants strike back against corrupt and bigoted government agencies as well as... Professor Charles Xavier and his band of courageous mutants strike back against corrupt and bigoted government agencies as well as... [More] Starring: Cal Dodd, Cedric Smith, Norm Spencer, Lenore Zann

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.