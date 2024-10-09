TAGGED AS: , , , , , , ,

(Photo by Walt Disney Studios via Everett Collection / AGATHA ALL ALONG)

Best Series on Disney+ (October 2024)

Updated October 9, 2024

It’s been almost five years since Disney+ first launched with an impressive roster of new and past TV shows, Disney theatrical films, and movies from the company’s massive library. In addition to the catalog of existing shows and movies, the streamer has hit its stride when it comes to TV series (both original and not) and films.

Check out the complete list of the 49 best TV series on Disney+ below. And if you disagree with the scores, you know what to do: Let us know in the comments!

Recently Added: Agatha All Along, Star Wars: The Acolyte 

Later this month: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Oct. 30)

Gravity Falls (2012)
100%

#1
Synopsis: Twins Dipper and Mabel Pines are sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle, Grunkle Stan, in the mysterious town... [More]
Starring: Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Alex Hirsch, Linda Cardellini
Directed By: Alex Hirsch

The Imagineering Story (2019)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks leads a tour behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering to discover what it takes... [More]
Starring: Angela Bassett

Star Wars Rebels (2014)
98%

#3
Synopsis: This animated entry in the "Star Wars" franchise fills the gap between the events of "Episode III" and "Episode IV."... [More]
Starring: David Oyelowo, Vanessa Marshall, Tiya Sircar, Steve Blum
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, Henry Gilroy, Greg Weisman

Ms. Marvel (2022)
98%

#4
Synopsis: Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn't... [More]
Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bisha K. Ali

Andor (2022)
96%

#5
Synopsis: Rebel spy Cassian Andor's formative years of the Rebellion.... [More]
Starring: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Diego Luna

WandaVision (2021)
92%

#6
Synopsis: Living idealized suburban lives, super-powered beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

Marvel's Daredevil (2015)
92%

#7
Synopsis: The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, "Daredevil" follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and... [More]
Starring: Charlie Cox, Elodie Yung, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
Directed By: Drew Goddard, Jeph Loeb, Erik Oleson, Jim Chory

black-ish (2014)
92%

#8
Synopsis: Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids and... [More]
Starring: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner
Directed By: Ken Whittingham, Anton Cropper, Kenya Barris, Courtney Lilly

Hawkeye (2021)
92%

#9
Synopsis: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop shoot a few arrows and try to avoid becoming the target themselves.... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran

Love, Victor (2020)
92%

#10
Synopsis: "Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed... [More]
Starring: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood
Directed By: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen

Star Wars Resistance (2018)
92%

#11
Synopsis: Young New Republic pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited by Resistance Commander Poe Dameron for a secret mission on Colossus --... [More]
Starring: Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco
Directed By: Justin Ridge, Brandon Auman, Athena Portillo

Secrets of the Whales (2021)
92%

#12
Synopsis: Filmed across 24 locations over three years, this saga ventures into the world of whales to reveal life and love... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver
Directed By: Brian Armstrong, Brian Skerry, James Cameron, Maria Wilhelm

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023)
91%

#13
Synopsis: Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus'... [More]
Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri
Directed By: Rick Riordan, Bert Salke, Dan Shotz, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
90%

#14
Synopsis: It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids... [More]
Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub
Directed By: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Mandalorian (2019)
90%

#15
Synopsis: After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito
Directed By: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson

Lizzie McGuire (2001)
90%

#16
Synopsis: Enter the world of Lizzie McGuire at your own risk, a world where the 13-year-old and her best friends Miranda... [More]
Starring: Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Lalaine
Directed By: Stan Rogow, Susan Estelle Jansen

Jonas (2009)
89%

#17
Synopsis: Musicians the Jonas Brothers star in a single-camera sitcom as -- surprise! -- rock star brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick... [More]
Starring: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Ducey
Directed By: Roger S.H. Schulman, Michael Curtis

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)
88%

#18
Synopsis: Members of a unique squad of clones find their way in a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone... [More]
Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen, Stephen Stanton, Andrew Kishino
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, Brad Rau

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024)
88%

#19
Synopsis: After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance; former Jedi Barriss Offee... [More]
Starring: Diana Lee Inosanto, Meredith Salenger, Rya Kihlstedt, Lars Mikkelsen
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Carrie Beck

Loki (2021)
87%

#20
Synopsis: Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after... [More]
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
87%

#21
Synopsis: Set at East High School, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" introduces members of the drama club and their... [More]
Starring: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie
Directed By: Tim Federle, Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden, Barry Rosenbush

Renegade Nell (2024)
87%

#22
Synopsis: Nell Jackson finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England; but when a... [More]
Starring: Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Enyi Okoronkwo
Directed By: Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston

Moon Knight (2022)
86%

#23
Synopsis: Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector investigate the mysteries of the Egyptian gods from inside the same body.... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum

Star Wars: Ahsoka (2023)
86%

#24
Synopsis: Former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson

Alias (2001)
86%

#25
Synopsis: A young woman learns she has a familial history of undercover work and agrees to become an international spy for... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Carl Lumbly
Directed By: J.J. Abrams, John Eisendrath, Ken Olin, Lawrence Trilling

Marvel's Agent Carter (2015)
86%

#26
Synopsis: Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, reprising her role from the "Captain America" films) is an unstoppable secret agent for the Strategic... [More]
Starring: Hayley Atwell, James D'Arcy, Enver Gjokaj, Wynn Everett
Directed By: Tara Butters, Michele Fazekas, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

The Simpsons (1989)
85%

#27
Synopsis: This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The... [More]
Starring: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith
Directed By: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, Matt Selman

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
85%

#28
Synopsis: Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a mismatched duo who team up for a global adventure that will test their... [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp
Directed By: Kari Skogland

Marvel - Jessica Jones (2015)
83%

#29
Synopsis: A chronicle of the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy puts... [More]
Starring: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss
Directed By: Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Stephen Surjik, Jennifer Getzinger

X-Men (1992)
83%

#30
Synopsis: Professor Charles Xavier and his band of courageous mutants strike back against corrupt and bigoted government agencies as well as... [More]
Starring: Cal Dodd, Cedric Smith, Norm Spencer, Lenore Zann

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)
83%

#31
Synopsis: Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum's always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems. In "The World... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum

One Strange Rock (2018)
83%

#32
Synopsis: From the award-winning team of filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan") and producer Jane Root ("America the Story of Us"), this... [More]
Starring: Will Smith
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky, Jane Root, Ari Handel, Peter Lovering

Agatha All Along (2024)
82%

#33
Synopsis: Set after the events of "WandaVision," Agatha Harkness recruits some unlikely allies on her quest to regain her former powers.... [More]
Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)
79%

#34
Synopsis: Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered... [More]
Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong
Directed By: Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito

Star Wars: The Acolyte (2024)
78%

#35
Synopsis: A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront... [More]
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss
Directed By: Leslye Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff King

Marvel's The Defenders (2017)
78%

#36
Synopsis: Four of Marvel's biggest heroes are each working individually but have one common goal in mind -- to save New... [More]
Starring: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones
Directed By: Marco Ramirez, Douglas Petrie, Jeph Loeb

Big Shot (2021)
78%

#37
Synopsis: A temperamental college basketball coach gets fired from his job and must take a job at an elite all-girls private... [More]
Starring: John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss
Directed By: Brad Garrett, Bill D'Elia, Dean Lorey, David E. Kelley

Behind the Attraction (2021)
75%

#38
Synopsis: Delving into the history and development of the unique attractions throughout Disney's theme parks.... [More]
Starring: Paget Brewster
Directed By: Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz

Echo (2024)
70%

#39
Synopsis: Maya Lopez's ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown; she must face her past,... [More]
Starring: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum

Muppets Now (2020)
69%

#40
Synopsis: Scooter scrambles to upload the Muppets' streaming series, while the gang throws complications, distractions and obstacles at him.... [More]
Starring: Matt Vogel, Eric Jacobson, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta
Directed By: Bill Barretta, Sabrina Wind, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)
67%

#41
Synopsis: Wolverine reunites the X-Men to battle against the injustices of the Mutant Response Division (MRD).... [More]
Starring: Steve Blum, Chris Edgerly, Jennifer Hale, Michael Ironside
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Eric S. Rollman, P. Jayakumar, Ed Borgerding

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
66%

#42
Synopsis: On the sands of Tatooine, bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy's underworld and fight for... [More]
Starring: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen
Directed By: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy

The Muppets (2015)
64%

#43
Synopsis: Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo and friends return to network television for the first time... [More]
Starring: Steve Whitmire, Eric Jacobson, Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta
Directed By: Bill Prady, Bob Kushell, Randall Einhorn, Bill Barretta

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2009)
60%

#44
Synopsis: After almost losing his life in a plane crash that killed his father, teenage prodigy Tony Stark, heir to the... [More]
Starring: Adrian Petriw, Anna Cummer, Daniel Bacon, Lisa Ann Beley
Directed By: Stephane Juffé, Philippe Guyenne, Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam

The Finder (2012)
57%

#45
Synopsis: Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults) earned a reputation as someone who was very good at tracking people down while serving in... [More]
Starring: Geoff Stults, Michael Clarke Duncan, Maddie Hasson, Mercedes Mason
Directed By: Hart Hanson, Daniel Sackheim, Barry Josephson, Vahan Moosekian

Secret Invasion (2023)
52%

#46
Synopsis: Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls; Fury joins his allies, and... [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)
50%

#47
Synopsis: Spider-Man fights to free an alternate Earth from an evil ruler known as the High Evolutionary.... [More]
Starring: Rino Romano, Michael Donovan, Brian Drummond, Christopher Gaze

The Super Hero Squad Show (2009)
50%

#48
Synopsis: Marvel's iconic heroes and villains are on display in a superstylized animated series, as they battle one another for possession... [More]
Starring: Tom Kenny, Charlie Adler, Travis Willingham, Steve Blum

Marvel's Iron Fist (2017)
37%

#49
Synopsis: When Danny Rand was 10-years old, he survived a mysterious plane crash that claimed the lives of his extremely wealthy... [More]
Starring: Finn Jones, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick
Directed By: Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory, Raven Metzner

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News