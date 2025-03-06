Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2025

Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Disney+ and Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as “anthologies” to squeeze every single drop of fan love (and awards) out of them.

[Updated 3/6/25]

Highlights

Netflix Keeps Running Point but Cuts The Recruit from Its Lineup

Netflix made a couple of announcements regarding two shows: one they want to keep around, and one they don’t. First off, the streamer has decided to put the kibosh on the Noah Centineo-led spy action series The Recruit, which just dropped its second season back at the end of January. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as Netflix also separately announced that its sports comedy Running Point would be coming back for a second season just one week after premiering its first on February 27. Loosely based on the life and career of Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss, the series stars Kate Hudson in the lead, with Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen as its creators, producers, and co-writers.

Fox’s Doc to Make the Rounds Again in Season 2

Fox has greenlit the medical drama Doc, starring Molly Parker, for a second season. The news comes after the show’s pilot episode amassed 16 million viewers. Loosely based on the true story of Italian doctor Pierdante Piccioni, Doc stars Parker as a Minneapolis chief of internal medicine who survives a car accident but develops amnesia as a result, leaving her to navigate her workplace, patients, and colleagues with no recollection of her life prior to the accident.

Hulu Greenlights Paradise: Season 2

Hulu is returning to paradise. Dan Fogelman’s hit TV show, Paradise, will return for a second season. The popular drama series starring Sterling K. Brown is winning over critics and audiences as it currently holds a Certified Fresh score of 81% on the Tomatometer and 83% on the Popcornmeter. The news comes just ahead of the season finale on March 4.

The Rings of Power Will Return for a Third Season on Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video has confirmed that we will return to Middle-earth for a third installment of their Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power. The streamer announced that the new season is already in preproduction and expects to begin filming this spring, while The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the series would incorporate a major time jump leading to Sauron crafting the One Ring.

Season 2 Will Be the Last for Netflix’s The Sandman

The second season of The Sandman is set to premiere this year, but Netflix has confirmed that this will be the final season, concluding Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) storyline. The first season of the show spent 7 weeks in Netflix’s top 10, acquiring viewership from across the world. The show followed the first 16 issues of the comic series, The Sandman. Season 2 will also draw inspiration from the remaining novels (there are 75 in total).

The 1% Club: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed

3 Body Problem: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

7 Little Johnstons: season 15 (TLC) – Renewed

30 Coins: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

48 Hours: season 36 (CBS) – Renewed

60 Minutes: season 57 (CBS) – Renewed

61st Street: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed

90 Day: The Single Life: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed

100-Foot Wave: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

9-1-1: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

9-1-1: Lone Star: season 5 (Fox) – Cancelled

1923: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed (after a second, and final, season)

The $100,000 Pyramid: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

Abbott Elementary: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Acapulco: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Access Daily : through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed

Access Hollywood : through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed

Accused: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

The Agency: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Alice in Borderland: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

All American: season 7 (The CW) – Renewed

All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 5 and 6 (PBS) – Renewed

All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Amazing Race: season 37 (CBS) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent: season 20 (NBC) – Renewed

American Crime Story: season 4 (FX) – Renewed

American Dad!: season 21 (TBS) – Renewed

American Horror Story: season 13 (FX) – Renewed

American Horror Stories: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

American Idol: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

American Ninja Warrior: season 17 (NBC) – Renewed

And Just Like That …: season 3 (Max) – Renewed

Andor: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)

Animal Control: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Annika: season 3 (PBS) – Renewed

Avatar: The Last Airbender: season 2 and season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Bachelor: season 29 (ABC) – Renewed

The Bachelorette: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed

Bachelor in Paradise: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed

Bad Monkey: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Bargain Block: season 4 (HGTV) – Renewed

Barmageddon: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed

Bar Rescue: season 9 (Paramount Network) – Renewed

Barbecue Showdown: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Based on a True Story: season 2 (Peacock) Renewed

The Bear: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed

Beat Shazam: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed

Bel-Air: season 4 (Peacock) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

Below Deck: season 12 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Down Under: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Mediterranean: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed

Berlin: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Big Brother: season 27 (CBS) – Renewed

Big Mouth: season 8 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after an eighth, and final, season)

Billy the Kid: season 3 (MGM+) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Black Doves: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Black Mirror: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed

Bob’s Burgers: season 15 (Fox) – Renewed

Bookie: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

Bosch Legacy: season 3 (Amazon Freevee) –Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 6 (Shudder) – Renewed

The Boys: season 5 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)

Bridgerton: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Buccaneers : season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Castlevania: Nocturne: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Catfish: The TV Show: season 9 (MTV) – Renewed

Celebrity Family Feud: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed

The Challenge: season 40 (MTV) – Renewed

The Challenge: All Stars: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Chi: season 7 (Showtime) – Renewed

Chicago Fire: season 13 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago Med: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago P.D.: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed

Curchy: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed

The Circle: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed

Citadel: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Claim to Fame: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

The Cleaning Lady: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Cobra Kai: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)

Colin From Accounts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Conan O’Brien Must Go: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

The Conners: season 7 (ABC) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)

Couples Therapy: season 4 (Showtime) – Renewed

Creature Commandos: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

Crime Scene Kitchen: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Crime Nation: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

Criminal Minds: Evolution: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Criminal Record: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Cross: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Dancing With the Stars: season 33 (moves back to ABC) – Renewed

Dark Matter: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Dark Winds: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

The Day of the Jackal: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Death By Fame: season 3 (ID) – Renewed

The Devil’s Hour: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Diplomat: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Doctor Who: season 15 (Disney+) – Renewed

The Drew Barrymore Show: season 5 (Syndicated) – Renewed

Dune: Prophecy: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

Doc: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Elsbeth: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Emily In Paris: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

English Teacher: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

The Equalizer: season 5 (CBS) – Renewed

Euphoria: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Everyone Else Burns: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

F

Fallout: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Family Guy: season 23 (Fox) – Renewed

The Family Stallone: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed

FBI: season 7 (CBS) – Renewed

FBI: International: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

FBI: Most Wanted: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed

Fire Country: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

Fix my Frankenhouse: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed

The Floor: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

For All Mankind: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Foundation: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Frasier: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled

From: season 4 (MGM+) – Renewed

Genius: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

The Gentlemen: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Ghosts: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

The Gilded Age: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed

Ginny & Georgia: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Goosebumps: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

The Great American Recipe: season 4 (PBS) – Renewed

Grantchester: season 10 (PBS) – Renewed

The Great North: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed

Grey’s Anatomy: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed

Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Hacks: season 4 (Max) – Renewed

Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled

The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

Harlem: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Harley Quinn: season 5 (Max) – Renewed

Hazbin Hotel: seasons 3 and 4 (Max) – Renewed

Heartstopper: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Hell’s Kitchen: season 23 (FOX) – Renewed

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: season 3 (MTV) – Renewed

High Potential: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Hijack: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Hit-Monkey: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Holey Moley: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

House of the Dragon: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

How to Die Alone: season 1 (Hulu) – Cancelled

Hysteria!: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled



I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

I Can See Your Voice: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Impact: Atlanta: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed

Impractical Jokers: season 11 (truTV) – Renewed

Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Industry: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Interview with the Vampire: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

Invasion: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Invincible: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Is It Cake?: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: seasons 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed

_

James May: Our Man In …: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed

Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Judy Justice: seasons 3 and 4 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

Julia: season 2 (Max) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)



Kaos: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Karamo: season 2 (syndication) – Renewed

The Kardashians: season 6 (Hulu) – Renewed

Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Kingdom Business: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed

Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed

Krapopolis: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: season 8 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed

Magnum P.I.: season 5 (moves to NBC) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)

Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Making the Cut: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

Married to Medicine: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Masked Singer: season 12 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef: season 14 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef Junior: season 9 (Fox) – Renewed

Masters of Illusion: season 14 (The CW) – Renewed

Matlock: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Mayfair Witches: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

Mayor of Kingstown: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 15 (Bravo) – Renewed

Minx: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Miss Scarlet: season 5 (PBS) – Renewed

MO: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Monster: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Morning Show: seasons 4 and 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Ms. Pat Show: season 5 (BET+) – Renewed

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed

My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

My Lady Jane: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

My Life Is Murder: season 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

My Life With the Walter Boys : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Mythic Quest: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

NCIS: season 22 (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Hawai’i: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

The Neighborhood: season 7 (CBS) – Renewed

Next Level Chef: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

The Night Agent: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Night Court: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Nine Perfect Strangers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Nobody Wants This: season 2 – Renewed

Not Dead Yet: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Orphan Black: Echoes : season 1 (AMC) – Cancelled

Our Flags Mean Death : season 2 (Max) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)

Outer Range : season 2 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season) Renewed



Outer Banks : season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled Renewed

P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Palm Royale: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Paradise: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Peacemaker: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 11 (The CW) – Renewed

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Physical: 100: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Pitt: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

Platonic : season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Playboy Murders: season 2 (ID) – Renewed

Poker Face: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 5 (Starz) – Renewed

Power Book IV: Force: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Presumed Innocent: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Project Runway: season 21 (moves to Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu) – Renewed

Queer Eye: season 9 (Netflix) – Renewed

Reacher: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 18 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 4 (Peacock) – Renewed

Real Time with Bill Maher: seasons 23 and 24 (HBO) – Renewed

Reasonable Doubt: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Recruit: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled

The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Resident Alien: season 4 (moves to USA Network) – Renewed

Rhythm + Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Rick and Morty: season 12 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

The Rig: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Righteous Gemstones: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Rivals: season 2 (Disney+ / Hulu)- Renewed

Rogue Heroes: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed

The Rookie: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed

Running Point: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 17 (VH1) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 10 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: season 2 (Sundance Now) – Renewed

Sausage Party: Foodtopia: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

School Spirits: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Secret Level: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Selling Sunset: season 9 Renewed

Selling The OC: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Severance: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (Max) – Renewed

Shark Tank: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed

Shōgun: seasons 2 and 3 (FX/Hulu) – Renewed

Shoresy: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed

Shrinking: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Silo: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

The Simpsons: season 36 (Fox) – Renewed

Sister Boniface Mysteries: season 4 (BritBox) – Renewed

Slow Horses: season 6 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

So You Think You Can Dance: season 18 (Fox) – Renewed

Solar Opposites: season 6 (Hulu) – Renewed

Somebody Feed Phil: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed

South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Squid Game: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)

Squid Game: The Challenge: season 2 (Netflix) Renewed

St. Denis Medical: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)

Sullivan’s Crossing: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Summer House: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Sugar: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Supacell: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

SurrealEstate: season 3 (Syfy / Hulu) – Renewed

Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Survival of the Thickest: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Survivor: season 47 (CBS) – Renewed

S.W.A.T.: season 8 (CBS) – Cancelled

Sweet Magnolias: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sweetpea: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Teacup: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled

Ted: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Tehran: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tell Me Lies: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Temptation Island: season 8 (moves to Netflix) – Renewed

The Terminal List: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

That’s My Jam: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Tires: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through 2028 (NBC) – Renewed

Too Hot To Handle: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Top Chef: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed

Tracker: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

The Traitors: seasons 4 and 5 (Peacock) – Renewed

True Detective: season 5 (HBO) – Renewed

Trying: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tulsa King: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 5 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 8 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 5 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Unsolved Mysteries: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Upload: season 4 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

The Valley: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed

Vanderpump Rules: season 12 (Bravo) – Renewed

Vanderpump Villa: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Vince Staples Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Virgin River: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Voice: season 27 (NBC) – Renewed

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 3 (AMC) – Renewed

The Walking Dead: Dead City : season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Wahl Street: season 2 (Max) – Renewed

Walker: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

Watch What Happens Live: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Way Home: season 3 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed

We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Wednesday: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

We’re Here: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

What We Do in the Shadows: season 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)

The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

When Calls the Heart: season 12 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed

The White Lotus: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed

Whitstable Pearl: season 3 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

Wicked City: season 3 (AllBlk) – Renewed

Will Trent: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

Winter House: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed

Wipeout: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed

The Witcher: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

World’s Funniest Animals: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed



X-Men ’97: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

XO, Kitty: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Yellowjackets: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed

Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Cancelled

Yolo: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

You: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)

You, Me & My Ex : season 2 (TLC) – Renewed

The Young and the Restless: season 52-55 (CBS) – Renewed

Young Sheldon: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)

