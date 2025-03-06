Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2025

TAGGED AS: ABC, CBS, Disney Plus, FOX, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, Max, NBC, Paramount Plus, Peacock, renewed TV shows, Showtime, streaming
Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Disney+ and Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as “anthologies” to squeeze every single drop of fan love (and awards) out of them.
How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! Cancelations are more complicated. When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough.” So to avoid debating the semantics of “cancelled” versus “retired,” we’re just going to go with the former. There are also some instances, either due to scheduling conflicts, or various delays, where the answer is “I dunno.” In those instances, we will leave the series as renewed and list the most recent season until we’re told otherwise.
Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled, which are switching channels and which have simply reached their expiration date.
[Updated 3/6/25]
Netflix Keeps Running Point but Cuts The Recruit from Its Lineup
Netflix made a couple of announcements regarding two shows: one they want to keep around, and one they don’t. First off, the streamer has decided to put the kibosh on the Noah Centineo-led spy action series The Recruit, which just dropped its second season back at the end of January. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as Netflix also separately announced that its sports comedy Running Point would be coming back for a second season just one week after premiering its first on February 27. Loosely based on the life and career of Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss, the series stars Kate Hudson in the lead, with Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen as its creators, producers, and co-writers.
Fox’s Doc to Make the Rounds Again in Season 2
Fox has greenlit the medical drama Doc, starring Molly Parker, for a second season. The news comes after the show’s pilot episode amassed 16 million viewers. Loosely based on the true story of Italian doctor Pierdante Piccioni, Doc stars Parker as a Minneapolis chief of internal medicine who survives a car accident but develops amnesia as a result, leaving her to navigate her workplace, patients, and colleagues with no recollection of her life prior to the accident.
Hulu Greenlights Paradise: Season 2
Hulu is returning to paradise. Dan Fogelman’s hit TV show, Paradise, will return for a second season. The popular drama series starring Sterling K. Brown is winning over critics and audiences as it currently holds a Certified Fresh score of 81% on the Tomatometer and 83% on the Popcornmeter. The news comes just ahead of the season finale on March 4.
The Rings of Power Will Return for a Third Season on Prime Video
Amazon’s Prime Video has confirmed that we will return to Middle-earth for a third installment of their Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power. The streamer announced that the new season is already in preproduction and expects to begin filming this spring, while The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the series would incorporate a major time jump leading to Sauron crafting the One Ring.
Season 2 Will Be the Last for Netflix’s The Sandman
(Photo by Netflix)
The second season of The Sandman is set to premiere this year, but Netflix has confirmed that this will be the final season, concluding Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) storyline. The first season of the show spent 7 weeks in Netflix’s top 10, acquiring viewership from across the world. The show followed the first 16 issues of the comic series, The Sandman. Season 2 will also draw inspiration from the remaining novels (there are 75 in total).
The 1% Club: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed
3 Body Problem: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
7 Little Johnstons: season 15 (TLC) – Renewed
30 Coins: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
48 Hours: season 36 (CBS) – Renewed
60 Minutes: season 57 (CBS) – Renewed
61st Street: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed
90 Day: The Single Life: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed
100-Foot Wave: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
9-1-1: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
9-1-1: Lone Star: season 5 (Fox) – Cancelled
1923: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed (after a second, and final, season)
The $100,000 Pyramid: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
Abbott Elementary: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Acapulco: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Access Daily : through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed
Access Hollywood : through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed
Accused: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
The Agency: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Alice in Borderland: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
All American: season 7 (The CW) – Renewed
All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 5 and 6 (PBS) – Renewed
All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Amazing Race: season 37 (CBS) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: season 20 (NBC) – Renewed
American Crime Story: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
American Dad!: season 21 (TBS) – Renewed
American Horror Story: season 13 (FX) – Renewed
American Horror Stories: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
American Idol: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
American Ninja Warrior: season 17 (NBC) – Renewed
And Just Like That …: season 3 (Max) – Renewed
Andor: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
Animal Control: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Annika: season 3 (PBS) – Renewed
Avatar: The Last Airbender: season 2 and season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Bachelor: season 29 (ABC) – Renewed
The Bachelorette: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed
Bachelor in Paradise: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed
Bad Monkey: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Bargain Block: season 4 (HGTV) – Renewed
Barmageddon: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed
Bar Rescue: season 9 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
Barbecue Showdown: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Based on a True Story: season 2 (Peacock) Renewed
The Bear: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed
Beat Shazam: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed
Bel-Air: season 4 (Peacock) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Below Deck: season 12 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Down Under: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Mediterranean: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed
Berlin: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Big Brother: season 27 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Mouth: season 8 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after an eighth, and final, season)
Billy the Kid: season 3 (MGM+) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Black Doves: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Black Mirror: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Bob’s Burgers: season 15 (Fox) – Renewed
Bookie: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Bosch Legacy: season 3 (Amazon Freevee) –Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 6 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Boys: season 5 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Bridgerton: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Buccaneers : season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Castlevania: Nocturne: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Catfish: The TV Show: season 9 (MTV) – Renewed
Celebrity Family Feud: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed
The Challenge: season 40 (MTV) – Renewed
The Challenge: All Stars: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Chi: season 7 (Showtime) – Renewed
Chicago Fire: season 13 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago Med: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago P.D.: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed
Curchy: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
The Circle: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Citadel: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Claim to Fame: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
The Cleaning Lady: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Cobra Kai: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)
Colin From Accounts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Conan O’Brien Must Go: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
The Conners: season 7 (ABC) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
Couples Therapy: season 4 (Showtime) – Renewed
Creature Commandos: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Crime Scene Kitchen: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Crime Nation: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Criminal Minds: Evolution: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Criminal Record: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Cross: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Dancing With the Stars: season 33 (moves back to ABC) – Renewed
Dark Matter: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Dark Winds: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
The Day of the Jackal: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Death By Fame: season 3 (ID) – Renewed
The Devil’s Hour: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Diplomat: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Doctor Who: season 15 (Disney+) – Renewed
The Drew Barrymore Show: season 5 (Syndicated) – Renewed
Dune: Prophecy: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Doc: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Elsbeth: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Emily In Paris: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
English Teacher: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
The Equalizer: season 5 (CBS) – Renewed
Euphoria: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Everyone Else Burns: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Fallout: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Family Guy: season 23 (Fox) – Renewed
The Family Stallone: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed
FBI: season 7 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI: International: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI: Most Wanted: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed
Fire Country: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Fix my Frankenhouse: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed
The Floor: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
For All Mankind: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Foundation: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Frasier: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled
From: season 4 (MGM+) – Renewed
Genius: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
The Gentlemen: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Ghosts: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
The Gilded Age: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Ginny & Georgia: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Goosebumps: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
The Great American Recipe: season 4 (PBS) – Renewed
Grantchester: season 10 (PBS) – Renewed
The Great North: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed
Grey’s Anatomy: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed
Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Hacks: season 4 (Max) – Renewed
Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled
The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Harlem: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Harley Quinn: season 5 (Max) – Renewed
Hazbin Hotel: seasons 3 and 4 (Max) – Renewed
Heartstopper: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Hell’s Kitchen: season 23 (FOX) – Renewed
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: season 3 (MTV) – Renewed
High Potential: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Hijack: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Hit-Monkey: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Holey Moley: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
House of the Dragon: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
How to Die Alone: season 1 (Hulu) – Cancelled
Hysteria!: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled
I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
I Can See Your Voice: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Impact: Atlanta: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed
Impractical Jokers: season 11 (truTV) – Renewed
Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Industry: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Interview with the Vampire: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Invasion: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Invincible: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Is It Cake?: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: seasons 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed
James May: Our Man In …: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed
Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Judy Justice: seasons 3 and 4 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Julia: season 2 (Max) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
Kaos: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Karamo: season 2 (syndication) – Renewed
The Kardashians: season 6 (Hulu) – Renewed
Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Kingdom Business: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed
Krapopolis: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: season 8 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed
Magnum P.I.: season 5 (moves to NBC) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Making the Cut: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Married to Medicine: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Masked Singer: season 12 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef: season 14 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef Junior: season 9 (Fox) – Renewed
Masters of Illusion: season 14 (The CW) – Renewed
Matlock: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Mayfair Witches: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Mayor of Kingstown: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 15 (Bravo) – Renewed
Minx: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Miss Scarlet: season 5 (PBS) – Renewed
MO: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Monster: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Morning Show: seasons 4 and 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Ms. Pat Show: season 5 (BET+) – Renewed
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
My Lady Jane: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
My Life Is Murder: season 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
My Life With the Walter Boys : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Mythic Quest: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
NCIS: season 22 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Hawai’i: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
The Neighborhood: season 7 (CBS) – Renewed
Next Level Chef: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
The Night Agent: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Night Court: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Nine Perfect Strangers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Nobody Wants This: season 2 – Renewed
Not Dead Yet: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Palm Royale: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Paradise: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Peacemaker: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 11 (The CW) – Renewed
Percy Jackson & The Olympians: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Physical: 100: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Pitt: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Platonic : season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Playboy Murders: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
Poker Face: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 5 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book IV: Force: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Presumed Innocent: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Project Runway: season 21 (moves to Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu) – Renewed
Queer Eye: season 9 (Netflix) – Renewed
Reacher: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 18 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 4 (Peacock) – Renewed
Real Time with Bill Maher: seasons 23 and 24 (HBO) – Renewed
Reasonable Doubt: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Recruit: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled
The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Resident Alien: season 4 (moves to USA Network) – Renewed
Rhythm + Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rick and Morty: season 12 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
The Rig: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Righteous Gemstones: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Rivals: season 2 (Disney+ / Hulu)- Renewed
Rogue Heroes: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Rookie: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed
Running Point: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 17 (VH1) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 10 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: season 2 (Sundance Now) – Renewed
Sausage Party: Foodtopia: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
School Spirits: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Secret Level: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Selling Sunset: season 9 Renewed
Selling The OC: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Severance: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (Max) – Renewed
Shark Tank: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed
Shōgun: seasons 2 and 3 (FX/Hulu) – Renewed
Shoresy: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed
Shrinking: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Silo: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
The Simpsons: season 36 (Fox) – Renewed
Sister Boniface Mysteries: season 4 (BritBox) – Renewed
Slow Horses: season 6 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance: season 18 (Fox) – Renewed
Solar Opposites: season 6 (Hulu) – Renewed
Somebody Feed Phil: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed
South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Squid Game: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Squid Game: The Challenge: season 2 (Netflix) Renewed
St. Denis Medical: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
Sullivan’s Crossing: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Summer House: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Sugar: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Supacell: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
SurrealEstate: season 3 (Syfy / Hulu) – Renewed
Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Survival of the Thickest: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Survivor: season 47 (CBS) – Renewed
S.W.A.T.: season 8 (CBS) – Cancelled
Sweet Magnolias: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sweetpea: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Teacup: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled
Ted: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Tehran: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tell Me Lies: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Temptation Island: season 8 (moves to Netflix) – Renewed
The Terminal List: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
That’s My Jam: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Tires: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through 2028 (NBC) – Renewed
Too Hot To Handle: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Top Chef: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed
Tracker: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
The Traitors: seasons 4 and 5 (Peacock) – Renewed
True Detective: season 5 (HBO) – Renewed
Trying: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tulsa King: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 5 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 8 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 5 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Unsolved Mysteries: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Upload: season 4 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
The Valley: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed
Vanderpump Rules: season 12 (Bravo) – Renewed
Vanderpump Villa: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Vince Staples Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Virgin River: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Voice: season 27 (NBC) – Renewed
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 3 (AMC) – Renewed
The Walking Dead: Dead City : season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Wahl Street: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Walker: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
Watch What Happens Live: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Way Home: season 3 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed
We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Wednesday: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
We’re Here: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
What We Do in the Shadows: season 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
When Calls the Heart: season 12 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed
The White Lotus: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Whitstable Pearl: season 3 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
Wicked City: season 3 (AllBlk) – Renewed
Will Trent: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
Winter House: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Wipeout: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed
The Witcher: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
World’s Funniest Animals: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
X-Men ’97: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
XO, Kitty: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Yellowjackets: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Cancelled
Yolo: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
You: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
You, Me & My Ex : season 2 (TLC) – Renewed
The Young and the Restless: season 52-55 (CBS) – Renewed
Young Sheldon: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
