(Photo by Fox)

Snowed-In: Our Favorite Winter Movies

Winter is here, and we’re celebrating by…well, staying indoors. It’s cold outside, for one thing. Plus, there’s wind, rain, snow, and we think we saw a vicious groundhog. No, thanks! To celebrate of winter of contentedly never leaving the house, we collaborated (remotely) with out friends at Fandango and Vudu for our favorite snowed-in movies across all genres. This means movies that bury us in the white stuff (Snowpiercer, The Hateful Eight), feature famous snow scenes (The Empire Strikes Back, Monsters, Inc.), hit hard with winter sports (Goon, Eddie the Eagle), are set during the season (Groundhog Day), and evoke that special melancholy mood (Edward Scissorhands, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless ). Enjoy this platter of movies best seen chilled, and head on to Vudu’s collection page for purchase and rental!

#93 March of the Penguins (2005) 94% #93 Adjusted Score: 101223% Critics Consensus: Only the most hardened soul won't be moved by this heartwarming doc. Synopsis: At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds... At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman Directed By: Luc Jacquet

#82 Kwaidan (1964) 91% #82 Adjusted Score: 93741% Critics Consensus: Exquisitely designed and fastidiously ornate, Masaki Kobayashi's ambitious anthology operates less as a frightening example of horror and more as a meditative tribute to Japanese folklore. Synopsis: Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... [More] Starring: Rentarô Mikuni, Michiyo Aratama, Tetsuro Tamba, Katsuo Nakamura Directed By: Masaki Kobayashi

#81 I, Tonya (2017) 90% #81 Adjusted Score: 118224% Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements. Synopsis: In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#79 Misery (1990) 90% #79 Adjusted Score: 95158% Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date. Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... [More] Starring: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Frances Sternhagen, Richard Farnsworth Directed By: Rob Reiner

#77 Akira (1988) 90% #77 Adjusted Score: 93565% Critics Consensus: Akira is strikingly bloody and violent, but its phenomenal animation and sheer kinetic energy helped set the standard for modern anime. Synopsis: In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... [More] Starring: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Tessho Genda Directed By: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

#76 Reds (1981) 89% #76 Adjusted Score: 92483% Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#72 Wind River (2017) 87% #72 Adjusted Score: 105850% Critics Consensus: Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title. Synopsis: Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in... Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in... [More] Starring: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal Directed By: Taylor Sheridan

#71 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #71 Adjusted Score: 92163% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#60 Batman Returns (1992) 80% #60 Adjusted Score: 87200% Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first. Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken Directed By: Tim Burton

#59 Black Widow (2021) 79% #59 Adjusted Score: 103716% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland

#54 The Revenant (2015) 78% #54 Adjusted Score: 102615% Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards. Synopsis: While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter Directed By:

#49 Smallfoot (2018) 76% #49 Adjusted Score: 82227% Critics Consensus: Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences. Synopsis: Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common Directed By: Karey Kirkpatrick

#34 Everest (2015) 72% #34 Adjusted Score: 81393% Critics Consensus: Everest boasts all the dizzying cinematography a person could hope to get out a movie about mountain climbers, even if it's content to tread less challenging narrative terrain. Synopsis: On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... On the morning of May 10, 1996, climbers (Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin) from two expeditions start their final ascent toward... [More] Starring: Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur

#26 Cliffhanger (1993) 67% #26 Adjusted Score: 71320% Critics Consensus: While it can't escape comparisons to the movies it borrows from, Cliffhanger is a tense, action-packed thriller and a showcase for the talents that made Sylvester Stallone a star. Synopsis: Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100... Outdoor thriller in which a former mountain rescuer is pitted against a group of criminals who have lost their $100... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner Directed By: Renny Harlin

#19 Balto (1995) 54% #19 Adjusted Score: 54859% Critics Consensus: Balto is a well-meaning adventure with spirited animation, but mushy sentimentality and bland characterization keeps it at paw's length from more sophisticated family fare. Synopsis: In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located... In this animated feature, a deadly diphtheria epidemic strikes the remote town of Nome, Alaska. With the life-saving medicine located... [More] Starring: Miriam Margolyes, Lola Bates-Campbell, Kevin Bacon, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Simon Wells

#17 Ravenous (1999) 49% #17 Adjusted Score: 51499% Critics Consensus: Ravenous tries bringing cannibal horror into an Old West setting, ending up with an uneven blend that will fail to satisfy most fans of either genre. Synopsis: Upon receiving reports of missing persons at Fort Spencer, a remote Army outpost on the Western frontier, Capt. John Boyd... Upon receiving reports of missing persons at Fort Spencer, a remote Army outpost on the Western frontier, Capt. John Boyd... [More] Starring: Guy Pearce, Robert Carlyle, Jeremy Davies, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Antonia Bird

#15 Red Sparrow (2018) 45% #15 Adjusted Score: 62414% Critics Consensus: Red Sparrow aims for smart, sexy spy thriller territory, but Jennifer Lawrence's committed performance isn't enough to compensate for thin characters and a convoluted story. Synopsis: Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She... Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts Directed By: Francis Lawrence