(Photo by Dee Cercone/Everett Collection)

All Tom Hardy Movies Ranked

He whooped on Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, made his way down Fury Road, and pulled off the seemingly impossible feat of turning a movie about a guy behind the wheel of a car into the pulse-pounding drama Locke — and that really doesn’t even scratch the surface of all the interesting career choices that have paid off for Tom Hardy. Whether you’re mainly familiar with blockbuster outings like Inception, favor acclaimed fare like Bronson and The Revenant, or are a hardcore fan who’s been with him since Black Hawk Down, there’s a Hardy movie for everyone. Especially superhero fans, since he’s brought Venom to life, and returned for the sequel, Let There Be Carnage. Now, we’ve rounded up all Tom Hardy movies and organized them by Tomatometer.



#2 Dunkirk (2017) 92% #2 Adjusted Score: 128583% Critics Consensus: Dunkirk serves up emotionally satisfying spectacle, delivered by a writer-director in full command of his craft and brought to life by a gifted ensemble cast that honors the fact-based story. Synopsis: In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover... In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover... [More] Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#3 Locke (2013) 91% #3 Adjusted Score: 99451% Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy. Synopsis: A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland Directed By: Steven Knight

#8 Warrior (2011) 84% #8 Adjusted Score: 90872% Critics Consensus: Warrior relies on many of the clichés that critics of the genre love to mock -- and it transcends them with gripping action, powerful acting, and heart. Synopsis: An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... [More] Starring: Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison Directed By: Gavin O'Connor

#15 Lawless (2012) 66% #15 Adjusted Score: 75721% Critics Consensus: Grim, bloody, and utterly flawed, Lawless doesn't quite achieve the epic status it strains for, but it's too beautifully filmed and powerfully acted to dismiss. Synopsis: In 1931, the Bondurant brothers of Franklin County, Va., run a multipurpose backwoods establishment that hides their true business, bootlegging.... In 1931, the Bondurant brothers of Franklin County, Va., run a multipurpose backwoods establishment that hides their true business, bootlegging.... [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce Directed By: John Hillcoat

#16 Legend (2015) 61% #16 Adjusted Score: 66794% Critics Consensus: As a gangster biopic, Legend is deeply flawed, but as a showcase for Tom Hardy -- in a dual role, no less -- it just about lives up to its title. Synopsis: Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Emily Browning, David Thewlis, Taron Egerton Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#17 RocknRolla (2008) 60% #17 Adjusted Score: 65935% Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys. Synopsis: Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#19 Marie Antoinette (2006) 57% #19 Adjusted Score: 66531% Critics Consensus: Lavish imagery and a daring soundtrack set this film apart from most period dramas; in fact, style completely takes precedence over plot and character development in Coppola's vision of the doomed queen. Synopsis: An Austrian teenager (Kirsten Dunst) marries the Dauphin (Jason Schwartzman) of France and becomes that country's queen following the death... An Austrian teenager (Kirsten Dunst) marries the Dauphin (Jason Schwartzman) of France and becomes that country's queen following the death... [More] Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Judy Davis, Rip Torn Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#21 Capone (2020) 40% #21 Adjusted Score: 49587% Critics Consensus: Tom Hardy makes the most of his opportunity to tackle a challenging role, but Capone is too haphazardly constructed to support his fascinating performance. Synopsis: Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and... Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden Directed By: Josh Trank

#23 Venom (2018) 30% #23 Adjusted Score: 51519% Critics Consensus: Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways - chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man. Synopsis: Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While... Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze Directed By: Ruben Fleischer