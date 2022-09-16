(Photo by Dee Cercone/Everett Collection)
All Tom Hardy Movies Ranked
He whooped on Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, made his way down Fury Road, and pulled off the seemingly impossible feat of turning a movie about a guy behind the wheel of a car into the pulse-pounding drama Locke — and that really doesn’t even scratch the surface of all the interesting career choices that have paid off for Tom Hardy. Whether you’re mainly familiar with blockbuster outings like Inception, favor acclaimed fare like Bronson and The Revenant, or are a hardcore fan who’s been with him since Black Hawk Down, there’s a Hardy movie for everyone. Especially superhero fans, since he’s brought Venom to life, and returned for the sequel, Let There Be Carnage. Now, we’ve rounded up all Tom Hardy movies and organized them by Tomatometer.
#1
Adjusted Score: 114926%
Critics Consensus: With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.
Synopsis:
Years after the collapse of civilization, the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the desert fortress the Citadel. When... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 128583%
Critics Consensus: Dunkirk serves up emotionally satisfying spectacle, delivered by a writer-director in full command of his craft and brought to life by a gifted ensemble cast that honors the fact-based story.
Synopsis:
In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 99451%
Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy.
Synopsis:
A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 96759%
Critics Consensus: There's no shortage of similarly themed crime dramas, but The Drop rises above the pack with a smartly written script and strong cast.
Synopsis:
Bob Saginowski (Tom Hardy) tends bar in his cousin's pub and looks the other way when local mobsters use the... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 104231%
Critics Consensus: The Dark Knight Rises is an ambitious, thoughtful, and potent action film that concludes Christopher Nolan's franchise in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis:
It has been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale), in collusion with Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), vanished into the night.... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 102236%
Critics Consensus: Smart, innovative, and thrilling, Inception is that rare summer blockbuster that succeeds viscerally as well as intellectually.
Synopsis:
Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a thief with the rare ability to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 92592%
Critics Consensus: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a dense puzzle of anxiety, paranoia, and espionage that director Tomas Alfredson pieces together with utmost skill.
Synopsis:
In 1970s England the head of MI6, Control (John Hurt), dispatches an agent (Mark Strong) to meet with a Hungarian... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 90872%
Critics Consensus: Warrior relies on many of the clichés that critics of the genre love to mock -- and it transcends them with gripping action, powerful acting, and heart.
Synopsis:
An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 85848%
Critics Consensus: A stylized, electric British crime thriller.
Synopsis:
An unnamed mid-level cocaine dealer (Daniel Craig) in London makes plans to step away from the criminal life. Before he... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 103466%
Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards.
Synopsis:
While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 83994%
Critics Consensus: Though it's light on character development and cultural empathy, Black Hawk Down is a visceral, pulse-pounding portrait of war, elevated by Ridley Scott's superb technical skill.
Synopsis:
The film takes place in 1993 when the U.S. sent special forces into Somalia to destabilize the government and bring... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 80863%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts enthralling and unsettling, London Road uses an unusual documentary/musical hybrid to tell a grim true-life tale.
Synopsis:
Residents of Ipswich, England, reveal their fears and concerns after police arrest Steve Wright, a suspect in the murders of... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 77667%
Critics Consensus: Undeniably gripping, Bronson forces the viewer to make some hard decisions about where the line between art and exploitation lies.
Synopsis:
In this drama based on a true story, there's no one tougher or more brutal in the English penal system... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 46389%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A killer coerces a detective to pay for his past mistakes.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 75721%
Critics Consensus: Grim, bloody, and utterly flawed, Lawless doesn't quite achieve the epic status it strains for, but it's too beautifully filmed and powerfully acted to dismiss.
Synopsis:
In 1931, the Bondurant brothers of Franklin County, Va., run a multipurpose backwoods establishment that hides their true business, bootlegging.... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 66794%
Critics Consensus: As a gangster biopic, Legend is deeply flawed, but as a showcase for Tom Hardy -- in a dual role, no less -- it just about lives up to its title.
Synopsis:
Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 65935%
Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys.
Synopsis:
Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 71742%
Critics Consensus: A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original's odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise's sillier side.
Synopsis:
Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters.... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 66531%
Critics Consensus: Lavish imagery and a daring soundtrack set this film apart from most period dramas; in fact, style completely takes precedence over plot and character development in Coppola's vision of the doomed queen.
Synopsis:
An Austrian teenager (Kirsten Dunst) marries the Dauphin (Jason Schwartzman) of France and becomes that country's queen following the death... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 14873%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On the lush green lawns of London's Hampstead Heath Park, a variety of couples commune and sort through their assorted... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 49587%
Critics Consensus: Tom Hardy makes the most of his opportunity to tackle a challenging role, but Capone is too haphazardly constructed to support his fascinating performance.
Synopsis:
Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 43681%
Critics Consensus: Nemesis has an interesting premise and some good action scenes, but the whole affair feels a bit tired.
Synopsis:
Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) diverts the starship Enterprise from its scheduled trip to Cmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 51519%
Critics Consensus: Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways - chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.
Synopsis:
Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 29876%
Critics Consensus: There's a gripping story at the heart of Child 44 and a solid performance from Tom Hardy in the lead, but it all still adds up to a would-be thriller that lacks sufficient thrills.
Synopsis:
In 1950s Soviet Russia, secret police agent Leo Demidov (Tom Hardy) loses everything when he refuses to denounce his wife,... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 32969%
Critics Consensus: A career lowlight for all three of its likable stars, This Means War is loud, clumsily edited, and neither romantic nor funny.
Synopsis:
CIA operatives FDR Foster (Chris Pine) and Tuck (Tom Hardy) are inseparable best friends and partners. Together, their good looks,... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 26845%
Critics Consensus: dot the i starts out as a standard love triangle, but last minute revelations turn the movie into a gimmick.
Synopsis:
A flamenco dancer (Natalia Verbeke) has an affair with a Brazilian actor (Gael García Bernal), provoking a drastic reaction from... [More]