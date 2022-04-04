(Photo by 20th Century Fox. Thumbnail: Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection.)

The Worst Superhero Movies of All Time

Great leaping tomatoes! It’s the worst superhero movies ever, an infamous league of Rotten films that scored less than 30% on the Tomatometer!

First off, to keep this list spandex-tight, not only did we include superhero movies below 30%, but each had to have at least 20 reviews, guaranteeing enough critics witnessed of these erratic efforts, franchise non-starters, and would-be blockbusters.

After looking through the list, if you’re wondering why you didn’t see the 1990 Captain America movie, a bunch of those sequels to The Crow, or Dolph Lundgren’s The Punisher, they were cut out by not accumulating at least 20 critics reviews. But, don’t worry, still plenty of room for Frank in this castle of decrepitude, as the other two Punisher movies, the Thomas Jane one and War Zone, are represented. In fact, they both even currently have the same score at 29%, just squeezing into the list. And while most Audience Scores are in the same realm as its movie’s Tomatometer, there’s a divergence on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Dark Phoenix: Both Rotten movies according to the critics, but which settled above 60% on the Audience Score.

Nic Cage appears twice on this list because they made two Ghost Rider movies. Ryan Reynolds also shows up twice but in two separate franchises, mucking it up in both houses of Marvel and DC via Blade: Trinity and Green Lantern. And because who doesn’t like a comic book showdown, in the battle of Marvel vs DC over who’s made the most worst superhero movies, Marvel is “triumphant” with 10 listings, and DC at 9. We didn’t count The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the movie so bad it made Sean Connery quit acting, because though it was at the time produced at an imprint of an imprint of DC Comics (it’s imprint-ception, people), the comic was always wholly owned by its creator Alan Moore.

Of course, let’s not count out other labels making special appearances, like 2000 A.D. (Judge Dredd) or Image (Spawn). Then there’s the magic that happens when when Hollywood executives come together to create something that didn’t come from a comic book, with sparkling results like Tim Allen’s Zoom, an adaptation of TV cartoon Underdog, and the toy-based Max Steel.

One last thing: For movies with the same Tomatometer scores, whichever had more reviews was placed higher. Now, come take a flying leap as we rank the worst superhero movies of all time!

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 56722%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis: It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#32

The Punisher (2004)
29%

#32
Adjusted Score: 35914%
Critics Consensus: A good cast fails to elevate this overly violent and by-the-numbers revenge flick.
Synopsis: This dark action film, based on the comic book series, follows FBI agent Frank Castle (Thomas Jane) as he transforms... [More]
Starring: Thomas Jane, John Travolta, Will Patton, Roy Scheider
Directed By: Jonathan Hensleigh

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 32235%
Critics Consensus: Punisher: War Zone recalls the excessively violent, dialogue-challenged actioners of the 1980s, and coincidentally feels two decades out of date.
Synopsis: Frank Castle, aka The Punisher (Ray Stevenson), turns the streets of New York City red as he wages a one... [More]
Starring: Ray Stevenson, Dominic West, Doug Hutchison, Colin Salmon
Directed By: Lexi Alexander

#30

Suicide Squad (2016)
26%

#30
Adjusted Score: 51578%
Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.
Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman
Directed By: David Ayer

#29

Green Lantern (2011)
26%

#29
Adjusted Score: 35266%
Critics Consensus: Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology.
Synopsis: Sworn to preserve intergalactic order, the Green Lantern Corps has existed for centuries. Its newest recruit, Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds),... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#28

Ghost Rider (2007)
26%

#28
Adjusted Score: 30905%
Critics Consensus: Ghost Rider is a sour mix of morose, glum histrionics amidst jokey puns and hammy dialogue.
Synopsis: Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now,... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, Sam Elliott
Directed By: Mark Steven Johnson

#27

Blade: Trinity (2004)
25%

#27
Adjusted Score: 30684%
Critics Consensus: Louder, campier, and more incoherent than its predecessors, Blade: Trinity seems content to emphasize style over substance and rehash familiar themes.
Synopsis: The war between humans and vampires continues, but the humans' best hope, human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade (Wesley Snipes), has been... [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Jessica Biel, Ryan Reynolds
Directed By: David S. Goyer

#26

Bulletproof Monk (2003)
24%

#26
Adjusted Score: 27501%
Critics Consensus: Venerable action star Chow Yun-Fat is the only saving grace in this silly action flick that more often than not resembles a commercial in style.
Synopsis: For 60 years, a mysterious monk with no name (Chow Yun-Fat) has zigzagged the globe to protect an ancient scroll... [More]
Starring: Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott, Jaime King, Karel Roden
Directed By: Paul Hunter

#25

Dark Phoenix (2019)
22%

#25
Adjusted Score: 45259%
Critics Consensus: Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results.
Synopsis: The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Simon Kinberg

#24

Judge Dredd (1995)
22%

#24
Adjusted Score: 23132%
Critics Consensus: Judge Dredd wants to be both a legitimate violent action flick and a parody of one, but director Danny Cannon fails to find the necessary balance to make it work.
Synopsis: In the crime-plagued future, the only thing standing between order and chaos is Judge Joseph Dredd (Sylvester Stallone). His duty:... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante, Diane Lane, Rob Schneider
Directed By: Danny Cannon

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 26816%
Critics Consensus: Neither entertaining enough to recommend nor remarkably awful, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may bear the distinction of being the dullest movie ever made about talking bipedal reptiles.
Synopsis: Spawned from a lab experiment gone awry, teenage terrapins Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael live in the sewers beneath New... [More]
Starring: Megan Fox, Will Arnett, William Fichtner, Danny Woodburn
Directed By: Jonathan Liebesman

#22

Thunder Force (2021)
21%

#22
Adjusted Score: 28116%
Critics Consensus: It's got a few chuckles, but Thunder Force is largely a superhero comedy that's neither exciting nor funny -- and an egregious waste of its co-stars' talents.
Synopsis: Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people... [More]
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Melissa Leo
Directed By: Ben Falcone

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 19224%
Critics Consensus: It's a case of one sequel too many for the heroes in a half shell, with a tired time-travel plot gimmick failing to save the franchise from rapidly diminishing returns.
Synopsis: Reporter April O'Neil (Paige Turco) purchases an ancient Japanese scepter that can cause those simultaneously holding it in different centuries... [More]
Starring: Elias Koteas, Paige Turco, Stuart Wilson, Vivian Wu
Directed By: Stuart Gillard

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 21578%
Critics Consensus: With a weak script, uneven CG work, and a Nic Cage performance so predictably loony it's no longer amusing, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance aims to be trashy fun but ends up as plain trash.
Synopsis: Now hiding out in Eastern Europe, Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) is still struggling with the curse of the Ghost Rider... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba, Ciarán Hinds, Violante Placido
Directed By: Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 23769%
Critics Consensus: Just ordinary. LXG is a great premise ruined by poor execution.
Synopsis: A team of extraordinary figures culled from great adventure literature (including Alan Quatermain, vampiress Mina Harker from Dracula, the Invisible... [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Shane West, Stuart Townsend, Richard Roxburgh
Directed By: Stephen Norrington

#18

Spawn (1997)
17%

#18
Adjusted Score: 19252%
Critics Consensus: Spawn is an overbearing, over-violent film that adds little to the comic book adaptation genre.
Synopsis: Covert government assassin Al Simmons (Michael Jai White) is killed after being double-crossed by his boss, Jason Wynn (Martin Sheen).... [More]
Starring: John Alberto Leguizamo, Michael Jai White, Martin Sheen, Theresa Randle
Directed By: Mark A.Z. Dippé

#17

Morbius (2022)
16%

#17
Adjusted Score: 27216%
Critics Consensus: Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen.
Synopsis: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris
Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#16

Underdog (2007)
16%

#16
Adjusted Score: 17478%
Critics Consensus: Underdog is a mostly forgettable adaptation that relies far too heavily on recycled material and sloppy production.
Synopsis: After a lab accident gives him extraordinary powers, including the ability to speak, a canine (Jason Lee) declares himself the... [More]
Starring: Jason Lee, Jim Belushi, Peter Dinklage, Patrick Warburton
Directed By: Frederik Du Chau

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 15414%
Critics Consensus: No no, Power Rangers.
Synopsis: The young superheroes square off against an evil villainess who plots to free a fiery monster from its volcano cage.... [More]
Starring: Jason David Frank, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch, Catherine Sutherland
Directed By: Shuki Levy, David Winning

#14

The Spirit (2008)
14%

#14
Adjusted Score: 18377%
Critics Consensus: Though its visuals are unique, The Spirit's plot is almost incomprehensible, the dialogue is ludicrously mannered, and the characters are unmemorable.
Synopsis: Apparently murdered cop Denny Colt (Gabriel Macht) returns as the Spirit, dedicated to protecting Central City from crime. His archenemy,... [More]
Starring: Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Eva Mendes
Directed By: Frank Miller

#13

Howard the Duck (1986)
14%

#13
Adjusted Score: 15849%
Critics Consensus: While it has its moments, Howard the Duck suffers from an uneven tone and mediocre performances.
Synopsis: In this film based on the comic book character, Howard the Duck is suddenly beamed from Duckworld, a planet of... [More]
Starring: Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, Tim Robbins, Paul Guilfoyle
Directed By: Willard Huyck

#12

Jonah Hex (2010)
12%

#12
Adjusted Score: 16877%
Critics Consensus: Josh Brolin gives it his best shot, but he can't keep the short, unfocused Jonah Hex from collapsing on the screen.
Synopsis: Having cheated death, gunslinger and bounty hunter Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) has one foot in the natural world and one... [More]
Starring: Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender
Directed By: Jimmy Hayward

#11

Batman & Robin (1997)
12%

#11
Adjusted Score: 16576%
Critics Consensus: Joel Schumacher's tongue-in-cheek attitude hits an unbearable limit in Batman & Robin resulting in a frantic and mindless movie that's too jokey to care much for.
Synopsis: This superhero adventure finds Batman (George Clooney) and his partner, Robin (Chris O'Donnell), attempting to the foil the sinister schemes... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Uma Thurman
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#10

Steel (1997)
12%

#10
Adjusted Score: 11236%
Critics Consensus: Steel is a badly-acted movie that indulges not only in superhero cliches, but also the sappy TV-movie-of-the-week ones.
Synopsis: Former Army scientists (Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish), one in a steel suit, team up in Los Angeles against another (Judd... [More]
Starring: Shaquille O'Neal, Annabeth Gish, Judd Nelson, Richard Roundtree
Directed By: Kenneth Johnson

#9

Elektra (2005)
11%

#9
Adjusted Score: 17008%
Critics Consensus: Jennifer Garner inhabits her role with earnest gusto, but Elektra's tone deaf script is too self-serious and bereft of intelligent dialogue to provide engaging thrills.
Synopsis: Assassin-for-hire Elektra (Jennifer Garner) works for a mysterious international organization known as the Hand, for which she kills her targets... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp, Kirsten Prout, Goran Visnjic
Directed By: Rob Bowman

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 12479%
Critics Consensus: The Crow: City of Angels is a sloppy pretender that captures neither the mood nor energy of the original.
Synopsis: After mechanic Ashe (Vincent Perez) and his son (Eric Acosta) witness a murder, they are captured and killed by drug... [More]
Starring: Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner, Richard Brooks, Iggy Pop
Directed By: Tim Pope

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 11349%
Critics Consensus: The Superman series bottoms out here: the action is boring, the special effects look cheaper, and none of the actors appear interested in where the plot's going.
Synopsis: Seeing the United States and the Soviet Union engaged in a nuclear arms race that could lead to Earth's destruction,... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Mariel Hemingway, Jackie Cooper
Directed By: Sidney J. Furie

#6

Fantastic Four (2015)
9%

#6
Adjusted Score: 18959%
Critics Consensus: Dull and downbeat, this Fantastic Four proves a woefully misguided attempt to translate a classic comic series without the humor, joy, or colorful thrills that made it great.
Synopsis: Transported to an alternate universe, four young outsiders gain superhuman powers as they alter their physical form in shocking ways.... [More]
Starring: Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell
Directed By: Josh Trank

#5

Catwoman (2004)
9%

#5
Adjusted Score: 16114%
Critics Consensus: Halle Berry is the lone bright spot, but even she can't save this laughable action thriller.
Synopsis: "Catwoman" is the story of shy, sensitive artist Patience Philips (Halle Berry), a woman who can't seem to stop apologizing... [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Sharon Stone, Lambert Wilson
Directed By: Pitof

#4

Supergirl (1984)
9%

#4
Adjusted Score: 8713%
Critics Consensus: The effects are cheesy and Supergirl's wide-eyed, cheery heroine simply isn't interesting to watch for an hour and a half.
Synopsis: Kara (Helen Slater) of Argo City poses as Clark Kent's cousin, Linda Lee, to recover the Omegahedron from a witch... [More]
Starring: Helen Slater, Faye Dunaway, Peter O'Toole, Peter Cook
Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc

#3

Son of the Mask (2005)
6%

#3
Adjusted Score: 9067%
Critics Consensus: Overly frantic, painfully unfunny, and sorely missing the presence of Jim Carrey.
Synopsis: A cartoonist and family man, Tim Avery (Jamie Kennedy) lives a peaceful existence with his wife, Tonya (Traylor Howard), as... [More]
Starring: Jamie Kennedy, Alan Cumming, Ryan Falconer, Liam Falconer
Directed By: Lawrence Guterman

#2

Zoom (2006)
4%

#2
Adjusted Score: 6328%
Critics Consensus: Lacking the punch and good cheer of The Incredibles and Sky High, Zoom is a dull and laugh-free affair.
Synopsis: Capt. Zoom, or Jack (Tim Allen), as he is now known, has long since given up his career of fighting... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette, Spencer Breslin, Kate Mara
Directed By: Peter Hewitt

#1

Max Steel (2016)
0%

#1
Adjusted Score: 435%
Critics Consensus: Bereft of characterization or even satisfying rock 'em sock 'em, Max Steel feels like futzing with an action figure without any childhood imagination.
Synopsis: Teenager Max McGrath (Ben Winchell) discovers that his body can generate the most powerful energy in the universe. Steel (Josh... [More]
Starring: Ben Winchell, Maria Bello, Ana Villafañe, Josh Brener
Directed By: Stewart Hendler

