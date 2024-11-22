(Photo by Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection. THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER.)
Best New Christmas Movies of 2024
Here at Rotten Tomatoes, we deck our halls year-round with reds and greens, and now the season aligns with us as we unwrap the best new Christmas movies of 2024! The list begins with Certified Fresh films, including famous last names shindig Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point (On Spielberg! On Scorsese! On…Turkington?), and sordid stocking stuffer Terrifier 3.
Frothy Fresh films march in next, like Netflix’s Hot Frosty and Meet Me Next Christmas, Disney+’s detailed animation An Almost Christmas Story, and new favorite The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
Rotten movies round out the guide, which right now tallies up to just one: Red One. The Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans action/comedy may have ended up on the critics’ naughty list, but audiences were pleased with what they received, smacking it with a Verified Hot award.
And the best new Christmas movies list is the gift that keeps on giving as we extend back through 2023’s holiday movies, including Eddie Murphy’s Candy Cane Lane, and specials for Batman, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and The Bad Guys. Just like with the 2024 entries, it’s Certified Fresh films first, and we’re also including movies with Popcornmeter scores, but nothing yet on the Tomatometer.
2024 Holiday Movies Ranked
#1
Adjusted Score: 84152%
Critics Consensus: Capturing both the cheer and frustration that accompany holiday gatherings, Christmas Eve in Miller's Point is a yuletide chronicle that rings true.
Synopsis:
In CHRISTMAS EVE IN MILLER’S POINT, a rambunctious extended family descends upon their small Long Island hometown for the holidays....
#2
Adjusted Score: 84182%
Critics Consensus: Taking an axe to yuletide cheer and everything else in its path, Terrifier 3 is a bloody fantastic stocking stuffer for the holiday season.
Synopsis:
After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the...
#3
Adjusted Score: 56490%
Synopsis:
"An Almost Christmas Story" follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined...
#4
Adjusted Score: 93950%
Critics Consensus: Decking the halls with unflappable charm and sincere spiritual conviction, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is winningly wholesome family entertainment.
Synopsis:
The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully... and...
#5
Adjusted Score: 89271%
Synopsis:
When true-crime podcaster and sleuth transwoman Lola visits her hometown at Christmas for the first time since running away and...
#6
Adjusted Score: 85414%
Synopsis:
Two strangers meet on a fateful Christmas Eve, but a night of romance soon becomes a nightmare....
#7
Adjusted Score: 82552%
Synopsis:
Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps...
#8
Adjusted Score: 63344%
Synopsis:
In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to...
#9
Adjusted Score: 63127%
Synopsis:
Based on the charming trilogy of children's books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral,...
#10
Adjusted Score: 41275%
Critics Consensus: Wrapped in slick packaging but wholly lacking in holiday magic, Red One is a ho-ho-hum action-adventure.
Synopsis:
After Santa Claus -- Code Name: RED ONE -- is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must...
2023 Holiday Movies Ranked
#1
Adjusted Score: 96685%
Synopsis:
This Christmas, Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his dad--the one and only Batman. When Damian is left...
#2
Adjusted Score: 36122%
Synopsis:
The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow...
#3
Adjusted Score: 65342%
Critics Consensus: Silent Night reaffirms that an action movie doesn't need much dialogue if the set pieces are solid enough -- and that even second-tier John Woo can be worth the price of admission.
Synopsis:
A gritty revenge tale of a tormented father who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire...
#4
Adjusted Score: 24085%
Synopsis:
It’s the most wonderful time of the year … but will it be for James and Hayley? James’ father has...
#5
Adjusted Score: 49273%
Critics Consensus: Candy Cane Lane gets credit for its willingness to get weird, but in most other respects, this Eddie Murphy-led holiday comedy is a dead end.
Synopsis:
Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas...
#6
Adjusted Score: 45746%
Synopsis:
Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent,...
#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
Overwhelmed by Christmas events and a surprise visit from her parents, photographer Dani asks lawyer Amelia for help. Pretending to...
#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
An overwhelmed waitress, along with a pastor, a hospice nurse, and a manager, all desperately in need of a Christmas...
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
HOLIDAY TWIST centers on a high-powered female executive and Grinchy workaholic CEO (Kelly Stables), whose whole world comes crashing down...
#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
An unconventional elf and a shy boy meet and discover the value of friendship....
#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter;...
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they'll need to restore the city's Christmas spirit to keep their...
#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home, but his Indian roots and her family's Norwegian traditions clash in a...
#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
A Mexican father's Christmas celebration goes from merry to messy when his daughter shows up with her new boyfriend --...
