(Photo by Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection. THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER.)

Best New Christmas Movies of 2024

Here at Rotten Tomatoes, we deck our halls year-round with reds and greens, and now the season aligns with us as we unwrap the best new Christmas movies of 2024! The list begins with Certified Fresh films, including famous last names shindig Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point (On Spielberg! On Scorsese! On…Turkington?), and sordid stocking stuffer Terrifier 3.

Frothy Fresh films march in next, like Netflix’s Hot Frosty and Meet Me Next Christmas, Disney+’s detailed animation An Almost Christmas Story, and new favorite The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Rotten movies round out the guide, which right now tallies up to just one: Red One. The Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans action/comedy may have ended up on the critics’ naughty list, but audiences were pleased with what they received, smacking it with a Verified Hot award.

And the best new Christmas movies list is the gift that keeps on giving as we extend back through 2023’s holiday movies, including Eddie Murphy’s Candy Cane Lane, and specials for Batman, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and The Bad Guys. Just like with the 2024 entries, it’s Certified Fresh films first, and we’re also including movies with Popcornmeter scores, but nothing yet on the Tomatometer.

2024 Holiday Movies Ranked

2023 Holiday Movies Ranked