(Photo by Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection. PRIMATE)

Best New Horror Movies of 2026

Hallelujah, it’s raining corpses! These films will absolutely drench you in buckets of blood, with enough frights to make you pee your pants (we recommend wearing diapers). Primate started us off at the beginning of 2026, proving chimpanzees are just as crazy about disemboweling teenagers as they are about eating bananas. Later in the year, Maggie Gyllenhaal will electrify us with her take on Frankenstein in The Bride!, Blumhouse will wake up the dead in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, and Robert Eggers will wipe his hands of vampires to try out werewolves in Werwulf.

We start the list with Certified Fresh films (these movies have maintained a high Tomatometer score after enough critics reviews), followed by the hair-raising Fresh movies (these are rated at least 60%), and then concluding with the dastardly Rotten. But they’re all worth checking out, even if you only can with one eye open. –Bryce Marrero