(Photo by Fox/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection.)

100 Best Movies on Amazon Prime

Rotten Tomatoes is using our Tomatometer to find the very best movies on Prime, delivering to you our guide of 100 best movies streaming on Amazon Prime right now. Ultimately, all of these featured movies are Certified Fresh, meaning they maintained a high Tomatometer score after meeting a minimum critics review threshold. Continue on for the 100 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now!

#96 Halston (2019) 77% #96 Adjusted Score: 80004% Critics Consensus: It may not illuminate much of its subject's inner life, but Halston should still prove a comfortable fit for viewers in search of an entertaining fashion documentary. Synopsis: At the height of his fame, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick's empire included couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, and even uniforms, accessories,... At the height of his fame, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick's empire included couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, and even uniforms, accessories,... [More] Starring: Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Naeem Khan Directed By: Frédéric Tcheng

#95 The Hero (2017) 77% #95 Adjusted Score: 85023% Critics Consensus: The Hero rests on Sam Elliott's understated performance, which proves more than capable of carrying the film through the less inspired moments of its somewhat clichéd story. Synopsis: Lee Hayden is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends... Lee Hayden is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends... [More] Starring: Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman, Krysten Ritter Directed By: Brett Haley

#90 Late Night (2019) 79% #90 Adjusted Score: 97497% Critics Consensus: Smart, timely, and brought to life by a terrific cast, Late Night is a workplace comedy with a lot of heart -- and just as many laughs. Synopsis: A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer.... A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer.... [More] Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy Directed By: Nisha Ganatra

#84 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #84 Adjusted Score: 90980% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#76 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) 85% #76 Adjusted Score: 106488% Critics Consensus: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided -- or utterly repugnant -- corners of American culture. Synopsis: Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to... Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to... [More] Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova Directed By: Jason Woliner

#72 Platoon (1986) 87% #72 Adjusted Score: 93604% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

#65 Waitress (2007) 89% #65 Adjusted Score: 96283% Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell. Synopsis: Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Shelly Directed By: Adrienne Shelly

#64 Lincoln (2012) 89% #64 Adjusted Score: 100428% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#62 Itzhak (2017) 90% #62 Adjusted Score: 91571% Critics Consensus: Itzhak serves as an entertaining introduction to the life and career of a brilliant artist with a personality as warm as his music. Synopsis: The life and music of Israeli conductor and musician Itzhak Perlman.... The life and music of Israeli conductor and musician Itzhak Perlman.... [More] Starring: Itzhak Perlman Directed By: Alison Chernick

#61 RoboCop (1987) 90% #61 Adjusted Score: 95718% Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture. Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More] Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Daniel O'Herlihy Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#58 The Lighthouse (2019) 90% #58 Adjusted Score: 113061% Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent. Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes Directed By: Robert Eggers

#51 Still (2012) 92% #51 Adjusted Score: 93866% Critics Consensus: James Cromwell and Geneviève Bujold are outstanding in this tender, affecting, insightful drama about the bonds and sacrifices of marriage. Synopsis: A farmer (James Cromwell) fights back when local authorities hamper his efforts to build a cottage for his dementia-stricken wife... A farmer (James Cromwell) fights back when local authorities hamper his efforts to build a cottage for his dementia-stricken wife... [More] Starring: James Cromwell, Geneviève Bujold, Campbell Scott, Julie Stewart Directed By: Michael McGowan

#50 Pride (2014) 92% #50 Adjusted Score: 98177% Critics Consensus: Earnest without being didactic and uplifting without stooping to sentimentality, Pride is a joyous crowd-pleaser that genuinely works. Synopsis: Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine Directed By: Matthew Warchus

#47 Cold War (2018) 92% #47 Adjusted Score: 106533% Critics Consensus: With a brilliantly stark visual aesthetic to match its lean narrative, Cold War doesn't waste a moment of its brief running time -- and doesn't skimp on its bittersweet emotional impact. Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland, two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments begin an... Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland, two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments begin an... [More] Starring: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, Agata Kulesza Directed By: Pawel Pawlikowski

#43 Heathers (1989) 93% #43 Adjusted Score: 96414% Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#41 Val (2021) 93% #41 Adjusted Score: 98916% Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career. Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer Directed By: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

#39 Herself (2020) 93% #39 Adjusted Score: 100040% Critics Consensus: Sensitively directed by Phyllida Lloyd and brought to life by co-writer Clare Dunne's starring performance, Herself charts one woman's journey with empathy and grace. Synopsis: Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in... Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in... [More] Starring: Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Cathy Belton Directed By: Phyllida Lloyd

#35 Charade (1963) 94% #35 Adjusted Score: 99677% Critics Consensus: A globetrotting caper that prizes its idiosyncratic pieces over the general puzzle, Charade is a delightful romp with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's sparkling chemistry at the center of some perfectly orchestrated mayhem. Synopsis: After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Walter Matthau, James Coburn Directed By: Stanley Donen

#29 All Is Lost (2013) 94% #29 Adjusted Score: 104261% Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen. Synopsis: During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on... During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on... [More] Starring: Robert Redford Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#27 Good Hair (2009) 95% #27 Adjusted Score: 97560% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#26 Honey Boy (2019) 95% #26 Adjusted Score: 108549% Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds. Synopsis: When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers Directed By: Alma Har'el

#24 Gleason (2016) 96% #24 Adjusted Score: 98654% Critics Consensus: Gleason stands out among sports-themed documentaries by offering a clear-eyed look at its subject's physical deterioration -- and an intimate portrait of the family affected by his ordeal. Synopsis: Diagnosed with ALS, former NFL football player Steve Gleason starts to record video journals for his unborn son.... Diagnosed with ALS, former NFL football player Steve Gleason starts to record video journals for his unborn son.... [More] Starring: Steve Gleason, Drew Brees, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder Directed By: Clay Tweel

#16 Once (2006) 97% #16 Adjusted Score: 102615% Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh. Synopsis: A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More] Starring: Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova, Hugh Walsh, Gerry Hendrick Directed By: John Carney

#14 The Farewell (2019) 97% #14 Adjusted Score: 118634% Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More] Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham Directed By: Lulu Wang

#11 One Child Nation (2019) 98% #11 Adjusted Score: 103626% Critics Consensus: As illuminating as it is accessible, One Child Nation probes a painful chapter in Chinese history with piercing clarity. Synopsis: After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... [More] Starring: Directed By: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

#8 Life Itself (2014) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 105094% Critics Consensus: Rich in detail and warmly affectionate, Life Itself offers a joyful yet poignant tribute to a critical cinematic legacy. Synopsis: Filmmaker Steve James chronicles the life of film critic Roger Ebert, especially his career highlights, his battle with alcohol, and... Filmmaker Steve James chronicles the life of film critic Roger Ebert, especially his career highlights, his battle with alcohol, and... [More] Starring: Roger Ebert, Ava DuVernay Directed By: Steve James