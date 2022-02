(Photo by Fox/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection.)

Rotten Tomatoes is using our Tomatometer to find the very best movies on Prime, delivering to you our guide of 100 best movies streaming on Amazon Prime right now. Ultimately, all of these featured movies are Certified Fresh, meaning they maintained a high Tomatometer score after meeting a minimum critics review threshold. Continue on for the 100 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now!

#96 Halston (2019) 77% #96 Adjusted Score: 80004% Critics Consensus: It may not illuminate much of its subject's inner life, but Halston should still prove a comfortable fit for viewers in search of an entertaining fashion documentary. Synopsis: At the height of his fame, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick's empire included couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, and even uniforms, accessories,... At the height of his fame, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick's empire included couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, and even uniforms, accessories,... [More] Starring: Liza Minnelli, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Naeem Khan Directed By: Frédéric Tcheng

#95 The Hero (2017) 77% #95 Adjusted Score: 85023% Critics Consensus: The Hero rests on Sam Elliott's understated performance, which proves more than capable of carrying the film through the less inspired moments of its somewhat clichéd story. Synopsis: Lee Hayden is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends... Lee Hayden is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends... [More] Starring: Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman, Krysten Ritter Directed By: Brett Haley

#94 Uncle Frank (2020) 77% #94 Adjusted Score: 84832% Critics Consensus: Uncle Frank finds writer-director Alan Ball still untangling the modern American family dynamic, aided by standout work from Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis. Synopsis: In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her... In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Steve Zahn Directed By: Alan Ball

#91 Brad's Status (2017) 79% #91 Adjusted Score: 91731% Critics Consensus: Brad's Status transcends its familiar premise with insightful observations and affecting interplay between stars Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams. Synopsis: Brad Sloan has a satisfying career and a comfortable life in suburban California, but it's not quite what he imagined... Brad Sloan has a satisfying career and a comfortable life in suburban California, but it's not quite what he imagined... [More] Starring: Ben Stiller, Michael Sheen, Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson Directed By: Mike White

#90 Late Night (2019) 79% #90 Adjusted Score: 97497% Critics Consensus: Smart, timely, and brought to life by a terrific cast, Late Night is a workplace comedy with a lot of heart -- and just as many laughs. Synopsis: A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer.... A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer.... [More] Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy Directed By: Nisha Ganatra

#87 The Impossible (2012) 81% #87 Adjusted Score: 89044% Critics Consensus: The screenplay isn't quite as powerful as the direction or the acting, but with such an astonishing real-life story at its center, The Impossible is never less than compelling. Synopsis: In December 2004, close-knit family Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three sons begin their winter vacation in... In December 2004, close-knit family Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three sons begin their winter vacation in... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Samuel Joslin Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#84 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #84 Adjusted Score: 90980% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#83 Walk the Line (2005) 82% #83 Adjusted Score: 90399% Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch. Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick Directed By: James Mangold

#76 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) 85% #76 Adjusted Score: 106488% Critics Consensus: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided -- or utterly repugnant -- corners of American culture. Synopsis: Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to... Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to... [More] Starring: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova Directed By: Jason Woliner

#72 Platoon (1986) 87% #72 Adjusted Score: 93604% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

#70 Get Shorty (1995) 88% #70 Adjusted Score: 90493% Critics Consensus: With a perfect cast and a sly twist on the usual Hollywood gangster dynamic, Get Shorty delivers a sharp satire that doubles as an entertaining comedy-thriller in its own right. Synopsis: Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic "Bones" Barboni (Dennis Farina),... Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic "Bones" Barboni (Dennis Farina),... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Gene Hackman, Rene Russo, Danny DeVito Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld

#65 Waitress (2007) 89% #65 Adjusted Score: 96283% Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell. Synopsis: Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Shelly Directed By: Adrienne Shelly

#64 Lincoln (2012) 89% #64 Adjusted Score: 100428% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#62 Itzhak (2017) 90% #62 Adjusted Score: 91571% Critics Consensus: Itzhak serves as an entertaining introduction to the life and career of a brilliant artist with a personality as warm as his music. Synopsis: The life and music of Israeli conductor and musician Itzhak Perlman.... The life and music of Israeli conductor and musician Itzhak Perlman.... [More] Starring: Itzhak Perlman Directed By: Alison Chernick

#61 RoboCop (1987) 90% #61 Adjusted Score: 95718% Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture. Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More] Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Daniel O'Herlihy Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#60 Crazy Heart (2009) 90% #60 Adjusted Score: 96941% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story. Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower Directed By: Scott Cooper

#58 The Lighthouse (2019) 90% #58 Adjusted Score: 113061% Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent. Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes Directed By: Robert Eggers

#57 Something Wild (1986) 91% #57 Adjusted Score: 94881% Critics Consensus: Boasting loads of quirky charm, a pair of likable leads, and confident direction from Jonathan Demme, Something Wild navigates its unpredictable tonal twists with room to spare. Synopsis: Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... [More] Starring: Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffith, Ray Liotta, Margaret Colin Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#56 Journey's End (2017) 91% #56 Adjusted Score: 96554% Critics Consensus: Journey's End brings R.C. Sherriff's 90-year-old play to the screen with thrilling power, thanks to director Saul Dibb's hard-hitting urgency and brilliant work from a talented cast. Synopsis: Led by an officer whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an... Led by an officer whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Toby Jones Directed By: Saul Dibb

#55 Human Flow (2017) 91% #55 Adjusted Score: 98258% Critics Consensus: Epic in scope yet clear-eyed and intimate, Human Flow offers a singularly expansive -- and sobering -- perspective on the global refugee crisis. Synopsis: More than 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and... More than 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and... [More] Starring: Ai Weiwei, Peter Bouckaert, Orlando Avis, Israa Abboud Directed By: Ai Weiwei

#51 Still (2012) 92% #51 Adjusted Score: 93866% Critics Consensus: James Cromwell and Geneviève Bujold are outstanding in this tender, affecting, insightful drama about the bonds and sacrifices of marriage. Synopsis: A farmer (James Cromwell) fights back when local authorities hamper his efforts to build a cottage for his dementia-stricken wife... A farmer (James Cromwell) fights back when local authorities hamper his efforts to build a cottage for his dementia-stricken wife... [More] Starring: James Cromwell, Geneviève Bujold, Campbell Scott, Julie Stewart Directed By: Michael McGowan

#50 Pride (2014) 92% #50 Adjusted Score: 98177% Critics Consensus: Earnest without being didactic and uplifting without stooping to sentimentality, Pride is a joyous crowd-pleaser that genuinely works. Synopsis: Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine Directed By: Matthew Warchus

#47 Cold War (2018) 92% #47 Adjusted Score: 106533% Critics Consensus: With a brilliantly stark visual aesthetic to match its lean narrative, Cold War doesn't waste a moment of its brief running time -- and doesn't skimp on its bittersweet emotional impact. Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland, two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments begin an... Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland, two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments begin an... [More] Starring: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, Agata Kulesza Directed By: Pawel Pawlikowski

#44 Paper Moon (1973) 93% #44 Adjusted Score: 95900% Critics Consensus: Expertly balancing tones, Paper Moon is a deft blend of film nostalgia and finely tuned performances -- especially from Tatum O'Neal, who won an Oscar for her debut. Synopsis: Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O'Neal team up as slick con-artists Moses Pray and Addie Loggins in 1930s... Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O'Neal team up as slick con-artists Moses Pray and Addie Loggins in 1930s... [More] Starring: Ryan O'Neal, Tatum O'Neal, Madeline Kahn, John Hillerman Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#43 Heathers (1989) 93% #43 Adjusted Score: 96414% Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#42 The Fly (1986) 93% #42 Adjusted Score: 98485% Critics Consensus: David Cronenberg combines his trademark affinity for gore and horror with strongly developed characters, making The Fly a surprisingly affecting tragedy. Synopsis: When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to... When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to... [More] Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz, Joy Boushel Directed By: David Cronenberg

#41 Val (2021) 93% #41 Adjusted Score: 98916% Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career. Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer Directed By: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

#39 Herself (2020) 93% #39 Adjusted Score: 100040% Critics Consensus: Sensitively directed by Phyllida Lloyd and brought to life by co-writer Clare Dunne's starring performance, Herself charts one woman's journey with empathy and grace. Synopsis: Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in... Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in... [More] Starring: Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Cathy Belton Directed By: Phyllida Lloyd

#37 127 Hours (2010) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 100950% Critics Consensus: As gut-wrenching as it is inspirational, 127 Hours unites one of Danny Boyle's most beautifully exuberant directorial efforts with a terrific performance from James Franco. Synopsis: While exploring a remote canyon in Utah, mountaineer and adventurer Aron Ralston (James Franco) becomes trapped when a boulder falls... While exploring a remote canyon in Utah, mountaineer and adventurer Aron Ralston (James Franco) becomes trapped when a boulder falls... [More] Starring: James Franco, Amber Tamblyn, Kate Mara, Clémence Poésy Directed By: Danny Boyle

#35 Charade (1963) 94% #35 Adjusted Score: 99677% Critics Consensus: A globetrotting caper that prizes its idiosyncratic pieces over the general puzzle, Charade is a delightful romp with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's sparkling chemistry at the center of some perfectly orchestrated mayhem. Synopsis: After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Walter Matthau, James Coburn Directed By: Stanley Donen

#34 Invisible Life (2019) 94% #34 Adjusted Score: 98160% Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and rich with emotion, Invisible Life beguiles in the moment and leaves a lingering, dreamlike impression. Synopsis: Kept apart by a terrible lie, years pass as two sisters forge their respective paths through their city's teeming bustle,... Kept apart by a terrible lie, years pass as two sisters forge their respective paths through their city's teeming bustle,... [More] Starring: Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler, Gregório Duvivier, Flávia Gusmão Directed By: Karim Aïnouz

#30 Train to Busan (2016) 94% #30 Adjusted Score: 100985% Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action. Synopsis: A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More] Starring: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Choi Woo-sik, Kim Eui-sung Directed By: Yeon Sang-ho

#29 All Is Lost (2013) 94% #29 Adjusted Score: 104261% Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen. Synopsis: During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on... During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on... [More] Starring: Robert Redford Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#27 Good Hair (2009) 95% #27 Adjusted Score: 97560% Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair. Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Maya Angelou, Nia Long, Ice-T Directed By: Jeff Stilson

#26 Honey Boy (2019) 95% #26 Adjusted Score: 108549% Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds. Synopsis: When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers Directed By: Alma Har'el

#24 Gleason (2016) 96% #24 Adjusted Score: 98654% Critics Consensus: Gleason stands out among sports-themed documentaries by offering a clear-eyed look at its subject's physical deterioration -- and an intimate portrait of the family affected by his ordeal. Synopsis: Diagnosed with ALS, former NFL football player Steve Gleason starts to record video journals for his unborn son.... Diagnosed with ALS, former NFL football player Steve Gleason starts to record video journals for his unborn son.... [More] Starring: Steve Gleason, Drew Brees, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder Directed By: Clay Tweel

#16 Once (2006) 97% #16 Adjusted Score: 102615% Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh. Synopsis: A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More] Starring: Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova, Hugh Walsh, Gerry Hendrick Directed By: John Carney

#14 The Farewell (2019) 97% #14 Adjusted Score: 118634% Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More] Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham Directed By: Lulu Wang

#11 One Child Nation (2019) 98% #11 Adjusted Score: 103626% Critics Consensus: As illuminating as it is accessible, One Child Nation probes a painful chapter in Chinese history with piercing clarity. Synopsis: After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... [More] Starring: Directed By: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

#8 Life Itself (2014) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 105094% Critics Consensus: Rich in detail and warmly affectionate, Life Itself offers a joyful yet poignant tribute to a critical cinematic legacy. Synopsis: Filmmaker Steve James chronicles the life of film critic Roger Ebert, especially his career highlights, his battle with alcohol, and... Filmmaker Steve James chronicles the life of film critic Roger Ebert, especially his career highlights, his battle with alcohol, and... [More] Starring: Roger Ebert, Ava DuVernay Directed By: Steve James

#6 Marty (1955) 99% #6 Adjusted Score: 105357% Critics Consensus: Scriptwriter Paddy Chayefsky's solid dialogue is bolstered by strong performances from Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair in this appealingly low-key character study. Synopsis: This acclaimed romantic drama follows the life of Marty Piletti (Ernest Borgnine), a stout bachelor butcher who lives with his... This acclaimed romantic drama follows the life of Marty Piletti (Ernest Borgnine), a stout bachelor butcher who lives with his... [More] Starring: Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair, Joe Mantell, Esther Minciotti Directed By: Delbert Mann