(Photo by Fox/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection.)
100 Best Movies on Amazon Prime
Rotten Tomatoes is using our Tomatometer to find the very best movies on Prime, delivering to you our guide of 100 best movies streaming on Amazon Prime right now. Ultimately, all of these featured movies are Certified Fresh, meaning they maintained a high Tomatometer score after meeting a minimum critics review threshold. Continue on for the 100 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now!
#100
Adjusted Score: 79808%
Critics Consensus: Sleepless in Seattle is a cute classic with a very light touch and real chemistry between the two leads -- even when spending an entire movie apart.
Synopsis:
After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah (Ross Mallinger). When... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 79780%
Critics Consensus: It handles its potentially prickly subject matter with kid gloves, but Intouchables gets by thanks to its strong cast and some remarkably sensitive direction.
Synopsis:
An unlikely friendship develops between a wealthy quadriplegic (François Cluzet) and his caretaker (Omar Sy), just released from prison.... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 79217%
Critics Consensus: Its characters' time-loop journey is a little bumpy and fairly familiar, but heartfelt charm and likeable leads make A Map of Tiny Perfect Things worth following.
Synopsis:
The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 83653%
Critics Consensus: Full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience.
Synopsis:
An illusion gone horribly wrong pits two 19th-century magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), against each... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 80004%
Critics Consensus: It may not illuminate much of its subject's inner life, but Halston should still prove a comfortable fit for viewers in search of an entertaining fashion documentary.
Synopsis:
At the height of his fame, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick's empire included couture, ready-to-wear, fragrances, and even uniforms, accessories,... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 85023%
Critics Consensus: The Hero rests on Sam Elliott's understated performance, which proves more than capable of carrying the film through the less inspired moments of its somewhat clichéd story.
Synopsis:
Lee Hayden is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 84832%
Critics Consensus: Uncle Frank finds writer-director Alan Ball still untangling the modern American family dynamic, aided by standout work from Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis.
Synopsis:
In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 87209%
Critics Consensus: Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot avoids inspirational biopic clichés thanks to sensitive work from writer-director Gus Van Sant and the admirable efforts of a well-chosen cast.
Synopsis:
After nearly dying in a car accident, the last thing Oregon slacker John Callahan intends to do is give up... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 81863%
Critics Consensus: Not all of its many intriguing ideas are developed, but The City of Lost Children is an engrossing, disturbing, profoundly memorable experience.
Synopsis:
Old and decrepit Krank (Daniel Emilfork) has lost his capacity for dreaming and is attempting to fight death by stealing... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 91731%
Critics Consensus: Brad's Status transcends its familiar premise with insightful observations and affecting interplay between stars Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams.
Synopsis:
Brad Sloan has a satisfying career and a comfortable life in suburban California, but it's not quite what he imagined... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 97497%
Critics Consensus: Smart, timely, and brought to life by a terrific cast, Late Night is a workplace comedy with a lot of heart -- and just as many laughs.
Synopsis:
A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer.... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 84308%
Critics Consensus: A wonderful cast and top-notch script elevate The Great Debaters beyond a familiar formula for a touching, uplifting drama.
Synopsis:
Poet and professor Melvin B. Tolson (Denzel Washington) teaches at the predominately black Wiley College in 1935 Texas. He decides... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 90356%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sophisticated, and subversive, I'm Your Woman is brought to life by a powerful performance from Rachel Brosnahan -- and finds director Julia Hart in near-total command of her craft.
Synopsis:
In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 89044%
Critics Consensus: The screenplay isn't quite as powerful as the direction or the acting, but with such an astonishing real-life story at its center, The Impossible is never less than compelling.
Synopsis:
In December 2004, close-knit family Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three sons begin their winter vacation in... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 84696%
Critics Consensus: Predator: Part sci-fi, part horror, part action -- all muscle.
Synopsis:
Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a soldier of fortune, is hired by the U.S. government to secretly rescue a group of politicians... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 85238%
Critics Consensus: Eve's Bayou marks a striking feature debut for director Kasi Lemmons, layering terrific performances and Southern mysticism into a measured meditation on disillusionment and forgiveness.
Synopsis:
Over the course of a long, hot Louisiana summer, a 10-year-old black girl, Eve Batiste (Jurnee Smollett), discovers that her... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 90980%
Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work.
Synopsis:
The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 90399%
Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch.
Synopsis:
The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 90044%
Critics Consensus: Live Free or Die Hard may be preposterous, but it's an efficient, action-packed summer popcorn flick with thrilling stunts and a commanding performance by Bruce Willis. Fans of the previous Die Hard films will not be disappointed.
Synopsis:
As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, veteran cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) carries out another routine assignment: bringing... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 96877%
Critics Consensus: The Report draws on a dark chapter in American history to offer a sober, gripping account of one public servant's crusade for accountability.
Synopsis:
FBI agent Daniel Jones performs an exhaustive investigation into the CIA's use of torture on suspected terrorists.... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 90088%
Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams shines in My Week with Marilyn, capturing the magnetism and vulnerability of Marilyn Monroe.
Synopsis:
In 1956 England, Colin Clark (Eddie Redmayne) lands a job as a production assistant on the set of "The Prince... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 84518%
Critics Consensus: Akilla's Escape occasionally loses sight of its strongest assets, but solid acting and a smart story make this a neo-noir worth watching.
Synopsis:
A drug dealer finds his moral code challenged when he interrupts an armed robbery and captures one of the gang... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 98469%
Critics Consensus: The Courier delivers a rousingly effective old-school spy adventure elevated by a thrilling fact-based story and Benedict Cumberbatch's nervy central performance.
Synopsis:
THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 94608%
Critics Consensus: A clever, offbeat romantic comedy, 500 Days of Summer is refreshingly honest and utterly charming.
Synopsis:
Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic, is caught completely off-guard when his girlfriend, Summer (Zooey Deschanel), suddenly dumps... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 106488%
Critics Consensus: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen's comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided -- or utterly repugnant -- corners of American culture.
Synopsis:
Released from prison for bringing shame to his country, Kazakh funnyman Borat risks life and limb when he returns to... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 93090%
Critics Consensus: A smart, well-acted, and refreshingly messy coming-of-age story, Selah and the Spades suggests a bright future for debuting writer-director Tayarisha Poe.
Synopsis:
Five factions run the underground life of a prestigious east coast boarding school. The head of The Spades walks a... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 93755%
Critics Consensus: Beasts of the Southern Wild is a fantastical, emotionally powerful journey and a strong case of filmmaking that values imagination over money.
Synopsis:
Six-year-old Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis) lives with her father, Wink (Dwight Henry), in a remote Delta community. Wink is a stern... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 103380%
Critics Consensus: The Lost City of Z's stately pace and visual grandeur hearken back to classic exploration epics, and Charlie Hunnam turns in a masterful performance as its complex protagonist.
Synopsis:
At the dawn of the 20th century, British explorer Percy Fawcett journeys into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 93604%
Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe.
Synopsis:
Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 96588%
Critics Consensus: Funny, moving, and beautifully acted, The Descendants captures the unpredictable messiness of life with eloquence and uncommon grace.
Synopsis:
Native islander Matt King (George Clooney) lives with his family in Hawaii. Their world shatters when a tragic accident leaves... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 90493%
Critics Consensus: With a perfect cast and a sly twist on the usual Hollywood gangster dynamic, Get Shorty delivers a sharp satire that doubles as an entertaining comedy-thriller in its own right.
Synopsis:
Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic "Bones" Barboni (Dennis Farina),... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 90233%
Critics Consensus: Who You Think I Am bites off more plot than some viewers will be able to chew, but its narrative entanglements are more than offset by Juliette Binoche's central performance.
Synopsis:
Ghosted by her hunky twentysomething lover, Claire (Binoche--balancing cunning and vulnerability), a middle-aged professor and single mom, creates a fake... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 92965%
Critics Consensus: Expertly shot and edited, The Usual Suspects gives the audience a simple plot and then piles on layers of deceit, twists, and violence before pulling out the rug from underneath.
Synopsis:
"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist," says con man Kint (Kevin Spacey),... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 99274%
Critics Consensus: Brittany Runs a Marathon is an earnest and hilarious dramedy that finally gives Jillian Bell a role worthy of her gifts.
Synopsis:
A hard-partying woman receives a startling wake-up call when a visit to the doctor reveals how unhealthy she is. Motivated... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 93606%
Critics Consensus: Sensitive, well-acted, and solidly directed, Words on Bathroom Walls is an admirable addition to a genre that too rarely does justice to its worthy themes.
Synopsis:
Diagnosed with a mental illness during his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 96283%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell.
Synopsis:
Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 100428%
Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs.
Synopsis:
With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 106383%
Critics Consensus: Bracingly elevated by a typically committed lead performance from Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here confirms writer-director Lynne Ramsay as one of modern cinema's most unique -- and uncompromising -- voices.
Synopsis:
A contract killer uncovers a conspiracy while trying to save a kidnapped teen from a life of prostitution.... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 91571%
Critics Consensus: Itzhak serves as an entertaining introduction to the life and career of a brilliant artist with a personality as warm as his music.
Synopsis:
The life and music of Israeli conductor and musician Itzhak Perlman.... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 95718%
Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture.
Synopsis:
In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 96941%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story.
Synopsis:
With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 99509%
Critics Consensus: Part satire, part shockumentary,Borat gets high-fives almost all-around for being offensive in the funniest possible way. Jagshemash!
Synopsis:
Outrageous situations occur when Borat, a popular reporter (Sacha Baron Cohen) from Kazakhstan, comes to the United States to film... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 113061%
Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.
Synopsis:
Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 94881%
Critics Consensus: Boasting loads of quirky charm, a pair of likable leads, and confident direction from Jonathan Demme, Something Wild navigates its unpredictable tonal twists with room to spare.
Synopsis:
Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 96554%
Critics Consensus: Journey's End brings R.C. Sherriff's 90-year-old play to the screen with thrilling power, thanks to director Saul Dibb's hard-hitting urgency and brilliant work from a talented cast.
Synopsis:
Led by an officer whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 98258%
Critics Consensus: Epic in scope yet clear-eyed and intimate, Human Flow offers a singularly expansive -- and sobering -- perspective on the global refugee crisis.
Synopsis:
More than 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 96253%
Critics Consensus: While it's plenty predictable and sentimental, The Sapphires also has an irresistible feel-good vibe, winning music and charming performances to spare.
Synopsis:
A would-be music promoter (Chris O'Dowd) sees something special in a girl group of four Australian singers and takes them... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 99356%
Critics Consensus: Little Miss Sunshine succeeds thanks to a strong ensemble cast that includes Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, and Abigail Breslin, as well as a delightfully funny script.
Synopsis:
The Hoover family -- a man (Greg Kinnear), his wife (Toni Collette), an uncle (Steve Carell), a brother (Paul Dano)... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 96429%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly filmed and fueled with classic physical comedy, The General captures Buster Keaton at his timeless best.
Synopsis:
One of the most revered comedies of the silent era, this film finds hapless Southern railroad engineer Johnny Gray (Buster... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 93866%
Critics Consensus: James Cromwell and Geneviève Bujold are outstanding in this tender, affecting, insightful drama about the bonds and sacrifices of marriage.
Synopsis:
A farmer (James Cromwell) fights back when local authorities hamper his efforts to build a cottage for his dementia-stricken wife... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 98177%
Critics Consensus: Earnest without being didactic and uplifting without stooping to sentimentality, Pride is a joyous crowd-pleaser that genuinely works.
Synopsis:
Realizing that they share common foes in Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press, London-based gays and lesbians lend... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 104584%
Critics Consensus: An affecting story powerfully told, The Last Black Man in San Francisco immediately establishes director Joe Talbot as a filmmaker to watch.
Synopsis:
Jimmie and his best friend Mont try to reclaim the house built by Jimmie's grandfather, launching them on a poignant... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 109187%
Critics Consensus: An engrossing sci-fi thriller that transcends its period trappings, The Vast of Night suggests great things for debuting director Andrew Patterson.
Synopsis:
In the 1950s, two kids search for the source of a mysterious frequency that has descended on their town.... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 106533%
Critics Consensus: With a brilliantly stark visual aesthetic to match its lean narrative, Cold War doesn't waste a moment of its brief running time -- and doesn't skimp on its bittersweet emotional impact.
Synopsis:
Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland, two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments begin an... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 102850%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and profoundly melancholy, Inside Llewyn Davis finds the Coen brothers in fine form.
Synopsis:
In 1961 New York City, folk singer Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) is at a crossroads. Guitar in hand, he struggles... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 93352%
Critics Consensus: My Name Is Pauli Murray educates and uplifts in equal measure while paying stirring tribute to a largely unsung -- yet hugely important -- individual.
Synopsis:
Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to surrender her bus seat, a full decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 95900%
Critics Consensus: Expertly balancing tones, Paper Moon is a deft blend of film nostalgia and finely tuned performances -- especially from Tatum O'Neal, who won an Oscar for her debut.
Synopsis:
Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O'Neal team up as slick con-artists Moses Pray and Addie Loggins in 1930s... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 96414%
Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow.
Synopsis:
Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 98485%
Critics Consensus: David Cronenberg combines his trademark affinity for gore and horror with strongly developed characters, making The Fly a surprisingly affecting tragedy.
Synopsis:
When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 98916%
Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career.
Synopsis:
For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 100132%
Critics Consensus: A romance for the ages, Sylvie's Love wraps audiences in the sweet embrace of its old-fashioned romance and celebration of Black love.
Synopsis:
In Sylvie’s Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 100040%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively directed by Phyllida Lloyd and brought to life by co-writer Clare Dunne's starring performance, Herself charts one woman's journey with empathy and grace.
Synopsis:
Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 101339%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by another winning performance from Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg's unflinchingly realistic war film virtually redefines the genre.
Synopsis:
Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 100950%
Critics Consensus: As gut-wrenching as it is inspirational, 127 Hours unites one of Danny Boyle's most beautifully exuberant directorial efforts with a terrific performance from James Franco.
Synopsis:
While exploring a remote canyon in Utah, mountaineer and adventurer Aron Ralston (James Franco) becomes trapped when a boulder falls... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 102863%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, fast-paced, and loaded with gripping set pieces, the fourth Mission: Impossible is big-budget popcorn entertainment that really works.
Synopsis:
Blamed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire IMF agency are disavowed by... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 99677%
Critics Consensus: A globetrotting caper that prizes its idiosyncratic pieces over the general puzzle, Charade is a delightful romp with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's sparkling chemistry at the center of some perfectly orchestrated mayhem.
Synopsis:
After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 98160%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and rich with emotion, Invisible Life beguiles in the moment and leaves a lingering, dreamlike impression.
Synopsis:
Kept apart by a terrible lie, years pass as two sisters forge their respective paths through their city's teeming bustle,... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 99395%
Critics Consensus: Its many imitators (and sequels) have never come close to matching the taut thrills of the definitive holiday action classic.
Synopsis:
New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 104421%
Critics Consensus: The holiday classic to define all holiday classics, It's a Wonderful Life is one of a handful of films worth an annual viewing.
Synopsis:
After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 100295%
Critics Consensus: Violent, quirky, and darkly funny, Fargo delivers an original crime story and a wonderful performance by McDormand.
Synopsis:
"Fargo" is a reality-based crime drama set in Minnesota in 1987. Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) is a car salesman... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 100985%
Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action.
Synopsis:
A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 104261%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen.
Synopsis:
During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 99109%
Critics Consensus: An expertly crafted noir with more on its mind than stylishly staged violence, The Killing establishes Stanley Kubrick as a filmmaker of uncommon vision and control.
Synopsis:
Career criminal Johnny Clay (Sterling Hayden) recruits a sharpshooter (Timothy Carey), a crooked police officer (Ted de Corsia), a bartender... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 97560%
Critics Consensus: Funny, informative, and occasionally sad, Good Hair is a provocative look at the complex relationship between African Americans and their hair.
Synopsis:
Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 108549%
Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds.
Synopsis:
When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 97550%
Critics Consensus: The Secret of Roan Inish is a gentle fairy tale filled with optimism that's suitable for the whole family.
Synopsis:
Fiona (Jeni Courtney) is a young Irish girl with an unusual family history, including a long-missing baby brother. When she... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 98654%
Critics Consensus: Gleason stands out among sports-themed documentaries by offering a clear-eyed look at its subject's physical deterioration -- and an intimate portrait of the family affected by his ordeal.
Synopsis:
Diagnosed with ALS, former NFL football player Steve Gleason starts to record video journals for his unborn son.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 105044%
Critics Consensus: A Hero finds writer-director Asghar Farhadi once again grappling with weighty themes -- with the audience emerging as the winner.
Synopsis:
Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 110379%
Critics Consensus: The Salesman takes an ambitiously complex look at thought-provoking themes, and the well-acted results prove another consistently absorbing entry in writer-director Asghar Farhadi's distinguished filmography.
Synopsis:
After their flat becomes damaged, Emad (Shahab Hosseini) and Rana (Taraneh Alidoosti), a young couple living in Tehran, Iran, must... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 109238%
Critics Consensus: Love & Friendship finds director Whit Stillman bringing his talents to bear on a Jane Austen adaptation -- with a thoroughly delightful period drama as the result.
Synopsis:
In the 18th century, the seductive and manipulative Lady Susan (Kate Beckinsale) uses devious tactics to win the heart of... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 114558%
Critics Consensus: Paterson adds another refreshingly unvarnished entry to Jim Jarmusch's filmography -- and another outstanding performance to Adam Driver's career credits.
Synopsis:
Paterson (Adam Driver) is a hardworking bus driver in Paterson, N.J., who follows the same routine every day. He observes... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 118489%
Critics Consensus: Manchester by the Sea delivers affecting drama populated by full-bodied characters, marking another strong step forward for writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.
Synopsis:
After the death of his older brother Joe, Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is shocked that Joe has made him sole... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 100615%
Critics Consensus: With a fascinating real-life story and powerhouse performances from Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, What's Love Got to Do With It? is a can't miss biopic.
Synopsis:
Based on the life of the legendary soul singer, Tina Turner (Angela Bassett) -- born Anna Mae Bullock -- discovers... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 104371%
Critics Consensus: Arguably the greatest of the spaghetti westerns, this epic features a compelling story, memorable performances, breathtaking landscapes, and a haunting score.
Synopsis:
In the Southwest during the Civil War, a mysterious stranger, Joe (Clint Eastwood), and a Mexican outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach),... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 102615%
Critics Consensus: A charming, captivating tale of love and music, Once sets the standard for the modern musical. And with Dublin as its backdrop, Once is fun and fresh.
Synopsis:
A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day a Czech... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 116411%
Critics Consensus: An evocative look at the experiences of the deaf community, Sound of Metal is brought to life by Riz Ahmed's passionate performance.
Synopsis:
During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 118634%
Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes.
Synopsis:
Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 102497%
Critics Consensus: With Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo as his template, Sergio Leone's A Fistful of Dollars helped define a new era for the Western and usher in its most iconic star, Clint Eastwood.
Synopsis:
The Man With No Name (Clint Eastwood) enters the Mexican village of San Miguel in the midst of a power... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 100534%
Critics Consensus: Steadily drawing viewers into its harrowing tale with equal parts grim intensity and startling compassion, Night Comes On heralds the arrivals of debuting director Jordan Spiro and her magnetic young stars.
Synopsis:
Released from juvenile detention, a teen and her 10-year-old sister embark on a quest to avenge the death of their... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 103626%
Critics Consensus: As illuminating as it is accessible, One Child Nation probes a painful chapter in Chinese history with piercing clarity.
Synopsis:
After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... [More]
Starring:
#10
Adjusted Score: 102256%
Critics Consensus: The Band's Visit is both a clever, subtle slice-of-life comedy, and poignant cross-cultural exploration.
Synopsis:
The eight Egyptian musicians who comprise the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra arrive by mistake in a small town in Israel's... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 106126%
Critics Consensus: Clever, funny, and original, Blow the Man Down is a cinematic journey that's not to be missed.
Synopsis:
Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine's rocky coast. Grieving the loss of... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 105094%
Critics Consensus: Rich in detail and warmly affectionate, Life Itself offers a joyful yet poignant tribute to a critical cinematic legacy.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Steve James chronicles the life of film critic Roger Ebert, especially his career highlights, his battle with alcohol, and... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 120939%
Critics Consensus: Funny, heartfelt, and intelligent, The Big Sick uses its appealing leads and cross-cultural themes to prove the standard romcom formula still has some fresh angles left to explore.
Synopsis:
Kumail is a Pakistani comic, who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 105357%
Critics Consensus: Scriptwriter Paddy Chayefsky's solid dialogue is bolstered by strong performances from Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair in this appealingly low-key character study.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed romantic drama follows the life of Marty Piletti (Ernest Borgnine), a stout bachelor butcher who lives with his... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 110724%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by stellar performances from Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, His Girl Friday is possibly the definitive screwball romantic comedy.
Synopsis:
When hard-charging New York newspaper editor Walter Burns discovers that his ex-wife, investigative reporter Hildy Johnson, has gotten engaged to... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 108169%
Critics Consensus: Ash Is Purest White finds writer-director Zhangke Jia revisiting familiar themes while continuing to observe modern Chinese society with an urgent, empathetic eye.
Synopsis:
In an industrial city in China, a young dancer named Qiao falls in love with a mobster named Bin. When... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 101055%
Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.
Synopsis:
Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 106881%
Critics Consensus: Sidney Lumet's feature debut is a superbly written, dramatically effective courtroom thriller that rightfully stands as a modern classic.
Synopsis:
Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict... [More]
#1
Adjusted Score: 105181%
Critics Consensus: With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it's clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks.
Synopsis:
Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill... [More]