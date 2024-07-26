Poll: Vote for Your Most Anticipated TV or Streaming Show of August

It was always going to be tough for July to follow on the heels of the monster June we had on TV — The Boys, House of the Dragon, The Bear, Presumed Innocent, and the list goes on — and it’s probably not likely that August can match that kind of heat either. But we do have some fan favorites returning for new — and, in at least one case, a final — seasons, and a few familiar properties being reimagined (Rick and Morty: The Anime, Terminator Zero, Batman: Caped Crusader). Vote for your most anticipated TV or streaming show of August before polls close on Wednesday, July 31 at 10pm PT, and check back to see if your pick made the cut!

Thumbnail images by ©Prime Video, ©Hulu, ©AdultSwim

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.