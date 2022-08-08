TAGGED AS: ,

Every Predator Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Predator was part of a string of 1980s hits for Arnold Schwarzenegger: One-half testosterone-drenched shootout movie, one-half sci-fi horror that deconstructs (limb by limb) the action genre and the men who star in them, who find all their guns and collective body mass useless against a superior warrior who hunt humans for sport. The dreaded creature, one-liners, sweltering jungle setting, and John McTiernan made Predator an instant action classic.

Predator 2, set 10 years after the first, is just as sweaty as the first, as the Predator visits Los Angeles with a few days to kill during a sweltering heat wave. Predator 2 is even more meatheaded than the first, but its eclectic cast (including Danny Glover envisioned as a bonafide macho action star), deepening of the Predator lore, and wild coke-fueled attitude and tone, the sequel is something now of a cult classic.

The lingering appearance of a Xenomorph skull in the Predator’s ship led the way to two crossover Alien films in the 2000s. 2010’s Predators goes even further by throwing audiences in with a hive of scum and villainy on a game hunting preserve planet reserved by the Predators. 2018’s The Predator attempted to mix the humor of Shane Black (who starred in the 1987 original) with MCU-style worldbuilding to somewhat disastrous effect.

2022’s Prey, set in 1719, takes it back to basics as a band of Comanche warriors and fighters (including a star-making turn from Amber Midthunder) must learn to adapt as they’re stalked and hunter by a Predator on his first visit to Earth.

And now, we’re ranking all the Predator movies by Tomatometer! Alex Vo

#1

Prey (2022)
92%

Adjusted Score: 101864%
Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator sequel done right.
Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More]
Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush
Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#2

Predator (1987)
80%

Adjusted Score: 83798%
Critics Consensus: Predator: Part sci-fi, part horror, part action -- all muscle.
Synopsis: Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a soldier of fortune, is hired by the U.S. government to secretly rescue a group of politicians... [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura, Elpidia Carrillo
Directed By: John McTiernan

#3

Predators (2010)
65%

Adjusted Score: 72107%
Critics Consensus: After a string of subpar sequels, this bloody, action-packed reboot takes the Predator franchise back to its testosterone-fueled roots.
Synopsis: Brought together on a mysterious planet, a mercenary (Adrien Brody) and a group of coldblooded killers now become the prey.... [More]
Starring: Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Alice Braga, Walton Goggins
Directed By: Nimród Antal

#4

The Predator (2018)
33%

Adjusted Score: 51243%
Critics Consensus: The Predator has violence and quips to spare, but its chaotically hollow action adds up to another missed opportunity for a franchise increasingly defined by disappointment.
Synopsis: From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal... [More]
Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key
Directed By: Shane Black

#5

Predator 2 (1990)
32%

Adjusted Score: 32303%
Critics Consensus: The thrill of the hunt is gone in this hackneyed sequel.
Synopsis: Los Angeles is enduring a heat wave and a crime wave, so the pressure on police officer Michael Harrigan (Danny... [More]
Starring: Danny Glover, Gary Busey, Ruben Blades, Maria Conchita Alonso
Directed By: Stephen Hopkins

#6
Adjusted Score: 26754%
Critics Consensus: Gore without scares and cardboard cut-out characters make this clash of the monsters a dull sit.
Synopsis: When the wealthy and ambitious Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen) funds an expedition to Antarctica, he hopes to find a... [More]
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova, Lance Henriksen, Ewen Bremner
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#7
Adjusted Score: 13877%
Critics Consensus: The increased gore and violence over the first Alien vs. Predator can't excuse Requiem's disorientating editing, excessively murky lighting, and lack of new ideas.
Synopsis: Residents (Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz) of Gunnison, Colorado, are caught up in the crossfire when two deadly extraterrestrial... [More]
Starring: Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz, Johnny Lewis
Directed By: Colin Strause, Greg Strause

