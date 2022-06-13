(Photo by Maskot/Getty Images)

20 Most Popular TV Shows Right Now: Top Series Everyone’s Watching

Want to know what popular and new TV shows this week are keeping watchers glued to the screen and Rotten Tomatoes users engaged on site? Here’s the current top 20 series, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel (get the most of your Disney+, folks), Stranger Things (which returns for the second part of Season 4 on July 1), and The Boys, which just got renewed for its fourth season. Click on each show for reviews and trailers, where to watch, and how to cast your own ratings vote. Check back weekly for latest updates to the charts. (And also check out the most popular movies out right now!)

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ms. Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma.
Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bisha K. Ali

Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022)
90%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Darker and denser than its predecessors, Stranger Things' fourth chapter sets the stage for the show's final season in typically bingeworthy fashion.
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

The Boys: Season 3 (2022)
96%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Managing to up the ante on what was already one of television's most audacious satires, The Boys' third season is both bracingly visceral and wickedly smart.
Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty
Directed By: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver

Irma Vep: Limited Series (2022)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Catnip for cinephiles and a welcome spotlight for the spellbinding Alicia Vikander, Irma Vep is a worthwhile expansion of writer-director Olivier Assayas' cinematic opus.
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross
Directed By: Olivier Assayas, Alicia Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 (2022)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Peaky Blinders' sixth season gracefully addresses the untimely passing of star Helen McCrory while setting the stage for a fitting climax to this epic saga of likable scalawags.
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Directed By: Anthony Byrne

For All Mankind: Season 3 (2022)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's third season goes as far as Mars while maintaining a homey focus on its original ensemble, delivering another epic adventure with an intimate focus.
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis

Dark Winds: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Zahn McClarnon is riveting as a coiled cop in Dark Winds, a solid procedural that derives much of its texture from an underrepresented cultural milieu.
Starring: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison
Directed By: Chris Eyre, George R.R. Martin, Graham Roland, Robert Redford

Heartstopper: Season 1 (2022)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An inclusive romance told with striking sensitivity, Heartstopper is so effortlessly charming that viewers won't dare skip a beat.
Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney
Directed By: Euros Lyn, Iain Canning, Nicky Earnshaw, Hakan Kousetta

The Staircase: Limited Series (2022)
92%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Staircase doesn't hold many surprises for those already intimate with the original documentary, but this dramatization brings a fresh perspective and texture to the mystery -- along with a terrific performance by Colin Firth.
Starring: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche
Directed By: Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn

Night Sky: Season 1 (2022)
75%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Night Sky reaches for the stars when it really should have settled on a feature length finish, but the combined supernova of J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek shines bright.
Starring: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons, Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan
Directed By: Daniel C. Connolly, Jimmy Miller, Philip Martin, Juan José Campanella

Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022)
86%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable -- and refreshingly weird -- spot in the MCU firmament.
Starring: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum

First Kill: Season 1 (2022)
53%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: This sapphic soap about vampiric love is earnest enough to put a stake through the hearts of the genre faithful, but its clumsy execution leaves an aftertaste that's more garlicky than sweet.
Starring: Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise
Directed By: Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Victoria Schwab, Felicia D. Henderson

Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Better Call Saul remains as masterfully in control as Jimmy McGill keeps insisting he is in this final season, where years of simmering storytelling come to a scintillating boil.
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022)
79%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: David E. Kelley's adaptation of the The Lincoln Lawyer relies too much on quirk to paper over its lack of true novelty, but this is a reliable enough vehicle for fans of legal pulp.
Starring: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole
Directed By: David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman

Barry: Season 3 (2022)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bill Hader and company can take a well-deserved bow -- Barry makes its belated return to the screen without missing a step, retaining its edge as one of television's funniest and most unsettling offerings.
Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg
Directed By: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Under the Banner of Heaven: Limited Series (2022)
87%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While Under the Banner of Heaven gets bogged down by an overabundance of backstory, its procedural through-line is enriched by a thoughtful introspection on personal faith.
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough
Directed By: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman

We Own This City: Season 1 (2022)
92%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A spiritual successor to The Wire with an even more pessimistic outlook on law enforcement, We Own This City deftly explores compromised individuals to paint an overall picture of systemic corruption.
Starring: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns, Kary Antholis

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: Season 1 (2022)
88%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring:
Directed By: Rachel Dretzin

Borgen: Power & Glory ()
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring:

