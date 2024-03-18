Best Movies of 2024: Best New Movies to Watch Now

Welcome to our guide of the Best Movies of 2024, featuring every Certified Fresh movie as they come in week by week!

March additions so far: Love Lies Bleeding and Problemista, both from A24. One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins. Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank. Late Night with the Devil, which also tops our best horror of 2024 list.

And what about February? Dune pretty good, thanks for asking. Part Two went Certified Fresh within an hour after the reviews embargo lifted on February 21st. With it outclassing the first Dune, we took a look at 20 sequels that got better Tomatometer scores than their originals. Otherwise, things got freaky with horror film Stopmotion and the comic zaniness of Hundreds of Beavers taking the crown for the best-reviewed of the year.

We didn’t have a blockbuster January like we did in 2023‘s, when genre surprises M3GAN and Plane went Certified Fresh. But Daisy Ridley got her post-Skywalker win with Sometimes I Think About Dying. Mads Mikkelsen re-teamed with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel to find The Promised Land. With The Crime Is Mine, Francois Ozon is getting career-best reviews, and his 10th Certified Fresh film over the past decade-and-change. And Netflix scored with The Kitchen, Orion and the Dark, and Good Grief.

#6 Tótem (2023) 97% #6 Adjusted Score: 100363% Critics Consensus: A heartfelt film that tells a poignant story without straying into sentimentality, Tótem is a life-affirming triumph for writer-director Lila Avilés. Synopsis: In a bustling Mexican household, seven-year-old Sol is swept up in a whirlwind of preparations for the birthday party for... In a bustling Mexican household, seven-year-old Sol is swept up in a whirlwind of preparations for the birthday party for... [More] Starring: Naíma Sentíes, Montserrat Marañón, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza Directed By: Lila Avilés

#18 Stopmotion (2023) 88% #18 Adjusted Score: 90066% Critics Consensus: Stopmotion takes the conflict between art and artist to chilling, visually thrilling extremes, distinguished by director Robert Morgan's excellent effects work. Synopsis: A talented stop-motion animator becomes consumed by the grotesque world of her horrifying creations -- with deadly results.... A talented stop-motion animator becomes consumed by the grotesque world of her horrifying creations -- with deadly results.... [More] Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Stella Gonet, Tom York, Caoilinn Springall Directed By: Robert Morgan

#19 Monolith (2023) 88% #19 Adjusted Score: 89749% Critics Consensus: Carried by Lily Sullivan's outstanding lead performance and enriched by an expertly administered sense of creeping claustrophobia, Monolith is an eerie thriller that burns slow and lingers. Synopsis: While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads... While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads... [More] Starring: Lily Sullivan, Ling Cooper Tang, Ansuya Nathan, Erik Thomson Directed By: Matt Vesely

#20 Ordinary Angels (2024) 86% #20 Adjusted Score: 92469% Critics Consensus: With a dash of grace and circumstance, this sweet display of humanity is stabilized by Hilary Swank in a role that plays to the heartstrings of all Ordinary Angels. Synopsis: Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in... Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in... [More] Starring: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Amy Acker Directed By: Jon Gunn