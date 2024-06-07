(Photo by Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Glen Powell Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re taking a look at Glen Powell’s moves by Tomatometer! We start with his Certified Fresh movies, where his charismatic, slick everyman appeal got him a 2016 break with Richard Linklater‘s baseball comedy Everybody Wants Some!!, and playing astronaut John Glenn in Hidden Figures. He’s been a part of two persistent box office success: Top Gun: Maverick (it flies high on our list of the 300 best movies of all time), with its cross-generational appeal that brought back millions of people who hadn’t been to a theater since the pandemic lockdown, and Anyone But You, his co-starring production with Sydney Sweeney that brought sexy sizzle back to the rom-com.
In 2024, he re-teamed with Linklater for Hit Man, and Powell has his biggest test yet as the lead in the anticipated summer blockbuster, Twisters.
#1
Adjusted Score: 107752%
Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career.
Synopsis:
Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 122603%
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis:
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 108628%
Critics Consensus: In heartwarming, crowd-pleasing fashion, Hidden Figures celebrates overlooked -- and crucial -- contributions from a pivotal moment in American history.
Synopsis:
Three brilliant African American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson -- serve as the brains... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 94697%
Critics Consensus: Set It Up follows the long-established outlines of the rom-com template -- and in the process, proves there's still substantial pleasure to be wrought from familiar formulas.
Synopsis:
Two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 98577%
Critics Consensus: Nostalgic in the best sense, Everybody Wants Some!! finds Richard Linklater ambling through the past with a talented cast, a sweetly meandering story, and a killer classic rock soundtrack.
Synopsis:
In 1980 Texas, a college freshman (Blake Jenner) meets his new baseball teammates (Will Brittain, Ryan Guzman), an unruly group... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 84344%
Critics Consensus: Far more traditional and straightforward than its unwieldy title, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society offers delightful comfort food for fans of period drama.
Synopsis:
In 1946 a London-based writer begins exchanging letters with residents on the island of Guernsey, which was German-occupied during WWII.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 86223%
Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast.
Synopsis:
Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 36136%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A new teacher's attempt to provide his pubescent students with some form of sexual education lands him in hot water... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 58581%
Critics Consensus: Slick direction and a pair of tremendously watchable stars make Anyone But You a passably fizzy diversion despite a less than scintillating story.
Synopsis:
In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 46753%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An inexperienced American private discovers the true cost of war when his unit is sent on a dangerous mission to... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 40086%
Critics Consensus: Like its predecessors, Expendables 3 offers a modicum of all-star thrills for old-school action thriller aficionados -- but given all the talent assembled, it should have been a lot more fun.
Synopsis:
Years ago, Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) co-founded the Expendables with Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). After Stonebanks became an arms dealer,... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 19088%
Critics Consensus: Ride Along 2 presents a cop-comedy sequel whose well-matched stars can't break the law of diminishing returns -- or lock up a script that unabashedly steals from the original.
Synopsis:
Rookie lawman Ben Barber (Kevin Hart) aspires to become a detective like James Payton (Ice Cube), his future brother-in-law. James... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 7380%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An ambitious lawyer (Josh Duhamel) lands in hot water when he takes on a case against the corrupt executive (Anthony... [More]