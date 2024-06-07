TAGGED AS:

Glen Powell Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re taking a look at Glen Powell’s moves by Tomatometer! We start with his Certified Fresh movies, where his charismatic, slick everyman appeal got him a 2016 break with Richard Linklater‘s baseball comedy Everybody Wants Some!!, and playing astronaut John Glenn in Hidden Figures. He’s been a part of two persistent box office success: Top Gun: Maverick (it flies high on our list of the 300 best movies of all time), with its cross-generational appeal that brought back millions of people who hadn’t been to a theater since the pandemic lockdown, and Anyone But You, his co-starring production with Sydney Sweeney that brought sexy sizzle back to the rom-com.

In 2024, he re-teamed with Linklater for Hit Man, and Powell has his biggest test yet as the lead in the anticipated summer blockbuster, Twisters.

#1

Hit Man (2023)
97%

#1
Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career.
Synopsis: Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... [More]
Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#2
#2
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#3

Hidden Figures (2016)
93%

#3
Critics Consensus: In heartwarming, crowd-pleasing fashion, Hidden Figures celebrates overlooked -- and crucial -- contributions from a pivotal moment in American history.
Synopsis: Three brilliant African American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson -- serve as the brains... [More]
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner
Directed By: Theodore Melfi

#4

Set It Up (2018)
92%

#4
Critics Consensus: Set It Up follows the long-established outlines of the rom-com template -- and in the process, proves there's still substantial pleasure to be wrought from familiar formulas.
Synopsis: Two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them... [More]
Starring: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs
Directed By: Claire Scanlon

#5
#5
Critics Consensus: Nostalgic in the best sense, Everybody Wants Some!! finds Richard Linklater ambling through the past with a talented cast, a sweetly meandering story, and a killer classic rock soundtrack.
Synopsis: In 1980 Texas, a college freshman (Blake Jenner) meets his new baseball teammates (Will Brittain, Ryan Guzman), an unruly group... [More]
Starring: Will Brittain, Zoey Deutch, Ryan Guzman, Tyler Hoechlin
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#6
#6
Critics Consensus: Far more traditional and straightforward than its unwieldy title, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society offers delightful comfort food for fans of period drama.
Synopsis: In 1946 a London-based writer begins exchanging letters with residents on the island of Guernsey, which was German-occupied during WWII.... [More]
Starring: Lily James, Matthew Goode, Michiel Huisman, Glen Powell
Directed By: Mike Newell

#7

Devotion (2022)
80%

#7
Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast.
Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... [More]
Starring: Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors, Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson
Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#8

Sex Ed (2014)
64%

#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A new teacher's attempt to provide his pubescent students with some form of sexual education lands him in hot water... [More]
Starring: Haley Joel Osment, Lorenza Izzo, Kevin Balmore, Retta
Directed By: Isaac Feder

#9

Anyone But You (2023)
53%

#9
Critics Consensus: Slick direction and a pair of tremendously watchable stars make Anyone But You a passably fizzy diversion despite a less than scintillating story.
Synopsis: In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but... [More]
Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa
Directed By: Will Gluck

#10

Sand Castle (2017)
47%

#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An inexperienced American private discovers the true cost of war when his unit is sent on a dangerous mission to... [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill, Glen Powell, Beau Knapp
Directed By: Fernando Coimbra

#11
#11
Critics Consensus: Like its predecessors, Expendables 3 offers a modicum of all-star thrills for old-school action thriller aficionados -- but given all the talent assembled, it should have been a lot more fun.
Synopsis: Years ago, Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) co-founded the Expendables with Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). After Stonebanks became an arms dealer,... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li
Directed By: Patrick Hughes

#12

Ride Along 2 (2016)
14%

#12
Critics Consensus: Ride Along 2 presents a cop-comedy sequel whose well-matched stars can't break the law of diminishing returns -- or lock up a script that unabashedly steals from the original.
Synopsis: Rookie lawman Ben Barber (Kevin Hart) aspires to become a detective like James Payton (Ice Cube), his future brother-in-law. James... [More]
Starring: Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter, Benjamin Bratt
Directed By: Tim Story

#13

Misconduct (2016)
7%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An ambitious lawyer (Josh Duhamel) lands in hot water when he takes on a case against the corrupt executive (Anthony... [More]
Starring: Josh Duhamel, Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, Alice Eve
Directed By: Shintaro Shimosawa

