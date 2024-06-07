(Photo by Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Glen Powell Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re taking a look at Glen Powell’s moves by Tomatometer! We start with his Certified Fresh movies, where his charismatic, slick everyman appeal got him a 2016 break with Richard Linklater‘s baseball comedy Everybody Wants Some!!, and playing astronaut John Glenn in Hidden Figures. He’s been a part of two persistent box office success: Top Gun: Maverick (it flies high on our list of the 300 best movies of all time), with its cross-generational appeal that brought back millions of people who hadn’t been to a theater since the pandemic lockdown, and Anyone But You, his co-starring production with Sydney Sweeney that brought sexy sizzle back to the rom-com.

In 2024, he re-teamed with Linklater for Hit Man, and Powell has his biggest test yet as the lead in the anticipated summer blockbuster, Twisters.

#1 Hit Man (2023) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 107752% Critics Consensus: A deceptively dark thriller that's also loaded with laughs, Hit Man is an outstanding showcase for leading man Glen Powell -- and one of the most purely entertaining films of Richard Linklater's career. Synopsis: Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta Directed By: Richard Linklater