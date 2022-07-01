32 Best Baseball Movies of All Time

A League of Their Own is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

The crack of the bat. The roar of the crowd. The smell of ballpark franks, and we’re not just talking of the Thomas variety. At Rotten Tomatoes, we’ve cleared the benches and rushed the field with the best-reviewed baseball movies of all time!

From sentimental favorites (Field of Dreams, The Natural) to inside documentaries (The Battered Bastards) to wild comedies (The Sandlot, A League of Their Own) we’ve got a murderer’s row of heavy hitters. And because we know baseball fans trend towards being stat geeks, here’s ours: We listed Certified Fresh films first, which includes sports classics like Bull Durham and Moneyball. That’s followed by Fresh films like The Bad News Bears, and we included Rotten movies with positive Audience Scores, which happens to be another Kevin Costner film, For Love of the Game.

Batter up! It’s time to go to bat with the best baseball movies ever!

#1

Bull Durham (1988)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101733%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Costner is at his funniest and most charismatic in Bull Durham, a film that's as wise about relationships as it is about minor league baseball.
Synopsis: In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins, Trey Wilson
Directed By: Ron Shelton

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 98258%
Critics Consensus: The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg is an affectionate, often very funny portrait of a baseball pioneer.
Synopsis: "The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg" is a humorous and nostalgic documentary about an extraordinary baseball player who transcended... [More]
Starring: Hank Greenberg, Alan Dershowitz, Bob Feller, Charlie Gehringer
Directed By: Aviva Kempner

#3

Moneyball (2011)
94%

#3
Adjusted Score: 105237%
Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore.
Synopsis: Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright
Directed By: Bennett Miller

#4

Sugar (2008)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 97551%
Critics Consensus: Sugar is an exceptionally-crafted film -- part sports flick, part immigrant tale -- with touching and poignant drama highlighted by splendid performances.
Synopsis: Like many young men in the Dominican Republic, 19-year-old Miguel "Sugar" Santos (Algenis Perez Soto) dreams of winning a slot... [More]
Starring: Algenis Perez Soto, Rayniel Rufino, Andre Holland, Michael Gaston
Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

#5

Up for Grabs (2004)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: 92319%
Critics Consensus: You don't have to be a baseball fan to be entertained by the absurdities, obsessions, and greed on display in this documentary.
Synopsis: During the final leg of Major League Baseball's 2001 season, Giants batter Barry Bonds scores a historic 73rd home run... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Michael Wranovics

#6

Field of Dreams (1989)
88%

#6
Adjusted Score: 92067%
Critics Consensus: Field of Dreams is sentimental, but in the best way; it's a mix of fairy tale, baseball, and family togetherness.
Synopsis: When Iowa farmer Ray (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying "If you build it,... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Gaby Hoffman
Directed By: Phil Alden Robinson

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 96207%
Critics Consensus: Nostalgic in the best sense, Everybody Wants Some!! finds Richard Linklater ambling through the past with a talented cast, a sweetly meandering story, and a killer classic rock soundtrack.
Synopsis: In 1980 Texas, a college freshman (Blake Jenner) meets his new baseball teammates (Will Brittain, Ryan Guzman), an unruly group... [More]
Starring: Will Brittain, Zoey Deutch, Ryan Guzman, Tyler Hoechlin
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#8

Eight Men Out (1988)
86%

#8
Adjusted Score: 89122%
Critics Consensus: Perhaps less than absorbing for non-baseball fans, but nevertheless underpinned by strong performances from the cast and John Sayles' solid direction.
Synopsis: The Chicago White Sox, who are set to play the Cincinnati Reds in the World Series of 1919, are at... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Clifton James, Michael Lerner, Christopher Lloyd
Directed By: John Sayles

#9

The Rookie (2002)
84%

#9
Adjusted Score: 88076%
Critics Consensus: A heart-warming sports flick, The Rookie greatly benefits from understated direction and the emotional honesty Dennis Quaid brings to the role of Jim Morris.
Synopsis: A true story about a coach who discovers that it's never too late for dreams to come true. Jim Morris... [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths, Jay Hernandez, Beth Grant
Directed By: John Lee Hancock

#10

The Natural (1984)
83%

#10
Adjusted Score: 84965%
Critics Consensus: Though heavy with sentiment, The Natural is an irresistible classic, and a sincere testament to America's national pastime.
Synopsis: On the way to a tryout with the Chicago Cubs, young baseball phenom Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is shot by... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, Kim Basinger
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#11

Major League (1989)
83%

#11
Adjusted Score: 84736%
Critics Consensus: Major League may be predictable and formulaic, but buoyed by the script's light, silly humor -- not to mention the well-built sports action sequences and funny performances.
Synopsis: The new owner of the Cleveland Indians, former showgirl Rachel Phelps (Margaret Whitton), has a sweetheart deal to move the... [More]
Starring: Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Margaret Whitton
Directed By: David S. Ward

#12

42 (2013)
81%

#12
Adjusted Score: 88088%
Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some.
Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni
Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 86299%
Critics Consensus: Sentimental and light, but still thoroughly charming, A League of Their Own is buoyed by solid performances from a wonderful cast.
Synopsis: As America's stock of athletic young men is depleted during World War II, a professional all-female baseball league springs up... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty
Directed By: Penny Marshall

#14

The Phenom (2016)
79%

#14
Adjusted Score: 80209%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and emotionally affecting, The Phenom proves a baseball movie can step away from the mound and still deliver a heater down the middle.
Synopsis: A sports therapist (Paul Giamatti) tries to help a troubled rookie pitcher (Johnny Simmons) who grew up with an abusive... [More]
Starring: Johnny Simmons, Ethan Hawke, Paul Giamatti, Sophie Kennedy Clark
Directed By: Noah Buschel

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 100093%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1973, baseball lover and actor Bing Russell, father of Kurt Russell, starts an independent, single-A team composed of players... [More]
Starring: Todd Field, Kurt Russell, Frank Peters
Directed By: Chapman Way, Maclain Way

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 98598%
Critics Consensus: The Bad News Bears is rude, profane, and cynical, but shot through with honest, unforced humor, and held together by a deft, understated performance from Walter Matthau.
Synopsis: Hard-drinking, ex-minor-league hopeful Morris Buttermaker (Walter Matthau) grumpily agrees to coach a Little League team at the behest of lawyer-councilman... [More]
Starring: Walter Matthau, Tatum O'Neal, Vic Morrow, Joyce Van Patten
Directed By: Michael Ritchie

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 84151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Despite being key players for the Wolves, baseball players Dennis Ryan (Frank Sinatra) and Eddie O'Brien (Gene Kelly) harbor a... [More]
Starring: Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Esther Williams, Betty Garrett
Directed By: Busby Berkeley

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 96282%
Critics Consensus: The equally tragic and heroic story of Yankee's first baseman Lou Gehrig is eloquently told here with an iconic star turn by Gary Cooper.
Synopsis: This moving biographical drama follows the life of revered baseball player Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper). Championed by sportswriter Sam Blake... [More]
Starring: Gary Cooper, Teresa Wright, Babe Ruth, Walter Brennan
Directed By: Sam Wood

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 94957%
Critics Consensus: Bang the Drum Slowly is a touching melodrama that explores the inner workings of a baseball club and its players' personalities with remarkable depth.
Synopsis: When hotshot pitcher Henry Wiggen (Michael Moriarty) is signed to the New York Mammoths, his confident ways quickly win over... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Michael Moriarty, Vincent Gardenia, Phil Foster
Directed By: John D. Hancock

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 78865%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Top baseball pitcher Bingo Long (Billy Dee Williams) is fed up with how his Negro League team owner treats him,... [More]
Starring: Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones, Richard Pryor, Rico Dawson
Directed By: John Badham

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 88607%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This fact-based sports drama chronicles the life of famous pitcher Monty Stratton. Stratton (James Stewart), a star athlete, loses his... [More]
Starring: James Stewart, June Allyson, Frank Morgan, Agnes Moorehead
Directed By: Sam Wood

#22

61 (2001)
86%

#22
Adjusted Score: 85286%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aiming for one of the most famed records in sports history, a pair of very different baseball players hit home... [More]
Starring: Thomas Jane, Barry Pepper, Anthony Michael Hall, Richard Masur
Directed By: Billy Crystal

#23

Pelotero (2011)
86%

#23
Adjusted Score: 85370%
Critics Consensus: Gripping and surprisingly nuanced, Ballplayer: Pelotero is a frank exploration of the nature of corruption in baseball recruitment.
Synopsis: Two Dominican baseball players face challenges as they try to make it to the Major Leagues.... [More]
Starring: John Alberto Leguizamo
Directed By: Ross Finkel, Trevor Martin, Jonathan Paley

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 85250%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A college chemistry professor, Vernon Simpson (Ray Milland), invents a substance that keeps insects away from wood. But after a... [More]
Starring: Ray Milland, Jean Peters, Paul Douglas, Ed Begley
Directed By: Lloyd Bacon

#25

Fear Strikes Out (1957)
83%

#25
Adjusted Score: 85273%
Critics Consensus: Based on the true story of troubled baseball star Jimmy Piersall, Fear Strikes Out is an emotionally compelling drama featuring excellent performances from Anthony Perkins and Karl Malden.
Synopsis: Ever since Jimmy Piersall (Anthony Perkins) was a boy, his baseball-obsessed father (Karl Malden) has pushed the sport on him.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Perkins, Karl Malden, Norma Moore, Adam Williams
Directed By: Robert Mulligan

#26

Damn Yankees (1958)
78%

#26
Adjusted Score: 78488%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Joe Boyd, an aging Washington Senators fan, would sell his soul for the Senators to beat the New York Yankees... [More]
Starring: Tab Hunter, Gwen Verdon, Ray Walston
Directed By: George Abbott, Stanley Donen

#27

Fever Pitch (2005)
65%

#27
Adjusted Score: 73424%
Critics Consensus: While not a home run, Fever Pitch has enough charm and on-screen chemistry between the two leads to make it a solid hit.
Synopsis: When Ben Wrightman (Jimmy Fallon), a young teacher, begins dating pretty businesswoman Lindsey Meeks (Drew Barrymore), the two don't seem... [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, James B. Sikking, JoBeth Williams
Directed By: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 70145%
Critics Consensus: Pleasant to a fault, Million Dollar Arm is a middle-of-the-plate pitch that coasts on Jon Hamm's considerable charm without adding any truly original curves to Disney's inspirational sports formula.
Synopsis: In a last-ditch effort to save his career, sports agent J.B. Bernstein (Jon Hamm) plans to find baseball's next star... [More]
Starring: Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi, Bill Paxton, Suraj Sharma
Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#29

The Sandlot (1993)
64%

#29
Adjusted Score: 68583%
Critics Consensus: It may be shamelessly derivative and overly nostalgic, but The Sandlot is nevertheless a genuinely sweet and funny coming-of-age adventure.
Synopsis: When Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood, he manages to make friends with a group of kids... [More]
Starring: Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi
Directed By: David Mickey Evans

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 64199%
Critics Consensus: The Broken Hearts Club often feels like an amalgam of 70s sitcoms -- though a hunky lead and a sweet central romance provide soapy delights.
Synopsis: A fresh, funny, real story about a group of gay men in Hollywood, their lovers and friends, and the often... [More]
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Andrew Keegan, John Mahoney, Dean Cain
Directed By: Greg Berlanti

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 82863%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A newspaper reporter, Jennifer Paige (Janet Leigh), is investigating the Pittsburgh Pirates' losing streak. The team is led by manager... [More]
Starring: Paul Douglas, Janet Leigh, Keenan Wynn, Donna Corcoran
Directed By: Clarence Brown

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 48712%
Critics Consensus: Baseball wins, romance loses.
Synopsis: Forty-year-old pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is practically a dinosaur by professional baseball standards, fast approaching the end of his... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston, John C. Reilly, Jena Malone
Directed By: Sam Raimi

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

game show screenings sopranos Opinion biopic emmy awards series boxing Black Mirror FOX heist movie canceled TV shows The Witch Thanksgiving cops 007 supernatural Tarantino twilight Neflix worst 21st Century Fox breaking bad Esquire Women's History Month concert Paramount Pictures Fall TV Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trophy Talk Sneak Peek APB First Reviews Amazon Studios latino black comedy Peacock Avengers Music Christmas die hard Musicals Extras foreign Valentine's Day Epix PaleyFest Vudu new zealand Super Bowl reviews Grammys Amazon aapi Exclusive Video Western Reality Sci-Fi Britbox target video directors cults Disney Plus golden globes spy thriller Best Director 24 frames SXSW 2022 comic book movies golden globe awards Logo strong female leads Universal Country marvel cinematic universe American Society of Cinematographers james bond sports Black History Month Pixar Binge Guide Paramount Network spinoff Rocky Drama spain hidden camera Ellie Kemper psychological thriller Lucasfilm unscripted independent The Walt Disney Company GLAAD Mary poppins Fargo legend classics Showtime Mary Poppins Returns rt labs Pop BBC One tv talk hist a nightmare on elm street Acorn TV kids zero dark thirty TBS Animation streaming movies dark Emmy Nominations Baby Yoda cancelled television VH1 Columbia Pictures mcc facebook aliens Star Wars Celebration Winners Legendary sitcom Pop TV 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards New York Comic Con 2016 President Indigenous OWN japanese Mindy Kaling Spike Hulu jurassic park Apple TV Plus halloween trophy reboot CMT interviews women Shudder richard e. Grant mutant LGBTQ Disney award winner Brie Larson kong composers DirecTV Infographic hispanic heritage month The Walking Dead SDCC based on movie Character Guide Star Wars RT History space transformers zombies Podcast Rocketman ratings nature See It Skip It telelvision BBC Watching Series cartoon Syfy Sony chucky leaderboard Mary Tyler Moore japan Bravo vampires french Dark Horse Comics Alien Reality Competition true crime nbcuniversal Academy Awards TV renewals 1990s international new star wars movies Apple YA USA criterion Film ABC biography rt labs critics edition HBO Go toronto worst movies romantic comedy cancelled TV shows critics AMC History canceled Lifetime archives Marvel Studios thriller Sundance Tumblr pirates of the caribbean Toys CBS All Access San Diego Comic-Con Elton John anime Lionsgate social media Oscars SXSW Teen YouTube streamig Geeked Week 4/20 game of thrones CNN BET Awards sag awards Schedule Box Office The Arrangement 2020 Martial Arts Masterpiece First Look technology renewed TV shows Family TCM Classic Film psycho Heroines MTV 71st Emmy Awards medical drama trailers Ghostbusters TruTV Walt Disney Pictures deadpool king arthur saw disaster Television Critics Association teaser black vs. PlayStation Universal Pictures Marathons adventure E! HBO anthology Photos animated sequels Pride Month Comics on TV Netflix all-time SundanceTV summer TV preview Cosplay Star Trek parents nfl 45 Quiz batman cinemax Fantasy rom-coms diversity Kids & Family E3 dceu mockumentary Lifetime Christmas movies Discovery Channel dogs live event documentaries Writers Guild of America The CW best USA Network DGA Hallmark Christmas movies 2017 79th Golden Globes Awards Turner politics Hear Us Out Paramount Plus MSNBC A&E universal monsters laika comics ViacomCBS Stephen King ABC Family Starz DC Universe television Pet Sematary X-Men Instagram Live Polls and Games festivals scene in color Superheroe natural history broadcast IFC talk show justice league Native comic books Travel Channel Biopics 73rd Emmy Awards scorecard Cannes robots Awards Tour Image Comics VOD MGM spanish language 2015 2019 The Academy Food Network Spectrum Originals IMDb TV TV Rock Tags: Comedy Emmys adenture Winter TV 99% free movies know your critic doctor who period drama dragons miniseries revenge Video Games romance Nickelodeon obituary remakes Marvel asian-american football historical drama Sundance TV fast and furious Comedy Central dc FXX Funimation political drama theme song CBS hispanic BAFTA ITV Holiday NYCC australia indiana jones Marvel Television A24 Crackle Focus Features finale 90s ESPN crime drama video on demand travel joker Fox Searchlight Horror action-comedy Best Actor cancelled TV series lord of the rings comiccon WGN Tubi slashers Disney streaming service prank Oscar werewolf stop motion Best Actress Cartoon Network Anna Paquin Certified Fresh halloween tv PBS FX on Hulu AMC Plus royal family Superheroes feel good children's TV MCU jamie lee curtis summer TV Trailer DC Comics genre 72 Emmy Awards festival TCA Awards blaxploitation Hollywood Foreign Press Association rotten kaiju TV movies Comedy Creative Arts Emmys elevated horror GIFs news CW Seed Best and Worst dramedy Summer Paramount Warner Bros. zombie Awards Rom-Com Spring TV Countdown South by Southwest Film Festival rt archives rotten movies we love venice italian Set visit scene in color film series fresh BBC America Tokyo Olympics VICE marvel comics TCA Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt police drama GoT spanish what to watch TCA 2017 National Geographic spider-verse casting NBC dexter ABC Signature Endgame franchise blockbusters Year in Review YouTube Red cancelled RT21 Action discovery obi wan sequel comic book movie superman Broadway stand-up comedy young adult book adaptation 93rd Oscars DC streaming service toy story Comic-Con@Home 2021 crossover 20th Century Fox movies TLC El Rey FX new york Apple TV+ Netflix Christmas movies cars Best Picture mission: impossible YouTube Premium Song of Ice and Fire harry potter Calendar science fiction 2021 superhero christmas movies war Interview dreamworks Disney+ Disney Plus cats versus hollywood witnail boxoffice ID NBA Nominations TV Land Tomatazos debate WarnerMedia movie Ovation razzies live action streaming serial killer ghosts comic quibi BET IFC Films Captain marvel TNT Red Carpet monster movies Pirates Arrowverse Disney Channel HFPA Crunchyroll indie Prime Video gangster name the review mob scary child's play Turner Classic Movies summer preview wonder woman Shondaland critic resources godzilla popular scene in color series 2018 OneApp binge stoner blockbuster crime Adult Swim Comic Book HBO Max satire Mystery Wes Anderson Sony Pictures cooking suspense TCA Winter 2020 Holidays Election Film Festival documentary green book TIFF TV One art house LGBT films Amazon Prime Pacific Islander spider-man Trivia comedies posters docuseries olympics Amazon Prime Video high school 94th Oscars book Chernobyl crime thriller docudrama target scene in color basketball Mudbound Freeform screen actors guild singing competition Musical Nat Geo king kong Television Academy scary movies adaptation The Purge Hallmark Premiere Dates south america slasher Fox News Sundance Now
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.