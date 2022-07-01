32 Best Baseball Movies of All Time

A League of Their Own is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

The crack of the bat. The roar of the crowd. The smell of ballpark franks, and we’re not just talking of the Thomas variety. At Rotten Tomatoes, we’ve cleared the benches and rushed the field with the best-reviewed baseball movies of all time!

From sentimental favorites (Field of Dreams, The Natural) to inside documentaries (The Battered Bastards) to wild comedies (The Sandlot, A League of Their Own) we’ve got a murderer’s row of heavy hitters. And because we know baseball fans trend towards being stat geeks, here’s ours: We listed Certified Fresh films first, which includes sports classics like Bull Durham and Moneyball. That’s followed by Fresh films like The Bad News Bears, and we included Rotten movies with positive Audience Scores, which happens to be another Kevin Costner film, For Love of the Game.

Batter up! It's time to go to bat with the best baseball movies ever!



#5 Up for Grabs (2004) 92% #5 Adjusted Score: 92319% Critics Consensus: You don't have to be a baseball fan to be entertained by the absurdities, obsessions, and greed on display in this documentary. Synopsis: During the final leg of Major League Baseball's 2001 season, Giants batter Barry Bonds scores a historic 73rd home run... During the final leg of Major League Baseball's 2001 season, Giants batter Barry Bonds scores a historic 73rd home run... [More] Starring: Directed By: Michael Wranovics

#12 42 (2013) 81% #12 Adjusted Score: 88088% Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some. Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni Directed By: Brian Helgeland