Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Emmy Nominations

(Photo by Prime Video) Even though it has only been four short months since we last celebrated the Emmys in a postponed ceremony in January, it is officially Emmy season again, and we are kicking things off with our early predictions of who we think will be nominated by the Television Academy later this summer. With last year’s Hollywood strikes disrupting the typical TV season, we expect a lot of new faces in the mix alongside familiar projects that folks might have forgotten were even eligible for the 75th annual fete. With shows like HBO’s The Last of Us and Succession ineligible due to the end of their runs or extended hiatuses, and with frequently nominated shows like Amazon’s The Boys and Netflix’s Bridgerton and Cobra Kai yet to premiere, this year’s crop is likely to include series that have just seen their way to audiences like Prime Video’s Fallout and HBO’s Hacks, as well as shows that people barely remember were part of this season. (Hello, Disney’s Loki and Ahsoka — it has been so long!) This year, we’re shaking things up for our early predictions: We’re not only giving you our picks for what will be nominated but also some polite pleas to the Television Academy to give a second look to some on-the-bubble performances and shows that we think are also more than worthy. If this is your first time hearing about some of these titles, you can use this as a guide for what to catch up on before nominations are announced on June 12th. Rest assured, we have plenty for you to look forward to, and we’ll be here to recount every twist and turn along Emmy season all the way until the awards are handed out in September. Read on for our early Emmy predictions, and check back on our Awards Tour hub for all Emmy news.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Our Current Picks:

The Bear (Hulu/FX)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Gen V (Prime Video)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu/FX)

Dear Emmy Voters: The very worthy praise that we heap on Abbott Elementary is well deserved, but some of that should also be reserved for Ghosts. It is one of the best British-to-American adaptations since The Office, but because it is on CBS, despite most of the viewership being on streaming, the show never gets the credit it deserves.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Our Current Picks:

Ayo Edebiri- The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Jean Smart – Hacks (Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Our Current Picks:

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Theo James – The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Dear Emmy Voters: We know you all missed Jharrel Jerome in I’m a Virgo (Prime Video), an absurdist banger of a series that put the entire Superhero genre on its head, but we’ll forgive you if you start watching now. After that, you will see why the effort should be rewarded and why it’s criminal that he is not currently a front-runner in the category.

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Our Current Picks:

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (Max)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Abby Elliott – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Lisa Ann Walter – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Our Current Picks:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Buildings (Hulu)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (Max)

Oliver Platt – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Lionel Boyce – The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Daniel Ings – The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Our Current Picks:

The Crown (Netflix)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Curse (Showtime)

Fallout (Prime Video)

Loki (Disney+)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Our Current Picks:

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Emma Stone – The Curse (Showtime)

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka (Disney+)

Dear Emmy Voters: When you have an actor like Walton Goggins stealing just about every scene he’s in, it’s easy to forget about his co-star’s subtle transformation from earnest Pollyanna to vengeful apocalyptic warrior. Please don’t let this happen to Ella Purnell’s incredibly hilarious and profound performance in Fallout. Shows like The Last of Us may have proven how far video game adaptations have come, but let’s not pretend Fallout isn’t special, and that’s thanks in large part to its lead actress, who carries it through most of the action.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Our Current Picks:

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Dominic West – The Crown (Netflix)

Nathan Fielder – The Curse (Showtime)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Walton Goggins – Fallout (Prime Video)

Idris Elba – Hijack (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – The Crown (Netflix)

Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Cynthia Nixon – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Dear Emmy Voters: Karen Pittman of The Morning Show deserves an Emmy nom, but given such stiff competition, we can see why you might overlook it. If you enjoyed what Nicole Beharie and Holland Taylor did this season, their climactic scene is not nearly as powerful without Pittman directing while playing producer on screen to maximum effect. “Zoom in until we see her pores?” Yes, ma’am.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Our Current Picks:

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix)

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Aaron Moten – Fallout (Prime Video)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Benny Safdie – The Curse (Showtime)

Benedict Wong – 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Dear Emmy Voters: For everything we have put Hayden Christensen through over the years concerning his performance as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, giving the man an Emmy nomination for the incredible work he has done with the character in recent years is the very least we could do.

Outstanding Limited Series

Our Current Picks:

Shōgun (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Dear Television Academy: We are switching it up here and pleading very plainly to the TV Academy, which decides the rules around the Emmys: Please increase the number of entries. This is one of the only major categories not to get at least six nominees, and keeping this low number for a category that continues to feature the most cinematic stories each year is just mean. There is no reason to conduct a figurative Hunger Games on the best television we get every year. Please fix it.

TV Movie

Our Current Picks:

Scoop (Netflix)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case (Peacock)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Música (Prime Video)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Our Current Picks:

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Sofia Vergara – Griselda (Netflix)

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (FX)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Our Current Picks:

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Jon Hamm – Fargo (FX)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (FX)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards will be announced on July 12, 2024.

