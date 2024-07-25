(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. (Deadpool & Wolverine.))

100 Best Movie Duos

Paired names, double acts, two-handers. Whatever you want to call them, we’re looking at some of the best, most iconic, and most out-there movie duo titles!

A lot of movies with the name-and-a-name-and-an-ampersand format are about friendships, even if the pals are occasionally begrudging. Think: Thelma & Louise, Deadpool & Wolverine, Starsky & Hutch, Tango & Cash, Batman & Robin, Connie and Carla.

Many are about romantic partnerships (Sid & Nancy, Bonnie and Clyde, Harold and Maude, Benny & Joon, Henry & June), while also being pulled widely from literature (Gretel & Hansel, Romeo and Juliet, Tristan & Isolde).

It’s a good way to tell something biographical or historical (Stan & Ollie, Lucy and Desi, Elvis & Nixon), or to get our non-human friends into the mix, like dogs (Turner & Hooch, Wendy and Lucy), cats (Harry and Tonto), horses (Harry & Snowman), aliens (Lilo & Stitch), and rampaging killborgs (Robot and Frank).

And some some just exclude humans altogether, like Zeus and Roxanne, Tom & Jerry, Ernest & Celestine.

Because this is a deadly serious topic for a list of movies, here are the rules: Names! Names only! No Marley & Me, or Mac & Me. Pairs only! We simply don’t have space for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice. And nothing fancy on top, like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And yes, Baz Luhrmann’s William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet equals no way.

After that, we generally picked movies with more than a few critics reviews and audience ratings, before putting the Certified Fresh movies at the forefront. Obviously, this is the kind of thing Ingmar Bergman was yearning to be recognized for when he made Fanny and Alexander.

#29 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 81% #29 Adjusted Score: 96687% Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.... Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#37 Harry & Snowman (2015) 94% #37 Adjusted Score: 78603% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The story of immigrant Harry deLeyer and the plow horse he rescued from slaughter.... The story of immigrant Harry deLeyer and the plow horse he rescued from slaughter.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ron Davis

#43 Sacco and Vanzetti (2006) 86% #43 Adjusted Score: 86328% Critics Consensus: Engrossing and enraging, Sacco and Vanzetti exhumes an infamous judicial failure with a painful amount of modern relevance. Synopsis: Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two anarchists from Italy, become an unfortunate symbol of bigotry aimed at immigrants and dissenters... Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two anarchists from Italy, become an unfortunate symbol of bigotry aimed at immigrants and dissenters... [More] Starring: John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub Directed By: Peter Miller