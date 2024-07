(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. (Deadpool & Wolverine.))

100 Best Movie Duos

Paired names, double acts, two-handers. Whatever you want to call them, we’re looking at some of the best, most iconic, and most out-there movie duo titles!

A lot of movies with the name-and-a-name-and-an-ampersand format are about friendships, even if the pals are occasionally begrudging. Think: Thelma & Louise, Deadpool & Wolverine, Starsky & Hutch, Tango & Cash, Batman & Robin, Connie and Carla.

Many are about romantic partnerships (Sid & Nancy, Bonnie and Clyde, Harold and Maude, Benny & Joon, Henry & June), while also being pulled widely from literature (Gretel & Hansel, Romeo and Juliet, Tristan & Isolde).

It’s a good way to tell something biographical or historical (Stan & Ollie, Lucy and Desi, Elvis & Nixon), or to get our non-human friends into the mix, like dogs (Turner & Hooch, Wendy and Lucy), cats (Harry and Tonto), horses (Harry & Snowman), aliens (Lilo & Stitch), and rampaging killborgs (Robot and Frank).

And some some just exclude humans altogether, like Zeus and Roxanne, Tom & Jerry, Ernest & Celestine.

Because this is a deadly serious topic for a list of movies, here are the rules: Names! Names only! No Marley & Me, or Mac & Me. Pairs only! We simply don’t have space for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice. And nothing fancy on top, like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And yes, Baz Luhrmann’s William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet equals no way.

After that, we generally picked movies with more than a few critics reviews and audience ratings, before putting the Certified Fresh movies at the forefront. Obviously, this is the kind of thing Ingmar Bergman was yearning to be recognized for when he made Fanny and Alexander.

#1 Fanny and Alexander (1982) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 104214% Critics Consensus: Ingmar Bergman conveys the sweep of childhood with a fastidious attention to detail and sumptuous insight into human frailty in Fanny & Alexander, a masterwork that crystalizes many of the directors' preoccupations into a familial epic. Synopsis: As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... [More] Starring: Pernilla Allwin, Bertil Guve, Erland Josephson, Gunn Wållgren Directed By: Ingmar Bergman

#14 Sid & Nancy (1986) 89% #14 Adjusted Score: 96074% Critics Consensus: Visceral, energetic, and often very sad, Sid and Nancy is also a surprisingly touching love story, and Gary Oldman is outstanding as the late punk rock icon Sid Vicious. Synopsis: Following their breakout success in England, flagship punk rock band the Sex Pistols venture out on their first U.S. tour.... Following their breakout success in England, flagship punk rock band the Sex Pistols venture out on their first U.S. tour.... [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Chloe Webb, David Hayman, Andrew Schofield Directed By: Alex Cox

#29 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 81% #29 Adjusted Score: 96687% Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.... Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#37 Harry & Snowman (2015) 94% #37 Adjusted Score: 78603% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The story of immigrant Harry deLeyer and the plow horse he rescued from slaughter.... The story of immigrant Harry deLeyer and the plow horse he rescued from slaughter.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ron Davis

#43 Sacco and Vanzetti (2006) 86% #43 Adjusted Score: 86328% Critics Consensus: Engrossing and enraging, Sacco and Vanzetti exhumes an infamous judicial failure with a painful amount of modern relevance. Synopsis: Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two anarchists from Italy, become an unfortunate symbol of bigotry aimed at immigrants and dissenters... Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two anarchists from Italy, become an unfortunate symbol of bigotry aimed at immigrants and dissenters... [More] Starring: John Turturro, Tony Shalhoub Directed By: Peter Miller

#48 Amira & Sam (2014) 80% #48 Adjusted Score: 80541% Critics Consensus: Amira & Sam doesn't quite live up to its premise -- or the chemistry of its stars -- but its flaws are overcome by its sweet, subversive charm. Synopsis: A veteran tries to assimilate back into civilian life in a country he barely recognizes while trying to win the... A veteran tries to assimilate back into civilian life in a country he barely recognizes while trying to win the... [More] Starring: Martin Starr, Dina Shihabi, Paul Wesley, Laith Nakli Directed By: Sean Mullin

#53 Robin and Marian (1976) 73% #53 Adjusted Score: 77187% Critics Consensus: Robin and Marian gives the legendary characters a somber sendoff, finding ample success in the romantic chemistry between Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn while yielding diminishing returns in its attempts at relevant satire. Synopsis: Long after their original adventures in Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood (Sean Connery) and his trusty sidekick, Little John (Nicol Williamson),... Long after their original adventures in Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood (Sean Connery) and his trusty sidekick, Little John (Nicol Williamson),... [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn, Robert Shaw, Richard Harris Directed By: Richard Lester