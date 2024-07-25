(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. (Deadpool & Wolverine.))
100 Best Movie Duos
Paired names, double acts, two-handers. Whatever you want to call them, we’re looking at some of the best, most iconic, and most out-there movie duo titles!
A lot of movies with the name-and-a-name-and-an-ampersand format are about friendships, even if the pals are occasionally begrudging. Think: Thelma & Louise, Deadpool & Wolverine, Starsky & Hutch, Tango & Cash, Batman & Robin, Connie and Carla.
Many are about romantic partnerships (Sid & Nancy, Bonnie and Clyde, Harold and Maude, Benny & Joon, Henry & June), while also being pulled widely from literature (Gretel & Hansel, Romeo and Juliet, Tristan & Isolde).
It’s a good way to tell something biographical or historical (Stan & Ollie, Lucy and Desi, Elvis & Nixon), or to get our non-human friends into the mix, like dogs (Turner & Hooch, Wendy and Lucy), cats (Harry and Tonto), horses (Harry & Snowman), aliens (Lilo & Stitch), and rampaging killborgs (Robot and Frank).
And some some just exclude humans altogether, like Zeus and Roxanne, Tom & Jerry, Ernest & Celestine.
Because this is a deadly serious topic for a list of movies, here are the rules: Names! Names only! No Marley & Me, or Mac & Me. Pairs only! We simply don’t have space for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice. And nothing fancy on top, like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And yes, Baz Luhrmann’s William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet equals no way.
After that, we generally picked movies with more than a few critics reviews and audience ratings, before putting the Certified Fresh movies at the forefront. Obviously, this is the kind of thing Ingmar Bergman was yearning to be recognized for when he made Fanny and Alexander.
#1
Adjusted Score: 104214%
Critics Consensus: Ingmar Bergman conveys the sweep of childhood with a fastidious attention to detail and sumptuous insight into human frailty in Fanny & Alexander, a masterwork that crystalizes many of the directors' preoccupations into a familial epic.
Synopsis:
As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101228%
Critics Consensus: Sweet and visually charming, Ernest & Celestine offers old-fashioned delights for animation lovers of all ages.
Synopsis:
A bear named Ernest and a mouse named Celestine form an unlikely friendship.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 96941%
Critics Consensus: Mary and Max is a lovingly crafted, startlingly inventive piece of animation whose technical craft is equaled by its emotional resonance.
Synopsis:
A lonely Australian girl (Toni Collette) and an elderly Jewish man (Philip Seymour Hoffman) in New York develop an unlikely... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 96495%
Critics Consensus: Alternately beautiful and heartrending, Samson and Delilah is terrifically acted and shot, and presents a complex portrait of what it means to be Australian.
Synopsis:
A couple's world changes forcing them to go on a journey of survival.... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 100085%
Critics Consensus: The solid leads and arresting visuals make a case for Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet as the definitive cinematic adaptation of the play.
Synopsis:
In the Italian city of Verona, the Montague and the Capulet families are perpetually feuding. When Romeo (Leonard Whiting), a... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 98849%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts entertaining and informative, Lucy and Desi takes a palpably affectionate look at the lives and legacies of its groundbreaking subjects.
Synopsis:
From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 97757%
Critics Consensus: Ali & Ava's tender, naturalistic love story adds another powerful chapter to writer-director Clio Barnard's filmography.
Synopsis:
Both lonely for different reasons, ALI and AVA meet through their shared affection for SOFIA (6), the child of ALI's... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 97160%
Critics Consensus: Ray & Liz takes an unflinching look at lives impacted by poverty whose lingering impact is enhanced by writer-director Richard Billingham's refusal to indulge in sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Outside of Birmingham, Ray and Liz raise their two sons living on the margins of society, performing extreme rituals and... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 99770%
Critics Consensus: Francois Truffaut's arguable masterpiece in a filmography full of masterpieces ready to be argued for, Jules and Jim is an eternal ode to boundless love.
Synopsis:
In the carefree days before World War I, introverted Austrian author Jules (Oskar Werner) strikes up a friendship with the... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 105184%
Critics Consensus: Stan & Ollie pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond.
Synopsis:
Laurel and Hardy -- the world's greatest comedy team -- face an uncertain future as their golden era of Hollywood... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 94083%
Critics Consensus: Microbe and Gasoline brings Michel Gondry's distinctive gifts to bear on an oft-told tale, with thoroughly charming results.
Synopsis:
Two teenage friends (Ange Dargent, Théophile Baquet) embark on a road trip across France after building a small house on... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 98327%
Critics Consensus: A paradigm-shifting classic of American cinema, Bonnie and Clyde packs a punch whose power continues to reverberate through thrillers decades later.
Synopsis:
Small-time crook Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty) tries to steal a car and winds up with its owner's daughter, dissatisfied small-town... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 91806%
Critics Consensus: A gripping examination of sexual taboos, set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, bolstered by a subtly shaded script and a strong cast.
Synopsis:
In 1943, while the Allies are bombing Berlin and the Gestapo is purging the capital of Jews, a dangerous love... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 96074%
Critics Consensus: Visceral, energetic, and often very sad, Sid and Nancy is also a surprisingly touching love story, and Gary Oldman is outstanding as the late punk rock icon Sid Vicious.
Synopsis:
Following their breakout success in England, flagship punk rock band the Sex Pistols venture out on their first U.S. tour.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 91914%
Critics Consensus: Another humanistic gem from the Dardennes, Tori and Lokita puts its characters in heartbreaking circumstances while insisting on their intrinsic dignity.
Synopsis:
A friendship develops between two young people after they are exiled in Belgium.... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 91199%
Critics Consensus: Brilliant performances, lush cinematography, and complex storytelling deserve audience's attention.
Synopsis:
Iris Du Pré (Celia Imrie) inspires a love of music -- and a healthy rivalry -- in her daughters, Hilary... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 91877%
Critics Consensus: Edgier than traditional Disney fare, Lilo and Stitch explores issues of family while providing a fun and charming story.
Synopsis:
A tale of a young girl's close encounter with the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 89188%
Critics Consensus: Aimed at adults and animated with zest, Chico & Rita is a romantic delight packed with cultural detail and flavor.
Synopsis:
A Cuban pianist becomes smitten with a sultry singer, leading to a passionate but star-crossed romance that reaches across six... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 88530%
Critics Consensus: Nico and Dani offers a refreshingly honest look at adolescence and sexual coming-of-age.
Synopsis:
Chronicles the summer of 2 teenage boys who test the limits of their friendship while discovering much about themselves. Nico... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 93382%
Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams gives a heartbreaking performance in Wendy and Lucy, a timely portrait of loneliness and struggle.
Synopsis:
Wendy (Michelle Williams), a near-penniless drifter, is traveling to Alaska in search of work, and her only companion is her... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 100432%
Critics Consensus: Driven by ride-or-die chemistry between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon while director Ridley Scott provides scorching visuals fit for a postcard, Thelma & Louise is a feminist adventure that's equal parts provocative and rollicking.
Synopsis:
Meek housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) joins her friend Louise (Susan Sarandon), an independent waitress, on a short fishing trip. However,... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 92166%
Critics Consensus: Led by a brilliant performance from star Frank Langella, Robot & Frank works as both a quirky indie drama and as a smart, thoughtful meditation on aging.
Synopsis:
An aging, cantankerous ex-cat burglar (Frank Langella) finds his zest for life renewed when he trains his robotic caretaker to... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 91549%
Critics Consensus: Hal Ashby's comedy is too dark and twisted for some, and occasionally oversteps its bounds, but there's no denying the film's warm humor and big heart.
Synopsis:
Cult classic pairs Cort as a dead-pan disillusioned 20-year-old obsessed with suicide and a loveable Gordon as a fun-loving 80-year-old... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 90080%
Critics Consensus: Brian and Charles may test the patience of quirk-resistant viewers, but the innate charm of this odd couple comedy is easy to compute.
Synopsis:
BRIAN AND CHARLES follows Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 87140%
Critics Consensus: As poignant as it is unsettling, Chuck & Buck uses the complex dynamic between two men as fuel for untangling a rich assortment of thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis:
"Chuck & Buck" is the story of a childlike young man who becomes fixated on his onetime best friend, now... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 85285%
Critics Consensus: Pauline and Paulette is a gently poignant, compassionate tale.
Synopsis:
A delightfully bittersweet story of four elderly sisters and their relationship with each other. For Pauline (Dora van der Groen),... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 93968%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, provocative, and powerful, Queen & Slim tells a gripping fugitive story steeped in timely, thoughtful subtext.
Synopsis:
Slim and Queen's first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 87253%
Critics Consensus: Boasting visual marvels to match its ambitious and inclusive story, Wendell & Wild is a spooky treat for budding horror fans.
Synopsis:
From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 96687%
Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies.
Synopsis:
Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 82826%
Critics Consensus: Elle Fanning gives a terrific performance in this powerful coming-of-age tale about a pair of teenage girls whose friendship is unnerved by the threat of nuclear war.
Synopsis:
In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers (Elle Fanning, Alice Englert) dissolves after one seduces the other's father.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 83092%
Critics Consensus: Elvis & Nixon may not do much to expand on its absurdly iconic photographic source material, but it's rarely less than engaging thanks to its talented starring duo.
Synopsis:
In December 1970, rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley (Michael Shannon) travels to the White House to request a meeting... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 79441%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Benny (Aidan Quinn), who cares for his mentally disturbed sister, Joon (Mary Stuart Masterson), also welcomes the eccentric Sam (Johnny... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 86075%
Critics Consensus: Boosted by Meryl Streep's charismatic performance as Julia Child, Julie and Julia is a light, but fairly entertaining culinary comedy.
Synopsis:
Frustrated with a soul-killing job, New Yorker Julie Powell (Amy Adams) embarks on a daring project: she vows to prepare... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 83904%
Critics Consensus: Judy & Punch revisits classic characters from a fresh perspective, marking debuting writer-director Mirrah Foulkes as a filmmaking talent to watch.
Synopsis:
A 16th-century puppeteer seeks revenge against her drunken and abusive husband after an unforgivable act of violence.... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 73087%
Critics Consensus: If Ramona and Beezus fails to capture the essence of its classic source material, it's sunny, sweet, and wholesome.
Synopsis:
Ramona Quimby (Joey King) is a plucky youngster with an irrepressible sense of fun and mischief -- a fact that... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 97792%
Critics Consensus: Gentle, poignant, and vividly animated, Ethel & Ernest is a warm character study with an evocative sense of time and place.
Synopsis:
A couple's love blossoms and endures through immense social change in the 20th century. One love, 40 years, and always... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 78603%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The story of immigrant Harry deLeyer and the plow horse he rescued from slaughter.... [More]
Starring:
#38
Adjusted Score: 93822%
Critics Consensus: A spirited character study and clear-eyed treatise of the American Dream, Melvin and Howard hits the jackpot with its lovable cast and director Jonathan Demme's humanism.
Synopsis:
When luckless dreamer Melvin Dummar (Paul Le Mat) rescues a grizzled, half-dead man (Jason Robards) from the desert, he's skeptical... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 91722%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During his lifetime, Vincent Van Gogh (Tim Roth) has no greater champion of his work than his devoted brother, Theo... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 92452%
Critics Consensus: This likable buddy/road picture deftly mixes action and comedy, and features excellent work from stars Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges and first-time director Michael Cimino.
Synopsis:
While stealing a car, free-spirited drifter Lightfoot (Jeff Bridges) crosses paths with legendary thief Thunderbolt (Clint Eastwood) in the midst... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 91071%
Critics Consensus: Making his sorely belated debut in a big-screen leading role, Art Carney brings Harry and Tonto brilliantly to life.
Synopsis:
Harry Coombes (Art Carney) is a man in his seventies who is evicted from his Manhattan apartment when the building... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 90506%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
One petty hoodlum's (Peter Falk) lifelong friendship with another (John Cassavetes) allows one to lead a hit man to the... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 86328%
Critics Consensus: Engrossing and enraging, Sacco and Vanzetti exhumes an infamous judicial failure with a painful amount of modern relevance.
Synopsis:
Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two anarchists from Italy, become an unfortunate symbol of bigotry aimed at immigrants and dissenters... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 88921%
Critics Consensus: Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy take competition to a romantic-comic highpoint in this elegantly directed sports comedy by George Cukor.
Synopsis:
Pat Pemberton, a college athletics instructor, enters a number of golf matches against female professionals; she holds her own until... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 76285%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A beautiful young woman with a past moves to Normandy.... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 85728%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Teenager David Clemens (Keir Dullea) develops a hysterical fear that he will die if he comes into physical contact with... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 83227%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Depressed and jaded after being dumped by her married boyfriend, aging beauty Minnie Moore (Gena Rowlands) wonders if she'll ever... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 80541%
Critics Consensus: Amira & Sam doesn't quite live up to its premise -- or the chemistry of its stars -- but its flaws are overcome by its sweet, subversive charm.
Synopsis:
A veteran tries to assimilate back into civilian life in a country he barely recognizes while trying to win the... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 79325%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to strong performances and a steady directorial hand, Dominick and Eugene successfully navigates potentially tricky themes in thoughtful, compelling fashion without resorting to trite sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Two brothers -- Eugene (Ray Liotta), an ambitious medical student, and Nicky (Tom Hulce), a mentally challenged garbage worker --... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 77499%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Italy, dancers Pippo (Marcello Mastroianni) and Amelia (Giulietta Masina) -- once famous for their impersonations of Fred Astaire and... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 75872%
Critics Consensus: As a life-affirming ode, Sam & Kate is a timeless tale told in a comforting old-fashioned way.
Synopsis:
A life-affirming family dramedy starring Oscar®-winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek, Sam & Kate takes place in a small town... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 74609%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After his wife, Sarah (Imogen Stubbs), dies during childbirth, Jack (Richard E. Grant), an attorney, has his world thrown into... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 77187%
Critics Consensus: Robin and Marian gives the legendary characters a somber sendoff, finding ample success in the romantic chemistry between Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn while yielding diminishing returns in its attempts at relevant satire.
Synopsis:
Long after their original adventures in Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood (Sean Connery) and his trusty sidekick, Little John (Nicol Williamson),... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 73554%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Fando (Sergio Kleiner) and his disabled partner, Lis (Diana Mariscal), search for the mythical city of Tar.... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 74740%
Critics Consensus: Agreeable if not exceptional, Flora and Ulysses offers a fun, funny, family-friendly diversion -- and a furry twist on the superhero genre.
Synopsis:
An imaginative and creative 10-year old cynic never could have predicted that her little squirrel would be born anew as... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 76123%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This musical drama focuses on the poverty-stricken residents struggling to survive in the Charleston tenement of Catfish Row. The sultry... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 70030%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When television reporter Rob (Dudley Moore) feels stuck in his marriage to Micki (Ann Reinking), he falls for Maude (Amy... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 70061%
Critics Consensus: Ira & Abby overcomes the somewhat clichéd plot with witty dialogue and earnest performances.
Synopsis:
A rocky road is ahead when Ira (Chris Messina), a neurotic doctoral candidate, meets and marries Abby (Jennifer Westfeldt), a... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 70151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Frank is a brooding Las Vegas chef who has always focused his energy into his culinary talents, until he meets... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 71485%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Johnny (Al Pacino) is released from prison following a forgery charge, he quickly lands a job as a short-order... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 70096%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Tsar Nicholas weds the German princess Alexandra, the marriage proves unpopular with the Russian people, a situation not improved... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 68943%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Marius (Gérard Meylan) works as a guard at a factory that was abandoned when all the jobs were shipped overseas.... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 68573%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a childhood of abuse by his evangelistic father, misfit Oscar Hopkins (Ralph Fiennes) becomes an Anglican minister and develops... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 76595%
Critics Consensus: Victoria & Abdul reunites Dame Judi Dench with the role of Queen Victoria -- which is all this period drama needs to overcome its imbalanced narrative.
Synopsis:
Abdul Karim arrives from India to participate in Queen Victoria's golden jubilee. The young clerk is surprised to find favor... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 69346%
Critics Consensus: It's uneven and occasionally somewhat aimless, but Starsky & Hutch benefits from Stiller and Wilson's chemistry and a surprisingly warm-hearted script.
Synopsis:
High-strung workaholic David Starsky (Ben Stiller) and laidback ladies' man Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson (Owen Wilson) are detectives who patrol the... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 66230%
Critics Consensus: Matthias and Maxime enchants almost as much as it frustrates, although Xavier Dolan fans may appreciate seeing the writer-director working at a more restrained pitch.
Synopsis:
Two young men's lifelong friendship is tested when they act in a movie whose script calls for them to kiss... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 67992%
Critics Consensus: Gretel & Hansel's rich visuals satisfy, even if this adaptation of a classic fairytale gets a little lost in the woods on the storytelling front.
Synopsis:
When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods.... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 61843%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Runaway sisters (Scarlett Johansson, Aleksa Palladino) kidnap a bizarre shop clerk (Mary Kay Place), learn one sister is pregnant and... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 61347%
Critics Consensus: Henry & June celebrates sensuality and passion, though the portentous filmmaking drags it down by a large degree.
Synopsis:
A literary love triangle is explored in this film, which was the first to earn an NC-17 rating. While traveling... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 69569%
Critics Consensus: Malcolm & Marie's ambitions aren't always satisfactorily fulfilled, but its flaws are often offset by the strong chemistry between the film's stars.
Synopsis:
Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 45059%
Critics Consensus: Hilary Swank and Brenda Blethyn deliver moving performances in this well-intentioned drama, but rote storytelling and a shallow depiction of Africa diminishes its impact.
Synopsis:
After losing their sons to malaria, two women (Hilary Swank, Brenda Blethyn) dedicate their lives to helping others affected by... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 56634%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Samson (Victor Mature), the hero of the Israelites, wins the hand of a Philistine woman, Semadar (Angela Lansbury), in a... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 59596%
Critics Consensus: While it has moments of inspiration, Gnomeo and Juliet is often too self-referential for its own good.
Synopsis:
In Stratford-Upon-Avon, birthplace of William Shakespeare, Miss Capulet and Mr. Montague feud over whose garden is the better. Garden gnomes... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 55307%
Critics Consensus: Boosted by charming performances by the octogenarian leads, Elsa and Fred overcomes its schmaltzy premise to make for a satisfying romantic tale.
Synopsis:
A fender bender on a Madrid street brings together 78-year-old Alfredo (Manuel Alexandre), a widowed hypochondriac, and Elsa (China Zorrilla),... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 54560%
Critics Consensus: Gross-out comedy and true love make for an awkward mix in this clunky romance.
Synopsis:
Adam (Craig Chester) and Steve (Malcolm Gets) are two gay youths who have a one-night stand that ends embarrassingly. Nearly... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 56566%
Critics Consensus: Though Jackman charms, Kate and Leopold is bland and predictable, and the time travel scenario lacks inner logic.
Synopsis:
Kate McKay (Meg Ryan) is a modern day executive, a 21st century woman driven to succeed in the corporate world.... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 53946%
Critics Consensus: Tom Hanks makes Turner and Hooch more entertaining than it might look on paper, but ultimately, this is still a deeply silly comedy about a cop and a canine.
Synopsis:
Det. Scott Turner (Tom Hanks) is an uptight, by-the-book police officer who hopes to leave his sleepy California town and... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 55945%
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's uneven Melinda and Melinda fails to find neither comedy nor pathos in what seems like a rehash of his previous themes.
Synopsis:
While dining out with friends, Sy (Wallace Shawn) suggests the difficulty of separating comedy from tragedy. To illustrate his point,... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 18319%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After accidentally killing a cop, a man (Edward Furlong) and his new teenage lover (Rachael Bella) go on the lam.... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 50526%
Critics Consensus: Nicole Kidman's poised performance provides some measure of reclamation for Martha Gellhorn, but this trite historical melodrama reduces Ernest Hemingway and the era that the two war correspondents lived through into a broad caricature.
Synopsis:
Writer Ernest Hemingway (Clive Owen) begins a romance with fellow scribe Martha Gellhorn (Nicole Kidman).... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 47544%
Critics Consensus: The two female leads, as well as energitic musical numbers, enliven an otherwise silly reworking of Billy Wilder's Some Like It Hot.
Synopsis:
Best pals Connie (Nia Vardalos) and Carla (Toni Collette) have a song-and-dance act at a Chicago airport, but they go... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 41091%
Critics Consensus: Lila & Eve gets some mileage out of its formidable stars, with Viola Davis in particular proving that she will commandingly commit to any material, but this is a revenge flick served stale due to a lackluster script.
Synopsis:
After the senseless murder of her son (Aml Ameen), a grief-stricken mother (Viola Davis) joins forces with another woman (Jennifer... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 31189%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Children engineer a romance between their single parents (Steve Guttenberg, Kathleen Quinlan), while his dog and her dolphin bond.... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 36167%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While studying at Oxford University in 1914, a young T.S. Eliot (Willem Dafoe) meets and is instantly smitten with Vivienne... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 36495%
Critics Consensus: Competent but somewhat static, Tristan & Isolde doesn't achieve the sweeping romanticism that it aims for.
Synopsis:
After the fall of the Roman Empire, English orphan Tristan meets and falls in love with Irish princess Isolde, however... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 33694%
Critics Consensus: Marked by timid scares and flat-footed humor, Burke and Hare is a missed opportunity for its talented cast and a disappointing return for director John Landis.
Synopsis:
Two 19th-century opportunists (Simon Pegg, Andy Serkis) become serial killers so that they can maintain their profitable business supplying cadavers... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 34977%
Critics Consensus: Brutally violent and punishingly dull, this cookie-cutter buddy cop thriller isn't even fun enough to reach "so bad it's good" status.
Synopsis:
Police officers Ray Tango (Sylvester Stallone) and Gabe Cash (Kurt Russell) are narcotics experts working to bring down drug lord... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 36082%
Critics Consensus: It isn't the worst of the long-squabbling duo's feature-length adventures, but Tom & Jerry is disappointingly short on the anarchic spirit of their classic shorts.
Synopsis:
One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 29596%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Iris (Jane Fonda) has a rough go of it after the death of her husband. Though still grieving, she needs... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 21665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After their parents divorce, 12-year-old Josh (Jacob Tierney) and 7-year-old Sam (Noah Fleiss) decide to go on an underage road... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 16941%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sneaking around the cemetery late at night, mischievous pals Tom Sawyer (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) and Huckleberry Finn (Brad Renfro) secretly... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 23159%
Critics Consensus: Arch and too cute by half, Violet & Daisy cycles through too many bad ideas to make use of Alexis Bledel and Saoirse Ronan's combined talents.
Synopsis:
A mysterious loner (James Gandolfini) leads two teenagers (Saoirse Ronan, Alexis Bledel), who have been sent to kill him, on... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 24527%
Critics Consensus: Halle Berry gives it her all (and then some), but Frankie & Alice is ultimately too narratively strained and clumsily assembled to do her performance justice.
Synopsis:
A therapist (Stellan Skarsgard) treats a black stripper (Halle Berry) who has multiple personality disorder, including that of an imperious... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 19872%
Critics Consensus: There's no denying Gigi & Nate's good intentions -- but it's also impossible to ignore this cloying drama's clunky execution.
Synopsis:
Gigi & Nate is the story of Nate Gibson, a young man whose life is turned upside down after he... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 18600%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When erudite black playwright Andrew Sterling (Samuel L. Jackson) moves to a predominantly white suburb, the buffoonish local police surround... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 15392%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The romance between two teenage girls (Juno Temple, Riley Keough) quickly manifests as terrifying, violent and inexplicable.... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 18562%
Critics Consensus: Joel Schumacher's tongue-in-cheek attitude hits an unbearable limit in Batman & Robin resulting in a frantic and mindless movie that's too jokey to care much for.
Synopsis:
This superhero adventure finds Batman (George Clooney) and his partner, Robin (Chris O'Donnell), attempting to the foil the sinister schemes... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 15574%
Critics Consensus: A dull and unfunny comedy where the leads fail to generate any sparks.
Synopsis:
Writer Alex Sheldon (Luke Wilson) must finish his novel within a month. If he doesn't, he won't get paid. And,... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 13746%
Critics Consensus: The lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson than does Holmes and Watson.
Synopsis:
Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. It seems like... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 7199%
Critics Consensus: Although it features an inexplicably committed performance from Al Pacino, Jack and Jill is impossible to recommend on any level whatsoever.
Synopsis:
Thanksgiving is usually a happy time, but ad executive Jack (Adam Sandler) dreads the holiday because his twin sister, Jill... [More]