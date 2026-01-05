Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2026

Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Disney+ and Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as “anthologies” to squeeze every single drop of fan love (and awards) out of them.

How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! Cancelations are more complicated. When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough.” So to avoid debating the semantics of “cancelled” versus “retired,” we’re just going to go with the former. There are also some instances, either due to scheduling conflicts, or various delays, where the answer is “I dunno.” In those instances, we will leave the series as renewed and list the most recent season until we’re told otherwise.

Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled, which are switching channels and which have simply reached their expiration date.

[Updated 1/5/26]

Highlights

Netflix Renews Emily in Paris for Season 6

Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for a sixth season, just two weeks after Season 5 dropped in full. The season ended with several cliffhangers, leaving fans eager for more of the hit series. Lily Collins returns to star as Emily Cooper, alongside the returning cast.

Paramount+ To Conclude Mayor of Kingstown After Five Seasons

Paramount+ has renewed Mayor of Kingstown for an eight-episode fifth season, which will also serve as the series’ final chapter. The Jeremy Renner-led drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, also stars Edie Falco. The fourth season earned an impressive Tomatometer and Popcornmeter score. If filming runs smoothly, fans of the Paramount+ series can expect the fifth and final season to air sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

Netflix Renews Last Samurai Standing For Season 2

Netflix’s Fresh series Last Samurai Standing is returning for a second season. Directed by Michihito Fujii and based on Shogo Imamura’s best-selling novel Ikusagami, the epic period drama is co-led by Junichi Okada, who also serves as producer and action choreographer. Set in late 19th-century Meiji-era Japan, the series begins at Kyoto’s Tenryuji Temple, where 292 samurai are lured into a deadly survival game by the promise of a 100 billion yen prize, with Okada starring as Shujiro Saga, a warrior fighting to support his ailing wife and child. The ensemble cast includes Yumia Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Masahiro Higashide, Shota Sometani, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, Takayuki Yamada, Riho Yoshioka, Kazunari Ninomiya, Hiroshi Tamaki, and Hideaki Ito.



Netflix Cancels Boots After First Season

Netflix’s Boots will not be returning for a second season. The military coming-of-age comedy-drama, which marked the final series from legendary producer Norman Lear, has been canceled after just one season. Boots earned strong reviews (boasting a 90% Tomatometer score from both critics and audiences) and the decision comes more than two months after the eight-episode debut landed on the streamer.

HBO Max to Reignite Heated Rivalry for Season 2

HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry came out of nowhere to become a cultural moment when it debuted on the streamer on November 28, and now fans will be happy to know more is coming. The Canadian sports romance series, which follows two feuding hockey stars who unexpectedly fall for each other and maintain a secret affair, concludes its first season on December 26.

#

The 1% Club: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed

3 Body Problem: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

7 Little Johnstons: season 15 (TLC) – Renewed

30 Coins: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

48 Hours: season 36 (CBS) – Renewed

60 Minutes: season 57 (CBS) – Renewed

61st Street: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed

90 Day: The Single Life: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed

100 Foot Wave: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

9-1-1: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

9-1-1: Lone Star: season 5 (Fox) – Cancelled

1923: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed (after the second, and final, season)

The $100,000 Pyramid: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed



_

A

Abbott Elementary: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed

Acapulco: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

Access Daily: through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed

Access Hollywood : through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed

Accused: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Adults: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

After Midnight: season 2 (CBS) – Cancelled

The Agency: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Alice in Borderland: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Alien: Earth: season 2 (FX) – Renewed

All American: season 8 (The CW) – Cancelled

All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 7 and 8 (PBS) – Renewed

All’s Fair: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Amazing Race: season 37 (CBS) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent: season 20 (NBC) – Renewed

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

American Crime Story: season 4 (FX) – Renewed

American Dad!: seasons 22-25 (Fox) – Renewed

American Horror Story: season 13 (FX) – Renewed

American Horror Stories: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

American Idol: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

American Ninja Warrior: season 18 (NBC) – Renewed

And Just Like That …: season 3 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Andor: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)

Animal Control: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Annika: season 3 (PBS) – Renewed

Avatar: The Last Airbender: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season in 2026)

_

B

The Bachelor: season 30 (ABC) – Renewed

The Bachelorette: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed

Bachelor in Paradise: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed

Bad Monkey: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Badly in Love: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Ballard: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Bargain Block: season 4 (HGTV) – Renewed

Barmageddon: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed

Bar Rescue: season 9 (Paramount Network) – Renewed

Barbecue Showdown: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Based on a True Story: season 2 (Peacock) Cancelled

The Bear: season 5 (FX/Hulu) – Renewed

Beat Shazam: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed

Beauty in Black: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Bel-Air: season 4 (Peacock) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

Below Deck: season 13 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Down Under: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Mediterranean: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed

Berlin: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Bet: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Big Brother: season 27 (CBS) – Renewed

Big Mouth: season 8 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the eighth, and final, season)

Billy the Kid: season 3 (MGM+) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Black Doves: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Black Mirror: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed

BMF: season 4 (Starz) – Cancelled

Bob’s Burgers: seasons 16-19 (Fox) – Renewed

Bookie: season 2 (HBO Max) – Cancelled

Boots: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Bosch Legacy: season 3 (Amazon Freevee) –Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Boston Blue: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 6 (Shudder) – Renewed

The Boys: season 5 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)

Bridgerton: season 5 and 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Buccaneers : season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Butterfly: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

_

C

The Capture: season 3 (BBC) – Renewed

Castle Impossible: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed

Castlevania: Nocturne: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Catfish: The TV Show: season 9 (MTV) – Cancelled

Celebrity Family Feud: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed

The Celebrity Traitors: season 2 (BBC) – Renewed

Chad Powers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Chair Company: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Challenge: season 40 (MTV) – Renewed

The Challenge: All Stars: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Chi: season 8 (Showtime) – Cancelled

Chicago Fire: season 13 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago Med: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed

Chicago P.D.: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed

Churchy: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed

The Circle: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed

Citadel: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Citadel: Diana: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

Citadel: Honey Bunny: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

Claim to Fame: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed

Clean Slate: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

The Cleaning Lady: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

Cobra Kai: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)

Colin From Accounts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Comeback: season 3 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Common Side Effects: season 2 (Adult Swim)- Renewed

Conan O’Brien Must Go: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Conners: season 7 (ABC) – Cancelled (after the seventh, and final, season)

Countdown: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

Couples Therapy: season 4 (Showtime) – Renewed

Creature Commandos: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Crime Scene Kitchen: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

Crime Nation: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

Criminal Minds: Evolution: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Criminal Record: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Cross: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Cruel Intentions: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

The Curious Case of…: season 2 (Investigation Discovery) – Renewed

_

D

Dancing With the Stars: season 33 (moves back to ABC) – Renewed

Dark Matter: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Dark Winds: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

The Day of the Jackal: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Deal Or No Deal Island: season 2 (NBC) – Cancelled

Death By Fame: season 3 (ID) – Renewed

Deli Boys: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Dept. Q: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Devil’s Hour: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Dexter: Original Sin: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled

Dexter: Resurrection: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Diplomat: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Doctor Who: season 15 (Disney+) – Renewed

Down Cemetery Road: season 2 (Apple TV) – Renewed

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: season 2 (Lifetime) – Renewed

The Drew Barrymore Show: season 5 (Syndicated) – Renewed

Dune: Prophecy: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Duster: season 1 (HBO Max) – Cancelled

Doc: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

_

E

Elsbeth: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Emily In Paris: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

English Teacher: season 2 (FX) – Cancelled

The Equalizer: season 5 (CBS) – Cancelled

The Eternaut: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Euphoria: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Everyone Else Burns: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed

F

Fallout: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Family Guy: seasons 24-27 (Fox) – Renewed

The Family Stallone: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed

FBI: season 7 (CBS) – Renewed

FBI: International: season 4 (CBS) – Cancelled

FBI: Most Wanted: season 6 (CBS) – Cancelled

Fire Country: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

Fix my Frankenhouse: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed

The Floor: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed

For All Mankind: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Forever: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Foundation: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Four Seasons: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Franchise: season 1 (HBO Max) – Cancelled

Frasier: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled

From: season 4 (MGM+) – Renewed

Fubar: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled

G

Genius: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

The Gentlemen: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Ghosts: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed

The Gilded Age: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Ginny & Georgia: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Going Dutch: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgiros: season 2 (Tubi) – Renewed

Goosebumps: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled

The Graham Norton Show: through season 36 (BBC One) – Renewed

The Great American Recipe: season 4 (PBS) – Renewed

Grantchester: season 11 (PBS) – Cancelled

The Great North: season 5 (Fox) – Cancelled

Grey’s Anatomy: season 22 (ABC) – Renewed

Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: season 1 (NBC) – Cancelled

_

H

Hacks: season 5 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled

The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)

Harlem: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Harley Quinn: season 5 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Have I Got News For You: season 4 (CNN) – Renewed

Hazbin Hotel: seasons 3 and 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Heartstopper: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Heated Rivalry: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Hell’s Kitchen: season 23 (FOX) – Renewed

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: season 3 (MTV) – Renewed

High Potential: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Hijack: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Hit-Monkey: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Holey Moley: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Hotel Costiera: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

House of David: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

House of the Dragon: season 4 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed

How to Die Alone: season 1 (Hulu) – Cancelled

Hysteria!: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled



I

I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

I Can See Your Voice: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

I Love LA: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Impact: Atlanta: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed

Impractical Jokers: season 11 (truTV) – Renewed

Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Industry: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Institute: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed

Interview with the Vampire: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

Invasion: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Invincible: season 5 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Is It Cake?: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: seasons 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed

_

J

James May: Our Man In …: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed

Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Judy Justice: seasons 3 and 4 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed

Julia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)



K

Kaos: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Karamo: season 2 (syndication) – Renewed

The Kardashians: season 6 (Hulu) – Renewed

Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

King of the Hill: season 16/17 (Hulu) – Renewed

Kingdom Business: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed

Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed

The Kitchen: season 40 (Food Network) – Cancelled

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Krapopolis: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

_

L

M

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: season 8 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed

Magnum P.I.: season 5 (moves to NBC) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)

Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Making the Cut: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

Married to Medicine: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Masked Singer: season 12 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef: season 14 (Fox) – Renewed

MasterChef Junior: season 9 (Fox) – Renewed

Masters of Illusion: season 14 (The CW) – Renewed

Matlock: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Mayfair Witches: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed

Mayor of Kingstown: season 5 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Mid-Century Modern: season 1 (Hulu) – Cancelled

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 15 (Bravo) – Renewed

Million Dollar Secret: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Minx: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

Miss Austen: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed

Miss Scarlet: season 5 (PBS) – Renewed

MO: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

MobLand: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Monster: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Morning Show: seasons 4 and 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Motorheads: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Mr. Throwback: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled

The Ms. Pat Show: season 5 (BET+) – Renewed

Murderbot: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed

My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

My Lady Jane: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

My Life Is Murder: season 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

My Life With the Walter Boys : season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Mythic Quest: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled

_

N

NCIS: season 22 (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Hawai’i: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Tony & Ziva: season 1 (Paramount+) – Cancelled

The Neighborhood: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after the eighth, and final, season in 2025-26)

Next Level Chef: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed

The Night Agent: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Night Court: season 3 (NBC) – Cancelled

Nine Perfect Strangers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Nobody Wants This: season 3 – Renewed

Not Dead Yet: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

_

O

Renewed

Cancelled

Renewed

Renewed

Renewed



Orphan Black: Echoes : season 1 (AMC) – Cancelled

Our Flags Mean Death : season 2 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)

Outer Range : season 2 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season) Renewed



Outer Banks : season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled Renewed

(after the fifth, and final, season)

Cancelled

Renewed

Renewed

Renewed

Renewed

P

P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed

Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Palm Royale: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Paper: Season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Paradise: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Password: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Peacemaker: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 11 (The CW) – Renewed

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

Physical: 100: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Pitt: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Platonic : season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Playboy Murders: season 2 (ID) – Renewed

Poker Face: season 2 (Peacock) – Cancelled

Pop Culture Jeopardy!: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed (following its first season on Prime Video)

Poppa’s House: season 1 (CBS) – Cancelled

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 5 (Starz) – Renewed

Power Book IV: Force: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Presumed Innocent: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Project Runway: season 22 (moves to Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu) – Renewed

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed

Pulse: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

_

Q

Queer Eye: season 10 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the tenth, and final, season)

_

R

The Rainmaker: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed

Ransom Canyon: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Reacher: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 18 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 4 (Peacock) – Renewed

Real Time with Bill Maher: seasons 23 and 24 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Reasonable Doubt: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Recruit: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled

The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Residence: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Resident Alien: season 4 (moves to USA Network) – Cancelled

Rhythm + Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Rick and Morty: season 12 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

Ridiculousness: season 14 (MTV) – Cancelled

The Rig: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Righteous Gemstones: season 4 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

Rivals: season 2 (Disney+ / Hulu)- Renewed

Rogue Heroes: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed

The Rookie: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed

Running Point: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 18 (MTV) – Renewed

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 10 (Paramount+) – Renewed

S

The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: season 2 (Sundance Now) – Renewed

Sausage Party: Foodtopia: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

School Spirits: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Secret Level: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed

Selling Sunset: season 9 Renewed

Selling The OC: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

Severance: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (HBO Max) – Cancelled

Shark Tank: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed

Sheriff Country: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

Shifting Gears: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed

Shōgun: seasons 2 and 3 (FX/Hulu) – Renewed

Shoresy: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed

Shrinking: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Silo: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled(after the fourth, and final, season)

The Simpsons: season 37-40 (Fox) – Renewed

Sister Boniface Mysteries: season 4 (BritBox) – Renewed

Slow Horses: season 7 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Suits LA: season 1 (NBC) – Cancelled

So You Think You Can Dance: season 18 (Fox) – Renewed

Solar Opposites: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)

Somebody Feed Phil: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed

South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed

Squid Game: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)

Squid Game: The Challenge: season 3 (Netflix) Renewed

St. Denis Medical: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed

Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 5 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)

Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)

The Studio: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Sullivan’s Crossing: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Summer House: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)

Sugar: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Supacell: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

SurrealEstate: season 3 (Syfy / Hulu) – Renewed

Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Survival of the Thickest: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)

Survivor: season 47 (CBS) – Renewed

S.W.A.T.: season 8 (CBS) – Cancelled

Sweet Magnolias: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed

Sweetpea: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed

_

T



Task: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Teacup: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled

Ted: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Ted Lasso: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tehran: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tell Me Lies: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed

Temptation Island: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Terminal List: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

That’s My Jam: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

A Thousand Blows: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

Tires: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through 2028 (NBC) – Renewed

Too Hot To Handle: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed

Too Much: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Top Chef: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed

Tracker: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed

The Traitors: seasons 4 and 5 (Peacock) – Renewed

True Detective: season 5 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Trying: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

Tulsa King: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed

Twisted Metal: season 3 (Peacock) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 5 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 10 (BET) – Renewed

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 5 (Nickelodeon) – Cancelled

_

U

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled

United Gangs of America: season 2 (Vice TV) – Renewed

Unsolved Mysteries: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed

Untamed: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Upload: season 4 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

The Upshaws: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

_

V

The Valley: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed

Vanderpump Rules: season 12 (Bravo) – Renewed

Vanderpump Villa: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed

The Vince Staples Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Virgin River: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Voice: season 29 (NBC) – Renewed

_

W

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 4 (AMC) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

The Walking Dead: Dead City : season 2 (AMC) – Renewed

Wahl Street: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Walker: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

Watch What Happens Live: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed

The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

The Waterfront: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled

Watson: season 2 (CBS)- Renewed

The Way Home: season 4 (Hallmark Channel) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)

We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed

We Were Liars: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed

Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed

Wednesday: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Welcome to Wrexham: season 5 – Renewed

We’re Here: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

What We Do in the Shadows: season 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)

The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled

When Calls the Heart: season 14 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed

The White Lotus: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed

Whitstable Pearl: season 3 (Acorn TV) – Renewed

Wicked City: season 3 (AllBlk) – Renewed

Wild Cards: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed

Will Trent: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed

Winter House: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed

Wipeout: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed

The Witcher: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)

With Love, Meghan: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed

Wolf King: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)

Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed

Women in Blue: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed

World’s Funniest Animals: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed

The Worst Trip Around The World: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed



_

X

X-Men ’97: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed

XO, Kitty: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed

_

Y

Yellowjackets: season 4 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)

Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Cancelled

Yolo: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed

You: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)

You, Me & My Ex : season 2 (TLC) – Renewed

The Young and the Restless: season 52-55 (CBS) – Renewed

Young Sheldon: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after the seventh, and final, season)

_

Z



Zillow Gone Wild: season 3 (HGTV) – Renewed

_

