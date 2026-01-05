Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2026

TAGGED AS: ABC, CBS, Disney Plus, FOX, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, Max, NBC, Paramount Plus, Peacock, renewed TV shows, Showtime, streaming
Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Disney+ and Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as “anthologies” to squeeze every single drop of fan love (and awards) out of them.
How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! Cancelations are more complicated. When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough.” So to avoid debating the semantics of “cancelled” versus “retired,” we’re just going to go with the former. There are also some instances, either due to scheduling conflicts, or various delays, where the answer is “I dunno.” In those instances, we will leave the series as renewed and list the most recent season until we’re told otherwise.
Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled, which are switching channels and which have simply reached their expiration date.
[Updated 1/5/26]
Netflix Renews Emily in Paris for Season 6
Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for a sixth season, just two weeks after Season 5 dropped in full. The season ended with several cliffhangers, leaving fans eager for more of the hit series. Lily Collins returns to star as Emily Cooper, alongside the returning cast.
Paramount+ To Conclude Mayor of Kingstown After Five Seasons
Paramount+ has renewed Mayor of Kingstown for an eight-episode fifth season, which will also serve as the series’ final chapter. The Jeremy Renner-led drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, also stars Edie Falco. The fourth season earned an impressive Tomatometer and Popcornmeter score. If filming runs smoothly, fans of the Paramount+ series can expect the fifth and final season to air sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.
Netflix Renews Last Samurai Standing For Season 2
Netflix’s Fresh series Last Samurai Standing is returning for a second season. Directed by Michihito Fujii and based on Shogo Imamura’s best-selling novel Ikusagami, the epic period drama is co-led by Junichi Okada, who also serves as producer and action choreographer. Set in late 19th-century Meiji-era Japan, the series begins at Kyoto’s Tenryuji Temple, where 292 samurai are lured into a deadly survival game by the promise of a 100 billion yen prize, with Okada starring as Shujiro Saga, a warrior fighting to support his ailing wife and child. The ensemble cast includes Yumia Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Masahiro Higashide, Shota Sometani, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, Takayuki Yamada, Riho Yoshioka, Kazunari Ninomiya, Hiroshi Tamaki, and Hideaki Ito.
Netflix Cancels Boots After First Season
Netflix’s Boots will not be returning for a second season. The military coming-of-age comedy-drama, which marked the final series from legendary producer Norman Lear, has been canceled after just one season. Boots earned strong reviews (boasting a 90% Tomatometer score from both critics and audiences) and the decision comes more than two months after the eight-episode debut landed on the streamer.
HBO Max to Reignite Heated Rivalry for Season 2
HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry came out of nowhere to become a cultural moment when it debuted on the streamer on November 28, and now fans will be happy to know more is coming. The Canadian sports romance series, which follows two feuding hockey stars who unexpectedly fall for each other and maintain a secret affair, concludes its first season on December 26.
The 1% Club: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed
3 Body Problem: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
7 Little Johnstons: season 15 (TLC) – Renewed
30 Coins: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
48 Hours: season 36 (CBS) – Renewed
60 Minutes: season 57 (CBS) – Renewed
61st Street: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed
90 Day: The Single Life: season 4 (TLC) – Renewed
100 Foot Wave: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
9-1-1: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
9-1-1: Lone Star: season 5 (Fox) – Cancelled
1923: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed (after the second, and final, season)
The $100,000 Pyramid: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
Abbott Elementary: season 5 (ABC) – Renewed
Acapulco: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
Access Daily: through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed
Access Hollywood : through 2026 (syndication) – Renewed
Accused: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Adults: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
After Midnight: season 2 (CBS) – Cancelled
The Agency: season 2 (Showtime/Paramount+) – Renewed
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Alice in Borderland: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Alien: Earth: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
All American: season 8 (The CW) – Cancelled
All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 7 and 8 (PBS) – Renewed
All’s Fair: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Amazing Race: season 37 (CBS) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: season 20 (NBC) – Renewed
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
American Crime Story: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
American Dad!: seasons 22-25 (Fox) – Renewed
American Horror Story: season 13 (FX) – Renewed
American Horror Stories: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
American Idol: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
American Ninja Warrior: season 18 (NBC) – Renewed
And Just Like That …: season 3 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Andor: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)
Animal Control: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Annika: season 3 (PBS) – Renewed
Avatar: The Last Airbender: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season in 2026)
The Bachelor: season 30 (ABC) – Renewed
The Bachelorette: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed
Bachelor in Paradise: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed
Bad Monkey: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Badly in Love: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Ballard: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Bargain Block: season 4 (HGTV) – Renewed
Barmageddon: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed
Bar Rescue: season 9 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
Barbecue Showdown: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Based on a True Story: season 2 (Peacock) Cancelled
The Bear: season 5 (FX/Hulu) – Renewed
Beat Shazam: season 8 (Fox) – Renewed
Beauty in Black: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Bel-Air: season 4 (Peacock) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
Below Deck: season 13 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Down Under: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Mediterranean: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed
Berlin: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Bet: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Big Brother: season 27 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Mouth: season 8 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the eighth, and final, season)
Billy the Kid: season 3 (MGM+) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Black Doves: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Black Mirror: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
BMF: season 4 (Starz) – Cancelled
Bob’s Burgers: seasons 16-19 (Fox) – Renewed
Bookie: season 2 (HBO Max) – Cancelled
Boots: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Bosch Legacy: season 3 (Amazon Freevee) –Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Boston Blue: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 6 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Boys: season 5 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)
Bridgerton: season 5 and 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Buccaneers : season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Butterfly: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
The Capture: season 3 (BBC) – Renewed
Castle Impossible: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed
Castlevania: Nocturne: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Catfish: The TV Show: season 9 (MTV) – Cancelled
Celebrity Family Feud: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed
The Celebrity Traitors: season 2 (BBC) – Renewed
Chad Powers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Chair Company: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Challenge: season 40 (MTV) – Renewed
The Challenge: All Stars: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Chi: season 8 (Showtime) – Cancelled
Chicago Fire: season 13 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago Med: season 10 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago P.D.: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed
Churchy: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
The Circle: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Citadel: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Citadel: Diana: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
Citadel: Honey Bunny: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
Claim to Fame: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
Clean Slate: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
The Cleaning Lady: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Cobra Kai: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)
Colin From Accounts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Comeback: season 3 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Common Side Effects: season 2 (Adult Swim)- Renewed
Conan O’Brien Must Go: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Conners: season 7 (ABC) – Cancelled (after the seventh, and final, season)
Countdown: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
Couples Therapy: season 4 (Showtime) – Renewed
Creature Commandos: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Crime Scene Kitchen: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Crime Nation: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Criminal Minds: Evolution: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Criminal Record: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Cross: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Cruel Intentions: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
The Curious Case of…: season 2 (Investigation Discovery) – Renewed
Dancing With the Stars: season 33 (moves back to ABC) – Renewed
Dark Matter: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Dark Winds: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
The Day of the Jackal: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Deal Or No Deal Island: season 2 (NBC) – Cancelled
Death By Fame: season 3 (ID) – Renewed
Deli Boys: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Dept. Q: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Devil’s Hour: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Dexter: Original Sin: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled
Dexter: Resurrection: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Diplomat: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Doctor Who: season 15 (Disney+) – Renewed
Down Cemetery Road: season 2 (Apple TV) – Renewed
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: season 2 (Lifetime) – Renewed
The Drew Barrymore Show: season 5 (Syndicated) – Renewed
Dune: Prophecy: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Duster: season 1 (HBO Max) – Cancelled
Doc: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Elsbeth: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Emily In Paris: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
English Teacher: season 2 (FX) – Cancelled
The Equalizer: season 5 (CBS) – Cancelled
The Eternaut: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Euphoria: season 3 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Everyone Else Burns: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Fallout: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Family Guy: seasons 24-27 (Fox) – Renewed
The Family Stallone: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed
FBI: season 7 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI: International: season 4 (CBS) – Cancelled
FBI: Most Wanted: season 6 (CBS) – Cancelled
Fire Country: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Fix my Frankenhouse: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed
The Floor: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
For All Mankind: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Forever: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Foundation: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Four Seasons: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Franchise: season 1 (HBO Max) – Cancelled
Frasier: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled
From: season 4 (MGM+) – Renewed
Fubar: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Genius: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
The Gentlemen: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Ghosts: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
The Gilded Age: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Ginny & Georgia: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Going Dutch: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgiros: season 2 (Tubi) – Renewed
Goosebumps: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled
The Graham Norton Show: through season 36 (BBC One) – Renewed
The Great American Recipe: season 4 (PBS) – Renewed
Grantchester: season 11 (PBS) – Cancelled
The Great North: season 5 (Fox) – Cancelled
Grey’s Anatomy: season 22 (ABC) – Renewed
Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Grosse Pointe Garden Society: season 1 (NBC) – Cancelled
Hacks: season 5 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Cancelled
The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)
Harlem: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Harley Quinn: season 5 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Have I Got News For You: season 4 (CNN) – Renewed
Hazbin Hotel: seasons 3 and 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Heartstopper: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Heated Rivalry: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Hell’s Kitchen: season 23 (FOX) – Renewed
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship: season 3 (MTV) – Renewed
High Potential: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Hijack: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Hit-Monkey: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Holey Moley: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Hotel Costiera: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
House of David: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
House of the Dragon: season 4 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
How to Die Alone: season 1 (Hulu) – Cancelled
Hysteria!: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled
I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
I Can See Your Voice: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
I Love LA: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Impact: Atlanta: season 3 (BET+) – Renewed
Impractical Jokers: season 11 (truTV) – Renewed
Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Industry: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Institute: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
Interview with the Vampire: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Invasion: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Invincible: season 5 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Is It Cake?: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: seasons 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed
James May: Our Man In …: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed
Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Judy Justice: seasons 3 and 4 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Julia: season 2 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)
Kaos: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Karamo: season 2 (syndication) – Renewed
The Kardashians: season 6 (Hulu) – Renewed
Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
King of the Hill: season 16/17 (Hulu) – Renewed
Kingdom Business: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed
The Kitchen: season 40 (Food Network) – Cancelled
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Krapopolis: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: season 8 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed
Magnum P.I.: season 5 (moves to NBC) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)
Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Making the Cut: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Married to Medicine: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Masked Singer: season 12 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef: season 14 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef Junior: season 9 (Fox) – Renewed
Masters of Illusion: season 14 (The CW) – Renewed
Matlock: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Mayfair Witches: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Mayor of Kingstown: season 5 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Mid-Century Modern: season 1 (Hulu) – Cancelled
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 15 (Bravo) – Renewed
Million Dollar Secret: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Minx: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Miss Austen: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed
Miss Scarlet: season 5 (PBS) – Renewed
MO: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
MobLand: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Monster: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Morning Show: seasons 4 and 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Motorheads: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Mr. Throwback: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled
The Ms. Pat Show: season 5 (BET+) – Renewed
Murderbot: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
My Lady Jane: season 1 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
My Life Is Murder: season 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
My Life With the Walter Boys : season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Mythic Quest: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled
NCIS: season 22 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Hawai’i: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Tony & Ziva: season 1 (Paramount+) – Cancelled
The Neighborhood: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after the eighth, and final, season in 2025-26)
Next Level Chef: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
The Night Agent: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Night Court: season 3 (NBC) – Cancelled
Nine Perfect Strangers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Nobody Wants This: season 3 – Renewed
Not Dead Yet: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Palm Royale: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Paper: Season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Paradise: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Password: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Peacemaker: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 11 (The CW) – Renewed
Percy Jackson & The Olympians: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Physical: 100: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Pitt: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Platonic : season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Playboy Murders: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
Poker Face: season 2 (Peacock) – Cancelled
Pop Culture Jeopardy!: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed (following its first season on Prime Video)
Poppa’s House: season 1 (CBS) – Cancelled
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 5 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book IV: Force: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Presumed Innocent: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Project Runway: season 22 (moves to Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu) – Renewed
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: season 4 (Disney+) – Renewed
Pulse: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Queer Eye: season 10 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the tenth, and final, season)
The Rainmaker: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed
Ransom Canyon: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Reacher: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 18 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 5 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 4 (Peacock) – Renewed
Real Time with Bill Maher: seasons 23 and 24 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Reasonable Doubt: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Recruit: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled
The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Residence: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Resident Alien: season 4 (moves to USA Network) – Cancelled
Rhythm + Flow: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rick and Morty: season 12 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Ridiculousness: season 14 (MTV) – Cancelled
The Rig: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Righteous Gemstones: season 4 (HBO Max) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
Rivals: season 2 (Disney+ / Hulu)- Renewed
Rogue Heroes: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Rookie: season 8 (ABC) – Renewed
Running Point: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 18 (MTV) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 10 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)
Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: season 2 (Sundance Now) – Renewed
Sausage Party: Foodtopia: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
School Spirits: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Secret Level: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed
Selling Sunset: season 9 Renewed
Selling The OC: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Severance: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (HBO Max) – Cancelled
Shark Tank: season 16 (ABC) – Renewed
Sheriff Country: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Shifting Gears: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Shōgun: seasons 2 and 3 (FX/Hulu) – Renewed
Shoresy: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed
Shrinking: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Silo: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Cancelled(after the fourth, and final, season)
The Simpsons: season 37-40 (Fox) – Renewed
Sister Boniface Mysteries: season 4 (BritBox) – Renewed
Slow Horses: season 7 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Suits LA: season 1 (NBC) – Cancelled
So You Think You Can Dance: season 18 (Fox) – Renewed
Solar Opposites: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)
Somebody Feed Phil: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed
South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Squid Game: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the third, and final, season)
Squid Game: The Challenge: season 3 (Netflix) Renewed
St. Denis Medical: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 5 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
The Studio: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Sullivan’s Crossing: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Summer House: season 9 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)
Sugar: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Supacell: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
SurrealEstate: season 3 (Syfy / Hulu) – Renewed
Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Survival of the Thickest: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after third, and final, season)
Survivor: season 47 (CBS) – Renewed
S.W.A.T.: season 8 (CBS) – Cancelled
Sweet Magnolias: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sweetpea: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Task: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Teacup: season 1 (Peacock) – Cancelled
Ted: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Ted Lasso: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tehran: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tell Me Lies: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Temptation Island: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Terminal List: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
That’s My Jam: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
A Thousand Blows: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Tires: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through 2028 (NBC) – Renewed
Too Hot To Handle: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Too Much: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Top Chef: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed
Tracker: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
The Traitors: seasons 4 and 5 (Peacock) – Renewed
True Detective: season 5 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Trying: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tulsa King: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Twisted Metal: season 3 (Peacock) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 5 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 10 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 5 (Nickelodeon) – Cancelled
_
Back to Top
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled
United Gangs of America: season 2 (Vice TV) – Renewed
Unsolved Mysteries: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Untamed: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Upload: season 4 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
The Upshaws: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
The Valley: season 2 (Bravo) – Renewed
Vanderpump Rules: season 12 (Bravo) – Renewed
Vanderpump Villa: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Vince Staples Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Virgin River: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Voice: season 29 (NBC) – Renewed
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 4 (AMC) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
The Walking Dead: Dead City : season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Wahl Street: season 2 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Walker: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
Watch What Happens Live: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Waterfront: season 1 (Netflix) – Cancelled
Watson: season 2 (CBS)- Renewed
The Way Home: season 4 (Hallmark Channel) – Cancelled (after the fourth, and final, season)
We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
We Were Liars: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Wednesday: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Welcome to Wrexham: season 5 – Renewed
We’re Here: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
What We Do in the Shadows: season 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)
The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled
When Calls the Heart: season 14 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed
The White Lotus: season 4 (HBO Max) – Renewed
Whitstable Pearl: season 3 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
Wicked City: season 3 (AllBlk) – Renewed
Wild Cards: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
Will Trent: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Winter House: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Wipeout: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed
The Witcher: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)
With Love, Meghan: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Wolf King: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the second, and final, season)
Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Women in Blue: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
World’s Funniest Animals: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
The Worst Trip Around The World: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
X-Men ’97: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
XO, Kitty: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Yellowjackets: season 4 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Cancelled
Yolo: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
You: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the fifth, and final, season)
You, Me & My Ex : season 2 (TLC) – Renewed
The Young and the Restless: season 52-55 (CBS) – Renewed
Young Sheldon: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after the seventh, and final, season)
Zillow Gone Wild: season 3 (HGTV) – Renewed
