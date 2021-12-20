(Photo by Lionsgate courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Ben Rothstein/©Warner Bros.)

30 Most Popular Movies Right Now

Discover the top, most popular movies available now! Across theaters, streaming, and on-demand, these are the movies Rotten Tomatoes users are embracing at this very moment, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Nightmare Alley, and The Power of the Dog. Click on each movie for reviews and trailers, and see where to watch. Then bookmark this page to stay on top with our latest updates to the charts. (And, of course, don’t forget to check out the best movies of 2021, ranked by Tomatometer!)

#7 Eternals (2021) 47% #7 Adjusted Score: 68305% Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions. Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#10 Spider-Man (2002) 90% #10 Adjusted Score: 97292% Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco Directed By: Sam Raimi

#13 Dune (2021) 83% #13 Adjusted Score: 107545% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#22 The Novice (2021) 96% #22 Adjusted Score: 98080% Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession. Synopsis: Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More] Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Kate Drummond Directed By: Lauren Hadaway