30 Most Popular Movies Right Now

Discover the top, most popular movies available now! Across theaters, streaming, and on-demand, these are the movies Rotten Tomatoes users are embracing at this very moment, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Nightmare Alley, and The Power of the Dog. Click on each movie for reviews and trailers, and see where to watch. Then bookmark this page to stay on top with our latest updates to the charts. (And, of course, don’t forget to check out the best movies of 2021, ranked by Tomatometer!)

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 111024%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#2

Nightmare Alley (2021)
80%

#2
Adjusted Score: 90358%
Critics Consensus: While it may not hit quite as hard as the original, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley is a modern noir thriller with a pleasantly pulpy spin.
Synopsis: When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 110832%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis: Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Directed By: Jane Campion

#4

The Unforgivable (2021)
41%

#4
Adjusted Score: 43461%
Critics Consensus: The Unforgivable proves Sandra Bullock is more than capable of playing against type, but her performance is wasted on a contrived and unrelentingly grim story.
Synopsis: Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Viola Davis
Directed By: Nora Fingscheidt

#5

West Side Story (2021)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: 108603%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More]
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#6

Don't Look Up (2021)
55%

#6
Adjusted Score: 64791%
Critics Consensus: Don't Look Up aims too high for its scattershot barbs to consistently land, but Adam McKay's star-studded satire hits its target of collective denial square on.
Synopsis: Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan
Directed By: Adam McKay

#7

Eternals (2021)
47%

#7
Adjusted Score: 68305%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions.
Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... [More]
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 118642%
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#9

The Last Duel (2021)
85%

#9
Adjusted Score: 99808%
Critics Consensus: The Last Duel's critique of systemic misogyny isn't as effective as it might have been, but it remains a well-acted and thought-provoking drama infused with epic grandeur.
Synopsis: The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#10

Spider-Man (2002)
90%

#10
Adjusted Score: 97292%
Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire.
Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 127872%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#12

House of Gucci (2021)
60%

#12
Adjusted Score: 76481%
Critics Consensus: House of Gucci vacillates between inspired camp and dour drama too often to pull off a confident runway strut, but Lady Gaga's note-perfect performance has a timeless style all its own.
Synopsis: House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia... [More]
Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#13

Dune (2021)
83%

#13
Adjusted Score: 107545%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 89832%
Critics Consensus: A loving ode to the spirit of journalism, The French Dispatch will be most enjoyed by fans of Wes Anderson's meticulously arranged aesthetic.
Synopsis: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that... [More]
Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 71433%
Critics Consensus: A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original's odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise's sillier side.
Synopsis: Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris
Directed By: Andy Serkis

#16

Swan Song (2021)
93%

#16
Adjusted Score: 95226%
Critics Consensus: Udo Kier's layered performance lends Swan Song a nuance and poignancy that offset its potentially outlandish story.
Synopsis: Legendary actor Udo Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing... [More]
Starring: Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie
Directed By: Todd Stephens

#17

The Hand of God (2021)
81%

#17
Adjusted Score: 87475%
Critics Consensus: Although The Hand of God isn't Sorrentino's best work, this beautifully filmed coming-of-age story sings in a beguiling, albeit minor, key.
Synopsis: From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope) comes the story of... [More]
Starring: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert
Directed By: Paolo Sorrentino

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 109360%
Critics Consensus: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't entirely free of Marvel's familiar formula, but this exciting origin story expands the MCU in more ways than one.
Synopsis: Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past... [More]
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

#19

Licorice Pizza (2021)
92%

#19
Adjusted Score: 98078%
Critics Consensus: Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.
Synopsis: Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the... [More]
Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 77342%
Critics Consensus: Ghostbusters: Afterlife crosses the streams between franchise revival and exercise in nostalgia -- and this time around, the bustin' mostly feels good.
Synopsis: When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection... [More]
Starring: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd
Directed By: Jason Reitman

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 97272%
Critics Consensus: tick, tick... BOOM! makes musical magic out of a story focused on the creative process -- an impressive feat for debuting director Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Synopsis: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

#22

The Novice (2021)
96%

#22
Adjusted Score: 98080%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession.
Synopsis: Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More]
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Kate Drummond
Directed By: Lauren Hadaway

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 42277%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: November 1944. On the flooded island of Walcheren in Zeeland, thousands of allies fight the German army. Touching three young... [More]
Starring: Gijs Blom, Jamie Flatters, Susan Radder, Jan Bijvoet
Directed By: Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

#24

Saint-Narcisse (2021)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: 100026%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Canada, 1972. Dominic, 22 years old, has a fetish... for himself. Nothing turns him on more than his reflection, with... [More]
Starring: Félix-Antoine Duval, Thomas Niles, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Petrachuk
Directed By: Bruce La Bruce

#25

President (2021)
92%

#25
Adjusted Score: 93434%
Critics Consensus: President opens a sobering window into the precariousness of democracy -- and how difficult it can be to pull it back from the brink.
Synopsis: When Robert Mugabe was removed from power, Zimbabwe military leaders promised they would not seize control for themselves but would... [More]
Starring: Nelson Chamisa, Nkululeko Sibanda, Thabani Mpofu
Directed By: Camilla Nielsson

#26

Encanto (2021)
90%

#26
Adjusted Score: 99086%
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the... [More]
Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda
Directed By: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

#27

King Richard (2021)
91%

#27
Adjusted Score: 103533%
Critics Consensus: King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling -- and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.
Synopsis: Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 120934%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#29

Red Notice (2021)
37%

#29
Adjusted Score: 44706%
Critics Consensus: Red Notice's big budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing.
Synopsis: In the world of international crime, an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

#30

Ron's Gone Wrong (2021)
80%

#30
Adjusted Score: 84727%
Critics Consensus: It isn't the first animated film to confront technology creep, but in terms of striking an entertaining balance between humor and heart, Ron's Gone Wrong gets it right.
Synopsis: Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron,... [More]
Starring: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms
Directed By: Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez

