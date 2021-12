(Photo by Lionsgate courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Ben Rothstein/©Warner Bros.)

30 Most Popular Movies Right Now

Discover the top, most popular movies available now! Across theaters, streaming, and on-demand, these are the movies Rotten Tomatoes users are embracing at this very moment, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Nightmare Alley, and The Power of the Dog. Click on each movie for reviews and trailers, and see where to watch. Then bookmark this page to stay on top with our latest updates to the charts. (And, of course, don’t forget to check out the best movies of 2021, ranked by Tomatometer!)

#4 The Unforgivable (2021) 41% #4 Adjusted Score: 43461% Critics Consensus: The Unforgivable proves Sandra Bullock is more than capable of playing against type, but her performance is wasted on a contrived and unrelentingly grim story. Synopsis: Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses... Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses... [More] Starring: Sandra Bullock, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Viola Davis Directed By: Nora Fingscheidt

#5 West Side Story (2021) 92% #5 Adjusted Score: 108603% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it. Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#7 Eternals (2021) 47% #7 Adjusted Score: 68305% Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions. Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#9 The Last Duel (2021) 85% #9 Adjusted Score: 99808% Critics Consensus: The Last Duel's critique of systemic misogyny isn't as effective as it might have been, but it remains a well-acted and thought-provoking drama infused with epic grandeur. Synopsis: The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores... The Last Duel is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck Directed By: Ridley Scott

#10 Spider-Man (2002) 90% #10 Adjusted Score: 97292% Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco Directed By: Sam Raimi

#12 House of Gucci (2021) 60% #12 Adjusted Score: 76481% Critics Consensus: House of Gucci vacillates between inspired camp and dour drama too often to pull off a confident runway strut, but Lady Gaga's note-perfect performance has a timeless style all its own. Synopsis: House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia... House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia... [More] Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons Directed By: Ridley Scott

#13 Dune (2021) 83% #13 Adjusted Score: 107545% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#20 Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) 63% #20 Adjusted Score: 77342% Critics Consensus: Ghostbusters: Afterlife crosses the streams between franchise revival and exercise in nostalgia -- and this time around, the bustin' mostly feels good. Synopsis: When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection... When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection... [More] Starring: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd Directed By: Jason Reitman

#22 The Novice (2021) 96% #22 Adjusted Score: 98080% Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession. Synopsis: Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More] Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Kate Drummond Directed By: Lauren Hadaway