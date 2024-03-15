Box Office 2024: Top 10 Movies of the Year

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies released in 2024 at the domestic box office, with Kung Fu Panda 4 climbing to the second spot in its second weekend. Dune: Part Two in its third weekend extends the lead. Lisa Frankenstein drops out of top 10 as Cabrini takes it spot. Movies in bold are playing in theaters.

1. Dune: Part Two: $205 million

2. Kung Fu Panda 4: $107.7m

3. Bob Marley: One Love: $93.3m

4. Mean Girls: $72.4m

5. The Beekeeper: $65.8m

6. Argylle: $45.1m

7. Madame Web: $43.5m

8. Night Swim: $32.4m

9. Ordinary Angels: $18.0m

10. Cabrini: $13.0m – NEW

February saw a total gross of $361 million at the box office. That extra leap-year day sure did help. The studios positioned Madame Web and Bob Marley: One Love for Valentine’s Day programming, and while the former bombed (enough to even make an appearance on our worst superhero movies list), Marley overperformed to briefly become the new highest-grossing movie of the year over Mean Girls.

In January, movies overall grossed $495 million at the box office. Mean Girls was the top movie of the month, though it’s lagging behind the 2004 original‘s $86 million tally, unadjusted. The Beekeeper also showed tenacity, and is Jason Statham’s highest-grossing starring original since 2018’s The Meg.

Thanks to Box Office Mojo and The Numbers for reference. See below for an expanded guide to the top 10 box office-grossing 2024 movies.

#8 Night Swim (2024) 22% #8 Adjusted Score: 35417% Critics Consensus: Despite a promising start and a handful of solid scares, Night Swim is undone by a premise that just isn't strong enough to support a feature-length film. Synopsis: Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... [More] Starring: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren Directed By: Bryce McGuire