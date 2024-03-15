Box Office 2024: Top 10 Movies of the Year
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies released in 2024 at the domestic box office, with Kung Fu Panda 4 climbing to the second spot in its second weekend. Dune: Part Two in its third weekend extends the lead. Lisa Frankenstein drops out of top 10 as Cabrini takes it spot. Movies in bold are playing in theaters.
1. Dune: Part Two: $205 million
2. Kung Fu Panda 4: $107.7m
3. Bob Marley: One Love: $93.3m
4. Mean Girls: $72.4m
5. The Beekeeper: $65.8m
6. Argylle: $45.1m
7. Madame Web: $43.5m
8. Night Swim: $32.4m
9. Ordinary Angels: $18.0m
10. Cabrini: $13.0m – NEW
February saw a total gross of $361 million at the box office. That extra leap-year day sure did help. The studios positioned Madame Web and Bob Marley: One Love for Valentine’s Day programming, and while the former bombed (enough to even make an appearance on our worst superhero movies list), Marley overperformed to briefly become the new highest-grossing movie of the year over Mean Girls.
In January, movies overall grossed $495 million at the box office. Mean Girls was the top movie of the month, though it’s lagging behind the 2004 original‘s $86 million tally, unadjusted. The Beekeeper also showed tenacity, and is Jason Statham’s highest-grossing starring original since 2018’s The Meg.
Thanks to Box Office Mojo and The Numbers for reference. See below for an expanded guide to the top 10 box office-grossing 2024 movies.
Critics Consensus: Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.
"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while... [More]
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda 4 offers enough eye-catching entertainment to sustain the franchise's young fans, although it's starting to feel like this series is running out of steam.
After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior... [More]
Critics Consensus: Kingsley Ben-Adir does an admirable job in the central role, but Bob Marley: One Love is ultimately a standard biopic that doesn't do justice to its brilliant subject.
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love... [More]
Critics Consensus: Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast.
From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady... [More]
Critics Consensus: Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting.
In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a... [More]
Critics Consensus: Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted plot and overlong runtime.
Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose... [More]
Critics Consensus: Madame Web's earnest approach to the title character's origin story has a certain appeal, but its predictable plot and uneven execution make for a forgettable superhero adventure.
In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most... [More]
Critics Consensus: Despite a promising start and a handful of solid scares, Night Swim is undone by a premise that just isn't strong enough to support a feature-length film.
Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... [More]
Critics Consensus: With a dash of grace and circumstance, this sweet display of humanity is stabilized by Hilary Swank in a role that plays to the heartstrings of all Ordinary Angels.
Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in... [More]
Critics Consensus: Aided by Cristiana Dell'Anna's performance in the title role, Cabrini is an uplifting biopic with a timeless message.
From Alejandro Monteverde, award-winning director of "Sound of Freedom", comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who... [More]