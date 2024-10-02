(Photo by DreamWorks / courtesy Everett Collection. THE WILD ROBOT.)

50 Best New Animated Movies

If you’re someone who’s drawn to the possibilities of movies, where sitting down means tripping to worlds and galaxies beyond our own, or through memories of the perilous, personal, and beautiful journeys taken right here on our big blue marble, then check out our guide to the 50 best new animated movies, recently released in theaters and at home!

The list starts with Certified Fresh movies, where it’s apparently rabbit duck robot season with Transformers origin story Transformers One, DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot, and heartbreaking Robot Dreams. Pixar came back in a big way with Inside Out 2. And Netflix has shown they’re taking their animation game to the next level with anime The Imaginary, Charlie Kaufman-scripted Orion and the Dark, and Ultraman: Rising.

After those, you’ll find Fresh movies, like DreamWorks’ other 2024 family offering, Kung Fu Panda 4. Mars Express had critics and audiences all aboard. And the consistently steady DC animation crew began their next Tomorrowverse arc with Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, along with the start of the standalone Watchmen series with Chapter 1.

Enjoy our guide to the best of new animated movies, added as they come out!

#1 Robot Dreams (2023) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 105066% Critics Consensus: As heartbreaking as it is heartwarming, Robot Dreams is the stuff good animation is made of. Synopsis: DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a... [More]

#2 The Boy and the Heron (2023) 97% #2 Adjusted Score: 111953% Critics Consensus: Soulfully exploring thought-provoking themes through a beautifully animated lens, The Boy and the Heron is another Miyazaki masterpiece. Synopsis: From the legendary Studio Ghibli and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) comes a new critically-acclaimed fantasy adventure. After... From the legendary Studio Ghibli and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) comes a new critically-acclaimed fantasy adventure. After... [More]

#3 The Wild Robot (2024) 97% #3 Adjusted Score: 106848% Critics Consensus: A simple tale told with great sophistication, The Wild Robot is wondrous entertainment that dazzles the eye while filling your heart to the brim. Synopsis: The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an... The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an... [More]

#4 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) 95% #4 Adjusted Score: 117421% Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion. Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time,... Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time,... [More]

#5 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) 95% #5 Adjusted Score: 109116% Critics Consensus: With its unique visual style and a story that captures the essence of the franchise's appeal, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated treat for the whole family. Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New... After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New... [More]

#6 Nimona (2023) 92% #6 Adjusted Score: 97154% Critics Consensus: Tapping a rich emotional vein with its splendid animation and thoughtful allegory, Nimona is a deeply lovable animated adventure. Synopsis: When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit,... When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit,... [More]

#7 The Imaginary (2023) 91% #7 Adjusted Score: 94780% Critics Consensus: A visually splendid and emotionally resonant anime film that appeals to the child in everyone, The Imaginary is a flight of fancy that audiences won't mind getting swept up in. Synopsis: Rudger is a boy no one can see, imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger,... Rudger is a boy no one can see, imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger,... [More]

#8 Orion and the Dark (2024) 91% #8 Adjusted Score: 95569% Critics Consensus: An uncommonly ambitious animated film, Orion and the Dark benefits from a Charlie Kaufman screenplay that isn't afraid to tangle with existential ideas. Synopsis: The thing Orion fears the most is the dark. When the embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark... The thing Orion fears the most is the dark. When the embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark... [More]

#9 Inside Out 2 (2024) 90% #9 Adjusted Score: 111708% Critics Consensus: Spicing things up with the wrinkle of teenage angst, Inside Out 2 clears the head and warms the heart by living up to its predecessor's emotional intelligence. Synopsis: The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside... The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside... [More]

#10 Transformers One (2024) 89% #10 Adjusted Score: 98414% Critics Consensus: Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise. Synopsis: TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were... TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were... [More]

#11 Leo (2023) 83% #11 Adjusted Score: 86481% Critics Consensus: Slick animation, catchy songs, and some winning voice work from a cast led by Adam Sandler help Leo strike an uneasy balance between satirical and sweet. Synopsis: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about... Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about... [More]

#12 Ultraman: Rising (2024) 83% #12 Adjusted Score: 85471% Critics Consensus: Ultraman: Rising adds an interesting wrinkle of childrearing to the franchise's high-octane formula, making for a colorful romp fit for the whole family. Synopsis: With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle... With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle... [More]

#13 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) 82% #13 Adjusted Score: 87811% Critics Consensus: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget offers more of the easy laughs and eye-catching animation that fans of the original enjoyed, although there's a general feeling of diminishing returns. Synopsis: Having escaped from the farm, Ginger and Rocky welcome a new little adventurer into their lives. Back on the mainland,... Having escaped from the farm, Ginger and Rocky welcome a new little adventurer into their lives. Back on the mainland,... [More]

#14 The Inventor (2023) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 77167% Critics Consensus: A beautifully animated history lesson, The Inventor seems somewhat uncertain as to which audience it's trying to reach, but it remains amusing and often engaging. Synopsis: "The Inventor" follows famed inventor and artist Leonardo da Vinci after he leaves Italy for France. In his new country,... "The Inventor" follows famed inventor and artist Leonardo da Vinci after he leaves Italy for France. In his new country,... [More]

#15 Elemental (2023) 73% #15 Adjusted Score: 88013% Critics Consensus: Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair. Synopsis: Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live... Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live... [More]

#16 Mars Express (2023) 100% #16 Adjusted Score: 100552% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In 2200, private detective Aline Ruby and her android partner Carlos Rivera are hired by a wealthy businessman to track... In 2200, private detective Aline Ruby and her android partner Carlos Rivera are hired by a wealthy businessman to track... [More]

#17 Blue Giant (2023) 100% #17 Adjusted Score: 83650% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Dai Miyamoto's life is turned upside down the day he discovers jazz. A former high school basketball player, Dai picks... Dai Miyamoto's life is turned upside down the day he discovers jazz. A former high school basketball player, Dai picks... [More]

#18 Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023) 100% #18 Adjusted Score: 47800% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Picking up after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR finds DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion traumatized... Picking up after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, METALOCALYPSE: ARMY OF THE DOOMSTAR finds DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion traumatized... [More]

#19 Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp (2024) 100% #19 Adjusted Score: 57858% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- centers around a high school student named Koyomi Araragi, who survives an encounter with a gorgeous yet... KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- centers around a high school student named Koyomi Araragi, who survives an encounter with a gorgeous yet... [More]

#20 Chicken for Linda! (2023) 97% #20 Adjusted Score: 97972% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Paulette feels guilty after unjustly punishing her daughter Linda and would do anything to make it up to her. Linda... Paulette feels guilty after unjustly punishing her daughter Linda and would do anything to make it up to her. Linda... [More]

#21 Spy x Family Code: White (2023) 94% #21 Adjusted Score: 94973% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be... He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be... [More]

#22 Watchmen Chapter I (2024) 92% #22 Adjusted Score: 79852% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In an alternate world, the murder of a government sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement, into a... In an alternate world, the murder of a government sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement, into a... [More]

#24 Lamya's Poem (2021) 91% #24 Adjusted Score: 53975% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In a mysterious and haunting dream world, a 12-year-old girl meets the 13th century young poet Rumi, as they travel... In a mysterious and haunting dream world, a 12-year-old girl meets the 13th century young poet Rumi, as they travel... [More]

#25 Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One (2024) 88% #25 Adjusted Score: 51034% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The Anti-Monitor (the Monitor's evil counterpart) is released into the DC Multiverse and begins to destroy the different Earths that... The Anti-Monitor (the Monitor's evil counterpart) is released into the DC Multiverse and begins to destroy the different Earths that... [More]

#26 Unicorn Wars (2022) 81% #26 Adjusted Score: 81875% Critics Consensus: While its humor may strike some as needlessly crude, Unicorn Wars is a visually audacious strike against cultural and military fascism. Synopsis: It's "Bambi meets Apocalypse Now" in this provocative and strangely beautiful horror comedy from acclaimed filmmaker and illustrator Alberto Vazquez... It's "Bambi meets Apocalypse Now" in this provocative and strangely beautiful horror comedy from acclaimed filmmaker and illustrator Alberto Vazquez... [More]

#27 Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin (2024) 80% #27 Adjusted Score: 57850% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family... The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family... [More]

#28 Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (2022) 79% #28 Adjusted Score: 79640% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A lost cat, a voluble giant toad and a tsunami help an unambitious salesman, his frustrated wife and a schizophrenic... A lost cat, a voluble giant toad and a tsunami help an unambitious salesman, his frustrated wife and a schizophrenic... [More]

#29 Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (2023) 77% #29 Adjusted Score: 59862% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came to... Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came to... [More]

#30 Migration (2023) 73% #30 Adjusted Score: 78154% Critics Consensus: Beautiful animation and entertaining work from a talented voice cast help Migration take flight in spite of a story that doesn't quite stand out from the flock. Synopsis: This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites... This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites... [More]

#31 The Amazing Maurice (2022) 73% #31 Adjusted Score: 75049% Critics Consensus: You may not necessarily need to rush out and see it right meow, but The Amazing Maurice is a solid book adaptation that makes for fun family viewing. Synopsis: Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats.... Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats.... [More]

#32 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023) 72% #32 Adjusted Score: 73987% Critics Consensus: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be best enjoyed by its youthful target audience, but it's sweet, thoughtful, and funny enough to entertain the entire family. Synopsis: When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The... When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The... [More]

#33 Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 71% #33 Adjusted Score: 81860% Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda 4 offers enough eye-catching entertainment to sustain the franchise's young fans, although it's starting to feel like this series is running out of steam. Synopsis: After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior... After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior... [More]

#34 Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (2022) 71% #34 Adjusted Score: 29115% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Bramble gains new superpowers after an unknown object from space lands on Earth. When an alien invader seeks to retrieve... Bramble gains new superpowers after an unknown object from space lands on Earth. When an alien invader seeks to retrieve... [More]

#35 Dragonkeeper (2024) 71% #35 Adjusted Score: 35939% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction; their only hope is a brave young girl on... The dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction; their only hope is a brave young girl on... [More]

#36 Rally Road Racers (2023) 70% #36 Adjusted Score: 70374% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Zhi, a rookie race car driver, gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit.... Zhi, a rookie race car driver, gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit.... [More]

#37 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023) 66% #37 Adjusted Score: 71094% Critics Consensus: Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is littered with too much flotsam and jetsam from better animated features to stand as a true original, but its inherent sweetness and lively style make for likable enough family entertainment. Synopsis: Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in... Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in... [More]

#38 The Magician's Elephant (2023) 65% #38 Adjusted Score: 66211% Critics Consensus: Always well-intentioned and once-in-a-blue-moon compelling, The Magician's Elephant is an adaptation with a message about believing in yourself unveiled with more whimsy than magic. Synopsis: When young Peter, who is searching for his long-lost sister, crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square,... When young Peter, who is searching for his long-lost sister, crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square,... [More]

#39 Trolls Band Together (2023) 63% #39 Adjusted Score: 67437% Critics Consensus: Trolls Band Together serves up another amusing, eye-catching outing that should entertain young fans of the franchise while remaining perfectly painless for parents. Synopsis: After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally,... After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally,... [More]

#40 Thelma the Unicorn (2024) 63% #40 Adjusted Score: 63378% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of... Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of... [More]

#41 Legion of Super-Heroes (2023) 60% #41 Adjusted Score: 17928% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Supergirl must contend with a mysterious group called the Dark Circle as it searches for a powerful weapon held in... Supergirl must contend with a mysterious group called the Dark Circle as it searches for a powerful weapon held in... [More]

#42 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) 59% #42 Adjusted Score: 75148% Critics Consensus: While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts. Synopsis: Mario and Luigi go on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat... Mario and Luigi go on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat... [More]

#43 The Monkey King (2023) 57% #43 Adjusted Score: 58808% Critics Consensus: Often rousing, The Monkey King is an animated blur of tried-and-true -- but still appealing -- archetypes. Synopsis: The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an... The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an... [More]

#44 The Tiger's Apprentice (2024) 53% #44 Adjusted Score: 54604% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Tom Lee discovers he's part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a... Tom Lee discovers he's part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a... [More]

#45 Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) 50% #45 Adjusted Score: 41847% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a villain... Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a villain... [More]

#46 Wish (2023) 48% #46 Adjusted Score: 60443% Critics Consensus: Wish earns some tugs at the heartstrings with the way it warmly references many of the studio's classics, but nostalgia's no substitute for genuine storytelling magic -- no matter how beautifully animated it might be. Synopsis: Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a... Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a... [More]

#47 The Garfield Movie (2024) 36% #47 Adjusted Score: 44835% Critics Consensus: The Garfield Movie rolls along at a zany enough clip to be diverting for kids, but this animated adventure doesn't much resemble Jim Davis' iconically grumpy creation. Synopsis: Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After... Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After... [More]

#48 Max Beyond (2024) 20% #48 Adjusted Score: 7232% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A PTSD marine goes to extreme measures to rescue his 8 year old brother from a science research facility where... A PTSD marine goes to extreme measures to rescue his 8 year old brother from a science research facility where... [More]

#49 Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024) 20% #49 Adjusted Score: 7234% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The Anti-Monitor attacks the remaining Earths and their inhabitants. Heroes and villains across time and space join the Justice League... The Anti-Monitor attacks the remaining Earths and their inhabitants. Heroes and villains across time and space join the Justice League... [More]