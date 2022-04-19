(Photo by DC)

DC Animated Movies In Order: How to Watch 47 Original and Universe Films

In 2007, DC kicked off their line of DCU Animated Original Movies, a more dark and adult-skewing franchise that has pleased comic book fans and has now grown to over 40 films! To help you navigate this impressive library, we’ve put together a guide on how to watch the DC animated movies in order!

In the beginning, the DCU animated original movies were mostly stand-alone (Superman: Doomsday, Wonder Woman, Batman: Under the Red Hood) or formed their own brief line-up like Year One combined with the two-part Dark Knight Returns.

But starting in 2013, the movies mainly stuck to a single continuity known as the DC Animated Movie Universe, a 16-part arc that starts with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and ending with 2020’s Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Here’s how to watch the DC Animated Movie Universe in order:

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Son of Batman

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Bad Blood

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League Dark

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

The Death of Superman

Constantine: City of Demons

Reign of the Supermen

Batman: Hush

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Since then, the DC Universe Animated Original Movies have returned to standalone films (Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Injustice) and setting up the new Tomorrowverse, which includes Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Justice Society: World War II, and the two-part Long Halloween.

Read on to see the DC Universe Animated Original Movies in order of release!