DC Animated Movies In Order: How to Watch 47 Original and Universe Films
In 2007, DC kicked off their line of DCU Animated Original Movies, a more dark and adult-skewing franchise that has pleased comic book fans and has now grown to over 40 films! To help you navigate this impressive library, we’ve put together a guide on how to watch the DC animated movies in order!
In the beginning, the DCU animated original movies were mostly stand-alone (Superman: Doomsday, Wonder Woman, Batman: Under the Red Hood) or formed their own brief line-up like Year One combined with the two-part Dark Knight Returns.
But starting in 2013, the movies mainly stuck to a single continuity known as the DC Animated Movie Universe, a 16-part arc that starts with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and ending with 2020’s Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Here’s how to watch the DC Animated Movie Universe in order:
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: War
- Son of Batman
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
- Batman vs. Robin
- Batman: Bad Blood
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans
- Justice League Dark
- Teen Titans: The Judas Contract
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- The Death of Superman
- Constantine: City of Demons
- Reign of the Supermen
- Batman: Hush
- Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
- Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Since then, the DC Universe Animated Original Movies have returned to standalone films (Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Injustice) and setting up the new Tomorrowverse, which includes Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Justice Society: World War II, and the two-part Long Halloween.
Read on to see the DC Universe Animated Original Movies in order of release!
#1


Synopsis:
The Man of Steel (Adam Baldwin) battles an intergalactic killer, accidentally unearthed by a corporation.... [More]
#2


Synopsis:
Superman, Batman (Jeremy Sisto), Wonder Woman, the Green Lantern (David Boreanaz), the Flash (Neil Patrick Harris) and others form an... [More]
#3


Synopsis:
The Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles Scarecrow, Killer Croc and Deadshot.... [More]
#4


Synopsis:
A powerful woman (Keri Russell) fights fellow Amazons to return a man (Nathan Fillion) back to civilization.... [More]
#5


Synopsis:
The Green Lantern (Christopher Meloni) must race against time to stop Sinestro (Victor Garber) from unleashing a sinister plot.... [More]
#6


Synopsis:
Superman (Tim Daly) and Batman join forces to save the world from Lex Luthor's (Clancy Brown) evil plot.... [More]
#7


Synopsis:
On a parallel planet, Superman (Mark Harmon), Batman (William Baldwin) and the other heroes must battle their evil counterparts.... [More]
#8


Synopsis:
Batman faces a vigilante who aims to clean up Gotham City but does not follow his moral code.... [More]
#9


Synopsis:
Superman (Tim Daly) and Batman (Kevin Conroy) join forces to save a Kryptonian visitor from the evil Darkseid (Andre Braugher).... [More]
#10


Synopsis:
Superman (James Denton) ponders his future after a rescue mission to the sun exposes him to radiation.... [More]
#11


Synopsis:
New recruit Arisia (Elisabeth Moss) joins forces with Hal Jordan (Nathan Fillion) to save the universe from the forces of... [More]
#12


Synopsis:
Bruce Wayne (Ben McKenzie) fights his new nemesis, Catwoman (Eliza Dushku), while lawman James Gordon (Bryan Cranston) battles corruption in... [More]
#13


Synopsis:
Vandal Savage uses stolen information from Batman's secret files to mastermind a plan to exterminate the Justice League.... [More]
#14


Synopsis:
New superpowerful heroes appear on the scene, but they soon run afoul of the Man of Steel (George Newbern) when... [More]
#15


Synopsis:
Bruce Wayne (Peter Weller), now 55-years-old, comes out of retirement to don the cape and cowl. As Batman, he fights... [More]
#16


Synopsis:
Batman and his new sidekick, Robin, deal with the Joker's newest plot, while Superman brings a global catastrophe to Gotham.... [More]
#17


Synopsis:
Superman (Matt Bomer) battles Brainiac (John Noble) to save the Krypton city of Kandor, which is miniaturized and held aboard... [More]
#18


Synopsis:
The Flash causes a temporal ripple that creates a fractured reality where the Justice league has never formed, Superman does... [More]
#19


Synopsis:
Superman (Alan Tudyk), Wonder Woman (Michelle Monaghan), Batman (Jason O'Mara) and other superheroes join forces to save Earth from Darkseid.... [More]
#20


Synopsis:
Batman (Jason O'Mara) learns that he has a violent young son who was raised in secret by the League of... [More]
#21


Synopsis:
Batman (Kevin Conroy) must prevent the Joker (Troy Baker) from destroying Gotham City, while battling a new batch of villains... [More]
#22


Synopsis:
Aquaman (Matt Lanter) is forced to choose between the Justice League and Atlantis when Atlantean warriors invade Gotham City and... [More]
#23


Synopsis:
Damian Wayne has a hard time accepting his father's no-killing rule, and soon starts to believe his destiny lies within... [More]
#24


Synopsis:
In an alternate universe, the Justice League uses brutal force to maintain order on Earth. When scientists begin dying, the... [More]
#25


Synopsis:
With Batman missing, it's up to Dick Grayson to put on the cowl and protect Gotham.... [More]
#26


Synopsis:
Robin is forced to join the young super team and soon has to help lead them in a fight against... [More]
#27

Critics Consensus: This stilted retelling of the Joker's origin adds little to its iconic source material, further diminished by some questionable story additions that will have fans demanding justice for Barbara Gordon.
Synopsis:
Batman (Kevin Conroy) must save Commissioner Gordon (Ray Wise) from the Joker's (Mark Hamill) twisted quest to drive him insane.... [More]
#28


Synopsis:
Batman forms Justice League Dark, a new team of dark arts specialists that is led by John Constantine. The team... [More]
#29


Synopsis:
The young super groups get a new member who seems to have ulterior motives as they take on the mercenary... [More]
#30


Synopsis:
Batman and Nightwing join forces with Harley Quinn to stop a global threat brought about by Poison Ivy and the... [More]
#31


Synopsis:
Batman scours the dark streets of Gotham City to find the elusive serial killer Jack the Ripper.... [More]
#32


Synopsis:
Amanda Waller forms a special squad full of incarcerated villains to retrieve a mystical object.... [More]
#33


Synopsis:
Superman and the rest of the Justice League unite to battle a hulking monster named Doomsday -- but it's ultimately... [More]
#34


Synopsis:
A decade after a tragic mistake, family man Chas and occult detective John Constantine set out to find a cure... [More]
#35


Synopsis:
A substitute Superman arrives following the real Superman's death.... [More]
#36


Synopsis:
The Justice League battles the Fatal Five.... [More]
#37


Synopsis:
A mysterious villain tries to take down Batman.... [More]
#38


Synopsis:
Wonder Woman embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a troubled young girl from Villainy, Inc., a criminal organization that... [More]
#39


Synopsis:
An alternate take on Superman portrays him as a Soviet hero after his rocket lands in the USSR.... [More]
#40


Synopsis:
Following the decimation of Earth, the Justice League regroups to take on Darkseid and save the remaining survivors.... [More]
#41


Synopsis:
Young Clark Kent works as an intern at the Daily Planet while learning how to save the city of Metropolis.... [More]
#42


Synopsis:
Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It... [More]
#43


Synopsis:
The Justice Society of America, a group of heroes aiding the allies in World War 2, makes an ally from... [More]
#44


Synopsis:
It's a dark time in Gotham City. Held hostage by the powerful Falcone crime family, the city is rife with... [More]
#45


Synopsis:
Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues... [More]
#46


Synopsis:
On an alternate earth, the Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending Superman down a path of destruction.... [More]
#47


Synopsis:
Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle, has no qualms about risking her nine lives when a prize like the world's most valuable... [More]