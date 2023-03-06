(Photo by Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection)
100 Best Anime Movies of All Time, Ranked by Tomatometer
The Tomatometer takes on the best anime movies of all time! That means we’re ranking everything from the feverishly dark 1980s/1990s films (Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Ninja Scroll), to the Studio Ghibli golden era (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Grave of the Fireflies), and into today’s mainstream renaissance (Your Name, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen 0).
The list begins with Certified Fresh films first: Movies with at least 75% on the Tomatometer after enough critics reviews (40 or 80 reviews, depending on the type of release). These are movies seen by a wide swath of critics for potential wide audiences, including most films by Hayao Miyazaki (Kiki’s Delivery Service, The Wind Rises), Isao Takahata (The Tale of Princess Kaguya, Only Yesterday), Satoshi Kon (Tokyo Godfathers, Paprika), Mamarou Hosada (Belle, The Boy and the Beast, Mirai), and Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You).
After those are the Fresh movies, and a definitely rewarding dive for fans. Though anime has bubbled up in pop culture over the last two decades, many of these Fresh-rated films still need reviews to cross the Certified Fresh threshold. Though what reviews are there are pretty good! These Fresh movies include classics like The Castle of Cagliostro, Perfect Blue, and Vampire Hunter D, along with newer favorites Promare, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, and A Silent Voice.
On the second page, you’ll find even more Fresh movies hovering on the fringe like the Cowboy Bebop movie, along with Rotten-rated anime, including from Studio Ghibli (Tales From Earthsea), Pokemon, and Final Fantasy.
We defined anime at its most fundamental — simply, movies that were drawn and animated in Japan. This includes earlier efforts like 1973’s Belladonna of Sadness, movies directed by non-Japanese folks (Tekkonkinkreet, The Red Turtle), anthologies (The Animatrix, Gotham Knight), and even for-hire international productions, like Topcraft (whose core members would go on to found Studio Ghibli) animating The Last Unicorn and J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations for Rankin/Bass. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 103127%
Critics Consensus: Boasting narrative depth, frank honesty, and exquisite visual beauty, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a modern animated treasure with timeless appeal.
Synopsis:
A tiny nymph found inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful and desirable young woman, who orders her suitors... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 102506%
Critics Consensus: Only Yesterday's long-delayed U.S. debut fills a frustrating gap for American Ghibli fans while offering further proof of the studio's incredibly consistent commitment to quality.
Synopsis:
A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 102111%
Critics Consensus: An achingly sad anti-war film, Grave of the Fireflies is one of Studio Ghibli's most profoundly beautiful, haunting works.
Synopsis:
A teenager (J. Robert Spencer) is charged with the care of his younger sister (Rhoda Chrosite) after an Allied firebombing... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 105395%
Critics Consensus: As beautifully animated as it is emotionally satisfying, Your Name adds another outstanding chapter to writer-director Makoto Shinkai's filmography.
Synopsis:
A teenage boy and girl embark on a quest to meet each other for the first time after they magically... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 99494%
Critics Consensus: Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie offers a thrilling, beautifully animated gift for fans of the anime -- and a story that holds up as a standalone effort.
Synopsis:
When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend,... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 99365%
Critics Consensus: Demon Slayer's visually stunning animation and masterful action set pieces serve a heartfelt plot that is sure to satisfy fans.
Synopsis:
Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 99305%
Critics Consensus: Kiki's Delivery Service is a heartwarming, gorgeously-rendered tale of a young witch discovering her place in the world.
Synopsis:
In this anime feature, 13-year-old Kiki moves to a seaside town with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 103074%
Critics Consensus: Spirited Away is a dazzling, enchanting, and gorgeously drawn fairy tale that will leave viewers a little more curious and fascinated by the world around them.
Synopsis:
10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 101353%
Critics Consensus: In This Corner of the World offers a unique ground-level perspective on an oft-dramatized period in history, further distinguished by beautiful hand-drawn animation.
Synopsis:
As she combats her daily struggles In Hiroshima during World War II, an 18-year-old woman gets married and has to... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 99975%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable story brought to life with dazzling animation, Belle finds writer-director Mamoru Hosoda setting a brilliant new benchmark.
Synopsis:
Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 96422%
Critics Consensus: A stunning feat of modern animation, Ghost in the Shell offers a thoughtful, complex treat for anime fans, as well as a perfect introduction for viewers new to the medium.
Synopsis:
In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi (Mimi Woods) trails "The Puppet Master" (Abe Lasser), who illegally... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 99549%
Critics Consensus: Visually lush, refreshingly free of family-friendly clatter, and anchored with soulful depth, The Secret World of Arrietty lives up to Studio Ghibli's reputation.
Synopsis:
Arrietty, a tiny teenager, lives with her parents in the recesses of a suburban home, unbeknown to the homeowner and... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 104230%
Critics Consensus: The Red Turtle adds to Studio Ghibli's estimable legacy with a beautifully animated effort whose deceptively simple story boasts narrative layers as richly absorbing as its lovely visuals.
Synopsis:
A massive sea turtle destroys a stranded man's raft every time he tries to sail away from a tropical island.... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 99426%
Critics Consensus: With its epic story and breathtaking visuals, Princess Mononoke is a landmark in the world of animation.
Synopsis:
A prince becomes involved in the struggle between a forest princess and the encroachment of mechanization.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 94176%
Critics Consensus: The story of an aging movie actress' complicated personal saga unfolds in this sophisticated anime film that deftly blurs memory and make-believe into a meditation on the nature of cinema itself.
Synopsis:
In this animated movie, filmmaker Genya Tachibana begins work on a documentary about famed Japanese actress Chiyoko Fujiwara. Now well... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 95446%
Critics Consensus: Miss Hokusai illuminates the life and creative legacy of its brilliant subject with a beautifully animated biopic whose absorbing visuals are matched by its narrative grace.
Synopsis:
The daughter of a famous artist is constantly overshadowed by him.... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 94257%
Critics Consensus: My Neighbor Totoro is a heartwarming, sentimental masterpiece that captures the simple grace of childhood.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed animated tale by director Hayao Miyazaki follows schoolgirl Satsuke and her younger sister, Mei, as they settle into... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 95115%
Critics Consensus: When Marnie Was There is still blessed with enough visual and narrative beauty to recommend, even if it isn't quite as magical as Studio Ghibli's greatest works.
Synopsis:
A tomboy (Hailee Steinfeld) explores a long-abandoned villa and meets a mysterious blonde girl only she can see.... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 97435%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and narratively engaging, Weathering with You further establishes writer-director Makoto Shinkai as a singularly talented filmmaker.
Synopsis:
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 97195%
Critics Consensus: While not Miyazaki's best film, Ponyo is a visually stunning fairy tale that's a sweetly poetic treat for children of all ages.
Synopsis:
During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 92888%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful and substantive, Tokyo Godfathers adds a moving -- and somewhat unconventional -- entry to the animated Christmas canon.
Synopsis:
Middle-aged alcoholic Gin (Toru Emori), teenage runaway Miyuki (Aya Okamoto) and former drag queen Hana (Yoshiaki Umegaki) are a trio... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 92643%
Critics Consensus: Masaaki Yuasa fans will come to Inu-Oh expecting a visual feast -- and this musical animated extravaganza won't leave them disappointed.
Synopsis:
From visionary director Masaaki Yuasa, hailed by IndieWire as "one of the most creatively unbridled minds in all of modern... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 94172%
Critics Consensus: Akira is strikingly bloody and violent, but its phenomenal animation and sheer kinetic energy helped set the standard for modern anime.
Synopsis:
In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 91747%
Critics Consensus: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising sends fans of the saga on an exhilarating adventure that ends the series on a beautifully animated high note.
Synopsis:
Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain.... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 92670%
Critics Consensus: Mary and the Witch's Flower honors its creator's Studio Ghibli roots with a gentle, beautifully animated story whose simplicity is rounded out by its entrancing visuals.
Synopsis:
Young Mary follows a mysterious cat into the nearby forest and discovers an old broomstick and the strange Fly-by-Night flower,... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 94636%
Critics Consensus: The Wind Rises is a fittingly bittersweet swan song for director Hayao Miyazaki.
Synopsis:
A lifelong love of flight inspires Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi, whose storied career includes the creation of the A-6M... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 91078%
Critics Consensus: The Boy and the Beast combines familiar parts to create a gripping, beautifully animated adventure with inventive storytelling to match its visual appeal.
Synopsis:
Kyuta slips into an alternate universe where he is raised by a bear-man, Kumatetsu. Kyuta is eventually thrust into an... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 93172%
Critics Consensus: Exquisitely illustrated by master animator Miyazaki, Howl's Moving Castle will delight children with its fantastical story and touch the hearts and minds of older viewers as well.
Synopsis:
Sophie (Emily Mortimer) has an uneventful life at her late father's hat shop, but all that changes when she befriends... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 89699%
Critics Consensus: Gentle and nostalgic, From Up on Poppy Hill is one of Studio Ghibli's sweeter efforts -- and if it doesn't push the boundaries of the genre, it remains as engagingly lovely as Ghibli fans have come to expect.
Synopsis:
Yokohama teens try to save their school's clubhouse from being demolished.... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 88433%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable technical achievement, Metropolis' eye-popping visuals more than compensate for its relatively routine story.
Synopsis:
Visually stunning Japanese anime interpretation of Fritz Lang's classic film, also based on Osamu Tezuka's outstanding 1945 illustrations. A Japanese... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 87879%
Critics Consensus: Following its own brand of logic, Paprika is an eye-opening mind trip that is difficult to follow but never fails to dazzle.
Synopsis:
Dr. Atsuko Chiba works as a scientist by day and, under the code name "Paprika," is a dream detective at... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 84342%
Critics Consensus: Dragon Ball Super: Broly may seem like colorful chaos to newcomers, but for longtime fans, it represents this long-running franchise near its action-packed apogee.
Synopsis:
Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior.... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 79684%
Critics Consensus: Lu Over the Wall can be more fun to watch than to follow, but director Masaaki Yuasa's distinctive visual style offers colorful compensation for an occasionally scattered story.
Synopsis:
Kai is a lonely teenage boy who lives in a small fishing village. One day, he meets and befriends Lu,... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 100375%
Critics Consensus: Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms anchors its colorfully imaginative fantasy setting in universal -- and deeply poignant -- real-world themes.
#35
Adjusted Score: 100177%
Critics Consensus: With its characteristic boldness, Evangelion:3.0+1.01 more than thricely rewards fans with a cathartic finale to the 26-year-old iconic anime tale.
Synopsis:
From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 100407%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A fourth-grade student investigates when penguins appear in his village.... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 84842%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Teen misfits Roma, Toto, and Drop call themselves the "Don Glees," an informal name for their backyard adventures. One day,... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 73804%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With dreams of diving abroad, Tsuneo gets a job assisting Josee, an artist whose imagination takes her far beyond her... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 62384%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Nishi travels to heaven and back.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 49203%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 44335%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While writing other people’s emotions, she may have neglected her own. Violet Evergarden, the child soldier turned Auto Memory Doll,... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 42483%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion (Tao Tsuchiya) who transfers to Keibu... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 46912%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#44
Adjusted Score: 39362%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring:
Directed By:
#46
Adjusted Score: 28197%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A local urban legend claims that lighting fireworks at an abandoned airfield will call the "summer ghost," a spirit that... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 27523%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island.... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 25965%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Asuna and the gang convince Kirito to try a new game known as Ordinal Scale. However, they soon discover that... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 21382%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Leon S. Kennedy (Matthew Mercer) sneaks into a former Soviet state to investigate rumors that bio-organic weapons are being used... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 97699%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling and narratively exhilarating, Promare is a colorful thrill ride that should entertain adult anime enthusiasts as well as the teens in its target audience.
Synopsis:
Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 97247%
Critics Consensus: With a storytelling palette as rich and brilliant as its animation, Castle in the Sky thrillingly encapsulates Studio Ghibli's unique strengths.
Synopsis:
Young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper, Col. Muska, are flying to a military prison when their plane is attacked by... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 96676%
Critics Consensus: As beautifully crafted as it is powerfully written, A Silent Voice looks at teen bullying from a soberingly hard-hitting perspective that's uncommon for the animated medium.
Synopsis:
After being bullied mercilessly, a grade school student transfers to another school. Years later, one of her former tormentors sets... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 95470%
Critics Consensus: Featuring visually striking CGI animation of its famed characters, Lupin III:The First is a charming and old-fashioned adventure romp.
Synopsis:
A master thief and his underworld companions race against time to uncover the secrets of a dark diary.... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 81624%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this entrancing tale by renowned Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki, World War I flying ace Marco Pagott mysteriously turns from... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 95231%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated feature, Arsene Lupin III, the world's most daring thief, pulls off a heist at a Monte Carlo... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 74931%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hana marries a wolf man and raises their two children alone after he dies. They move to the countryside and... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 94652%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the best entry point for newcomers, but One Piece Film Red offers everything fans of the franchise will be looking for.
Synopsis:
Uta -- the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 68274%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the manga with the same title, this animated film follows Shizuku, an inquisitive young girl and a voracious... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 89837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this anime film, Jubei, a highly skilled ninja, is coerced into slaying his own clan of warriors. After begrudgingly... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 88154%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#61
Adjusted Score: 94678%
Critics Consensus: Blending beautifully animated action with fresh character development, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is everything fans of the franchise will be looking for.
Synopsis:
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 93943%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A surfer and a firefighter meet and fall in love.... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 93005%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The line between human and animal starts to blur after a girl transforms herself into a cat.... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 92127%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Pompo is a talented and gutsy producer in "Nyallywood," the movie-making capital of the world. Although she's known for B-movies,... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 91075%
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a lot more enlightened in its treatment of its protagonist, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is also a sensitive and refreshingly honest look at adolescence.
Synopsis:
Brash single mother Nikuko is well-known for her bold spirit, much to the embarrassment of Kikuko, her pensive yet imaginative... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 90609%
Critics Consensus: Inventively animated, boldly creative, and refreshingly ambitious, The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl should resonate deeply with fans of outré anime.
Synopsis:
A young girl embarks on an insanely long night of partying where she interacts with an increasingly eccentric cast of... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 58519%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Director Hideaki Anno's conclusion to the landmark anime series.... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 89114%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world's ecosystem, the few surviving humans live... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 89066%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The arrival of a pretty transfer student from Tokyo sets in motion a change in the relationship between two best... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 60093%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A collection of nine short films features stories related to "The Matrix."... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 87435%
Critics Consensus: Sweetly charming and beautifully animated, The Cat Returns offers anime adventure suitable for the very young and young at heart.
Synopsis:
High school student Haru rescues a cat that was about to be run over by a truck and discovers the... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 29955%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Birus, the god of destruction, awakes from his long slumber itching for a fight with a Saiyan god.... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 86423%
Critics Consensus: Fun for newcomers and existing fans alike, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is an entertaining interlude between seasons of the series.
Synopsis:
Japan's greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack.... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 82639%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Shape-shifting raccoons band together to save their forest homeland from the bulldozers of greedy land developers.... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 22565%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#76
Adjusted Score: 29206%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After Char's rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 66437%
Critics Consensus: An imaginative and thoughtfully engaging anime film with a highly effective visual design. This coming-of-age comedy drama has mad inventiveness to spare.
Synopsis:
A teenage girl tries to use her newfound ability to travel through time to her advantage.... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 61126%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Gokû (Masako Nozawa) and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa) must protect Earth from the resurrected Frieza and his army of soldiers.... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 72444%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman, along with his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan.... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 36035%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mari Illustrious-Makinami pilots Provisional Unit-05 to defeat the excavated Third Angel. Asuka Langley-Shikinami and EVA-02 defeat the Seventh Angel. The... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 81314%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, sad, and visually striking, A Letter to Momo is a hand-drawn experience for animation fans to savor.
Synopsis:
Momo is recovering from her father's death and her mother's decision to move their family from Tokyo to a remote... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 33423%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Adolescents called the Kildren fight a war for fun.... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 20743%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three stories of youth in different cities in China.... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 25666%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated film, M. Bison (Jôji Nakata), leader of the international crime syndicate Shadowlaw, is recruiting the world's greatest... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 26805%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Violet Evergarden tutors a young lady at a private women's academy, but still grieves for the only person who ever... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 19734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Return to the death game where it all began--Sword Art Online. In this new Aincrad Arc by original creator Reki... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 79426%
Critics Consensus: Family drama mixes with virtual online action in the breezy and entertaining Summer Wars.
Synopsis:
A young math genius solves a complex equation and inadvertently puts a virtual world's artificial intelligence in a position to... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 29062%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The adventures of a modern family in Japan.... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated film, the future is bleak for the world's remaining humans, who inhabit a vast wasteland and spend... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 78324%
Critics Consensus: The Last Unicorn lacks the fluid animation to truly sparkle as an animated epic, but offbeat characters and an affecting story make it one of a kind for the true believers.
Synopsis:
In this animated musical, the villainous King Haggard (Christopher Lee) plots to destroy all the world's unicorns. When a young... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 67284%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two brothers wage an ongoing battle to protect their decaying city from villains.... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 24976%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles Scarecrow, Killer Croc and Deadshot.... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 46592%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Patema and Age leave their community's tunnels to find out why gravity was reversed by an energy experiment.... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 72368%
Critics Consensus: Vampire Hunter D's gothic charms may be lost on those unfamiliar with the anime series that spawned it, but the crisp action and nightmarish style will satiate horror aficionados' bloodlust.
Synopsis:
In a dark and distant future, when the undead have arisen from apocalyptic ashes, an original story unfolds. Ten thousand... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 20960%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scarred by the Second Impact, the Fourth Angel attacks Tokyo III and humanity's fate is left in the hands of... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 19486%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The feature film debut from Makoto Shinkai, the acclaimed director of Weathering With You and Your Name., is a haunting... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 25800%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Five strangers with nothing in common find themselves working together to save the people and Pokemon of Fula City.... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 29952%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A daredevil driver falls for an alluring woman as he tries to win a race that occurs only once every... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 69522%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An animated adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's tale of the adventures of a hobbit on a quest to regain a dwarf... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 68374%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young girl dreams of a world called Heartland, a place where she has magic powers. When her events in... [More]