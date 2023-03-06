(Photo by Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Anime Movies of All Time, Ranked by Tomatometer

The Tomatometer takes on the best anime movies of all time! That means we’re ranking everything from the feverishly dark 1980s/1990s films (Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Ninja Scroll), to the Studio Ghibli golden era (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Grave of the Fireflies), and into today’s mainstream renaissance (Your Name, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen 0).

The list begins with Certified Fresh films first: Movies with at least 75% on the Tomatometer after enough critics reviews (40 or 80 reviews, depending on the type of release). These are movies seen by a wide swath of critics for potential wide audiences, including most films by Hayao Miyazaki (Kiki’s Delivery Service, The Wind Rises), Isao Takahata (The Tale of Princess Kaguya, Only Yesterday), Satoshi Kon (Tokyo Godfathers, Paprika), Mamarou Hosada (Belle, The Boy and the Beast, Mirai), and Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You).

After those are the Fresh movies, and a definitely rewarding dive for fans. Though anime has bubbled up in pop culture over the last two decades, many of these Fresh-rated films still need reviews to cross the Certified Fresh threshold. Though what reviews are there are pretty good! These Fresh movies include classics like The Castle of Cagliostro, Perfect Blue, and Vampire Hunter D, along with newer favorites Promare, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, and A Silent Voice.

On the second page, you’ll find even more Fresh movies hovering on the fringe like the Cowboy Bebop movie, along with Rotten-rated anime, including from Studio Ghibli (Tales From Earthsea), Pokemon, and Final Fantasy.

We defined anime at its most fundamental — simply, movies that were drawn and animated in Japan. This includes earlier efforts like 1973’s Belladonna of Sadness, movies directed by non-Japanese folks (Tekkonkinkreet, The Red Turtle), anthologies (The Animatrix, Gotham Knight), and even for-hire international productions, like Topcraft (whose core members would go on to found Studio Ghibli) animating The Last Unicorn and J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations for Rankin/Bass. Alex Vo

#1
Adjusted Score: 103127%
Critics Consensus: Boasting narrative depth, frank honesty, and exquisite visual beauty, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is a modern animated treasure with timeless appeal.
Synopsis: A tiny nymph found inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful and desirable young woman, who orders her suitors... [More]
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Darren Criss
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#2

Only Yesterday (1991)
100%

Adjusted Score: 102506%
Critics Consensus: Only Yesterday's long-delayed U.S. debut fills a frustrating gap for American Ghibli fans while offering further proof of the studio's incredibly consistent commitment to quality.
Synopsis: A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... [More]
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein, Alison Fernandez
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#3
Adjusted Score: 102111%
Critics Consensus: An achingly sad anti-war film, Grave of the Fireflies is one of Studio Ghibli's most profoundly beautiful, haunting works.
Synopsis: A teenager (J. Robert Spencer) is charged with the care of his younger sister (Rhoda Chrosite) after an Allied firebombing... [More]
Starring: J. Robert Spencer, Rhoda Chrosite, Amy Jones, Kathleen McInerney
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#4

Your Name (2016)
98%

Adjusted Score: 105395%
Critics Consensus: As beautifully animated as it is emotionally satisfying, Your Name adds another outstanding chapter to writer-director Makoto Shinkai's filmography.
Synopsis: A teenage boy and girl embark on a quest to meet each other for the first time after they magically... [More]
Starring: Michael Sinterniklaas, Stephanie Sheh, Laura Post, Glynis Ellis
Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

#5
Adjusted Score: 99494%
Critics Consensus: Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie offers a thrilling, beautifully animated gift for fans of the anime -- and a story that holds up as a standalone effort.
Synopsis: When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend,... [More]
Starring: Kayleigh McKee, Anairis Quiñones, Allegra Clark, Xander Mobus
Directed By: Seong-Hu Park, Park Seong-hu

#6
Adjusted Score: 99365%
Critics Consensus: Demon Slayer's visually stunning animation and masterful action set pieces serve a heartfelt plot that is sure to satisfy fans.
Synopsis: Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and... [More]
Starring: Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Aleks Le, Bryce Papenbrook
Directed By: Haruo Sotozaki

#7
Adjusted Score: 99305%
Critics Consensus: Kiki's Delivery Service is a heartwarming, gorgeously-rendered tale of a young witch discovering her place in the world.
Synopsis: In this anime feature, 13-year-old Kiki moves to a seaside town with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year... [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman, Debbie Reynolds, Janeane Garofalo
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#8

Spirited Away (2001)
97%

Adjusted Score: 103074%
Critics Consensus: Spirited Away is a dazzling, enchanting, and gorgeously drawn fairy tale that will leave viewers a little more curious and fascinated by the world around them.
Synopsis: 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... [More]
Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Jason Marsden, Susan Egan
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#9
Adjusted Score: 101353%
Critics Consensus: In This Corner of the World offers a unique ground-level perspective on an oft-dramatized period in history, further distinguished by beautiful hand-drawn animation.
Synopsis: As she combats her daily struggles In Hiroshima during World War II, an 18-year-old woman gets married and has to... [More]
Starring: Non, Megumi Han, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba
Directed By: Sunao Katabuchi

#10

Belle (2021)
95%

Adjusted Score: 99975%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable story brought to life with dazzling animation, Belle finds writer-director Mamoru Hosoda setting a brilliant new benchmark.
Synopsis: Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a... [More]
Starring: Kylie McNeill, Chace Crawford, Paul Castro Jr., Manny Jacinto
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

#11
Adjusted Score: 96422%
Critics Consensus: A stunning feat of modern animation, Ghost in the Shell offers a thoughtful, complex treat for anime fans, as well as a perfect introduction for viewers new to the medium.
Synopsis: In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi (Mimi Woods) trails "The Puppet Master" (Abe Lasser), who illegally... [More]
Starring: Richard Epcar, Mimi Woods, William Frederick Knight, Tom Wyner
Directed By: Mamoru Oshii

#12
Adjusted Score: 99549%
Critics Consensus: Visually lush, refreshingly free of family-friendly clatter, and anchored with soulful depth, The Secret World of Arrietty lives up to Studio Ghibli's reputation.
Synopsis: Arrietty, a tiny teenager, lives with her parents in the recesses of a suburban home, unbeknown to the homeowner and... [More]
Starring: Bridgit Mendler, Amy Poehler, David Henrie, Will Arnett
Directed By: Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Gary Rydstrom

#13

The Red Turtle (2016)
93%

Adjusted Score: 104230%
Critics Consensus: The Red Turtle adds to Studio Ghibli's estimable legacy with a beautifully animated effort whose deceptively simple story boasts narrative layers as richly absorbing as its lovely visuals.
Synopsis: A massive sea turtle destroys a stranded man's raft every time he tries to sail away from a tropical island.... [More]
Starring: Barbara Beretta, Tom Hudson, Emmanuel Garijo, Maud Brethenoux
Directed By: Michael Dudok de Wit

#14
Adjusted Score: 99426%
Critics Consensus: With its epic story and breathtaking visuals, Princess Mononoke is a landmark in the world of animation.
Synopsis: A prince becomes involved in the struggle between a forest princess and the encroachment of mechanization.... [More]
Starring: Claire Danes, Billy Bob Thornton, Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#15
Adjusted Score: 94176%
Critics Consensus: The story of an aging movie actress' complicated personal saga unfolds in this sophisticated anime film that deftly blurs memory and make-believe into a meditation on the nature of cinema itself.
Synopsis: In this animated movie, filmmaker Genya Tachibana begins work on a documentary about famed Japanese actress Chiyoko Fujiwara. Now well... [More]
Starring: Miyoko Shôji, Mami Koyama, Fumiko Orikasa, Shôzô Iizuka
Directed By: Satoshi Kon

#16

Miss Hokusai (2015)
93%

Adjusted Score: 95446%
Critics Consensus: Miss Hokusai illuminates the life and creative legacy of its brilliant subject with a beautifully animated biopic whose absorbing visuals are matched by its narrative grace.
Synopsis: The daughter of a famous artist is constantly overshadowed by him.... [More]
Starring: Kumiko Aso, Gaku Hamada, Kengo Kôra, Yutaka Matsushige
Directed By: Keiichi Hara

#17
Adjusted Score: 94257%
Critics Consensus: My Neighbor Totoro is a heartwarming, sentimental masterpiece that captures the simple grace of childhood.
Synopsis: This acclaimed animated tale by director Hayao Miyazaki follows schoolgirl Satsuke and her younger sister, Mei, as they settle into... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Tim Daly, Lea Salonga
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#18
Adjusted Score: 95115%
Critics Consensus: When Marnie Was There is still blessed with enough visual and narrative beauty to recommend, even if it isn't quite as magical as Studio Ghibli's greatest works.
Synopsis: A tomboy (Hailee Steinfeld) explores a long-abandoned villa and meets a mysterious blonde girl only she can see.... [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Kathy Bates, Mila Brener, Ellen Burstyn
Directed By: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

#19
Adjusted Score: 97435%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and narratively engaging, Weathering with You further establishes writer-director Makoto Shinkai as a singularly talented filmmaker.
Synopsis: The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly... [More]
Starring: Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Tsubasa Honda, Sakura Kiryu
Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

#20

Ponyo (2008)
91%

Adjusted Score: 97195%
Critics Consensus: While not Miyazaki's best film, Ponyo is a visually stunning fairy tale that's a sweetly poetic treat for children of all ages.
Synopsis: During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Tina Fey
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#21

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
91%

Adjusted Score: 92888%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful and substantive, Tokyo Godfathers adds a moving -- and somewhat unconventional -- entry to the animated Christmas canon.
Synopsis: Middle-aged alcoholic Gin (Toru Emori), teenage runaway Miyuki (Aya Okamoto) and former drag queen Hana (Yoshiaki Umegaki) are a trio... [More]
Starring: Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto, Toru Emori
Directed By: Satoshi Kon

#22

INU-OH (2021)
91%

Adjusted Score: 92643%
Critics Consensus: Masaaki Yuasa fans will come to Inu-Oh expecting a visual feast -- and this musical animated extravaganza won't leave them disappointed.
Synopsis: From visionary director Masaaki Yuasa, hailed by IndieWire as "one of the most creatively unbridled minds in all of modern... [More]
Starring: Avu-chan, Mirai Moriyama, Kenjiro Tsuda, Yutaka Matsushige
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa

#23

Akira (1988)
91%

Adjusted Score: 94172%
Critics Consensus: Akira is strikingly bloody and violent, but its phenomenal animation and sheer kinetic energy helped set the standard for modern anime.
Synopsis: In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019,... [More]
Starring: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Tessho Genda
Directed By: Katsuhiro Ohtomo

#24
Adjusted Score: 91747%
Critics Consensus: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising sends fans of the saga on an exhilarating adventure that ends the series on a beautifully animated high note.
Synopsis: Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain.... [More]
Starring: Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, Johnny Yong Bosch, Maxey Whitehead
Directed By: Kenji Nagasaki

#25
Adjusted Score: 92670%
Critics Consensus: Mary and the Witch's Flower honors its creator's Studio Ghibli roots with a gentle, beautifully animated story whose simplicity is rounded out by its entrancing visuals.
Synopsis: Young Mary follows a mysterious cat into the nearby forest and discovers an old broomstick and the strange Fly-by-Night flower,... [More]
Starring: Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet, Jim Broadbent, Lynda Baron
Directed By: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

#26

The Wind Rises (2013)
88%

Adjusted Score: 94636%
Critics Consensus: The Wind Rises is a fittingly bittersweet swan song for director Hayao Miyazaki.
Synopsis: A lifelong love of flight inspires Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi, whose storied career includes the creation of the A-6M... [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Martin Short
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki, Gary Rydstrom

#27
Adjusted Score: 91078%
Critics Consensus: The Boy and the Beast combines familiar parts to create a gripping, beautifully animated adventure with inventive storytelling to match its visual appeal.
Synopsis: Kyuta slips into an alternate universe where he is raised by a bear-man, Kumatetsu. Kyuta is eventually thrust into an... [More]
Starring: Kumiko Aso, Rirî Furankî, Suzu Hirose, Haru Kuroki
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

#28
Adjusted Score: 93172%
Critics Consensus: Exquisitely illustrated by master animator Miyazaki, Howl's Moving Castle will delight children with its fantastical story and touch the hearts and minds of older viewers as well.
Synopsis: Sophie (Emily Mortimer) has an uneventful life at her late father's hat shop, but all that changes when she befriends... [More]
Starring: Jean Simmons, Christian Bale, Lauren Bacall, Blythe Danner
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#29
Adjusted Score: 89699%
Critics Consensus: Gentle and nostalgic, From Up on Poppy Hill is one of Studio Ghibli's sweeter efforts -- and if it doesn't push the boundaries of the genre, it remains as engagingly lovely as Ghibli fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: Yokohama teens try to save their school's clubhouse from being demolished.... [More]
Starring: Masami Nagasawa, Jun'ichi Okada, Keiko Takeshita, Yuriko Ishida
Directed By: Goro Miyazaki

#30

Metropolis (2001)
87%

Adjusted Score: 88433%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable technical achievement, Metropolis' eye-popping visuals more than compensate for its relatively routine story.
Synopsis: Visually stunning Japanese anime interpretation of Fritz Lang's classic film, also based on Osamu Tezuka's outstanding 1945 illustrations. A Japanese... [More]
Starring: Tarô Ishida, Kousei Tomita, Kei Kobayashi, Yuka Imoto
Directed By: Rintaro

#31

Paprika (2006)
85%

Adjusted Score: 87879%
Critics Consensus: Following its own brand of logic, Paprika is an eye-opening mind trip that is difficult to follow but never fails to dazzle.
Synopsis: Dr. Atsuko Chiba works as a scientist by day and, under the code name "Paprika," is a dream detective at... [More]
Starring: Cindy Robinson, Yuri Lowenthal, Michael Forest, David Lodge
Directed By: Satoshi Kon

#32
Adjusted Score: 84342%
Critics Consensus: Dragon Ball Super: Broly may seem like colorful chaos to newcomers, but for longtime fans, it represents this long-running franchise near its action-packed apogee.
Synopsis: Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior.... [More]
Starring: Vic Mignogna, Christopher Sabat, Jason Douglas, Sean Schemmel
Directed By: Tatsuya Nagamine

#33

Lu Over the Wall (2017)
78%

Adjusted Score: 79684%
Critics Consensus: Lu Over the Wall can be more fun to watch than to follow, but director Masaaki Yuasa's distinctive visual style offers colorful compensation for an occasionally scattered story.
Synopsis: Kai is a lonely teenage boy who lives in a small fishing village. One day, he meets and befriends Lu,... [More]
Starring: Kanon Tani, Shôta Shimoda, Shin'ichi Shinohara, Akira Emoto
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa

#34
Adjusted Score: 100375%
Critics Consensus: Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms anchors its colorfully imaginative fantasy setting in universal -- and deeply poignant -- real-world themes.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Manaka Iwami, Miyu Irino, Ai Kayano, Yuuki Kaji
Directed By: Mari Okada

#35
Adjusted Score: 100177%
Critics Consensus: With its characteristic boldness, Evangelion:3.0+1.01 more than thricely rewards fans with a cathartic finale to the 26-year-old iconic anime tale.
Synopsis: From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF... [More]
Starring: Megumi Ogata, Kotono Mitsuishi, Yuko Miyamura, Akira Ishida
Directed By: Hideaki Anno, Mahiro Maeda, Katsuichi Nakayama, Kazuya Tsurumaki

#36

Penguin Highway (2018)
100%

Adjusted Score: 100407%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A fourth-grade student investigates when penguins appear in his village.... [More]
Starring: Kana Kita, Yû Aoi, Miki Fukui, Megumi Han
Directed By: Hiroyasu Ishida

#37
Adjusted Score: 84842%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Teen misfits Roma, Toto, and Drop call themselves the "Don Glees," an informal name for their backyard adventures. One day,... [More]
Starring: Adam McArthur, Nick Wolfhard, Jonathan Leon, Victoria Grace
Directed By: Atsuko Ishizuka

#38
Adjusted Score: 73804%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With dreams of diving abroad, Tsuneo gets a job assisting Josee, an artist whose imagination takes her far beyond her... [More]
Starring: Taishi Nakagawa, Kaya Kiyohara, Yume Miyamoto, Kazuyuki Okitsu
Directed By: Kotaro Tamura

#39

Mind Game (2004)
100%

Adjusted Score: 62384%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Nishi travels to heaven and back.... [More]
Starring: Koji Imada, Sayaka Maeda, Takashi Fujii, Seiko Takuma
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa

#40
Adjusted Score: 49203%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring... [More]
Starring: Kotono Mitsuishi, Hisako Kanemoto, Rina Sato, Ami Koshimizu
Directed By: Chiaki Kon

#41
Adjusted Score: 44335%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While writing other people’s emotions, she may have neglected her own. Violet Evergarden, the child soldier turned Auto Memory Doll,... [More]
Starring: Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa
Directed By: Taichi Ishidate

#42
Adjusted Score: 42483%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion (Tao Tsuchiya) who transfers to Keibu... [More]
Starring: Haruka Fukuhara, Satoshi Hino, Mikako Komatsu, Asuka Kudo
Directed By: Yasuhiro Yoshiura

#43
Adjusted Score: 46912%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Unknown Actor
Directed By: Unknown Director

#44
Adjusted Score: 39362%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl... [More]
Starring: Somegoro Ichikawa, Hana Sugisaki, Megumi Han, Natsuki Hanae
Directed By: Kyōhei Ishiguro

#45

The Wonderland (2019)
100%

Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By:

#46

Summer Ghost (2021)
100%

Adjusted Score: 28197%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A local urban legend claims that lighting fireworks at an abandoned airfield will call the "summer ghost," a spirit that... [More]
Starring: Chiaki Kobayashi, Miyuri Shimabukuro, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Rina Kawaei
Directed By: Loundraw

#47
Adjusted Score: 27523%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a covert mission goes wrong, Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his comrades are stranded on a remote island.... [More]
Starring: Tôru Furuya, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Ken Narita, Toshio Furukawa
Directed By: Yoshikazu Yasuhiko

#48
Adjusted Score: 25965%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Asuna and the gang convince Kirito to try a new game known as Ordinal Scale. However, they soon discover that... [More]
Starring: Haruka Tomatsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ayana Taketatsu, Kanae Itō
Directed By: Tomohiko Ito

#49
Adjusted Score: 21382%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Leon S. Kennedy (Matthew Mercer) sneaks into a former Soviet state to investigate rumors that bio-organic weapons are being used... [More]
Starring: Matthew Mercer, Courtenay Taylor, Carolyn Lawrence, Salli Saffioti
Directed By: Makoto Kamiya

#50

Promare (2019)
97%

Adjusted Score: 97699%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling and narratively exhilarating, Promare is a colorful thrill ride that should entertain adult anime enthusiasts as well as the teens in its target audience.
Synopsis: Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the... [More]
Starring: Billy Kametz, Johnny Yong Bosch, Crispin Freeman, Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld
Directed By: Hiroyuki Imaishi

#51
Adjusted Score: 97247%
Critics Consensus: With a storytelling palette as rich and brilliant as its animation, Castle in the Sky thrillingly encapsulates Studio Ghibli's unique strengths.
Synopsis: Young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper, Col. Muska, are flying to a military prison when their plane is attacked by... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#52

A Silent Voice (2016)
95%

Adjusted Score: 96676%
Critics Consensus: As beautifully crafted as it is powerfully written, A Silent Voice looks at teen bullying from a soberingly hard-hitting perspective that's uncommon for the animated medium.
Synopsis: After being bullied mercilessly, a grade school student transfers to another school. Years later, one of her former tormentors sets... [More]
Starring: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Megumi Han, Yui Ishikawa
Directed By: Naoko Yamada

#53
Adjusted Score: 95470%
Critics Consensus: Featuring visually striking CGI animation of its famed characters, Lupin III:The First is a charming and old-fashioned adventure romp.
Synopsis: A master thief and his underworld companions race against time to uncover the secrets of a dark diary.... [More]
Starring: Doug Erholtz, Laurie Hymes, Kanichi Kurita, Lex Lang
Directed By: Takashi Yamazaki

#54

Porco Rosso (1992)
95%

Adjusted Score: 81624%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this entrancing tale by renowned Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki, World War I flying ace Marco Pagott mysteriously turns from... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Susan Egan, David Ogden Stiers, Cary Elwes
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#55
Adjusted Score: 95231%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated feature, Arsene Lupin III, the world's most daring thief, pulls off a heist at a Monte Carlo... [More]
Starring: David Hayter, Dorothy Elias-Fahn, Ivan Buckley, Bridget Hoffman
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#56
Adjusted Score: 74931%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hana marries a wolf man and raises their two children alone after he dies. They move to the countryside and... [More]
Starring: Kumiko Aso, Megumi Hayashibara, Aoi Miyazaki, Tadashi Nakamura
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

#57
Adjusted Score: 94652%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the best entry point for newcomers, but One Piece Film Red offers everything fans of the franchise will be looking for.
Synopsis: Uta -- the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has... [More]
Starring: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi
Directed By: Goro Taniguchi

#58
Adjusted Score: 68274%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on the manga with the same title, this animated film follows Shizuku, an inquisitive young girl and a voracious... [More]
Starring: Brittany Snow, David Gallagher, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Cary Elwes
Directed By: Yoshifumi Kondo

#59

Ninja Scroll (1993)
94%

Adjusted Score: 89837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this anime film, Jubei, a highly skilled ninja, is coerced into slaying his own clan of warriors. After begrudgingly... [More]
Starring: Koichi Yamadera, Emi Shinohara, Takeshi Aono, Daisuke Gôri
Directed By: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

#60
Adjusted Score: 88154%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Yûichi Nagashima, Hiroaki Hirata, Katsuhisa Hoki, Akemi Okamura
Directed By: Takashi Otsuka

#61
Adjusted Score: 94678%
Critics Consensus: Blending beautifully animated action with fresh character development, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is everything fans of the franchise will be looking for.
Synopsis: The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate... [More]
Starring: Kyle Hebert, Sean Schemmel, Robert McCollum, Christopher Sabat
Directed By: Tetsuro Kodama

#62

Ride Your Wave (2019)
93%

Adjusted Score: 93943%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A surfer and a firefighter meet and fall in love.... [More]
Starring: Ryôta Katayose, Rina Kawaei
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa

#63

A Whisker Away (2020)
93%

Adjusted Score: 93005%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The line between human and animal starts to blur after a girl transforms herself into a cat.... [More]
Starring: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi, Koichi Yamadera
Directed By: Junichi Sato, Tomotaka Shibayama

#64
Adjusted Score: 92127%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Pompo is a talented and gutsy producer in "Nyallywood," the movie-making capital of the world. Although she's known for B-movies,... [More]
Starring: Hiroya Shimizu, Konomi Kohara, Rinka Otani, Ai Kakuma
Directed By: Takayuki Hirao

#65
Adjusted Score: 91075%
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a lot more enlightened in its treatment of its protagonist, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is also a sensitive and refreshingly honest look at adolescence.
Synopsis: Brash single mother Nikuko is well-known for her bold spirit, much to the embarrassment of Kikuko, her pensive yet imaginative... [More]
Starring: Shinobu Ôtake, Cocomi, Natsuki Hanae, Ikuji Nakamura
Directed By: Ayumu Watanabe, Kenichiro Akimoto

#66
Adjusted Score: 90609%
Critics Consensus: Inventively animated, boldly creative, and refreshingly ambitious, The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl should resonate deeply with fans of outré anime.
Synopsis: A young girl embarks on an insanely long night of partying where she interacts with an increasingly eccentric cast of... [More]
Starring: Kana Hanazawa, Gen Hoshino, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ryûji Akiyama
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa

#67
Adjusted Score: 58519%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Director Hideaki Anno's conclusion to the landmark anime series.... [More]
Starring: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura, Kotono Mitsuishi
Directed By: Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki

#68
Adjusted Score: 89114%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world's ecosystem, the few surviving humans live... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Alison Lohman, Patrick Stewart, Uma Thurman
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#69

Ocean Waves (1993)
89%

Adjusted Score: 89066%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The arrival of a pretty transfer student from Tokyo sets in motion a change in the relationship between two best... [More]
Starring: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki, Yoko Sakamoto, Yuri Amano
Directed By: Tomomi Mochizuki

#70

The Animatrix (2003)
89%

Adjusted Score: 60093%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A collection of nine short films features stories related to "The Matrix."... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, James Arnold Taylor
Directed By: Peter Chung, Andy Jones, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Takeshi Koike

#71

The Cat Returns (2002)
88%

Adjusted Score: 87435%
Critics Consensus: Sweetly charming and beautifully animated, The Cat Returns offers anime adventure suitable for the very young and young at heart.
Synopsis: High school student Haru rescues a cat that was about to be run over by a truck and discovers the... [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell, Cary Elwes, Peter Boyle
Directed By: Hiroyuki Morita

#72
Adjusted Score: 29955%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Birus, the god of destruction, awakes from his long slumber itching for a fight with a Saiyan god.... [More]
Starring: Masako Nozawa, Shigeru Chiba, Hiroko Emori, Toshio Furukawa
Directed By: Masahiro Hosoda

#73
Adjusted Score: 86423%
Critics Consensus: Fun for newcomers and existing fans alike, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is an entertaining interlude between seasons of the series.
Synopsis: Japan's greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack.... [More]
Starring: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuki Kaji, Tetsu Inada
Directed By: Kenji Nagasaki

#74

Pom Poko (1994)
86%

Adjusted Score: 82639%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Shape-shifting raccoons band together to save their forest homeland from the bulldozers of greedy land developers.... [More]
Starring: Kokondei Shinchou, Makoto Nonomura, Yuriko Ishida, Norihei Miki
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#75
Adjusted Score: 22565%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Romanthony, Todd Edwards, DJ Sneak, Daft Punk
Directed By: Leiji Matsumoto

#76
Adjusted Score: 29206%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After Char's rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman... [More]
Starring: Kensho Ono, Reina Ueda, Junichi Suwabe, Sōma Saitō
Directed By: Shûkô Murase

#77
Adjusted Score: 66437%
Critics Consensus: An imaginative and thoughtfully engaging anime film with a highly effective visual design. This coming-of-age comedy drama has mad inventiveness to spare.
Synopsis: A teenage girl tries to use her newfound ability to travel through time to her advantage.... [More]
Starring: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Mitsutaka Itakura, Ayami Kakiuchi
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

#78
Adjusted Score: 61126%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gokû (Masako Nozawa) and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa) must protect Earth from the resurrected Frieza and his army of soldiers.... [More]
Starring: Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Koichi Yamadera, Masakazu Morita
Directed By: Tadayoshi Yamamuro

#79

Batman Ninja (2018)
82%

Adjusted Score: 72444%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman, along with his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan.... [More]
Starring: Roger Craig Smith, Tony Hale, Tara Strong, Grey DeLisle
Directed By: Junpei Mizusaki

#80
Adjusted Score: 36035%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Mari Illustrious-Makinami pilots Provisional Unit-05 to defeat the excavated Third Angel. Asuka Langley-Shikinami and EVA-02 defeat the Seventh Angel. The... [More]
Starring: Kotono Mitsuishi, Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura
Directed By: Masayuki, Kazuya Tsurumaki

#81

A Letter to Momo (2011)
81%

Adjusted Score: 81314%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, sad, and visually striking, A Letter to Momo is a hand-drawn experience for animation fans to savor.
Synopsis: Momo is recovering from her father's death and her mother's decision to move their family from Tokyo to a remote... [More]
Starring: Nishida Toshiyuki, Yoshisada Sakaguchi, Koichi Yamadera, Yuka
Directed By: Hiroyuki Okiura

#82

The Sky Crawlers (2008)
80%

Adjusted Score: 33423%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Adolescents called the Kildren fight a war for fun.... [More]
Starring: Rinko Kikuchi, Chiaki Kuriyama, Shôsuke Tanihara, Ryô Kase
Directed By: Mamoru Oshii

#83

Flavors of Youth (2018)
80%

Adjusted Score: 20743%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three stories of youth in different cities in China.... [More]
Starring: Mariya Ise, Hiroki Yasumoto, Haruka Shiraishi, Minako Kotobuki
Directed By: Haoling Li, Yoshitaka Takeuch, Xiaoxing Yi

#84
Adjusted Score: 25666%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated film, M. Bison (Jôji Nakata), leader of the international crime syndicate Shadowlaw, is recruiting the world's greatest... [More]
Starring: Kôjirô Shimizu, Kenji Haga, Miki Fujitani, Masatane Tsukayama
Directed By: Gisaburo Sugii

#85
Adjusted Score: 26805%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Violet Evergarden tutors a young lady at a private women's academy, but still grieves for the only person who ever... [More]
Starring: Yui Ishikawa, Minori Chihara, Aya Endo, Minako Kotobuki
Directed By: Haruka Fujita

#86
Adjusted Score: 19734%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Return to the death game where it all began--Sword Art Online. In this new Aincrad Arc by original creator Reki... [More]
Starring: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Haruka Tomatsu, Inori Minase, Hiroaki Hirata
Directed By: Ayako Kawano

#87

Summer Wars (2009)
79%

Adjusted Score: 79426%
Critics Consensus: Family drama mixes with virtual online action in the breezy and entertaining Summer Wars.
Synopsis: A young math genius solves a complex equation and inadvertently puts a virtual world's artificial intelligence in a position to... [More]
Starring: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Nanami Sakuraba, Mitsuki Tanimura, Sumiko Fuji
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

#88
Adjusted Score: 29062%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The adventures of a modern family in Japan.... [More]
Starring: Hayato Isohata, Masako Araki, Naomi Uno, Toru Masuoka
Directed By: Isao Takahata

#89

Vampire Hunter D (1985)
78%

Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated film, the future is bleak for the world's remaining humans, who inhabit a vast wasteland and spend... [More]
Starring: Seizô Katô, Motomu Kiyokawa, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Kaneto Shiozawa
Directed By: Toyoo Ashida

#90

The Last Unicorn (1982)
77%

Adjusted Score: 78324%
Critics Consensus: The Last Unicorn lacks the fluid animation to truly sparkle as an animated epic, but offbeat characters and an affecting story make it one of a kind for the true believers.
Synopsis: In this animated musical, the villainous King Haggard (Christopher Lee) plots to destroy all the world's unicorns. When a young... [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Tammy Grimes
Directed By: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

#91

Tekkonkinkreet (2006)
76%

Adjusted Score: 67284%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two brothers wage an ongoing battle to protect their decaying city from villains.... [More]
Starring: Yû Aoi, Kazunari Ninomiya, Yusuke Iseya, Kankurô Kudô
Directed By: Michael Arias

#92
Adjusted Score: 24976%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles Scarecrow, Killer Croc and Deadshot.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Gary Dourdan, David McCallum, Parminder Nagra
Directed By: Yasuhiro Aoki, Futoshi Higashide, Toshiyuki Kubooka, Hiroshi Morioka

#93

Patema Inverted (2013)
73%

Adjusted Score: 46592%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Patema and Age leave their community's tunnels to find out why gravity was reversed by an energy experiment.... [More]
Starring: Yukiyo Fujii, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Shintarô Oohata, Shinya Fukumatsu
Directed By: Yasuhiro Yoshiura

#94

Vampire Hunter D (2000)
72%

Adjusted Score: 72368%
Critics Consensus: Vampire Hunter D's gothic charms may be lost on those unfamiliar with the anime series that spawned it, but the crisp action and nightmarish style will satiate horror aficionados' bloodlust.
Synopsis: In a dark and distant future, when the undead have arisen from apocalyptic ashes, an original story unfolds. Ten thousand... [More]
Starring: Andrew Philpot, John Rafter Lee, Pamela Adlon, Wendee Lee
Directed By: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

#95
Adjusted Score: 20960%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Scarred by the Second Impact, the Fourth Angel attacks Tokyo III and humanity's fate is left in the hands of... [More]
Starring: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi, Yuriko Yamaguchi
Directed By: Masayuki, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Hideaki Anno

#96
Adjusted Score: 19486%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The feature film debut from Makoto Shinkai, the acclaimed director of Weathering With You and Your Name., is a haunting... [More]
Starring: Chris Patton, Jessica Boone, Kalob Martinez
Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

#97
Adjusted Score: 25800%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Five strangers with nothing in common find themselves working together to save the people and Pokemon of Fula City.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Natochenny, Haven Paschall, Eddy Lee, Kathryn Cahill
Directed By: Tetsuo Yajima

#98

Redline (2009)
70%

Adjusted Score: 29952%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A daredevil driver falls for an alluring woman as he tries to win a race that occurs only once every... [More]
Starring: Patrick Seitz, Michelle Ruff, Mark Allen Jr., Cutter Mitchell
Directed By: Takeshi Koike

#99

The Hobbit (1977)
69%

Adjusted Score: 69522%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An animated adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's tale of the adventures of a hobbit on a quest to regain a dwarf... [More]
Starring: Orson Bean, John Huston, Otto Preminger, Cyril Ritchard
Directed By: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

#100

Napping Princess (2017)
68%

Adjusted Score: 68374%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young girl dreams of a world called Heartland, a place where she has magic powers. When her events in... [More]
Starring: Mitsuki Takahata, Yosuke Eguchi, Rie Kugimiya, Shinnosuke Mitsushima
Directed By: Kenji Kamiyama

