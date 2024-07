It’s July in San Diego, which means the sun is shining, the beach beckons, and it’s time to put on…your cape and sweltering spandex tights? That’s right, Comic-Con is back with its newest annual event, showcasing some of the most impressive cosplay creations.

Check out the best, most original, and most creative cosplayers we are meeting this year at Comic-Con. Photos by: Christian Ruvalcaba, Kevin Williams and Kristen Hawley.

Watch: Comic-Con 2024 Movie & TV Trailers