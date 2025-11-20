TV Premiere Dates 2026

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2026 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

Tell Me Lies: Season 3 – January 13, 2026

Hulu’s Tell Me Lies is officially back for a third season, which is set to premiere on January 13 on Hulu. The eight-episode season finds Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) diving back into their complicated romance as a new spring semester begins at Baird College. Fans can expect more drama and chaos in the third installment of this hit romantic drama.

Outlander: Season 8 – March 6, 2026

The end of an era is near…Outlander will return for its eighth and final season on March 6 exclusively on Starz. New episodes will stream weekly, closing out the saga that’s captivated fans for over a decade. Season 8 will follow Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) as the Revolutionary War brings new challenges to their home at Fraser’s Ridge. The Frasers must fight not only for survival but to protect the love that has carried them across centuries. Outlander’s final chapter is set to deliver an unforgettable farewell to one of television’s most beloved couples.

Scrubs – February 25, 2026

ABC announced a whole slew of 2026 midseason premieres, notably headlined by the return of the beloved sitcom Scrubs, which reunites regular cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley, on February 25. Two other scripted series debuting new seasons include Will Trent: Season 4 and The Rookie: Season 8, which both premiere on January 6, while American Idol: Season 24 and The Bachelorette: Season 22 will begin airing on January 26 and March 22, respectively.

Shrinking: Season 3 – January 28, 2026

A premiere date has been set for the popular Apple TV+ series, Shrinking: Season 3. The critically-praised Certified Fresh dramedy, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will premiere on January 28. A one-hour episode will kick off the season, and new episodes will drop weekly.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 – January 18, 2026

Game of Thrones fans got a nice surprise when HBO Max released the first trailer for the second prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is officially set to premiere on January 18. The series, an adaption of George R. R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, follows a young knight and his diminutive squire as they face a series of dangerous exploits.

January – October

JANUARY 2026

Jan. 1

Run Away (2026), Netflix

Jan. 4

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (2026), E!/USA

Tuesday, Jan. 6



The Rookie: Season 8 (2026) ABC

Will Trent: Season 4 (2026) ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 12 (2026) PBS

High Potential: Season 3, ABCBest Medicine (2026), Fox

Wednesday, Jan. 7

The Masked Singer: Season 14, Fox

Thursday, Jan. 8

The Pitt: Season 2, Netflix

The Traitors: Season 4, Peacock

His & Hers (2026), Netflix



The Game: Season 1 (2025) BritBox

Friday, Jan. 9

A Thousand Blows: Season 2, Hulu

Sunday, Jan. 11

The Night Manager: Season 2, Prime Video

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (2026), CBS

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Tell Me Lies: Season 3, Hulu

Wednesday, Jan. 14



Hijack: Season 2 (2026) Apple TV+

Fear Factor: House of Fear (2026), Fox Riot Women: Season 2, BritBox

Thursday, Jan. 15



Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Season 1 (2026) Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 18



A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 (2026) HBO Max

Monday, Jan. 26



Drops of God: Season 2 (2026) Apple TV+

American Idol: Season 24 (2026) ABC

Memory of a Killer (2026), Fox Extracted: Season 2, Fox

Tuesday, Jan. 27



Wonder Man: Season 1 (2026) Disney+

Wednesday, Jan. 28



Shrinking: Season 3 (2026) Apple TV+

Thursday, Jan. 29



Bridgerton: Season 4 (2026) Netflix

FEBRUARY

Sunday, Feb. 1

68th Grammy Awards (2026), CBS

Friday, Feb. 6

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (2026), NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 8

Super Bowl LX (2026), NBC

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Cross: Season 2, Prime Video

Sunday, Feb. 15

Dark Winds: Season 4, AMC+

Friday, Feb. 20

The Last Thing He Told Me: Season 2, Apple TV+



Strip Law: Season 1 (2026) Netflix

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Scrubs (2026), ABC

The Greatest Average American (2026), ABC

Friday, Feb. 27

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 2, Apple TV+

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars (2026), ABC

TBD

American Love Story (2026), FX

MARCH

Sunday, Mar. 1

32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2026), Netflix

Friday, Mar. 6

Outlander: Season 8, STARZ

Tuesday, Mar. 10

One Piece: Season 2, Netflix

Sunday, Mar. 15

98th Oscars – The Academy Awards (2026), ABC

Sunday, Mar. 22

The Bachelorette: Season 22, ABC

The Faithful (2026), Fox

SUMMER 2026

House of the Dragon: Season 3, HBO Max

