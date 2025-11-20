TV Premiere Dates 2026

TAGGED AS: ABC, CBS, Disney Plus, FOX, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, Max, NBC, Paramount Plus, Peacock, renewed TV shows, Showtime, streaming
Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2026 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.
Tell Me Lies: Season 3 – January 13, 2026
Hulu’s Tell Me Lies is officially back for a third season, which is set to premiere on January 13 on Hulu. The eight-episode season finds Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) diving back into their complicated romance as a new spring semester begins at Baird College. Fans can expect more drama and chaos in the third installment of this hit romantic drama.
Outlander: Season 8 – March 6, 2026
The end of an era is near…Outlander will return for its eighth and final season on March 6 exclusively on Starz. New episodes will stream weekly, closing out the saga that’s captivated fans for over a decade. Season 8 will follow Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) as the Revolutionary War brings new challenges to their home at Fraser’s Ridge. The Frasers must fight not only for survival but to protect the love that has carried them across centuries. Outlander’s final chapter is set to deliver an unforgettable farewell to one of television’s most beloved couples.
Scrubs – February 25, 2026
ABC announced a whole slew of 2026 midseason premieres, notably headlined by the return of the beloved sitcom Scrubs, which reunites regular cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley, on February 25. Two other scripted series debuting new seasons include Will Trent: Season 4 and The Rookie: Season 8, which both premiere on January 6, while American Idol: Season 24 and The Bachelorette: Season 22 will begin airing on January 26 and March 22, respectively.
Shrinking: Season 3 – January 28, 2026
A premiere date has been set for the popular Apple TV+ series, Shrinking: Season 3. The critically-praised Certified Fresh dramedy, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will premiere on January 28. A one-hour episode will kick off the season, and new episodes will drop weekly.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 – January 18, 2026
Game of Thrones fans got a nice surprise when HBO Max released the first trailer for the second prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is officially set to premiere on January 18. The series, an adaption of George R. R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, follows a young knight and his diminutive squire as they face a series of dangerous exploits.
Jan. 1
Run Away (2026), Netflix
Jan. 4
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (2026), E!/USA
Tuesday, Jan. 6
The Rookie: Season 8 (2026) ABC
Will Trent: Season 4 (2026) ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.: Season 12 (2026) PBS
Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Masked Singer: Season 14, Fox
Thursday, Jan. 8
The Pitt: Season 2, Netflix
The Traitors: Season 4, Peacock
His & Hers (2026), Netflix
The Game: Season 1 (2025) BritBox
Friday, Jan. 9
A Thousand Blows: Season 2, Hulu
Sunday, Jan. 11
The Night Manager: Season 2, Prime Video
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (2026), CBS
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Tell Me Lies: Season 3, Hulu
Wednesday, Jan. 14
Hijack: Season 2 (2026) Apple TV+
Thursday, Jan. 15
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Season 1 (2026) Paramount+
Sunday, Jan. 18
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season 1 (2026) HBO Max
Monday, Jan. 26
Drops of God: Season 2 (2026) Apple TV+
American Idol: Season 24 (2026) ABC
Tuesday, Jan. 27
Wonder Man: Season 1 (2026) Disney+
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Shrinking: Season 3 (2026) Apple TV+
Thursday, Jan. 29
Bridgerton: Season 4 (2026) Netflix
Sunday, Feb. 1
68th Grammy Awards (2026), CBS
Friday, Feb. 6
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (2026), NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Feb. 8
Super Bowl LX (2026), NBC
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Cross: Season 2, Prime Video
Sunday, Feb. 15
Dark Winds: Season 4, AMC+
Friday, Feb. 20
The Last Thing He Told Me: Season 2, Apple TV+
Strip Law: Season 1 (2026) Netflix
Wednesday, Feb. 25
Scrubs (2026), ABC
The Greatest Average American (2026), ABC
Friday, Feb. 27
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 2, Apple TV+
Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars (2026), ABC
TBD
American Love Story (2026), FX
Sunday, Mar. 1
32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2026), Netflix
Friday, Mar. 6
Outlander: Season 8, STARZ
Tuesday, Mar. 10
One Piece: Season 2, Netflix
Sunday, Mar. 15
98th Oscars – The Academy Awards (2026), ABC
Sunday, Mar. 22
The Bachelorette: Season 22, ABC
The Faithful (2026), Fox
House of the Dragon: Season 3, HBO Max