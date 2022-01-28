(Photo by ABC)

TV Seasons Certified Fresh at 100%

Updated January 28, 2022

Debate over TV’s best shows will rage eternal, but what we’ve found here at Rotten Tomatoes is that not every season of those “best” series are created equal.

Some of the best series of all time ran long enough to see their season scores land all over the map, so we decided to collect the best of the best and rounded up the seasons with perfect 100% Tomatometer scores. They are listed below alphabetically by TV title.

Some you know: The third and fourth seasons of AMC’s Breaking Bad — “I am the one who knocks” — starring Bryan Cranston as one of TV’s iconic male antiheroes, Walter White. See also on this list: Mad Men’s Don Draper and Sons of Anarchy’s Jax Teller.

Others may be less familiar because they’re on premium cable or a streaming service that’s not as well known or they’re an international title like Showtime’s Back To Life.

Some shows appear multiple times on the list: all three Big Mouth seasons and Counterpart’s two are on the list; Amazon Prime Video’s Catastrophe and FX’s Justified scored three spots each; and Broad City has the most with four of its five seasons on our shortlist. Other recent series with multiple seasons in the 100% club: The Good Place, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, One Day at a Time, Veep, Fleabag, Jane the Virgin, and Feel Good.

Fleabag season 2 has the most reviews on its perfect 100% score. The collective opinions of 97 critics puts it ahead of all other 100% seasons — the more critics’ opinions weighed, the more valuable that perfect score is. The next highest is Master of None season 1 with 67, followed closely by Insecure season 1 with 66.

Lastly, while several 100% seasons might have enough reviews to be included on this list (for example, season 4 of sci-fi fan-favorite The Expanse and season 5 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), they don’t meet all of the Certified Fresh eligibility requirements — yet. We’ll keep watching them.

Update: Added Abbott Elementary season 1, removed Cobra Kai season 4

Which is your favorite 100% Certified Fresh season of TV? Let us know in the comments.

America to Me: Season 1 (2018) 100% #141 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: America to Me confronts hard questions through candid moments in a Chicago high school, crafting an exploration of race and class relations in America that is as insightful as it is inspiring. Starring: Directed By: Steve James, Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann

Catastrophe: Season 3 (2017) 100% #113 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Catastrophe deepens the drama in its latest season -- but remarkably loses none of its comedy along the way. Starring: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Season 1 () 100% #47 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Neon Genesis Evangelion -- both a cultural touchstone for Japan and an uncompromising auteurist vision by creator Hideaki Anno -- doubles as an enthralling apex for the mecha anime genre and as a harrowing exploration of depression, making for a wholly singular epic about angels and inner demons. Starring:

Parks and Recreation: A Parks and Recreation Special () 100% #41 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Against all odds the delightful cast and crew of Parks and Recreation pull off a socially distant reunion that's warm, funny, and very, very special. Starring:

Samurai Jack: Season 5 (2017) 100% #28 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: An increasing intensity and maturity are evident in Samurai Jack's beautifully animated, action-packed, and overall compelling fifth season. Starring: Phil LaMarr

