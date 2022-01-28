Abbott Elementary - Key Art. (ABC)

(Photo by ABC)

TV Seasons Certified Fresh at 100%

Updated January 28, 2022

Debate over TV’s best shows will rage eternal, but what we’ve found here at Rotten Tomatoes is that not every season of those “best” series are created equal.

Some of the best series of all time ran long enough to see their season scores land all over the map, so we decided to collect the best of the best and rounded up the seasons with perfect 100% Tomatometer scores. They are listed below alphabetically by TV title.

Some you know: The third and fourth seasons of AMC’s Breaking Bad — “I am the one who knocks” — starring Bryan Cranston as one of TV’s iconic male antiheroes, Walter White. See also on this list: Mad Men’s Don Draper and Sons of Anarchy’s Jax Teller.

Others may be less familiar because they’re on premium cable or a streaming service that’s not as well known or they’re an international title like Showtime’s Back To Life.

Some shows appear multiple times on the list: all three Big Mouth seasons and Counterpart’s two are on the list; Amazon Prime Video’s Catastrophe and FX’s Justified scored three spots each; and Broad City has the most with four of its five seasons on our shortlist. Other recent series with multiple seasons in the 100% club: The Good Place, Crazy Ex-GirlfriendOne Day at a Time, VeepFleabag, Jane the Virgin, and Feel Good.

Fleabag season 2 has the most reviews on its perfect 100% score. The collective opinions of 97 critics puts it ahead of all other 100% seasons — the more critics’ opinions weighed, the more valuable that perfect score is. The next highest is Master of None season 1 with 67, followed closely by Insecure season 1 with 66.

Lastly, while several 100% seasons might have enough reviews to be included on this list (for example, season 4 of sci-fi fan-favorite The Expanse and season 5 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), they don’t meet all of the Certified Fresh eligibility requirements — yet. We’ll keep watching them.

Update: Added Abbott Elementary season 1, removed Cobra Kai season 4

Which is your favorite 100%  Certified Fresh season of TV? Let us know in the comments. 

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#146
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: It covers familiar ground, but with a feast of rare footage and a clear affection for its subject 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is as edifying as it is entertaining.
Starring:
Directed By: Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, David Joseph, Adam Barker

24: Day 5 (2006)
100%

#145
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: 24 defies the law of diminishing returns with a spectacular fifth season that features White House intrigue, some of the most harrowing set-pieces in the series yet, and a heroically committed performance by Kiefer Sutherland.
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Kim Raver, Mary-Lynn Rajskub, Carlos Bernard
Directed By: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Brian Grazer, Howard Gordon

Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#144
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won't-they dynamic.
Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti
Directed By: Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn

American Crime: Season 3 (2017)
100%

#143
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: American Crime offers a unique anthology series filled with surprising revelations and compelling inter-connected narratives that opt for original, emotional human commentary instead of tired arguments over current events.
Starring: Felicity Huffman, Regina King, Timothy Hutton, Lili Taylor
Directed By: John Ridley, Michael J. McDonald, Julie Hebert, Julie Hébert

The Americans: Season 3 (2015)
100%

#142
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Family-driven drama and psychological themes propel The Americans' tautly drawn tension, dispensing thrills of a different ilk this season.
Starring: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, Holly Taylor
Directed By: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey

America to Me: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#141
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: America to Me confronts hard questions through candid moments in a Chicago high school, crafting an exploration of race and class relations in America that is as insightful as it is inspiring.
Starring:
Directed By: Steve James, Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann

Arrested Development: Season 1 (2003)
100%

#140
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Arrested Development puts an ambitiously complex, brilliantly fast-paced spin on dysfunctional family comedy, anchored by the efforts of a tremendously talented ensemble.
Starring: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat
Directed By: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Nevins, Mitchell Hurwitz

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 (2017)
100%

#139
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Babylon Berlin's humor and humanity pair nicely with its hypnotic visuals, resulting in a show that dazzles within its oversaturated genre.
Starring: Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Leonie Benesch, Waléra Kanischtscheff
Directed By: Henk Handloegten, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 (2020)
100%

#138
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, sincere, and full of hope, The Baby-Sitters Club's grounded approach honors its source material while updating the story for a new generation.
Starring: Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker
Directed By: Lucia Aniello, Naia Cucukov, Michael De Luca, Lucy Winn Kitada

Back: Season 1 (2017)
100%

#137
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Intriguing, intelligent, and dripping with searing social satire, Back proves a welcome return for collaborators David Mitchell and Robert Webb.
Starring: David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Julia Deakin, Louise Brealey
Directed By: Kenton Allen, Simon Blackwell

Back to Life: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#136
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Driven by the marvelous Daisy Haggard, Back to Life questions what it means to be a person with humor, heart, and a genuine sense of surprise.
Starring: Daisy Haggard, Richard Durden, Geraldine James, Adeel Akhtar
Directed By: Chris Sweeney, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Jack Williams

Barry: Season 2 (2019)
100%

#135
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Barry follows up a pitch-perfect debut with a second season that balances darkness with comedy while steering clear of antihero overindulgence.
Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg
Directed By: Minkie Spiro, Liza Johnson, Hiro Murai

Bates Motel: Season 5 (2017)
100%

#134
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bates Motel's final season brings the franchise full circle, with a satisfyingly creepy conclusion to the trials and tribulations of Norman Bates.
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke
Directed By: Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, Tucker Gates, Vera Farmiga

Battlestar Galactica: Season 3 (2006)
100%

#133
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dark, charming and unusually thoughtful, Battlestar Galactica's third season continues to improve on the show's most addictive elements.
Starring: Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber
Directed By: Michael Rymer, Felix Alcala, Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Michael Nankin

Better Things: Season 3 (2019)
100%

#132
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Pamela Adlon fully asserts her authorial voice over Better Things in a triumphant third season that examines the exhaustion of motherhood with exhilarating artistry.
Starring: Pamela Adlon, Celia Imrie, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood
Directed By: M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky

Better Things: Season 4 (2020)
100%

#131
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sharp and singular, Better Things just keeps getting better.
Starring: Pamela Adlon, Celia Imrie, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood
Directed By: M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky

Big Mouth: Season 1 (2017)
100%

#130
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Big Mouth's simplistic animation and scatalogical humor belie its finely sketched characters and smart, empathetic approach to the messiness of adolescence.
Starring: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas

Big Mouth: Season 2 (2018)
100%

#129
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Poignantly repulsive, Big Mouth continues to confront the awkwardness of adolescence with foul-mouthed glee and an added layer of maturity.
Starring: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#128
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Singular, subversive, and simply hilarious, A Black Lady Sketch Show finds universal humor in specific spaces to craft quick-witted sketches that perfectly showcase Robin Thede and her talented cast.
Starring: Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson
Directed By: Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez

Blindspotting: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#127
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, Blindspotting deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that's as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble --- led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones -- plenty of room to shine.
Starring: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron
Directed By: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Calder, Keith Calder

BoJack Horseman: Season 2 (2015)
100%

#126
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bojack Horseman truly comes into its own during season two, maturing into an ambitious comedy that sensitively blends wackiness with dark, nuanced drama.
Starring: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul
Directed By: Steven A. Cohen, Noel Bright, Will Arnett, Aaron Paul

BoJack Horseman: Season 3 (2016)
100%

#125
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Skillfully puncturing the idea of celebrity and our culture's bizarre obsession with it, BoJack Horseman's third season continues its streak as one of the funniest and most heartbreaking shows on television.
Starring: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul
Directed By: Steven A. Cohen, Noel Bright, Will Arnett, Aaron Paul

The Bold Type: Season 2 (2018)
100%

#124
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Bold Type presents an aspirational yet refreshingly realistic portrait of young women's careers, friendships and love lives in a big city.
Starring: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page
Directed By: Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr.

Breaking Bad: Season 3 (2010)
100%

#123
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Breaking Bad's well-toned storytelling flares up this season with dramatic story changes and calculated direction.
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte
Directed By: John Shiban, Michelle MacLaren, Adam Bernstein, Vince Gilligan

Breaking Bad: Season 4 (2011)
100%

#122
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Breaking Bad's fourth season continues to evolve and subvert expectations, and it's never been more riveting to watch.
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Peter Gould, Michelle MacLaren

Broad City: Season 2 (2015)
100%

#121
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Led by two of the funniest women on TV, Broad City uses its stars' vibrant chemistry to lend an element of authenticity to the show's chaotic yet enlightening brand of comedy.
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, John Gemberling, Hannibal Buress
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Broad City: Season 3 (2016)
100%

#120
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Broad City returns with another strong season of Jacobson and Glazer's hilarious outlook on the struggles of NYC life.
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Arturo Castro, John Gemberling
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Broad City: Season 4 (2017)
100%

#119
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Pizza and weird are always in season for Abbi and Ilana in their fourth, wintery year of Broad City's weed-infused escapades.
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Broad City: Season 5 (2019)
100%

#118
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Glazer and Jacobson give the people exactly what they want in Broad City's final season - relatable content, questionable intimacy, and ingenious escapades through the glorious squalor of IRL NYC.
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 (2019)
100%

#117
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Following a period of uncertainty and a shift to NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine reemerges with its cast and tone wholly intact.
Starring: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero
Directed By: Dan Goor, Michael Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici

Bunheads: Season 1 (2012)
100%

#116
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sharp, and effortlessly charming, Bunheads is a captivating blend of drama and comedy that succeeds on the strength of a terrific ensemble cast.
Starring: Sutton Foster, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey Buntain
Directed By: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Jackson Douglas, David Paymer

Catastrophe: Season 1 (2015)
100%

#115
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Catastrophe proves that there's still a place for simple romantic comedy on television, as long as the actors have chemistry and the jokes are laugh-out-loud funny.
Starring: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Ashley Jensen, Jonathan Forbes

Catastrophe: Season 2 (2015)
100%

#114
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Catastrophe delivers a strong second season that deepens the drama while remaining spit-take funny.
Starring: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney

Catastrophe: Season 3 (2017)
100%

#113
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Catastrophe deepens the drama in its latest season -- but remarkably loses none of its comedy along the way.
Starring: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney

The Chicago Code: Season 1 (2011)
100%

#112
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A supremely effective police procedural, The Chicago Code boasts a strong cast, intricate plotting, and a gritty setting.
Starring: Jason Clarke, Jennifer Beals, Matt Lauria, Devin Kelley
Directed By: Shawn Ryan, Tim Minear, Clark Johnson, Michael Offer

Chuck: Season 5 (2011)
100%

#111
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Chuck closes its case file with an amiable panache, reaching its conclusion before the hijinks get stale.
Starring: Zachary Levi, Adam Baldwin, Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez
Directed By: Josh Schwartz, McG, Zachary Levi

Cobra Kai: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#110
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai continues the Karate Kid franchise with a blend of pleasantly corny nostalgia and teen angst, elevated by a cast of well-written characters.
Starring: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan

Counterpart: Season 1 (2017)
100%

#109
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Tense and gripping, Counterpart is an absorbing thrill-fest led by J.K. Simmons' multi-faceted dual lead performance.
Starring: J.K. Simmons, Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Ulrich Thomsen

Counterpart: Season 2 (2018)
100%

#108
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Double the J.K. Simmons brings double the aplomb in the second season of Counterpart, which finds time to deliver relevant societal critiques while deepening its labyrinthine lore.
Starring: J.K. Simmons, Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Nazanin Boniadi
Directed By: Gary Gilbert, Jordan Horowitz, Morten Tyldum, Keith Redmon

Cowboy Bebop: Season 1 (1998)
100%

#107
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Blending a head-spinning array of genres and references, Cowboy BeBop is an anime television classic that must be experienced.
Starring: Steven Jay Blum, Beau Billingslea, Wendee Lee, Melissa Fahn

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
100%

#106
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend remains delightfully weird, engaging, and even more courageous and confident in its sophomore outing.
Starring: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Santino Fontana, Donna Lynne Champlin
Directed By: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Marc Webb, Erin Ehrlich

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 4 (2018)
100%

#105
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Carried by the exceptional Rachel Bloom and her equally talented castmates, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's final season further explores the depths of Rebecca's mental illness with humor, heart, and humanity.
Starring: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner
Directed By: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Marc Webb, Erin Ehrlich

Dark: Season 2 (2019)
100%

#104
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dark's sumptuous second season descends deeper into the show's meticulously-crafted mythos and cements the series as one of streaming's strongest and strangest science fiction stories.
Starring: Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Louis Hofmann
Directed By: Baran bo Odar

David Makes Man: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#103
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Powerful, beautiful, and like nothing else on TV, David Makes Man blends dreamy aesthetics with an empathetically crafted story to create a truly unique viewing experience.
Starring: Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Isaiah Johnson, Travis Coles
Directed By: Tarell Alvin McCraney, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey

Dear White People: Season 2 (2018)
100%

#102
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dear White People's endearing excellence returns, but with an added layer of emotional maturity that enhances the show's powerful, relevant meditations on race relations in America.
Starring: Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton
Directed By: Yvette Lee Bowser, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev

The Defiant Ones: Miniseries (2017)
100%

#101
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Defiant Ones is a compelling, comprehensive portrait of two visionaries that illuminates both their colorful pasts and their historic influence on the music industry.
Starring: Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, Bono, David Geffen
Directed By: Allen Hughes, Doug Pray, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson

Derry Girls: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#100
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A perfectly curated cast and raw writing drive Derry Girls's dark humor as creator Lisa McGee makes frenetic light of teen life in 1990s Northern Ireland.
Starring: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Ian McElhinney, Kathy Kiera Clarke
Directed By: Michael Lennox

Dickinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#99
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With stronger writing and a never-better Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson finds surer footing in its second season without losing any of its strange delights.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Alex Goldstone

Dickinson: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#98
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Authentically itself to the very last, Dickinson's final season delivers elegant closure like a well-structured stanza.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov
Directed By: Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Josh Stern

Documentary Now!: Season 3 (2019)
100%

#97
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Incisively critical of the genre and equally delighted by its subjects, Documentary Now! nails mockumentary under the deft direction of Rhys Thomas and Alex Buono.
Starring: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Helen Mirren, Connie Chung
Directed By: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels

Downton Abbey on Masterpiece: Season 2 (2011)
100%

#96
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With its excellent cast and resplendent period trappings, Downton Abbey continues to weave a bewitching, ingratiating spell.
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle
Directed By: James Strong, Brian Kelly, Andy Goddard, Ashley Pearce

The Expanse: Season 3 (2018)
100%

#95
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Building on earlier potential and extending character arcs throughout a solidly crafted third season, The Expanse continues to impress -- and shows no signs of abating.
Starring: Steven Strait, Thomas Jane, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper
Directed By: Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Hawk Ostby, Jason Brown

The Expanse: Season 5 (2020)
100%

#94
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Expanse's many threads come to a head in an excellent fifth season that expertly capitalizes on everything that makes the show work while setting the stage for an epic final season.
Starring: Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham
Directed By: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove

Fargo: Season 2 (2015)
100%

#93
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Season two of Fargo retains all the elements that made the series an award-winning hit, successfully delivering another stellar saga powered by fascinating characters, cheeky cynicism, and just a touch of the absurd.
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ted Danson
Directed By: Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Feel Good: Season 1 (2020)
100%

#92
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An intimate portrait of addiction and love, Feel Good is at once sweetly charming, uncomfortably complicated, and completely worth falling for.
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow
Directed By: Ally Pankiw, Ben Farrell, Hannah MacKay, Toby Stevens

Feel Good: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#91
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Feel Good's second season is at once sharp and soft, a bittersweet examination of love and life that will leave viewers wanting more from Mae Martin ASAP.
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow
Directed By: Ally Pankiw, Ben Farrell, Hannah MacKay, Toby Stevens

Fleabag: Season 1 (2016)
100%

#90
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Clever and viciously funny, Fleabag is a touching, wildly inventive comedy about a complicated young woman navigating the aftermath of trauma.
Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ben Aldridge, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson
Directed By: Harry Bradbeer

Fleabag: Season 2 (2019)
100%

#89
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fleabag jumps back into the fray with a bracing second season that upholds its predecessor's frenzied wit and delicate heart, replete with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's indefatigable charisma.
Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman
Directed By: Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams

For All Mankind: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#88
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's sophomore flight isn't without its hiccups, but compelling character work and a renewed sense of wonder make for thrilling viewing.
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten
Directed By: Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Nichole Beattie

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1 (1999)
100%

#87
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Freaks and Geeks lampoons real-life adolescence while affectionately embracing every growing pain along the way with refreshing honesty.
Starring: Linda Cardellini, John Francis Daley, James Franco, Samm Levine
Directed By: Judd Apatow, Jake Kasdan

Friday Night Lights: Season 4 (2009)
100%

#86
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: In its penultimate season, Friday Night Lights continues the raw, heartfelt drama fans expect while adding a few fresh narrative twists.
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Aimee Teegarden, Jesse Plemons
Directed By: Peter Berg, Jason Katims, Brian Grazer, David Nevins

Friday Night Lights: Season 5 (2010)
100%

#85
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Friday Night Lights delivers a triumphant final season, remaining true to its characters while continuing to dispense more of the absorbing drama that made it a cult favorite throughout its run.
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Aimee Teegarden, Michael B. Jordan
Directed By: Peter Berg, Jason Katims, Brian Grazer, David Nevins

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Season 1 (2016)
100%

#84
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee adds a female perspective to late-night TV - and one that's fresh and funny enough to deserve more than just one show a week.
Starring: Samantha Bee, Masha Gessen, Glenn Beck
Directed By: Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Jo Miller, Miles Kahn

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#83
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Epic in every sense, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is a stunning feat of visual storytelling.
Starring: Aaron LaPlante

Giri/Haji: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#82
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smart, suspenseful, and superbly shot, Giri/Haji is a near-perfect crime thriller with a surprisingly sharp sense of humor.
Starring: Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Yôsuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe
Directed By: Julian Farino, Ben Chessell, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry

The Good Place: Season 2 (2017)
100%

#81
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: By voluntarily blowing up its premise, The Good Place sets up a second season that proves even funnier than its first.
Starring: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil
Directed By: David Miner

The Good Place: Season 4 (2019)
100%

#80
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A wild philosophical ride to the very end, The Good Place brings it home with a forking good final season.
Starring: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil
Directed By: David Miner, Drew Goddard, Rebecca Asher, Morgan Sackett

The Good Wife: Season 5 (2013)
100%

#79
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The verdict is in: The Good Wife is a solid adult drama, with a delicately fine-tuned performance from Julianna Margulies and storylines that become increasingly absorbing as they progress.
Starring: Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Josh Charles, Archie Panjabi
Directed By: Ridley Scott, Robert King, Michelle King, David W. Zucker

The Great: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#78
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Great continues its revisionist reign stronger than before thanks to its addictive wit and marvelous cast -- huzzah!
Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley
Directed By: Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Brittany Kahan Ward

Hacks: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#77
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A prickling debut that pulls few punches, Hacks deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, all the while giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents -- and an excellent partner in Hannah Einbinder.
Starring: Paul W. Downs, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4 (2017)
100%

#76
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Halt and Catch Fire's character-driven drama culminates in an optimistic ode to the early internet age that's bound to stand the test of time.
Starring: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé
Directed By: Jonathan Lisco, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Juan José Campanella

Happy Valley: Season 2 (2016)
100%

#75
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Happy Valley continues to grow in season two with noteworthy uses of character development, locale, and exceptional performances across the board, admirably led by Sarah Lancashire.
Starring: Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran, Ivana Basic, Margaret Jackman
Directed By: Euros Lyn, Neasa Hardiman, Nicola Shindler

High Maintenance: Season 2 (2018)
100%

#74
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: High Maintenance's silly premise turns surprisingly insightful in its second season, offering a hopeful, generous view tinged with bittersweet melancholy that consistently avoids stumbling into sentimentality.
Starring: Ben Sinclair, Danielle Brooks, Marcia DeBonis, Luzer Twersky
Directed By: Russell Gregory, Eliza Hittman

Homeland: Season 1 (2011)
100%

#73
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Homeland is an addictive, politically resonant spy thriller and compelling character study that benefits from superb performances.
Starring: Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin, Morena Baccarin
Directed By: Michael Cuesta, Clark Johnson, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, Brad Turner

I, Claudius: Miniseries (1976)
100%

#72
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Marrying a trove of terrific actors at the their peak with a masterful script that draws from irresistibly juicy source material, I, Claudius transcends its paltry production values to become a gold standard for historical dramas.
Starring: Derek Jacobi, Sian Phillips, Brian Blessed, Margaret Tyzack
Directed By: Herbert Wise

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#71
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A triumph of sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave's sophomore season dives deeper into Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's strange minds with manically delightful results.
Starring: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Conner O'Malley
Directed By: Alice Mathias, Akiva Schaffer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 9 (2013)
100%

#70
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Dee hits rock bottom and Charlie gets smart in a consistently hilarious ninth season that proves the Gang doesn't need an award to be one of television's funniest ensembles.
Starring: Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson

Insecure: Season 1 (2016)
100%

#69
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Insecure uses star Issa Rae's breakout web series Awkward Black Girl as the basis for an insightful, raunchy, and hilarious journey through the life of a twentysomething black woman that cuts through stereotypes with sharp wit and an effusive spirit.
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce
Directed By: Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky

Insecure: Season 5 (2021)
100%

#68
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Issa's future remains uncertain, but Insecure enters its final season a fully confident comedy with plenty left to say about friendship, love, and self-esteem.
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales
Directed By: Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky

Jane The Virgin: Season 1 (2015)
100%

#67
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Jane the Virgin's dubious premise has become part of its unlikely charm -- along with delightfully diverse writing and a knockout performance by Gina Rodriguez.
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni
Directed By: Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl, Jorge Granier

Jane The Virgin: Season 4 (2017)
100%

#66
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Jane the Virgin's excellent ensemble explores new narrative territory with humor, humanity and a whole lot of heart.
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas
Directed By: Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl, Jorge Granier

Jane The Virgin: Season 5 (2019)
100%

#65
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Gina Rodriguez delivers a stellar performance in Jane the Virgin's final season, grounding the series in humanity amidst all its quirky telenovela humor.
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas
Directed By: Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl, Jorge Granier

Justified: Season 2 (2011)
100%

#64
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Justified finds its footing in its second season with an expanded cast of characters that enriches its seedy world.
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts
Directed By: Graham Yost, Elmore Leonard, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly

Justified: Season 4 (2013)
100%

#63
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by witty, efficient dialogue and confident storytelling, Justified makes a strong case for consideration among cable television's top dramas.
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts
Directed By: Graham Yost, Elmore Leonard, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly

Justified: Season 6 (2015)
100%

#62
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Justified returns to form for its endgame, rebounding with crisp storytelling and colorful characters who never take themselves too seriously.
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts
Directed By: Graham Yost, Elmore Leonard, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly

The Lady and the Dale: Miniseries (2021)
100%

#61
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An intoxicating blend of historical footage, candid interviews, and animation that deftly captures Liz Carmichael's incredible life, The Lady and the Dale is a wild ride.
Starring:
Directed By: Jay Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mark Duplass

The Larry Sanders Show: Season 1 (1992)
100%

#60
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The genre-bending satire of The Larry Sanders Show gives viewers a surreal look at the inner workings of late night television.
Starring: Garry Shandling, Jeffrey Tambor, Rip Torn, Janeane Garofalo

Los Espookys: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#59
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Igualmente hilarante y horripilante, Los Espookys is an espooky good time.
Starring: Ana Fabrega, Júlio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Andrew Singer, Fernando Frias

Louie: Season 3 (2012)
100%

#58
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Louie continues its evolution as a show that deftly -- and bravely -- juggles comedy, philosophy, and raunch.
Starring: Louis C.K., Ursula Parker, Jay Leno, Hadley Delany
Directed By: Louis C.K.

LuLaRich: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#57
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: With lurid twists, wild characters, and tons of spandex, LuLaRich is oh-so-good.
Starring: Deanne Stidham, Mark Stidham
Directed By: Blye Pagon Faust, Cori Shepherd Stern, Mike Gasparro

Mad Men: Season 2 (2008)
100%

#56
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The second season of Mad Men delves deeper into the personal lives of its characters without sacrificing the show's trademark droll humor and period atmosphere.
Starring: Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Rich Sommer, Bryan Batt
Directed By: Matthew Weiner, Phil Abraham, Tim Hunter, Jennifer Getzinger

Making It: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#55
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Making It puts a whimsical, refreshing new spin on reality TV -- one made even more fun by well-matched hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
Starring: Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Simon Doonan, Dayna Isom Johnson
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Brooke Posch, Nicolle Yaron, Nick Offerman

Malcolm in the Middle: Season 1 (2000)
100%

#54
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Malcolm in the Middle blasts out of the gate with a startlingly adept child performance from Frankie Muniz, a robust family ensemble, and a distinctive, punchy visual style.
Starring: Frankie Muniz, Craig Lamar Traylor, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek
Directed By: Linwood Boomer, David Richardson, Al Higgins, Todd Holland

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 3 (2014)
100%

#53
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Still evolving in its third season, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. further hits its stride with a blend of thrills, humor, and heart.
Starring: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell

Master of None: Season 1 (2015)
100%

#52
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Exceptionally executed with charm, humor, and heart, Master of None is a refreshingly offbeat take on a familiar premise.
Starring: Aziz Ansari, H. Jon Benjamin, Ravi Patel, Lena Waithe
Directed By: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Michael Schur, David Miner

Master of None: Season 2 (2017)
100%

#51
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Master of None's second season picks up where its predecessor left off, delivering an ambitious batch of episodes that builds on the show's premise while adding surprising twists.
Starring: Aziz Ansari, Ravi Patel, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim
Directed By: Michael Schur, David Miner, Dave Becky, Igor Srubshchik

Modern Family: Season 1 (2009)
100%

#50
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family signals the triumphant return of the family comedy.
Starring: Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell
Directed By: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Chris Koch, Michael Spiller

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return: Season 1 (2017)
100%

#49
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return picks up right where its predecessor left off, retaining all the cult classic's crucial ingredients and adding a handful of fresh twists.
Starring: Jonah Ray, Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt, Hampton Yount

Mythic Quest: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#48
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, sharply performed, and sentimental without losing its sense of humor, Mythic Quest's stellar second season solidifies its place as one of TV's best workplace comedies.
Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim
Directed By: David Hornsby, David Gordon Green, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Season 1 ()
100%

#47
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Neon Genesis Evangelion -- both a cultural touchstone for Japan and an uncompromising auteurist vision by creator Hideaki Anno -- doubles as an enthralling apex for the mecha anime genre and as a harrowing exploration of depression, making for a wholly singular epic about angels and inner demons.
Starring:

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (2018)
100%

#46
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: One Day at a Time continues its ascent into classic sitcom territory without losing sight of its modern identity.
Starring: Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell
Directed By: Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Michael Garcia

One Day at a Time: Season 3 (2019)
100%

#45
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As timely and tender as ever, One Day at a Time's third season manages to up to comedy ante without losing the intimate family moments that help it hit so close to home.
Starring: Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell
Directed By: Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Michael Garcia

One Day at a Time: Season 4 (2020)
100%

#44
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As layered, loving, and laugh-out-loud funny as ever, One Day at a Time successfully does the network shuffle without missing a beat.
Starring: Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell
Directed By: Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Michael Garcia

Only Murders in the Building: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#43
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Only Murders in the Building's silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.
Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez
Directed By: Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman

Painting With John: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#42
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A celebration of art and life through the eyes of a delightful curmudgeon, Painting with John is a surprising, intimate feat of TV joy.
Starring: John Lurie
Directed By: John Lurie, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman

Parks and Recreation: A Parks and Recreation Special ()
100%

#41
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Against all odds the delightful cast and crew of Parks and Recreation pull off a socially distant reunion that's warm, funny, and very, very special.
Starring:

PEN15: Season 2 (2020)
100%

#40
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An excellent showcase for Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and their well-cast classmates, PEN15's sophomore season goes deeper into the nuances of middle school life without losing any of its cringey charm.
Starring: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle
Directed By: Sam Zvibleman, Dan Schimpf, Alex Anfanger, Debbie Liebling

Penny Dreadful: Season 2 (2015)
100%

#39
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Penny Dreadful's second season maintains the show's intense, bloody drama, utilizing a vast array of fascinating characters and locales to tell a unique story.
Starring: Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Reeve Carney
Directed By: Sam Mendes, James Hawes, Brian Kirk, Damon Thomas

Planet Earth II: Miniseries (2016)
100%

#38
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Planet Earth II offers a spectacular, moving, unprecedented account of the natural world.
Starring: Sir David Attenborough
Directed By: Mike Gunton

Pose: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#37
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it's entirely too short, Pose's final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar
Directed By: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh

Prime Suspect: Season 7 (2006)
100%

#36
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Helen Mirren is at the peak of her towering powers in the concluding season of Prime Suspect, wherein Jane Tennison delivers her final bow in a wistful finale that will satisfy fans of the iconic character.
Starring: Helen Mirren, Frank Finlay, Tom Bell, Gary Lewis

Pushing Daisies: Season 2 (2008)
100%

#35
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Pushing Daisies' tawdry quirks continue to bloom in a deliciously inventive second season that rises to the high bar set by its predecessor.
Starring: Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Ellen Greene
Directed By: Bryan Fuller, Barry Sonnenfeld, Dan Jinks, Bruce Cohen

P-Valley: Season 1 (2020)
100%

#34
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A stunning, lyrical piece of neon noir, P-Valley explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall's singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges.
Starring: Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Parker Sawyers, Elarica Johnson
Directed By: Tamra Davis, Millicent Shelton, Geeta V. Patel, Kimberly Peirce

Random Acts of Flyness: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#33
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Random Acts of Flyness' poignant political poetry plays in harmony with its frenetic absurdist humor to create a singular musical television experience.
Starring: Terence Nance
Directed By: Terence Nance, Tamir Muhammad, Jamund Washington, Kishori Rajan

Reaper: Season 1 (2007)
100%

#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Lead by the devilishly snappy Ray Wise, the chemistry of Reaper's cast turns its grim premise into a confident, frolicking fun time.
Starring: Bret Harrison, Ray Wise, Tyler Labine, Rick Gonzalez
Directed By: Tara Butters, Michele Fazekas, James Head, Peter Lauer

Rectify: Season 3 (2015)
100%

#31
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Rectify's subtlety draws viewers in deeper during season three - and they continue to be rewarded with quality acting, compelling dialogue, and thought-provoking drama.
Starring: Aden Young, Abigail Spencer, Adelaide Clemens, Bruce McKinnon
Directed By: Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Scott Teems, Nicole Kassell

Rectify: Season 4 (2016)
100%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: In its final season, Rectify endures as a vital and compelling drama, poignantly driven by a narrative that envelops its characters in complexity, humanity, and a bittersweet beauty.
Starring: Aden Young, Abigail Spencer, Adelaide Clemens, Bruce McKinnon
Directed By: Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Scott Teems, Stephen Gyllenhaal

The Returned: Season 1 (2012)
100%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A pleasant change from typically gory zombie shows, The Returned is a must-see oddity that's both smart and sure to disturb.
Starring: Yara Pilartz, Jenna Thiam, Frédéric Pierrot, Anne Consigny

Samurai Jack: Season 5 (2017)
100%

#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: An increasing intensity and maturity are evident in Samurai Jack's beautifully animated, action-packed, and overall compelling fifth season.
Starring: Phil LaMarr

Schitt's Creek: Season 6 (2020)
100%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Witty, warm, and with just the right blend of wisdom and wisecracks, Schitt's Creek's final season is the perfect farewell to the Roses and the town that changed their lives.
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott
Directed By: Andrew Barnsley, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Fred Levy

Search Party: Season 1 (2016)
100%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Search Party is an engaging, weird, dark, funny mystery elevated by exceptional performances throughout.
Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner
Directed By: Sarah-Violet Bliss, Tony Hernandez, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: By the grace of Grayskull, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power packs a powerful visual punch that hits even harder thanks to layered writing and multidimensional characters -- the perfect show for seasoned fans and little ones alike.
Starring: Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner
Directed By: Noelle Stevenson, Chuck Austen

Sherman's Showcase: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Bold, brisk, and beautiful, Sherman's Showcase is a delightful and stylish sketch show that moves to its own groove and invites everyone to laugh along.
Starring: Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, John Legend, Kenny Lucas
Directed By: Matthew Piedmont

Silicon Valley: Season 3 (2016)
100%

#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Silicon Valley's satirical take on the follies of the tech industry is sharper than ever in this very funny third season.
Starring: Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani
Directed By: Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Alec Berg, Dave Krinsky

Sons of Anarchy: Season 4 (2011)
100%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sons of Anarchy's fourth season is a smart return to the show's original themes, integrated with buzzworthy new elements.
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff
Directed By: Art Linson, John Linson, Kurt Sutter, James D. Parriott

South Side: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Absurdly funny and fearless, South Side successfully captures the spirit of a community and confronts tough social constructs with smart writing, a spectacular cast, and just the right amount of silliness.
Starring: Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, Sultan Salahuddin, Chandra Russell
Directed By: Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Michael Blieden

Starstruck: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#20
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Starstruck doesn't rewrite the rom-com datebook, but with a quick wit and a star-making turn from the dynamic Rose Matafeo it's easy to fall for anyway.
Starring: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Minnie Driver
Directed By: Karen Maine

Sweet/Vicious: Season 1 (2016)
100%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Fearless and fun, Sweet/Vicious shines light on the dark corners of rape culture for a refreshingly comedic, prescient series.
Starring: Eliza Bennett, Taylor Dearden, Brandon Mychal Smith, Katie Chang
Directed By: Todd Biermann, Leslie Libman, Brian Dannelly, Elodie Keene

Time: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Time's heavy load can be challenging, but strong writing and a magnificent performance from Sean Bean make for an incredible, thought-provoking watch.
Starring: James Nelson-Joyce, Kadiff Kirwan, Bobby Schofield, Dean Fagan
Directed By: Lewis Arnold

Transparent: Season 3 (2016)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Uniquely its own, and compelling and poignant as ever, Transparent continues to transcend the parameters of comedic and dramatic television with sustained excellence in its empathic portrayal of the Pfefferman family.
Starring: Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass
Directed By: Silas Howard, Marta Cunningham, Stacie Passon, Shira Piven

Treme, New Orleans: Season 2 (2011)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, dense, and terrifically acted, Treme deepens in its second season while retaining the regional flavor that made it so intriguing to begin with.
Starring: Khandi Alexander, Rob Brown, Kim Dickens, India Ennenga
Directed By: Nina K. Noble, Carolyn Strauss, Ernest Dickerson, Tim Robbins

Tuca & Bertie: Season 2 (2021)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Tuca & Bertie's superb second season is as vivid and sparkling as the first, diving deeper into its dynamic leads without losing any of its singular humor.
Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun
Directed By: Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tiffany Haddish

The Twilight Zone: Season 1 (1959)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: You're about to enter a show, a show not only of frights and fears but of mind. A journey into the limitless world of imagination. A show that pushes the boundaries of what a show can be. Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Starring: Jack Warden, Charles Lane, Mary Webster, Earl Holliman
Directed By: John Brahm, Alvin Ganzer, Doug Heyes, Ralph Nelson

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Ugly Delicious injects new life into the food documentary by dispensing with culinary pretensions and celebrating a vibrant spectrum of dishes that are sure to whet audience appetites.
Starring: David Chang, Peter Meehan, Wolfgang Puck
Directed By: Morgan Neville, David Chang, Eddie Schmidt, Peter Meehan

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 2 (2016)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Not letting up in season two, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is still odd in the best of ways, wonderfully building on its unique comedy stylings and brilliantly funny cast.
Starring: Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Lauren Adams
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, Jack Burditt

Veep: Season 3 (2014)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Veep continues its winning streak with a mix of smart comedy, bright performances and a refreshing approach to D.C. politics.
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Tony Hale
Directed By: Christopher Godsick, Frank Rich

Veep: Season 4 (2015)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Veep shows no signs of slowing down in its fourth season, thanks to sharp, funny, rapid-fire dialogue between POTUS and her hilariously incompetent staff.
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Tony Hale
Directed By: Christopher Godsick, Frank Rich

Vida: Season 1 (2018)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Vida explores familiar familial ground from a fresh perspective to create an earnest and heartfelt take on identity and what it means to belong.
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Maria-Elena Laas
Directed By: Rose Troche, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Rashaad Ernesto Green, Alonso Ruiz Palacios

The Virtues: Miniseries (2019)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Stephen Graham gives a masterful performance in Shane Meadows' deeply personal depiction of trauma, gifting viewers with a raw account of self-destruction and a hopeful promise of renewal.
Starring: Stephen Graham, Juliet Ellis, Niamh Algar, Helen Behan

We Are Lady Parts: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Infectious energy, great songs, and a magnetic cast come together to make We Are Lady Parts a rocking comedy that is as subversive as it is hilarious.
Starring: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Faith Omole, Juliette Motamed
Directed By: Mark Freeland, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Carried on the wings of its cast's incredible chemistry and the strongest writing of the series so far, What We Do in the Shadows' third season is scary good.
Starring: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin

The Wire: Season 3 (2004)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: In its third season, The Wire's taut, unflinching examination of Baltimore expands from the criminal underworld to the top of the political machine.
Starring: John Doman, Idris Elba, Frankie R. Faison, Wood Harris
Directed By: Ernest Dickerson, Tim Van Patten, Leslie Libman, Christine Moore

The Wire: Season 4 (2006)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Realistically flawed characters in harrowing, uncompromising circumstances, along with engrossing storytelling, make The Wire one of TV's top dramas of its time.
Starring: John Doman, Wendell Pierce, Lance Reddick, Andre Royo
Directed By: Joe Chappelle, Ernest Dickerson, Seith Mann, Christine Moore

Work in Progress: Season 1 (2019)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As radically hilarious as it is relatably uncomfortable, Work in Progress is a stunning debut from co-creator and star Abby McEnany.
Starring: Abby McEnany, Theo Germaine, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous
Directed By: Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns

Yellowjackets: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting.
Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress
Directed By: Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins

You're the Worst: Season 3 (2016)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: You're the Worst continues to chart serious territory with intelligence, heart, and noxious wit in its third season, even as the anti-rom-com's damaged narcissist protagonists slowly start to get over themselves.
Starring: Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue
Directed By: Stephen Falk, Wendey Stanzler

