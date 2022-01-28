(Photo by ABC)
TV Seasons Certified Fresh at 100%
Updated January 28, 2022
Debate over TV’s best shows will rage eternal, but what we’ve found here at Rotten Tomatoes is that not every season of those “best” series are created equal.
Some of the best series of all time ran long enough to see their season scores land all over the map, so we decided to collect the best of the best and rounded up the seasons with perfect 100% Tomatometer scores. They are listed below alphabetically by TV title.
Some you know: The third and fourth seasons of AMC’s Breaking Bad — “I am the one who knocks” — starring Bryan Cranston as one of TV’s iconic male antiheroes, Walter White. See also on this list: Mad Men’s Don Draper and Sons of Anarchy’s Jax Teller.
Others may be less familiar because they’re on premium cable or a streaming service that’s not as well known or they’re an international title like Showtime’s Back To Life.
Some shows appear multiple times on the list: all three Big Mouth seasons and Counterpart’s two are on the list; Amazon Prime Video’s Catastrophe and FX’s Justified scored three spots each; and Broad City has the most with four of its five seasons on our shortlist. Other recent series with multiple seasons in the 100% club: The Good Place, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, One Day at a Time, Veep, Fleabag, Jane the Virgin, and Feel Good.
Fleabag season 2 has the most reviews on its perfect 100% score. The collective opinions of 97 critics puts it ahead of all other 100% seasons — the more critics’ opinions weighed, the more valuable that perfect score is. The next highest is Master of None season 1 with 67, followed closely by Insecure season 1 with 66.
Lastly, while several 100% seasons might have enough reviews to be included on this list (for example, season 4 of sci-fi fan-favorite The Expanse and season 5 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), they don’t meet all of the Certified Fresh eligibility requirements — yet. We’ll keep watching them.
Update: Added Abbott Elementary season 1, removed Cobra Kai season 4
Which is your favorite 100% Certified Fresh season of TV? Let us know in the comments.
Critics Consensus: It covers familiar ground, but with a feast of rare footage and a clear affection for its subject 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is as edifying as it is entertaining.
Critics Consensus: 24 defies the law of diminishing returns with a spectacular fifth season that features White House intrigue, some of the most harrowing set-pieces in the series yet, and a heroically committed performance by Kiefer Sutherland.
Critics Consensus: Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won't-they dynamic.
Critics Consensus: American Crime offers a unique anthology series filled with surprising revelations and compelling inter-connected narratives that opt for original, emotional human commentary instead of tired arguments over current events.
Critics Consensus: Family-driven drama and psychological themes propel The Americans' tautly drawn tension, dispensing thrills of a different ilk this season.
Critics Consensus: America to Me confronts hard questions through candid moments in a Chicago high school, crafting an exploration of race and class relations in America that is as insightful as it is inspiring.
Critics Consensus: Arrested Development puts an ambitiously complex, brilliantly fast-paced spin on dysfunctional family comedy, anchored by the efforts of a tremendously talented ensemble.
Critics Consensus: Babylon Berlin's humor and humanity pair nicely with its hypnotic visuals, resulting in a show that dazzles within its oversaturated genre.
Critics Consensus: Sweet, sincere, and full of hope, The Baby-Sitters Club's grounded approach honors its source material while updating the story for a new generation.
Critics Consensus: Intriguing, intelligent, and dripping with searing social satire, Back proves a welcome return for collaborators David Mitchell and Robert Webb.
Critics Consensus: Driven by the marvelous Daisy Haggard, Back to Life questions what it means to be a person with humor, heart, and a genuine sense of surprise.
Critics Consensus: Barry follows up a pitch-perfect debut with a second season that balances darkness with comedy while steering clear of antihero overindulgence.
Critics Consensus: Bates Motel's final season brings the franchise full circle, with a satisfyingly creepy conclusion to the trials and tribulations of Norman Bates.
Critics Consensus: Dark, charming and unusually thoughtful, Battlestar Galactica's third season continues to improve on the show's most addictive elements.
Critics Consensus: Pamela Adlon fully asserts her authorial voice over Better Things in a triumphant third season that examines the exhaustion of motherhood with exhilarating artistry.
Critics Consensus: Sharp and singular, Better Things just keeps getting better.
Critics Consensus: Big Mouth's simplistic animation and scatalogical humor belie its finely sketched characters and smart, empathetic approach to the messiness of adolescence.
Critics Consensus: Poignantly repulsive, Big Mouth continues to confront the awkwardness of adolescence with foul-mouthed glee and an added layer of maturity.
Critics Consensus: Singular, subversive, and simply hilarious, A Black Lady Sketch Show finds universal humor in specific spaces to craft quick-witted sketches that perfectly showcase Robin Thede and her talented cast.
Critics Consensus: The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, Blindspotting deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that's as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble --- led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones -- plenty of room to shine.
Critics Consensus: Bojack Horseman truly comes into its own during season two, maturing into an ambitious comedy that sensitively blends wackiness with dark, nuanced drama.
Critics Consensus: Skillfully puncturing the idea of celebrity and our culture's bizarre obsession with it, BoJack Horseman's third season continues its streak as one of the funniest and most heartbreaking shows on television.
Critics Consensus: The Bold Type presents an aspirational yet refreshingly realistic portrait of young women's careers, friendships and love lives in a big city.
Critics Consensus: Breaking Bad's well-toned storytelling flares up this season with dramatic story changes and calculated direction.
Critics Consensus: Breaking Bad's fourth season continues to evolve and subvert expectations, and it's never been more riveting to watch.
Critics Consensus: Led by two of the funniest women on TV, Broad City uses its stars' vibrant chemistry to lend an element of authenticity to the show's chaotic yet enlightening brand of comedy.
Critics Consensus: Broad City returns with another strong season of Jacobson and Glazer's hilarious outlook on the struggles of NYC life.
Critics Consensus: Pizza and weird are always in season for Abbi and Ilana in their fourth, wintery year of Broad City's weed-infused escapades.
Critics Consensus: Glazer and Jacobson give the people exactly what they want in Broad City's final season - relatable content, questionable intimacy, and ingenious escapades through the glorious squalor of IRL NYC.
Critics Consensus: Following a period of uncertainty and a shift to NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine reemerges with its cast and tone wholly intact.
Critics Consensus: Smart, sharp, and effortlessly charming, Bunheads is a captivating blend of drama and comedy that succeeds on the strength of a terrific ensemble cast.
Critics Consensus: Catastrophe proves that there's still a place for simple romantic comedy on television, as long as the actors have chemistry and the jokes are laugh-out-loud funny.
Critics Consensus: Catastrophe delivers a strong second season that deepens the drama while remaining spit-take funny.
Critics Consensus: Catastrophe deepens the drama in its latest season -- but remarkably loses none of its comedy along the way.
Critics Consensus: A supremely effective police procedural, The Chicago Code boasts a strong cast, intricate plotting, and a gritty setting.
Critics Consensus: Chuck closes its case file with an amiable panache, reaching its conclusion before the hijinks get stale.
Critics Consensus: Cobra Kai continues the Karate Kid franchise with a blend of pleasantly corny nostalgia and teen angst, elevated by a cast of well-written characters.
Critics Consensus: Tense and gripping, Counterpart is an absorbing thrill-fest led by J.K. Simmons' multi-faceted dual lead performance.
Critics Consensus: Double the J.K. Simmons brings double the aplomb in the second season of Counterpart, which finds time to deliver relevant societal critiques while deepening its labyrinthine lore.
Critics Consensus: Blending a head-spinning array of genres and references, Cowboy BeBop is an anime television classic that must be experienced.
Critics Consensus: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend remains delightfully weird, engaging, and even more courageous and confident in its sophomore outing.
Critics Consensus: Carried by the exceptional Rachel Bloom and her equally talented castmates, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's final season further explores the depths of Rebecca's mental illness with humor, heart, and humanity.
Critics Consensus: Dark's sumptuous second season descends deeper into the show's meticulously-crafted mythos and cements the series as one of streaming's strongest and strangest science fiction stories.
Critics Consensus: Powerful, beautiful, and like nothing else on TV, David Makes Man blends dreamy aesthetics with an empathetically crafted story to create a truly unique viewing experience.
Critics Consensus: Dear White People's endearing excellence returns, but with an added layer of emotional maturity that enhances the show's powerful, relevant meditations on race relations in America.
Critics Consensus: The Defiant Ones is a compelling, comprehensive portrait of two visionaries that illuminates both their colorful pasts and their historic influence on the music industry.
Critics Consensus: A perfectly curated cast and raw writing drive Derry Girls's dark humor as creator Lisa McGee makes frenetic light of teen life in 1990s Northern Ireland.
Critics Consensus: With stronger writing and a never-better Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson finds surer footing in its second season without losing any of its strange delights.
Critics Consensus: Authentically itself to the very last, Dickinson's final season delivers elegant closure like a well-structured stanza.
Critics Consensus: Incisively critical of the genre and equally delighted by its subjects, Documentary Now! nails mockumentary under the deft direction of Rhys Thomas and Alex Buono.
Critics Consensus: With its excellent cast and resplendent period trappings, Downton Abbey continues to weave a bewitching, ingratiating spell.
Critics Consensus: Building on earlier potential and extending character arcs throughout a solidly crafted third season, The Expanse continues to impress -- and shows no signs of abating.
Critics Consensus: The Expanse's many threads come to a head in an excellent fifth season that expertly capitalizes on everything that makes the show work while setting the stage for an epic final season.
Critics Consensus: Season two of Fargo retains all the elements that made the series an award-winning hit, successfully delivering another stellar saga powered by fascinating characters, cheeky cynicism, and just a touch of the absurd.
Critics Consensus: An intimate portrait of addiction and love, Feel Good is at once sweetly charming, uncomfortably complicated, and completely worth falling for.
Critics Consensus: Feel Good's second season is at once sharp and soft, a bittersweet examination of love and life that will leave viewers wanting more from Mae Martin ASAP.
Critics Consensus: Clever and viciously funny, Fleabag is a touching, wildly inventive comedy about a complicated young woman navigating the aftermath of trauma.
Critics Consensus: Fleabag jumps back into the fray with a bracing second season that upholds its predecessor's frenzied wit and delicate heart, replete with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's indefatigable charisma.
Critics Consensus: For All Mankind's sophomore flight isn't without its hiccups, but compelling character work and a renewed sense of wonder make for thrilling viewing.
Critics Consensus: Freaks and Geeks lampoons real-life adolescence while affectionately embracing every growing pain along the way with refreshing honesty.
Critics Consensus: In its penultimate season, Friday Night Lights continues the raw, heartfelt drama fans expect while adding a few fresh narrative twists.
Critics Consensus: Friday Night Lights delivers a triumphant final season, remaining true to its characters while continuing to dispense more of the absorbing drama that made it a cult favorite throughout its run.
Critics Consensus: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee adds a female perspective to late-night TV - and one that's fresh and funny enough to deserve more than just one show a week.
Critics Consensus: Epic in every sense, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is a stunning feat of visual storytelling.
Critics Consensus: Smart, suspenseful, and superbly shot, Giri/Haji is a near-perfect crime thriller with a surprisingly sharp sense of humor.
Critics Consensus: By voluntarily blowing up its premise, The Good Place sets up a second season that proves even funnier than its first.
Critics Consensus: A wild philosophical ride to the very end, The Good Place brings it home with a forking good final season.
Critics Consensus: The verdict is in: The Good Wife is a solid adult drama, with a delicately fine-tuned performance from Julianna Margulies and storylines that become increasingly absorbing as they progress.
Critics Consensus: The Great continues its revisionist reign stronger than before thanks to its addictive wit and marvelous cast -- huzzah!
Critics Consensus: A prickling debut that pulls few punches, Hacks deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, all the while giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents -- and an excellent partner in Hannah Einbinder.
Critics Consensus: Halt and Catch Fire's character-driven drama culminates in an optimistic ode to the early internet age that's bound to stand the test of time.
Critics Consensus: Happy Valley continues to grow in season two with noteworthy uses of character development, locale, and exceptional performances across the board, admirably led by Sarah Lancashire.
Critics Consensus: High Maintenance's silly premise turns surprisingly insightful in its second season, offering a hopeful, generous view tinged with bittersweet melancholy that consistently avoids stumbling into sentimentality.
Critics Consensus: Homeland is an addictive, politically resonant spy thriller and compelling character study that benefits from superb performances.
Critics Consensus: Marrying a trove of terrific actors at the their peak with a masterful script that draws from irresistibly juicy source material, I, Claudius transcends its paltry production values to become a gold standard for historical dramas.
Critics Consensus: A triumph of sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave's sophomore season dives deeper into Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's strange minds with manically delightful results.
Critics Consensus: Dee hits rock bottom and Charlie gets smart in a consistently hilarious ninth season that proves the Gang doesn't need an award to be one of television's funniest ensembles.
Critics Consensus: Insecure uses star Issa Rae's breakout web series Awkward Black Girl as the basis for an insightful, raunchy, and hilarious journey through the life of a twentysomething black woman that cuts through stereotypes with sharp wit and an effusive spirit.
Critics Consensus: Issa's future remains uncertain, but Insecure enters its final season a fully confident comedy with plenty left to say about friendship, love, and self-esteem.
Critics Consensus: Jane the Virgin's dubious premise has become part of its unlikely charm -- along with delightfully diverse writing and a knockout performance by Gina Rodriguez.
Critics Consensus: Jane the Virgin's excellent ensemble explores new narrative territory with humor, humanity and a whole lot of heart.
Critics Consensus: Gina Rodriguez delivers a stellar performance in Jane the Virgin's final season, grounding the series in humanity amidst all its quirky telenovela humor.
Critics Consensus: Justified finds its footing in its second season with an expanded cast of characters that enriches its seedy world.
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by witty, efficient dialogue and confident storytelling, Justified makes a strong case for consideration among cable television's top dramas.
Critics Consensus: Justified returns to form for its endgame, rebounding with crisp storytelling and colorful characters who never take themselves too seriously.
Critics Consensus: An intoxicating blend of historical footage, candid interviews, and animation that deftly captures Liz Carmichael's incredible life, The Lady and the Dale is a wild ride.
Critics Consensus: The genre-bending satire of The Larry Sanders Show gives viewers a surreal look at the inner workings of late night television.
Critics Consensus: Igualmente hilarante y horripilante, Los Espookys is an espooky good time.
Critics Consensus: Louie continues its evolution as a show that deftly -- and bravely -- juggles comedy, philosophy, and raunch.
Critics Consensus: With lurid twists, wild characters, and tons of spandex, LuLaRich is oh-so-good.
Critics Consensus: The second season of Mad Men delves deeper into the personal lives of its characters without sacrificing the show's trademark droll humor and period atmosphere.
Critics Consensus: Making It puts a whimsical, refreshing new spin on reality TV -- one made even more fun by well-matched hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
Critics Consensus: Malcolm in the Middle blasts out of the gate with a startlingly adept child performance from Frankie Muniz, a robust family ensemble, and a distinctive, punchy visual style.
Critics Consensus: Still evolving in its third season, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. further hits its stride with a blend of thrills, humor, and heart.
Critics Consensus: Exceptionally executed with charm, humor, and heart, Master of None is a refreshingly offbeat take on a familiar premise.
Critics Consensus: Master of None's second season picks up where its predecessor left off, delivering an ambitious batch of episodes that builds on the show's premise while adding surprising twists.
Critics Consensus: Thanks to sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family signals the triumphant return of the family comedy.
Critics Consensus: Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return picks up right where its predecessor left off, retaining all the cult classic's crucial ingredients and adding a handful of fresh twists.
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, sharply performed, and sentimental without losing its sense of humor, Mythic Quest's stellar second season solidifies its place as one of TV's best workplace comedies.
Critics Consensus: Neon Genesis Evangelion -- both a cultural touchstone for Japan and an uncompromising auteurist vision by creator Hideaki Anno -- doubles as an enthralling apex for the mecha anime genre and as a harrowing exploration of depression, making for a wholly singular epic about angels and inner demons.
Critics Consensus: One Day at a Time continues its ascent into classic sitcom territory without losing sight of its modern identity.
Critics Consensus: As timely and tender as ever, One Day at a Time's third season manages to up to comedy ante without losing the intimate family moments that help it hit so close to home.
Critics Consensus: As layered, loving, and laugh-out-loud funny as ever, One Day at a Time successfully does the network shuffle without missing a beat.
Critics Consensus: Only Murders in the Building's silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.
Critics Consensus: A celebration of art and life through the eyes of a delightful curmudgeon, Painting with John is a surprising, intimate feat of TV joy.
Critics Consensus: Against all odds the delightful cast and crew of Parks and Recreation pull off a socially distant reunion that's warm, funny, and very, very special.
Critics Consensus: An excellent showcase for Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and their well-cast classmates, PEN15's sophomore season goes deeper into the nuances of middle school life without losing any of its cringey charm.
Critics Consensus: Penny Dreadful's second season maintains the show's intense, bloody drama, utilizing a vast array of fascinating characters and locales to tell a unique story.
Critics Consensus: Planet Earth II offers a spectacular, moving, unprecedented account of the natural world.
Critics Consensus: Though it's entirely too short, Pose's final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.
Critics Consensus: Helen Mirren is at the peak of her towering powers in the concluding season of Prime Suspect, wherein Jane Tennison delivers her final bow in a wistful finale that will satisfy fans of the iconic character.
Critics Consensus: Pushing Daisies' tawdry quirks continue to bloom in a deliciously inventive second season that rises to the high bar set by its predecessor.
Critics Consensus: A stunning, lyrical piece of neon noir, P-Valley explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall's singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges.
Critics Consensus: Random Acts of Flyness' poignant political poetry plays in harmony with its frenetic absurdist humor to create a singular musical television experience.
Critics Consensus: Lead by the devilishly snappy Ray Wise, the chemistry of Reaper's cast turns its grim premise into a confident, frolicking fun time.
Critics Consensus: Rectify's subtlety draws viewers in deeper during season three - and they continue to be rewarded with quality acting, compelling dialogue, and thought-provoking drama.
Critics Consensus: In its final season, Rectify endures as a vital and compelling drama, poignantly driven by a narrative that envelops its characters in complexity, humanity, and a bittersweet beauty.
Critics Consensus: A pleasant change from typically gory zombie shows, The Returned is a must-see oddity that's both smart and sure to disturb.
Critics Consensus: An increasing intensity and maturity are evident in Samurai Jack's beautifully animated, action-packed, and overall compelling fifth season.
Critics Consensus: Witty, warm, and with just the right blend of wisdom and wisecracks, Schitt's Creek's final season is the perfect farewell to the Roses and the town that changed their lives.
Critics Consensus: Search Party is an engaging, weird, dark, funny mystery elevated by exceptional performances throughout.
Critics Consensus: By the grace of Grayskull, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power packs a powerful visual punch that hits even harder thanks to layered writing and multidimensional characters -- the perfect show for seasoned fans and little ones alike.
Critics Consensus: Bold, brisk, and beautiful, Sherman's Showcase is a delightful and stylish sketch show that moves to its own groove and invites everyone to laugh along.
Critics Consensus: Silicon Valley's satirical take on the follies of the tech industry is sharper than ever in this very funny third season.
Critics Consensus: Sons of Anarchy's fourth season is a smart return to the show's original themes, integrated with buzzworthy new elements.
Critics Consensus: Absurdly funny and fearless, South Side successfully captures the spirit of a community and confronts tough social constructs with smart writing, a spectacular cast, and just the right amount of silliness.
Critics Consensus: Starstruck doesn't rewrite the rom-com datebook, but with a quick wit and a star-making turn from the dynamic Rose Matafeo it's easy to fall for anyway.
Critics Consensus: Fearless and fun, Sweet/Vicious shines light on the dark corners of rape culture for a refreshingly comedic, prescient series.
Critics Consensus: Time's heavy load can be challenging, but strong writing and a magnificent performance from Sean Bean make for an incredible, thought-provoking watch.
Critics Consensus: Uniquely its own, and compelling and poignant as ever, Transparent continues to transcend the parameters of comedic and dramatic television with sustained excellence in its empathic portrayal of the Pfefferman family.
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, dense, and terrifically acted, Treme deepens in its second season while retaining the regional flavor that made it so intriguing to begin with.
Critics Consensus: Tuca & Bertie's superb second season is as vivid and sparkling as the first, diving deeper into its dynamic leads without losing any of its singular humor.
Critics Consensus: You're about to enter a show, a show not only of frights and fears but of mind. A journey into the limitless world of imagination. A show that pushes the boundaries of what a show can be. Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Critics Consensus: Ugly Delicious injects new life into the food documentary by dispensing with culinary pretensions and celebrating a vibrant spectrum of dishes that are sure to whet audience appetites.
Critics Consensus: Not letting up in season two, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is still odd in the best of ways, wonderfully building on its unique comedy stylings and brilliantly funny cast.
Critics Consensus: Veep continues its winning streak with a mix of smart comedy, bright performances and a refreshing approach to D.C. politics.
Critics Consensus: Veep shows no signs of slowing down in its fourth season, thanks to sharp, funny, rapid-fire dialogue between POTUS and her hilariously incompetent staff.
Critics Consensus: Vida explores familiar familial ground from a fresh perspective to create an earnest and heartfelt take on identity and what it means to belong.
Critics Consensus: Stephen Graham gives a masterful performance in Shane Meadows' deeply personal depiction of trauma, gifting viewers with a raw account of self-destruction and a hopeful promise of renewal.
Critics Consensus: Infectious energy, great songs, and a magnetic cast come together to make We Are Lady Parts a rocking comedy that is as subversive as it is hilarious.
Critics Consensus: Carried on the wings of its cast's incredible chemistry and the strongest writing of the series so far, What We Do in the Shadows' third season is scary good.
Critics Consensus: In its third season, The Wire's taut, unflinching examination of Baltimore expands from the criminal underworld to the top of the political machine.
Critics Consensus: Realistically flawed characters in harrowing, uncompromising circumstances, along with engrossing storytelling, make The Wire one of TV's top dramas of its time.
Critics Consensus: As radically hilarious as it is relatably uncomfortable, Work in Progress is a stunning debut from co-creator and star Abby McEnany.
Critics Consensus: A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting.
Critics Consensus: You're the Worst continues to chart serious territory with intelligence, heart, and noxious wit in its third season, even as the anti-rom-com's damaged narcissist protagonists slowly start to get over themselves.
