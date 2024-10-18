50 Newest Verified Hot Movies

(Photo by Disney. DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.)

In launching Verified Hot, we focused on creating an iconically helpful award equal to Certified Fresh. Just as the Certified Fresh stamp of approval comes after a movie scores high enough with critics on the Tomatometer, the Verified Hot badge is the audience equivalent, given out when paying patrons really turn up the heat on the Popcornmeter. To get there, a movie needs to reach a Popcornmeter score of at least 90% from people who bought a ticket from Fandango and left theaters entertained and elevated.

And now we’re here celebrating every movie that recently got that Verified Hot crisp. We’ll be organizing them by largest number of votes first, then alphabetically within. The top tier is reserved for over 5,000 verified ratings, featuring inescapable 2024 movies Deadpool & Wolverine, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, It Ends With Us, and Twisters.

The next tier of 1,000 to 5,000 verified votes is no slouch, though, with films like Terrifier 3, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Transformers One.

The final grouping with 250 to 999 ratings consists of new films just starting on their Verified Hot trip, along with boutique products servicing their targeted flock just as the movie gods intended.

Enjoy our guide to every recent Verified Hot movie, with new ones added as they’re achieved!

5000+ VERIFIED RATINGS

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 81829%
Synopsis: This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig
Directed By: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 105955%
Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#3

Dune: Part Two (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 95%

#3
Adjusted Score: 123093%
Synopsis: "Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 105417%
Synopsis: In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan
Directed By: James Gunn

#5

Inside Out 2 (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 95%

#5
Adjusted Score: 111394%
Synopsis: The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Kensington Tallman, Maya Hawke, Lilimar
Directed By: Kelsey Mann

#6

It Ends With Us (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 68980%
Synopsis: IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the story of Lily Bloom,... [More]
Starring: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj
Directed By: Justin Baldoni

#7

Jesus Revolution (2023)
Popcornmeter icon 99%

#7
Adjusted Score: 56403%
Synopsis: JESUS REVOLUTION is the story of one young hippie's quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not... [More]
Starring: Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Anna Grace Barlow
Directed By: Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 115865%
Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#9

The Little Mermaid (2023)
Popcornmeter icon 94%

#9
Adjusted Score: 85775%
Synopsis: The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond... [More]
Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 121149%
Synopsis: In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

#11

Reagan (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 98%

#11
Adjusted Score: 21778%
Synopsis: From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a... [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller, Jon Voight, Kevin Dillon
Directed By: Sean McNamara

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 117402%
Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time,... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson
Directed By: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 75133%
Synopsis: Mario and Luigi go on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black
Directed By: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 64149%
Synopsis: Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take... [More]
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Steven Caple Jr.

#15

Twisters (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 91%

#15
Adjusted Score: 101600%
Synopsis: Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her... [More]
Starring: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton
Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

#16

The Wild Robot (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 98%

#16
Adjusted Score: 110742%
Synopsis: The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an... [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy
Directed By: Christopher Sanders

1000-5000 VERIFIED RATINGS

#1

Am I Racist? (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 70957%
Synopsis: Daily Wire host and filmmaker Matt Walsh transforms himself into a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, only to uncover... [More]
Starring: Matt Walsh
Directed By: Justin Folk

#2

Arthur the King (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 97%

#2
Adjusted Score: 75205%
Synopsis: Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Nathalie Emmanuel, Simu Liu, Paul Guilfoyle
Directed By: Simon Cellan Jones

#3

The Beekeeper (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 92%

#3
Adjusted Score: 83121%
Synopsis: In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi
Directed By: David Ayer

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 57119%
Synopsis: BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love... [More]
Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole
Directed By: Reinaldo Marcus Green

#5

Cabrini (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 98%

#5
Adjusted Score: 95846%
Synopsis: From Alejandro Monteverde, award-winning director of "Sound of Freedom", comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who... [More]
Starring: Cristiana Dell'Anna, Romana Maggiora Vergano, David Morse, Giancarlo Giannini
Directed By: Alejandro Monteverde

#6

Fly Me to the Moon (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 80189%
Synopsis: Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Jim Rash, Anna Garcia
Directed By: Greg Berlanti

#7

The Forge (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 99%

#7
Adjusted Score: 57320%
Synopsis: Isaiah Wright has some growing up to do. A year out of high school with no plans for his future,... [More]
Starring: Cameron Arnett, Priscilla C. Shirer, Aspen Kennedy Wilson, Karen Abercrombie
Directed By: Alex Kendrick

#8

Godzilla Minus One (2023)
Popcornmeter icon 98%

#8
Adjusted Score: 109298%
Synopsis: Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster.... [More]
Starring: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka
Directed By: Takashi Yamazaki

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 70899%
Synopsis: This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic... [More]
Starring: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle
Directed By: Adam Wingard

#10

The Iron Claw (2023)
Popcornmeter icon 94%

#10
Adjusted Score: 104477%
Synopsis: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling... [More]
Starring: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons
Directed By: Sean Durkin

#11

Jung Kook: I Am Still (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 100%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: "I just follow my own compass." Jung Kook of BTS, the '21st Century Pop Artist,' ascended to global stardom with... [More]
Starring: Jungkook
Directed By: Park Jun-soo

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 79839%
Synopsis: Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#13

Ordinary Angels (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 99%

#13
Adjusted Score: 90274%
Synopsis: Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in... [More]
Starring: Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Amy Acker
Directed By: Jon Gunn

#14

Rite Here Rite Now (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 99%

#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: Shot over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully... [More]
Starring: Ghost
Directed By: Alex Ross Perry, Tobias Forge

#15

Terrifier 3 (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 88%

#15
Adjusted Score: 79833%
Synopsis: After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the... [More]
Starring: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho
Directed By: Damien Leone

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 103492%
Synopsis: The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic... [More]
Starring: Taylor Swift
Directed By: Sam Wrench

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 109104%
Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New... [More]
Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne
Directed By: Jeff Rowe

#18

Transformers One (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 98%

#18
Adjusted Score: 99175%
Synopsis: TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#19

Unsung Hero (2023)
Popcornmeter icon 99%

#19
Adjusted Score: 62350%
Synopsis: Based on a remarkable true story, Unsung Hero follows David Smallbone as he moves his family from Down Under to... [More]
Starring: Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson
Directed By: Richard Ramsey, Joel Smallbone

250-999 VERIFIED RATINGS

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: There is a tale over 4,000 years old, preserved in ancient writings from every major culture around the world. Many... [More]
Starring: Randall Price
Directed By: Ralph Strean

#2

Average Joe (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 98%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: High school football coach Joe Kennedy has always been a fighter. He had no other choice. Abandoned by his biological... [More]
Starring: Amy Acker, Eric Close, Austin Woods, Andrea Figliomeni
Directed By: Harold Cronk

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: In a time of profound political, civil, and spiritual turmoil, Reverend David Hill grapples with the crucial question: Does God... [More]
Starring: Dean Cain, Samaire Armstrong, Ray Wise, Isaiah Washington
Directed By: Vance Null

#4

Hanu Man (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 50550%
Synopsis: In the tranquil village of Anjanadri, a petty thief stumbles upon Hanuman-like abilities. With the impending threats, he rises to... [More]
Starring: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai
Directed By: Prasanth Varma

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 30134%
Synopsis: Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he... [More]
Starring: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Alfred Molina, Lil Rel Howery
Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: Deep within each human soul, there exists an intense craving for connection, purpose, and love -- a thirst that only... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Tim Moriarty

#7

Land of Bad (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 94%

#7
Adjusted Score: 70921%
Synopsis: Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour... [More]
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle
Directed By: William Eubank

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 94140%
Synopsis: Hoping to be the best hero he can be, high school student Izuku Midoriya confronts a villain who imitates the... [More]
Starring: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Yuki Kaji
Directed By: Tensai Okamura, Kôhei Horikoshi

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: Directed by David Litchfield, this film captured a moment when Paul McCartney and Wings had found and defined their signature... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: David Litchfield

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 84209%
Synopsis: The fight for kids begins now. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,... [More]
Starring: Nika King, Demetrius Grosse, Elizabeth Mitchell, Diaana Babnicova
Directed By: Joshua Weigel

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis: Taken from his people, Daniel is exiled inside the perilous kingdom of Babylon. As he navigates this new life, will... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Unknown Director

#12

Someone Like You (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 96%

#12
Adjusted Score: 42698%
Synopsis: Based on the popular novel by #1 NY Times Bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, Someone Like You is an achingly beautiful... [More]
Starring: Sarah Fisher, Jake Allyn, Lynn Collins, Robyn Lively
Directed By: Tyler Russell

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 28537%
Synopsis: Join America's favorite storyteller on an epic journey to the heart of Washington DC. Drawing from his blockbuster podcast "The... [More]
Starring: Mike Rowe
Directed By: Jonathan Coussens

#14

Stree 2 (2024)
Popcornmeter icon 88%

#14
Adjusted Score: 57569%
Synopsis: The town of Chanderi is being haunted again. This time, women are mysteriously abducted by a terrifying headless entity. Once... [More]
Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathy, Abhishek Banerjee
Directed By: Amar Kaushik

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 101698%
Synopsis: The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal... [More]
Starring: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon
Directed By: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

