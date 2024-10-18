(Photo by Disney. DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.)
50 Newest Verified Hot Movies
In launching Verified Hot, we focused on creating an iconically helpful award equal to Certified Fresh. Just as the Certified Fresh stamp of approval comes after a movie scores high enough with critics on the Tomatometer, the Verified Hot badge is the audience equivalent, given out when paying patrons really turn up the heat on the Popcornmeter. To get there, a movie needs to reach a Popcornmeter score of at least 90% from people who bought a ticket from Fandango and left theaters entertained and elevated.
And now we’re here celebrating every movie that recently got that Verified Hot crisp. We’ll be organizing them by largest number of votes first, then alphabetically within. The top tier is reserved for over 5,000 verified ratings, featuring inescapable 2024 movies Deadpool & Wolverine, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, It Ends With Us, and Twisters.
The next tier of 1,000 to 5,000 verified votes is no slouch, though, with films like Terrifier 3, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Transformers One.
The final grouping with 250 to 999 ratings consists of new films just starting on their Verified Hot trip, along with boutique products servicing their targeted flock just as the movie gods intended.
Enjoy our guide to every recent Verified Hot movie, with new ones added as they’re achieved!
5000+ VERIFIED RATINGS
#1
Adjusted Score: 81829%
Synopsis:
This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy...
#2
Adjusted Score: 105955%
Synopsis:
Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon...
#3
Adjusted Score: 123093%
Synopsis:
"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while...
#4
Adjusted Score: 105417%
Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these...
#5
Adjusted Score: 111394%
Synopsis:
The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out--but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside...
#6
Adjusted Score: 68980%
Synopsis:
IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the story of Lily Bloom,...
#7
Adjusted Score: 56403%
Synopsis:
JESUS REVOLUTION is the story of one young hippie's quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not...
#8
Adjusted Score: 115865%
Synopsis:
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick...
#9
Adjusted Score: 85775%
Synopsis:
The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond...
#10
Adjusted Score: 121149%
Synopsis:
In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most...
#11
Adjusted Score: 21778%
Synopsis:
From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a...
#12
Adjusted Score: 117402%
Synopsis:
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time,...
#13
Adjusted Score: 75133%
Synopsis:
Mario and Luigi go on a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom, uniting with a cast of familiar characters to defeat...
#14
Adjusted Score: 64149%
Synopsis:
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take...
#15
Adjusted Score: 101600%
Synopsis:
Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her...
#16
Adjusted Score: 110742%
Synopsis:
The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an...
1000-5000 VERIFIED RATINGS
#1
Adjusted Score: 70957%
Synopsis:
Daily Wire host and filmmaker Matt Walsh transforms himself into a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, only to uncover...
#2
Adjusted Score: 75205%
Synopsis:
Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light...
#3
Adjusted Score: 83121%
Synopsis:
In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a...
#4
Adjusted Score: 57119%
Synopsis:
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love...
#5
Adjusted Score: 95846%
Synopsis:
From Alejandro Monteverde, award-winning director of "Sound of Freedom", comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who...
#6
Adjusted Score: 80189%
Synopsis:
Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the...
#7
Adjusted Score: 57320%
Synopsis:
Isaiah Wright has some growing up to do. A year out of high school with no plans for his future,...
#8
Adjusted Score: 109298%
Synopsis:
Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster....
#9
Adjusted Score: 70899%
Synopsis:
This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic...
#10
Adjusted Score: 104477%
Synopsis:
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling...
#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
"I just follow my own compass." Jung Kook of BTS, the '21st Century Pop Artist,' ascended to global stardom with...
#12
Adjusted Score: 79839%
Synopsis:
Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE...
#13
Adjusted Score: 90274%
Synopsis:
Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in...
#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
Shot over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully...
#15
Adjusted Score: 79833%
Synopsis:
After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the...
#16
Adjusted Score: 103492%
Synopsis:
The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic...
#17
Adjusted Score: 109104%
Synopsis:
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New...
#18
Adjusted Score: 99175%
Synopsis:
TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were...
#19
Adjusted Score: 62350%
Synopsis:
Based on a remarkable true story, Unsung Hero follows David Smallbone as he moves his family from Down Under to...
250-999 VERIFIED RATINGS
#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
There is a tale over 4,000 years old, preserved in ancient writings from every major culture around the world. Many...
#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
High school football coach Joe Kennedy has always been a fighter. He had no other choice. Abandoned by his biological...
#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
In a time of profound political, civil, and spiritual turmoil, Reverend David Hill grapples with the crucial question: Does God...
#4
Adjusted Score: 50550%
Synopsis:
In the tranquil village of Anjanadri, a petty thief stumbles upon Hanuman-like abilities. With the impending threats, he rises to...
#5
Adjusted Score: 30134%
Synopsis:
Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he...
#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
Deep within each human soul, there exists an intense craving for connection, purpose, and love -- a thirst that only...
#7
Adjusted Score: 70921%
Synopsis:
Starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour...
#8
Adjusted Score: 94140%
Synopsis:
Hoping to be the best hero he can be, high school student Izuku Midoriya confronts a villain who imitates the...
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
Directed by David Litchfield, this film captured a moment when Paul McCartney and Wings had found and defined their signature...
#10
Adjusted Score: 84209%
Synopsis:
The fight for kids begins now. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,...
#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Synopsis:
Taken from his people, Daniel is exiled inside the perilous kingdom of Babylon. As he navigates this new life, will...
#12
Adjusted Score: 42698%
Synopsis:
Based on the popular novel by #1 NY Times Bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, Someone Like You is an achingly beautiful...
#13
Adjusted Score: 28537%
Synopsis:
Join America's favorite storyteller on an epic journey to the heart of Washington DC. Drawing from his blockbuster podcast "The...
#14
Adjusted Score: 57569%
Synopsis:
The town of Chanderi is being haunted again. This time, women are mysteriously abducted by a terrifying headless entity. Once...
#15
Adjusted Score: 101698%
Synopsis:
The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal...
