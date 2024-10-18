(Photo by Disney. DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.)

50 Newest Verified Hot Movies

In launching Verified Hot, we focused on creating an iconically helpful award equal to Certified Fresh. Just as the Certified Fresh stamp of approval comes after a movie scores high enough with critics on the Tomatometer, the Verified Hot badge is the audience equivalent, given out when paying patrons really turn up the heat on the Popcornmeter. To get there, a movie needs to reach a Popcornmeter score of at least 90% from people who bought a ticket from Fandango and left theaters entertained and elevated.

And now we’re here celebrating every movie that recently got that Verified Hot crisp. We’ll be organizing them by largest number of votes first, then alphabetically within. The top tier is reserved for over 5,000 verified ratings, featuring inescapable 2024 movies Deadpool & Wolverine, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, It Ends With Us, and Twisters.

The next tier of 1,000 to 5,000 verified votes is no slouch, though, with films like Terrifier 3, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Transformers One.

The final grouping with 250 to 999 ratings consists of new films just starting on their Verified Hot trip, along with boutique products servicing their targeted flock just as the movie gods intended.

Enjoy our guide to every recent Verified Hot movie, with new ones added as they’re achieved!

5000+ VERIFIED RATINGS

1000-5000 VERIFIED RATINGS

#1 Am I Racist? (2024)

97% #1 Adjusted Score: 70957% Synopsis: Daily Wire host and filmmaker Matt Walsh transforms himself into a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, only to uncover... Daily Wire host and filmmaker Matt Walsh transforms himself into a certified diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, only to uncover... [More] Starring: Matt Walsh Directed By: Justin Folk

250-999 VERIFIED RATINGS