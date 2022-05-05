Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight season 1

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Marvel TV Shows Ranked from Worst to Best

Updated May 5, 2022

Disney+’s new MCU-tied streaming series are the latest threat to the rankings of all Marvel TV shows. How do the comic book giant’s television properties currently stack up?

Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the avatar of an Egyptian god, has now joined our list of Marvel series by Tomatometer, taking a spot in the top 10. The streamer’s third original MCU offering, Loki, initially knocked Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from the top spot on our ranking after the Tom Hiddleston–led series’ premiere episode. The series has since taken a small tumble, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back at No. 1 despite hefty competition from the first Disney+ original series WandaVision and Daredevil, the highest-scoring former-Netflix series now streaming on Disney+.

We’ve included titles that have at least 10 reviews, and ties were resolved by the number of reviews for each title and further by the “Average Rating” under “Score Details” in cases where two series have the same score and the same number of reviews.

Check back regularly as new Marvel titles like upcoming series Secret Invasion debut.

Disagree with the results? Tell us in the comments which series you think should have scored higher (or lower) with critics.

Update: Moon Knight added

Inhumans (2017)
11%

#21
Synopsis: Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding head of the Inhuman royal family and King of Attilan, possesses a voice so powerful... [More]
Starring: Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon, Serinda Swan, Eme Ikwuakor
Directed By: Scott Buck, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

Marvel's Iron Fist (2017)
37%

#20
Synopsis: When Danny Rand was 10-years old, he survived a mysterious plane crash that claimed the lives of his extremely wealthy... [More]
Starring: Finn Jones, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick
Directed By: Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory, Raven Metzner

Powers (2015)
48%

#19
Synopsis: Homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim investigate cases involving superhuman powers, but their efforts are fraught with trouble due... [More]
Starring: Sharlto Copley, Susan Heyward, Eddie Izzard, Michelle Forbes
Directed By: Remi Aubuchon, Charlie Huston, Brian Bendis, David Engel

Blade: The Series (2006)
50%

#18
Synopsis: Krista Starr returns from Iraq to learn that her twin brother, Zack, has died under mysterious circumstances. Krista soon meets... [More]
Starring: Sticky Fingaz, Jill Wagner, Jessica Gower, Neil Jackson

Marvel's The Punisher (2017)
64%

#17
Synopsis: After exacting revenge on the people responsible for the deaths of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy... [More]
Starring: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore
Directed By: Steve Lightfoot

Marvel - The Defenders (2017)
78%

#16
Synopsis: Four of Marvel's biggest heroes are each working individually but have one common goal in mind -- to save New... [More]
Starring: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones
Directed By: Marco Ramirez, Doug Petrie, Jeph Loeb

The Gifted (2017)
79%

#15
Synopsis: Produced in association with Marvel Television, and set in the "X-Men" universe, family adventure series "The Gifted" is about an... [More]
Starring: Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung
Directed By: Matt Nix, Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg

Marvel - Jessica Jones (2015)
83%

#14
Synopsis: A chronicle of the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy puts... [More]
Starring: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss
Directed By: Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Stephen Surjik, Jennifer Getzinger

Marvel's Runaways (2017)
85%

#13
Synopsis: There are times when pretty much every teenager thinks his or her parents are evil -- but what if it... [More]
Starring: Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer
Directed By: Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jeph Loeb, Quinton Peeples

Marvel's Agent Carter (2015)
86%

#12
Synopsis: Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, reprising her role from the "Captain America" films) is an unstoppable secret agent for the Strategic... [More]
Starring: Hayley Atwell, James D'Arcy, Enver Gjokaj, Wynn Everett
Directed By: Tara Butters, Michele Fazekas, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
86%

#11
Synopsis: Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a mismatched duo who team up for a global adventure that will test their... [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp
Directed By: Kari Skogland

Cloak and Dagger (2018)
87%

#10
Synopsis: The collapse of an oil rig in New Orleans owned by the company Roxxon causes two teenagers to become unlikely... [More]
Starring: Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben
Directed By: Joe Pokaski, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

Marvel's Luke Cage (2016)
87%

#9
Synopsis: This gritty, action-packed drama follows the evolution of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a man with super strength and unbreakable skin... [More]
Starring: Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

Moon Knight (2022)
87%

#8
Synopsis: Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector investigate the mysteries of the Egyptian gods from inside the same body.... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (2021)
88%

#7
Synopsis: While pursuing his dream of conquering the world, a megalomaniacal supervillain runs his evil organization into the ground.... [More]
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Directed By: Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish

Legion (2017)
91%

#6
Synopsis: David Haller is a troubled young man who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a child. Shuffled from one psychiatric institution... [More]
Starring: Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Jeremie Harris
Directed By: Noah Hawley, Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Jeph Loeb

WandaVision (2021)
91%

#5
Synopsis: Living idealized suburban lives, super-powered beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

Marvel's Hero Project (2019)
92%

#4
Synopsis: In life, it doesn't take wearing a suit of iron, carrying a mythical hammer or swinging from spider webs to... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joe Quesada, Stephen Wacker, Shane Rahmani, Liza Wyles

Marvel's Daredevil (2015)
92%

#3
Synopsis: The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, "Daredevil" follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and... [More]
Starring: Charlie Cox, Elodie Yung, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
Directed By: Drew Goddard, Jeph Loeb, Erik Oleson, Jim Chory

Loki (2021)
92%

#2
Synopsis: Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after... [More]
Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Directed By: Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
95%

#1
Synopsis: The worldwide law-enforcement organization known as S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division) employs an elite team of agents... [More]
Starring: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell

