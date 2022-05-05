(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Marvel TV Shows Ranked from Worst to Best

Updated May 5, 2022

Disney+’s new MCU-tied streaming series are the latest threat to the rankings of all Marvel TV shows. How do the comic book giant’s television properties currently stack up?

Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the avatar of an Egyptian god, has now joined our list of Marvel series by Tomatometer, taking a spot in the top 10. The streamer’s third original MCU offering, Loki, initially knocked Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from the top spot on our ranking after the Tom Hiddleston–led series’ premiere episode. The series has since taken a small tumble, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back at No. 1 despite hefty competition from the first Disney+ original series WandaVision and Daredevil, the highest-scoring former-Netflix series now streaming on Disney+.

We’ve included titles that have at least 10 reviews, and ties were resolved by the number of reviews for each title and further by the “Average Rating” under “Score Details” in cases where two series have the same score and the same number of reviews.

Check back regularly as new Marvel titles like upcoming series Secret Invasion debut.

Disagree with the results? Tell us in the comments which series you think should have scored higher (or lower) with critics.

Update: Moon Knight added