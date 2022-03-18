(Photo by Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Actor Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

See every movie that won the Academy Award for Best Actor in one place!

The trophy has been around since the very first Academy Award ceremony, starting with Emil Jannings winning for his 1927 double header of The Last Command andThe Way of All Flesh. Since then, actors who’ve won the Oscar multiple times include Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln), Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump), Jack Nicholson (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good As It Gets), Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs, The Father), Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront, The Godfather), Dustin Hoffman (Kramer vs Kramer, Rain Man), Gary Cooper (Sergeant York, High Noon), and Spencer Tracy (Captains Courageous, Boys Town).

There’s been one tie in the history of award, when The Champ‘s Wallace Beery and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde‘s Fredric March shared the stage in 1932. And only one movie Best Actor-winning movie is missing from this list due to lack of a Tomatometer score: 1930’s A Free Soul. Every other movie awarded across a century is featured here so read on and discover all the Best Actor Oscar-winning movies by Tomatometer!

#91 Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 60% #91 Adjusted Score: 85923% Critics Consensus: Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection. Synopsis: Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... [More] Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy Directed By: Bryan Singer

#89 Joker (2019) 68% #89 Adjusted Score: 106087% Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema. Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy Directed By: Todd Phillips

#87 Training Day (2001) 73% #87 Adjusted Score: 79438% Critics Consensus: The ending may be less than satisfying, but Denzel Washington reminds us why he's such a great actor in this taut and brutal police drama. Synopsis: Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#84 Gladiator (2000) 77% #84 Adjusted Score: 84703% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott and an excellent cast successfully convey the intensity of Roman gladitorial combat as well as the political intrigue brewing beneath. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#83 The Revenant (2015) 78% #83 Adjusted Score: 103329% Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards. Synopsis: While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter Directed By:

#80 Ray (2004) 79% #80 Adjusted Score: 87432% Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles. Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#78 Philadelphia (1993) 80% #78 Adjusted Score: 81212% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#67 Gandhi (1982) 85% #67 Adjusted Score: 89984% Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic. Synopsis: This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More] Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#65 Ben-Hur (1959) 86% #65 Adjusted Score: 90378% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#52 Rain Man (1988) 89% #52 Adjusted Score: 93701% Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal. Synopsis: When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen Directed By: Barry Levinson

#50 Lincoln (2012) 89% #50 Adjusted Score: 100948% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#39 Network (1976) 92% #39 Adjusted Score: 97986% Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later. Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... [More] Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#22 Hamlet (1948) 95% #22 Adjusted Score: 99741% Critics Consensus: A well-executed labor of love from star and director Laurence Olivier, Hamlet not only proved that Shakespeare could be successfully adapted to the big screen, it paved the way for further cinematic interpretations. Synopsis: Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Basil Sydney, Eileen Herlie Directed By: Laurence Olivier

#13 Stalag 17 (1953) 97% #13 Adjusted Score: 100569% Critics Consensus: Stalag 17 survives the jump from stage to screen with flying colors, thanks to Billy Wilder's typically sterling direction and a darkly funny script. Synopsis: One night in 1944 in a German POW camp housing American airmen, two prisoners try to escape the compound and... One night in 1944 in a German POW camp housing American airmen, two prisoners try to escape the compound and... [More] Starring: William Holden, Otto Preminger, Robert Strauss, Don Taylor Directed By: Billy Wilder