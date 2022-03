(Photo by Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Actor Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

See every movie that won the Academy Award for Best Actor in one place!

The trophy has been around since the very first Academy Award ceremony, starting with Emil Jannings winning for his 1927 double header of The Last Command andThe Way of All Flesh. Since then, actors who’ve won the Oscar multiple times include Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln), Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump), Jack Nicholson (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, As Good As It Gets), Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs, The Father), Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront, The Godfather), Dustin Hoffman (Kramer vs Kramer, Rain Man), Gary Cooper (Sergeant York, High Noon), and Spencer Tracy (Captains Courageous, Boys Town).

There’s been one tie in the history of award, when The Champ‘s Wallace Beery and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde‘s Fredric March shared the stage in 1932. And only one movie Best Actor-winning movie is missing from this list due to lack of a Tomatometer score: 1930’s A Free Soul. Every other movie awarded across a century is featured here so read on and discover all the Best Actor Oscar-winning movies by Tomatometer!

#91 Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 60% #91 Adjusted Score: 85923% Critics Consensus: Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection. Synopsis: Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... [More] Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy Directed By: Bryan Singer

#89 Joker (2019) 68% #89 Adjusted Score: 106087% Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema. Synopsis: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy Directed By: Todd Phillips

#88 Forrest Gump (1994) 70% #88 Adjusted Score: 76852% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#87 Training Day (2001) 73% #87 Adjusted Score: 79438% Critics Consensus: The ending may be less than satisfying, but Denzel Washington reminds us why he's such a great actor in this taut and brutal police drama. Synopsis: Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... Police drama about a veteran officer who escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#84 Gladiator (2000) 77% #84 Adjusted Score: 84703% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott and an excellent cast successfully convey the intensity of Roman gladitorial combat as well as the political intrigue brewing beneath. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#83 The Revenant (2015) 78% #83 Adjusted Score: 103329% Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards. Synopsis: While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter Directed By:

#81 Wall Street (1987) 79% #81 Adjusted Score: 82054% Critics Consensus: With Wall Street, Oliver Stone delivers a blunt but effective -- and thoroughly well-acted -- jeremiad against its era's veneration of greed as a means to its own end. Synopsis: On the Wall Street of the 1980s, Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen) is a stockbroker full of ambition, doing whatever he... On the Wall Street of the 1980s, Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen) is a stockbroker full of ambition, doing whatever he... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen, Terence Stamp Directed By: Oliver Stone

#80 Ray (2004) 79% #80 Adjusted Score: 87432% Critics Consensus: An engrossing and energetic portrait of a great musician's achievements and foibles, Ray is anchored by Jamie Foxx's stunning performance as Ray Charles. Synopsis: Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... Legendary soul musician Ray Charles is portrayed by Jamie Foxx in this Oscar-winning biopic. Young Ray watches his 7-year-old brother... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#78 Philadelphia (1993) 80% #78 Adjusted Score: 81212% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#72 Tender Mercies (1983) 84% #72 Adjusted Score: 85513% Critics Consensus: Anchored by a deftly understated performance from Robert Duvall, Tender Mercies is a quiet character study that leaves a lasting emotional impact. Synopsis: Down-on-his-luck country singer Mac Sledge (Robert Duvall) has nowhere to turn when he wakes up in a motel, short on... Down-on-his-luck country singer Mac Sledge (Robert Duvall) has nowhere to turn when he wakes up in a motel, short on... [More] Starring: Robert Duvall, Tess Harper, Betty Buckley, Wilford Brimley Directed By: Bruce Beresford

#69 Coming Home (1978) 85% #69 Adjusted Score: 87170% Critics Consensus: Coming Home's stellar cast elevates the love triangle in the center of its story - and adds a necessary human component to its none-too-subtle political message. Synopsis: The wife of a Marine serving in Vietnam, Sally Hyde (Jane Fonda) decides to volunteer at a local veterans hospital... The wife of a Marine serving in Vietnam, Sally Hyde (Jane Fonda) decides to volunteer at a local veterans hospital... [More] Starring: Jane Fonda, Jon Voight, Bruce Dern, Robert Ginty Directed By: Hal Ashby

#67 Gandhi (1982) 85% #67 Adjusted Score: 89984% Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic. Synopsis: This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More] Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#65 Ben-Hur (1959) 86% #65 Adjusted Score: 90378% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#57 Mystic River (2003) 88% #57 Adjusted Score: 94693% Critics Consensus: Anchored by the exceptional acting of its strong cast, Mystic River is a somber drama that unfolds in layers and conveys the tragedy of its story with visceral power. Synopsis: When the daughter (Emmy Rossum) of ex-con Jimmy Marcus (Sean Penn) is murdered, two of his childhood friends from the... When the daughter (Emmy Rossum) of ex-con Jimmy Marcus (Sean Penn) is murdered, two of his childhood friends from the... [More] Starring: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishburne Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#52 Rain Man (1988) 89% #52 Adjusted Score: 93701% Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal. Synopsis: When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen Directed By: Barry Levinson

#50 Lincoln (2012) 89% #50 Adjusted Score: 100948% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#48 Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 90% #48 Adjusted Score: 91900% Critics Consensus: James Cagney deploys his musical gifts to galvanizing effect in Yankee Doodle Dandy, a celebration of patriotic fervor as much as it is a biopic of George M. Cohan. Synopsis: Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M.... Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M.... [More] Starring: James Cagney, Joan Leslie, Walter Huston, Richard Whorf Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#46 Crazy Heart (2009) 90% #46 Adjusted Score: 97486% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story. Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower Directed By: Scott Cooper

#45 Shine (1996) 91% #45 Adjusted Score: 92119% Critics Consensus: Featuring a strong performance from Geoffrey Rush, Shine succeeds in telling a compelling, inspirational story without resorting to cheap sentimentality. Synopsis: As a child piano prodigy, David Helfgott's (Geoffrey Rush) musical ambitions generate friction with his overbearing father, Peter (Armin Mueller-Stahl).... As a child piano prodigy, David Helfgott's (Geoffrey Rush) musical ambitions generate friction with his overbearing father, Peter (Armin Mueller-Stahl).... [More] Starring: Geoffrey Rush, Justin Braine, Sonia Todd, Armin Mueller-Stahl Directed By: Scott Hicks

#41 Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) 92% #41 Adjusted Score: 93876% Critics Consensus: Judgment at Nuremberg dramatizes historical atrocity with thoughtfulness and vitality, interrogating complicity and genocide with an all-star cast at the peak of their respective powers. Synopsis: In 1947, four German judges who served on the bench during the Nazi regime face a military tribunal to answer... In 1947, four German judges who served on the bench during the Nazi regime face a military tribunal to answer... [More] Starring: Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark, Marlene Dietrich Directed By: Stanley Kramer

#39 Network (1976) 92% #39 Adjusted Score: 97986% Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later. Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and... [More] Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#28 Raging Bull (1980) 94% #28 Adjusted Score: 99879% Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero. Synopsis: The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#22 Hamlet (1948) 95% #22 Adjusted Score: 99741% Critics Consensus: A well-executed labor of love from star and director Laurence Olivier, Hamlet not only proved that Shakespeare could be successfully adapted to the big screen, it paved the way for further cinematic interpretations. Synopsis: Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Basil Sydney, Eileen Herlie Directed By: Laurence Olivier

#21 High Noon (1952) 95% #21 Adjusted Score: 103653% Critics Consensus: A classic of the Western genre that broke with many of the traditions at the time, High Noon endures -- in no small part thanks to Gary Cooper's defiant, Oscar-winning performance. Synopsis: Former marshal Will Kane (Gary Cooper) is preparing to leave the small town of Hadleyville, New Mexico, with his new... Former marshal Will Kane (Gary Cooper) is preparing to leave the small town of Hadleyville, New Mexico, with his new... [More] Starring: Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly, Katy Jurado, Thomas Mitchell Directed By: Fred Zinnemann

#18 The Artist (2011) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 109759% Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare. Synopsis: In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#13 Stalag 17 (1953) 97% #13 Adjusted Score: 100569% Critics Consensus: Stalag 17 survives the jump from stage to screen with flying colors, thanks to Billy Wilder's typically sterling direction and a darkly funny script. Synopsis: One night in 1944 in a German POW camp housing American airmen, two prisoners try to escape the compound and... One night in 1944 in a German POW camp housing American airmen, two prisoners try to escape the compound and... [More] Starring: William Holden, Otto Preminger, Robert Strauss, Don Taylor Directed By: Billy Wilder