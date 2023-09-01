(Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

60 Best Concert Movies of All Time

So you’re determined to somehow catch Taylor Swift and Talking Heads in concert in the same week. We hope you’re not thinking about shattering the fabric of time, when instead you can simply experience the power of the concert film with theatrical releases of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Stop Making Sense, on the big screen one after the other.

David Byrne walks up to the mic first in Stop Making Sense, in theaters in late September/early October courtesy A24. The Jonathan Demme-directed concert film has seen a restoration for its 40th anniversary, capturing the Talking Heads in a full-bore melody attack with on-stage calisthenics, funky grooves and funkier moves, and the iconic big suit.

Meanwhile, so culturally vast is Swift’s Eras Tour that it visibly rocket-charges the economy of every city it reaches. Watch what happens to theaters as the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie opens October 13. Pre-sale ticket records already being thrashed within 24 hours of its surprise reveal. For anyone who hasn’t seen/tailgated a Swift concert on her first tour in five years (and four albums, not even including the Taylor’s Versions), get your tickets!

With that said, we’re ranking the best concert movies of all time, ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first. Here, you’ll find arena pop extravaganzas (with a little emotion – thanks Katy Perry: Part of Me); more intimate – but no less rousing – moments of music history (witness Aretha Franklin in Amazing Grace); an epic street party (remember those? Dave Chappelle does…); and some of the biggest festival events out there (from Beychella to Woodstock).

You’ll also find some of the biggest names in music: Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Janis Joplin, Springsteen, Wu-Tang Clan, and more. The majority of films included are pure concert docs – recordings of live shows with little fuss and extraneous material – but a handful do take a more traditional documentary format, with interviews and behind-the-scenes tour footage. We included those because of the amount of live concert footage they feature, Marley and Madonna: Truth or Dare among them.

#5 David Byrne's American Utopia (2020) 97% #5 Adjusted Score: 104465% Critics Consensus: Helmed in elegant and exhilarating style by Spike Lee, David Byrne's American Utopia is a concert film that doubles as a joyously cathartic celebration. Synopsis: Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... [More] Starring: David Byrne Directed By: Spike Lee

#6 Marley (2012) 96% #6 Adjusted Score: 100779% Critics Consensus: Kevin Macdonald's exhaustive, evenhanded portrait of Bob Marley offers electrifying concert footage and fascinating insights into reggae's greatest star. Synopsis: The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage,... The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage,... [More] Starring: Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Cedella Marley Directed By: Kevin Macdonald

#7 Festival Express (2003) 96% #7 Adjusted Score: 98155% Critics Consensus: Festival Express is a spellbinding documentary that nostalgically chronicles five days in the summer of 1970, when a train full of now- legendary rock perfomers jammed its way across Canada. Synopsis: This compilation of footage from the Grateful Dead's Canadian train tour depicts the height of the band's music and fame... This compilation of footage from the Grateful Dead's Canadian train tour depicts the height of the band's music and fame... [More] Starring: Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead Directed By: Bob Smeaton

#9 Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2005) 92% #9 Adjusted Score: 96315% Critics Consensus: Dave Chappelle's Block Party is a raucous return to the spotlight for the comic, buoyed by witty, infectious humor and outstanding musical performances. Synopsis: Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to... Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to... [More] Starring: Dave Chappelle Directed By: Michel Gondry

#14 Wattstax (1973) 90% #14 Adjusted Score: 93661% Critics Consensus: From the stage to the street, Wattstax brilliantly captures a musical moment -- and a poignantly passionate response to painful social upheaval. Synopsis: In 1972 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, director Mel Stuart captures the performances of the Watts Summer Festival. Organized by... In 1972 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, director Mel Stuart captures the performances of the Watts Summer Festival. Organized by... [More] Starring: James Alexander, Raymond Allen, Isaac Hayes, Luther Ingram Directed By: Mel Stuart

#15 Neil Young Journeys (2011) 89% #15 Adjusted Score: 90755% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto's Massey... Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto's Massey... [More] Starring: Neil Young Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#21 Woodstock (1970) 100% #21 Adjusted Score: 103531% Critics Consensus: By documenting arguably the most renowned music festival in history, Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music achieves the rare feat of capturing the unique spirit of its time. Synopsis: In 1969, 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called... In 1969, 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called... [More] Starring: Richie Havens, Joan Baez, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle Directed By: Michael Wadleigh

#33 Coachella (2006) 89% #33 Adjusted Score: 32493% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Originally used as a test venue for Pearl Jam when they were battling Ticketmaster, the Empire Polo Fields in Indio,... Originally used as a test venue for Pearl Jam when they were battling Ticketmaster, the Empire Polo Fields in Indio,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Drew Thomas

#39 Rock the Bells (2006) 83% #39 Adjusted Score: 63406% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Like a hip-hop version of indie rock festivals such as Coachella, Rock the Bells (named for the LL Cool J... Like a hip-hop version of indie rock festivals such as Coachella, Rock the Bells (named for the LL Cool J... [More] Starring: Directed By: Denis Hennelly, Casey Suchan

#40 Jesus Is King (2019) 83% #40 Adjusted Score: 29889% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Singer Kanye West performs gospel songs and music from his new album "Jesus Is King."... Singer Kanye West performs gospel songs and music from his new album "Jesus Is King."... [More] Starring: Kanye West Directed By: Nick Knight

#42 The Show (1995) 80% #42 Adjusted Score: 34062% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Filmmaker Brian Robbins' profile of rap and hip-hop performers includes footage of preparations for a Philadelphia concert.... Filmmaker Brian Robbins' profile of rap and hip-hop performers includes footage of preparations for a Philadelphia concert.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Brian Robbins

#46 Let It Be (1970) 75% #46 Adjusted Score: 75329% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Initially slated to be a television documentary about the Beatles in the studio, this film, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, instead... Initially slated to be a television documentary about the Beatles in the studio, this film, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, instead... [More] Starring: The Beatles Directed By: Michael Lindsay-Hogg