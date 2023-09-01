(Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)
60 Best Concert Movies of All Time
So you’re determined to somehow catch Taylor Swift and Talking Heads in concert in the same week. We hope you’re not thinking about shattering the fabric of time, when instead you can simply experience the power of the concert film with theatrical releases of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Stop Making Sense, on the big screen one after the other.
David Byrne walks up to the mic first in Stop Making Sense, in theaters in late September/early October courtesy A24. The Jonathan Demme-directed concert film has seen a restoration for its 40th anniversary, capturing the Talking Heads in a full-bore melody attack with on-stage calisthenics, funky grooves and funkier moves, and the iconic big suit.
Meanwhile, so culturally vast is Swift’s Eras Tour that it visibly rocket-charges the economy of every city it reaches. Watch what happens to theaters as the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie opens October 13. Pre-sale ticket records already being thrashed within 24 hours of its surprise reveal. For anyone who hasn’t seen/tailgated a Swift concert on her first tour in five years (and four albums, not even including the Taylor’s Versions), get your tickets!
With that said, we’re ranking the best concert movies of all time, ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first. Here, you’ll find arena pop extravaganzas (with a little emotion – thanks Katy Perry: Part of Me); more intimate – but no less rousing – moments of music history (witness Aretha Franklin in Amazing Grace); an epic street party (remember those? Dave Chappelle does…); and some of the biggest festival events out there (from Beychella to Woodstock).
You’ll also find some of the biggest names in music: Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Janis Joplin, Springsteen, Wu-Tang Clan, and more. The majority of films included are pure concert docs – recordings of live shows with little fuss and extraneous material – but a handful do take a more traditional documentary format, with interviews and behind-the-scenes tour footage. We included those because of the amount of live concert footage they feature, Marley and Madonna: Truth or Dare among them.
#1
Adjusted Score: 103168%
Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.
Synopsis:
Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 107371%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly capturing a remarkable performer near the peak of her prodigious power, Amazing Grace is a thrilling must-watch documentary for Aretha Franklin fans.
Synopsis:
Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 100156%
Critics Consensus: Beychella forever.
Synopsis:
This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 103838%
Critics Consensus: Among one of, if not the best rock movie ever made, The Last Waltz is a revealing, electrifying view of the classic band at their height.
Synopsis:
Seventeen years after joining forces as the backing band for rockabilly cult hero Ronnie Hawkins, Canadian roots rockers The Band... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 104465%
Critics Consensus: Helmed in elegant and exhilarating style by Spike Lee, David Byrne's American Utopia is a concert film that doubles as a joyously cathartic celebration.
Synopsis:
Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 100779%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Macdonald's exhaustive, evenhanded portrait of Bob Marley offers electrifying concert footage and fascinating insights into reggae's greatest star.
Synopsis:
The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage,... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 98155%
Critics Consensus: Festival Express is a spellbinding documentary that nostalgically chronicles five days in the summer of 1970, when a train full of now- legendary rock perfomers jammed its way across Canada.
Synopsis:
This compilation of footage from the Grateful Dead's Canadian train tour depicts the height of the band's music and fame... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 96455%
Critics Consensus: The Boss holds court with arresting charisma and storytelling skill in this one-man show, delivering a rollicking rumination on America's past, present, and future.
#9
Adjusted Score: 96315%
Critics Consensus: Dave Chappelle's Block Party is a raucous return to the spotlight for the comic, buoyed by witty, infectious humor and outstanding musical performances.
Synopsis:
Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 96370%
Critics Consensus: Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese lives up to its unwieldy title with a delightfully unorthodox look at a pivotal period in its subject's career.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese chronicles the troubled spirit of America in 1975 along with the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 93713%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This documentary by lauded German filmmaker Wim Wenders follows renowned guitarist Ry Cooder and his son, Joachim, as they travel... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 92929%
Critics Consensus: Proving that it's neither better to burn out nor fade away, Neil Young: Heart of Gold works both as a concert film and a meditation on mortality.
Synopsis:
Shot over the span of two nights in the summer of 2005 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., this Jonathan... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 91730%
Critics Consensus: This documentary focuses less on the music and more on the personality clashes and in-group tensions to great, compelling effect.
Synopsis:
Actor Michael Rapaport examines the music of the 1990s hip-hop group as well as the conflicts that drove the band... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 93661%
Critics Consensus: From the stage to the street, Wattstax brilliantly captures a musical moment -- and a poignantly passionate response to painful social upheaval.
Synopsis:
In 1972 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, director Mel Stuart captures the performances of the Watts Summer Festival. Organized by... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 90755%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto's Massey... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 90606%
Critics Consensus: It may offer little new for fans, but Martin Scorsese's document of the Rolling Stones' electrifying live show should provide satisfaction to audiences.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese documents the Rolling Stones' energetic performance at New York's Beacon Theatre. The concert, filmed in 2006, features... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 86318%
Critics Consensus: Featuring some incredible performances from many 70s soul legends, Soul Power is an exhilarating snap-shot of a bygone era.
Synopsis:
In Zaire, James Brown, B.B. King, Miriam Makeba, the Spinners and others perform in a three-day concert preceding 1974's "Rumble... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 88172%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be the definitive concert film (or the insightful backstage look) some will hope for, Michael Jackson's This Is It packs more than enough entertainment value to live up to its ambitious title.
Synopsis:
Prior to his untimely death, Jackson was in the midst of preparing for a series of sold-out concerts that were... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 82890%
Critics Consensus: Imaginatively shot and edited, Metallica Through the Never is an electrifying, immersive concert film, though its fictional sequences are slightly less assured.
Synopsis:
As the rock band Metallica performs a roaring set for fans in a sold-out arena, a young roadie named Trip... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 78500%
Critics Consensus: Katy Perry: Part of Me succeeds on the strengths of the pop star's genuine likability, inspiring work ethic, and dazzling stage show, even if it plays somewhat like a PR puff piece at times.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz follow wildly popular singer Katy Perry during her yearlong California Dreams tour. During 124... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 103531%
Critics Consensus: By documenting arguably the most renowned music festival in history, Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music achieves the rare feat of capturing the unique spirit of its time.
Synopsis:
In 1969, 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 71280%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#23
Adjusted Score: 88469%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 100021%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This pioneering rock music documentary combines promotional footage, television appearances and production crew- and fan-shot footage of rock legends The... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 36032%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#26
Adjusted Score: 30026%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Across 2017/2018 Depeche Mode embarked on their Global Spirit Tour, performing to more than 3 million fans. Filmmaker Anton Corbijn... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 100731%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This documentary concert film captures the sounds and performances of some of the major jazz artists at the 1958 Newport... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 98992%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Featuring performances by popular artists of the 1960s, this concert film highlights the music of the 1967 California festival. Although... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 97228%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts essential and chilling, Gimme Shelter provides a spine-tingling look at how the Rolling Stones' music paralleled the end of the counterculture movement.
Synopsis:
The landmark documentary about the tragically ill-fated Rolling Stones free concert at Altamont Speedway on December 6, 1969. Only four... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 92440%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Clips show Elvis Presley backstage, in rehearsal, and on the road before his 1970 Las Vegas opening night.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 40829%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Music video director Emmett Malloy shadows guitarist and singer Jack White and drummer Meg White on their 2007 Canadian tour.... [More]
Starring:
#32
Adjusted Score: 38140%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ethereal post-rock pioneers Sigur Rós play a string of impromptu gigs in their native Iceland after finishing a world tour... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 32493%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Originally used as a test venue for Pearl Jam when they were battling Ticketmaster, the Empire Polo Fields in Indio,... [More]
Starring:
#34
Adjusted Score: 88765%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmed by director Taylor Hackford on the occasion of Chuck Berry's 60th birthday, this documentary presents the rock legend performing... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 88030%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#36
Adjusted Score: 87704%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This documentary chronicles Madonna's controversial 1990 "Blonde Ambition" international tour, kicking off in Japan during its rainy season, then traveling... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 86483%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
LCD Soundsystem prepares for their biggest concert at Madison Square Garden.... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 26290%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The British rock group's 1986 tour includes "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions."... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 63406%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Like a hip-hop version of indie rock festivals such as Coachella, Rock the Bells (named for the LL Cool J... [More]
Starring:
#40
Adjusted Score: 29889%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Singer Kanye West performs gospel songs and music from his new album "Jesus Is King."... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 54006%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Highlights from Prince's 1987 European concert tour, including selections from the rock star's album of the same title.... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 34062%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Brian Robbins' profile of rap and hip-hop performers includes footage of preparations for a Philadelphia concert.... [More]
Starring:
#43
Adjusted Score: 73348%
Critics Consensus: Walk through an enchanted forest and what do you see? Bjork:Biophilia Live, an eclectic delivery of audio technical divinity.
Synopsis:
Icelandic musician Björk performs in concert at London's Alexandra Palace in 2013.... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 64714%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On Oct. 9, 2004, music group the Beastie Boys perform a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden. They... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 76320%
Critics Consensus: Gaga: Five Foot Two offers an absorbing glimpse of its superstar subject's backstage life, albeit one weakened by inconsistent focus and a dearth of performance footage.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Chris Moukarbel introduces the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour.... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 75329%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Initially slated to be a television documentary about the Beatles in the studio, this film, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, instead... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 75255%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmed in 1973 over the course of a three-night stand at New York City's Madison Square Garden, this concert film... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 76777%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Documentarian D.A. Pennebaker focuses his lens on a 1973 concert by David Bowie, who performs under the moniker Ziggy Stardust... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 72018%
Critics Consensus: This high-energy concert film should please Cyrus' rabid pre-teen fan base -- and may come as a pleasant surprise for parents.
Synopsis:
This concert film documents a 2007 tour by Miley Cyrus, star of the tween sitcom "Hannah Montana." In keeping with... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 20335%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold out theatrical... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 69756%
Critics Consensus: As a tour documentary, it's rather uninspired -- but as a 3D glimpse of a building pop culture phenomenon, Never Say Never is undeniably entertaining.
Synopsis:
A young singing sensation prepares to dazzle the crowd at a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Legions of adoring... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 66635%
Critics Consensus: It's mostly for the converted, but One Direction: This Is Us will be fun for fans -- and it offers just enough slickly edited concert footage to entertain the casual viewer.
Synopsis:
Groomed for stardom by "X-Factor's" Simon Cowell, the members of pop supergroup One Direction -- Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 62314%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1987, legendary Irish rock group U2 -- Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. -- embark on... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 62690%
Critics Consensus: The unconverted will remain just as perplexed as ever, but for gleeful Gleeks, The 3D Concert Movie delivers exactly what it promises.
Synopsis:
New Directions hits the road to perform a summer concert tour. Rachel (Lea Michele), Finn (Cory Monteith), Kurt (Chris Colfer),... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 40398%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical icon as he prepares... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 33602%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Jon M. Chu moves beyond the spotlight and the attention-grabbing headlines to give pop superstar Justin Bieber a chance... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 24189%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Netflix documentary film ariana grande: excuse me, i love you follows the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter around the globe on... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 17461%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A portrait of rock band Coldplay's rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world.... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 48621%
Critics Consensus: Year of the Horse might be worth a watch for hardcore fans of Neil Young or Jim Jarmusch, but it will likely test the patience of most other viewers.
Synopsis:
Director Jim Jarmusch probes the minds and music of Neil Young and Crazy Horse during their 1996 concert tour.... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 27000%
Critics Consensus: The unerotic sex scenes quickly become tedious to watch, and the lovers lack the personality necessary to make viewers care about them.
Synopsis:
A man (Kieran O'Brien) reminisces about his steamy affair with an American woman (Margo Stilley) he met at a rock... [More]