The 73 Best Amazon Prime Video TV Shows

Updated April 11, 2022

Looking for the best TV shows on Amazon’s Prime Video? We’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Amazon Prime Video original series and shows.

First, let’s talk about the streamer’s major tentpoles, which you’ll see well represented in our list. While The Boys commanded our attention in 2019, the series has jumped higher on our list with its season 2 release. Will season 3 shoot it even higher? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel kicked up a TV awards storm the year before. These comedies were not the first of Amazon Prime Video’s original shows to garner critical and award attention. That honor goes to the groundbreaking Transparent , which ended in 2019 after four seasons and a musical finale.

Other top titles include Fleabag , The Wilds , Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan , Homecoming , Good Omens , The Expanse , and more.

For this guide, we set out to list Amazon Prime’s best TV shows to binge-watch, now from all of those titles the service (and sister streaming service IMDbTV) has released since 2013. Below, find nearly 70 titles that made the cut. To be included in our list of the best Amazon series, titles must be Fresh (60% or higher on the Tomatometer) with at least 10 reviews.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we will be updating our best Amazon Prime shows list as more series debut and more scores come in. And if you’re in the mood for a movie, check out our guide to the Best Movies on Amazon Prime.

Just Added: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Outlaws, As We See It, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Reacher; removed: Them

The Pale Horse (2020) 79% #57 Synopsis: When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered... When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered... [More] Starring:

