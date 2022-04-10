Upload season 2

The 73 Best Amazon Prime Video TV Shows  

Updated April 11, 2022

Looking for the best TV shows on Amazon’s Prime Video? We’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Amazon Prime Video original series and shows.

First, let’s talk about the streamer’s major tentpoles, which you’ll see well represented in our list. While The Boys commanded our attention in 2019, the series has jumped higher on our list with its season 2 release. Will season 3 shoot it even higher? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel kicked up a TV awards storm the year before. These comedies were not the first of Amazon Prime Video’s original shows to garner critical and award attention. That honor goes to the groundbreaking Transparent, which ended in 2019 after four seasons and a musical finale.

Other top titles include FleabagThe Wilds, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Homecoming, Good Omens, The Expanse, and more.

For this guide, we set out to list Amazon Prime’s best TV shows to binge-watch, now from all of those titles the service (and sister streaming service IMDbTV) has released since 2013. Below, find nearly 70 titles that made the cut. To be included in our list of the best Amazon series, titles must be Fresh (60% or higher on the Tomatometer) with at least 10 reviews.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we will be updating our best Amazon Prime shows list as more series debut and more scores come in. And if you’re in the mood for a movie, check out our guide to the Best Movies on Amazon Prime.

Just Added: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Outlaws, As We See ItThe Legend of Vox MachinaThe Boys Presents: DiabolicalReacher; removed: Them

The Last Post (2017)
64%

#73
Synopsis: "The Last Post" follows a unit of Royal Military Police and their families in British-controlled Aden, Yemen in 1965. Newlyweds... [More]
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Neumark Jones, Ben Miles, Stephen Campbell Moore
Directed By: Margery Bone, Elwen Rowlands, George Faber, Mark Pybus

Hunters (2020)
65%

#72
Synopsis: Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor
Directed By: David Weil, Jordan Peele, Nikki Toscano, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Mad Dogs (2015)
67%

#71
Synopsis: The reunion of some 40-something friends evolves into a nightmare of lies, deception, and murder.... [More]
Starring: Ben Chaplin, Michael Imperioli, Romany Malco, Steve Zahn
Directed By: Cris Cole, Shawn Ryan, Marney Hochman, Andy Harries

Modern Love (2019)
68%

#70
Synopsis: A co-production of Amazon Studios and the New York Times, this anthology series explores love in all of its complicated... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: John Carney, Todd Hoffman, Sam Dolnick, Choire Sicha

The Grand Tour (2016)
69%

#69
Synopsis: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May travel the globe as the hosts of this Amazon original series. At each... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May
Directed By: Andy Wilman, Phil Churchward

Lore (2017)

#68
Synopsis: Writer Aaron Mahnke launched his podcast "Lore" in 2015 and it has gained critical acclaim in the time since, including... [More]
Starring: Aaron Mahnke
Directed By: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gale Anne Hurd, Brett-Patrick Jenkins

Z: The Beginning of Everything (2015)
69%

#67
Synopsis: Christina Ricci plays the role of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, a brilliant, beautiful and talented Southern belle, the original flapper and... [More]
Starring: Christina Ricci, David Hoflin, Jamie Anne Allman, Kristine Nielsen
Directed By: Dawn Prestwich, Nicole Yorkin, Pamela Koffler, Christina Ricci

Jean-Claude Van Johnson (2016)
70%

#66
Synopsis: Jean-Claude Van Damme is a name that is synonymous with action movies, but what if he was actually a secret... [More]
Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kat Foster, Moises Arias, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Peter Atencio, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jean-Claude Van Damme

Too Old to Die Young (2019)
70%

#65
Synopsis: Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Martin Jones' life is blown apart in one tragic night, and he is forced into... [More]
Starring: Miles Teller, John Hawkes, Augusto Aguilera, Jena Malone
Directed By: Ed Brubaker, Nicolas Winding Refn

The Outlaws (2021)
71%

#64
Synopsis: Seven bickering lawbreakers forced together on community service discover a bag of cash, but they're not the only ones after... [More]
Starring: Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, Clare Perkins
Directed By: Stephen Merchant

Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders (2018)
71%

#63
Synopsis: John Malkovich stars as an older but wiser Hercule Poirot as he investigates the source of a series of sinister... [More]
Starring: John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Eamon Farren
Directed By: Alex Gabassi, Basi Akpabio, James Prichard, Sarah Phelps

Good Girls Revolt (2015)
71%

#62
Synopsis: This Amazon-original series is set in New York in the late 1960s, when a cultural revolution was sweeping through the... [More]
Starring: Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos
Directed By: Dana Calvo, Lynda Obst, Jeff Okin, Darlene Hunt

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018)
71%

#61
Synopsis: Author Tom Clancy introduced the character of Jack Ryan in a series of books before Ryan headed to the big... [More]
Starring: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, Michael Kelly
Directed By: Carlton Cuse, John Krasinski, Graham Roland, Michael Bay

Electric Dreams (2017)
72%

#60
Synopsis: "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" is a 10-episode science-fiction anthology series that journeys into unique worlds beyond the reach of... [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Chaplin, Bryan Cranston, Terrence Howard
Directed By: Bryan Cranston, Michael Dinner, Ronald D. Moore, James Degus

Fearless (2017)
73%

#59
Synopsis: Human rights lawyer Emma Banville takes up the defense of convicted killer Kevin Russell, who's serving a life sentence for... [More]
Starring: Helen McCrory, Michael Gambon, Robin Weigert, Wunmi Mosaku

Truth Seekers (2020)
74%

#58
Synopsis: Paranormal investigators set out to film ghost sightings, but as their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, they begin to uncover... [More]
Starring: Emma D'Arcy, Malcolm McDowell, Nick Frost, Samson Kayo
Directed By: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley, Jim Field Smith

The Pale Horse (2020)
79%

#57
Synopsis: When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered... [More]
Starring:

Alpha House (2013)
79%

#56
Synopsis: When their house mate is hauled off to prison, three Republican senators sharing a row house in Washington, D.C., find... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Clark Johnson, Matt Malloy, Mark Consuelos
Directed By: Jonathan Alter, Elliot Webb, Garry Trudeau

Picnic at Hanging Rock (2018)
79%

#55
Synopsis: When three schoolgirls and a teacher from Appleyard College disappear on Valentine's Day in 1900, the event has a far-reaching... [More]
Starring: Natalie Dormer, Samara Weaving, Madeleine Madden, Lily Sullivan
Directed By: Jo Porter, Anthony Ellis, Penny Win

Homecoming (2018)
79%

#54
Synopsis: Stories surrounding the mysterious Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company and its equally unorthodox program, the Homecoming Initiative.... [More]
Starring: Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, Hong Chau, Chris Cooper
Directed By: Matt Lieber, Alex Blumberg, Sam Esmail, Chris Giliberti

Fairfax (2021)
80%

#53
Synopsis: Four middle school best friends are on a never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in L.A.... [More]
Starring: Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, Jaboukie Young-White
Directed By: Jon Zimelis, Jason U. Nadler, Peter A. Knight, Chris Prynoski

Informer (2018)
80%

#52
Synopsis: "Informer" is a thrilling six-part drama series starring Paddy Considine, Nabhaan Rizwan and Bel Powley in the lead roles. The... [More]
Starring: Paddy Considine, Bel Powley, Nabhaan Rizwan, Arsher Ali
Directed By: Jonny Campbell

Hanna (2019)
80%

#51
Synopsis: Hanna is an extraordinary girl who has been raised in the forest, evading the relentless pursuit of an off-the-book CIA... [More]
Starring: Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Dermot Mulroney, Ray Liotta
Directed By: David Farr, Tom Coan, Jo Ann Alfano, Andrew Woodhead

The Wheel of Time (2021)
82%

#50
Synopsis: Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, takes five young people on a journey, believing that one of them might... [More]
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden
Directed By: Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field

Lorena (2019)
83%

#49
Synopsis: Lorena Bobbitt became a household name in 1993 when she cut off her husband's penis. She became the butt of... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Steven J. Berger, Joshua Rofé

Fortitude (2015)
84%

#48
Synopsis: Fortitude is a town in the Arctic that is unlike any other place on Earth. Surrounded by the picturesque polar... [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Darren Boyd
Directed By: Simon Donald, Jeff Skoll, Holly Hines, Patrick Spence

Good Omens (2019)
84%

#47
Synopsis: This fantasy series sees fussy angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley team up to form an unlikely duo. The two... [More]
Starring: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck
Directed By: Neil Gaiman, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, Douglas Mackinnon

The Man in the High Castle (2015)
84%

#46
Synopsis: This series, loosely based Philip K. Dick's novel of the same name, takes a look at what the world might... [More]
Starring: Alexa Davalos, Joel de la Fuente, Rufus Sewell, Brennan Brown
Directed By: Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Isa Dick Hackett

Betas (2013)
85%

#45
Synopsis: Four computer geeks have what they think is a brilliant idea -- a social networking app that, in the words... [More]
Starring: Joe Dinicol, Karan Soni, Jon Daly, Charlie Saxton

Comrade Detective (2017)
85%

#44
Synopsis: In the thick of 1980s Cold War hysteria, the Romanian government created"Comrade Detective" to help promote Communist ideals and inspire... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Florin Piersic Jr., Corneliu Ulici
Directed By: Rhys Thomas, Reid Carolin, Andrew Schneider, Ravi Nandan

Alex Rider (2020)
85%

#43
Synopsis: The adventures of a teenage spy on his missions to save the world.... [More]
Starring: Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O'Connor
Directed By: Guy Burt

The New Yorker Presents (2015)
86%

#42
Synopsis: The New Yorker magazine celebrates the arts with a blend of documentaries, poetry and animation.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Alex Gibney, David Snyder, Dawn Ostroff

Flack (2019)
86%

#41
Synopsis: "Flack" is a drama about a take-no-prisoner public-relations professional named Robyn who is an American working for a London based... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, Rebecca Benson, Rufus Jones, Lydia Wilson
Directed By: Peter Cattaneo, Mark Larkin, Oliver Lansley, Helen Williams

Goliath (2016)
86%

#40
Synopsis: Once a powerful lawyer, Billy McBride is now a washed up ambulance chaser, who spends more time in bars than... [More]
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper
Directed By: Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames, Steve Turner

Tales From the Loop (2020)
86%

#39
Synopsis: Townspeople live above "The Loop," a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.... [More]
Starring: Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghadri, Duncan Joiner
Directed By: Matt Reeves

Doctor Thorne (2016)
87%

#38
Synopsis: Doctor Thorne's niece, Mary, learns shocking news about her family.... [More]
Starring: Tom Hollander, Alison Brie, Ian McShane, Rebecca Front
Directed By: Niall MacCormick

I Love Dick (2016)
87%

#37
Synopsis: Set in a colorful academic community in Texas, this series follows a frustrated filmmaker named Chris and a writer, Sylvere,... [More]
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne, Roberta Colindrez
Directed By: Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Sarah Gubbins

The Pursuit of Love (2021)
88%

#36
Synopsis: Longing for love and obsessed with sex, Linda is on the hunt for the perfect lover, but finding Mr. Right... [More]
Starring: Emily Beecham, Beattie Edmondson, Lily James, Emily Mortimer
Directed By: Emily Mortimer

Vanity Fair (2018)
89%

#35
Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name,"Vanity Fair" follows poverty-stricken Becky Sharp as she attempts to claw her way... [More]
Starring: Olivia Cooke, Johnny Flynn, Claudia Jessie, Simon Russell Beale
Directed By: James Strong

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
89%

#34
Synopsis: It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids... [More]
Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub
Directed By: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino

World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (2020)
90%

#33
Synopsis: A team survival competition pits contestants in a series of activities in a race around the globe.... [More]
Starring: Bear Grylls

Reacher (2022)
90%

#32
Synopsis: Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, has recently entered civilian life when he is falsely accused of murder.... [More]
Starring: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Marc Bendavid
Directed By: Nick Santora, Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan

Patriot (2015)
91%

#31
Synopsis: This Amazon-original political drama stars Michael Dorman, who plays the role of an intelligence officer named John Tavner. To stop... [More]
Starring: Michael Dorman, Terry O'Quinn, Michael Chernus, Kathleen Munroe
Directed By: Steve Conrad, Steve Conrad, James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra

Transparent (2014)
91%

#30
Synopsis: Mort has a secret that he really wants to tell his three adult children, who are so self-absorbed they don't... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass
Directed By: Jill Soloway

The Boys (2019)
91%

#29
Synopsis: Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's... [More]
Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty
Directed By: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver

The Wilds (2020)
92%

#28
Synopsis: Teenage girls from radically different backgrounds find themselves stranded on a remote island, unaware they've just become the subjects of... [More]
Starring: Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause
Directed By: Sarah Streicher, Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, Dylan Clark

Britannia (2020)
92%

#27
Synopsis: In A.D. 43, the Roman Imperial Army -- equally determined and terrified -- returns to crush the Celtic heart of... [More]
Starring: David Morrissey, Kelly Reilly, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Liana Cornell
Directed By: Sheree Folkson, Christoph Schrewe, Luke Watson, Susan Tully

Leverage: Redemption (2021)
93%

#26
Synopsis: Reformed criminals put their unique skills to good use by helping regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.... [More]
Starring: Noah Wyle, Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane
Directed By: Dean Devlin, Kate Rorick, Marc Roskin

As We See It (2022)
93%

#25
Synopsis: Jack, Harrison, and Violet, three roommates on the autism spectrum, strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in... [More]
Starring: Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon
Directed By: Jason Katims, Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, Dana Idisis

Red Oaks (2014)
93%

#24
Synopsis: It's the summer of 1985, and NYU student David lands a summer job at the Red Oaks Country Club in... [More]
Starring: Craig Roberts, Ennis Esmer, Oliver Cooper, Paul Reiser
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Joe Gangemi, David Gordon Green

Vikings (2013)
93%

#23
Synopsis: Viking Ragnar Lothbrok is a young farmer and family man who is frustrated by the policies of Earl Haraldson, his... [More]
Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Moe Dunford, Josefin Asplund, Alexander Ludwig
Directed By: Michael Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, John Weber, Sherry Marsh

Ordeal by Innocence (2018)
94%

#22
Synopsis: Old wounds are reopened for the Argyll family after learning that Jack, the black sheep of the clan, may not... [More]
Starring: Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Anthony Boyle, Crystal Clarke
Directed By: Sandra Goldbacher, Basi Akpabio, Damien Timmer, James Prichard

ZeroZeroZero (2020)
94%

#21
Synopsis: Chaos ensues while a shipment of cocaine is smuggled from South America to Europe.... [More]
Starring: Érick Israel Consuelo, Gabriel Byrne, Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan

Upload (2020)
94%

#20
Synopsis: A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.... [More]
Starring: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson
Directed By: Greg Daniels, Howard Klein

Mozart in the Jungle (2014)
94%

#19
Synopsis: As Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle" opens, Maestro Thomas takes his final bow with the New York Symphony. Applause dies... [More]
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Saffron Burrows
Directed By: Roman Coppola, Paul Weitz, Jason Schwartzman, Will Graham

The Underground Railroad (2021)
94%

#18
Synopsis: After escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora boards a train embarking on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while... [More]
Starring: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre
Directed By: Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner

The Expanse (2015)
94%

#17
Synopsis: Hundreds of years in the future, things are different than what humanity is used to after humans have colonized the... [More]
Starring: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo
Directed By: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove

Forever (2018)
95%

#16
Synopsis: June and Oscar are a married couple who live a comfortable-but-predictable life in suburban California. For years, they've had the... [More]
Starring: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen
Directed By: Alan Yang, Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard, Tim Sarkes

The Tick (2016)
95%

#15
Synopsis: In a world where superheroes and villains have been real for decades, Arthur, an unassuming accountant with no superpowers, becomes... [More]
Starring: Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Yara Martinez
Directed By: Ben Edlund, Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, David Fury

Sneaky Pete (2015)
96%

#14
Synopsis: Giovanni Ribisi plays the role of Marius, a con man who tries to leave his old life behind by assuming... [More]
Starring: Giovanni Ribisi, Margo Martindale, Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety
Directed By: Bryan Cranston, James Degus, Blake Masters, Jon Avnet

One Mississippi (2015)
96%

#13
Synopsis: This Amazon original series is a dark comedy inspired by events in comic Tig Notaro's life. Starring as a Los... [More]
Starring: Tig Notaro, Noah Harpster, John Rothman, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Directed By: Diablo Cody, Tig Notaro

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022)
97%

#12
Synopsis: Unseen stories from "The Boys" universe.... [More]
Starring: Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford
Directed By: Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

A Very English Scandal (2018)
97%

#11
Synopsis: Starring Golden Globe-nominated actor Hugh Grant and based on a true story, "A Very English Scandal" tells the story of... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Alex Jennings, David Bamber
Directed By: Stephen Frears, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown

Bosch (2014)
97%

#10
Synopsis: Harry Bosch has murder on his mind. A former Special Forces officer who has done tours in the Middle East,... [More]
Starring: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick
Directed By: Daniel Pyne, Eric Overmyer, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge

Small Axe (2020)
97%

#9
Synopsis: Based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982.... [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes
Directed By: Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Lucy Richer

Undone (2019)
98%

#8
Synopsis: After 28-year-old Alma nearly dies in a car accident, she finds that she has a new relationship with time; she... [More]
Starring: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Bob Odenkirk, Constance Marie
Directed By: Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta, Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Invincible (2021)
98%

#7
Synopsis: Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age -- except that his father is the most powerful... [More]
Starring: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen
Directed By: Robert Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa

Catastrophe (2015)
98%

#6
Synopsis: During a business trip in London, an American named Rob meets Sharon, an Irish teacher with whom he shares incredible... [More]
Starring: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Ashley Jensen, Mark Bonnar
Directed By: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday

With Love: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Depicting the travails of a close-knit family with unabashed warmth, With Love tempers its earnestness with grounded characters.
Starring: Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam
Directed By: Gloria Calderon Kellett

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022)

#4
Synopsis: Lizzo searches for women to join the ranks of the Big Grrrls, her back up dancers, for her tour.... [More]
Starring: Lizzo, Tanisha Scott, Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley
Directed By: Lizzo, Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi

LuLaRich (2021)
100%

#3
Synopsis: Analyzing the pyramid scheme LuLaRoe, a life-ruining clothing company.... [More]
Starring: Deanne Stidham, Mark Stidham
Directed By: Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, Blye Pagon Faust, Cori Shepherd Stern

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Vox Machina, a band of eight unlikely heroes, find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from... [More]
Starring: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien
Directed By: Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Sung Jin Ahn

Fleabag (2016)
100%

#1
Synopsis: A dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying... [More]
Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ben Aldridge, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson
Directed By: Harry Bradbeer

Thumbnail image: Amazon Prime Video

