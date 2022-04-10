(Photo by Amazon Prime Video)
Looking for the best TV shows on Amazon’s Prime Video? We’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Amazon Prime Video original series and shows.
First, let’s talk about the streamer’s major tentpoles, which you’ll see well represented in our list. While The Boys commanded our attention in 2019, the series has jumped higher on our list with its season 2 release. Will season 3 shoot it even higher? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel kicked up a TV awards storm the year before. These comedies were not the first of Amazon Prime Video’s original shows to garner critical and award attention. That honor goes to the groundbreaking Transparent, which ended in 2019 after four seasons and a musical finale.
Other top titles include Fleabag, The Wilds, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Homecoming, Good Omens, The Expanse, and more.
For this guide, we set out to list Amazon Prime’s best TV shows to binge-watch, now from all of those titles the service (and sister streaming service IMDbTV) has released since 2013. Below, find nearly 70 titles that made the cut. To be included in our list of the best Amazon series, titles must be Fresh (60% or higher on the Tomatometer) with at least 10 reviews.
Synopsis:
"The Last Post" follows a unit of Royal Military Police and their families in British-controlled Aden, Yemen in 1965. Newlyweds... [More]
Synopsis:
Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in... [More]
Synopsis:
The reunion of some 40-something friends evolves into a nightmare of lies, deception, and murder.... [More]
Synopsis:
A co-production of Amazon Studios and the New York Times, this anthology series explores love in all of its complicated... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May travel the globe as the hosts of this Amazon original series. At each... [More]
Synopsis:
Writer Aaron Mahnke launched his podcast "Lore" in 2015 and it has gained critical acclaim in the time since, including... [More]
Synopsis:
Christina Ricci plays the role of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, a brilliant, beautiful and talented Southern belle, the original flapper and... [More]
Synopsis:
Jean-Claude Van Damme is a name that is synonymous with action movies, but what if he was actually a secret... [More]
Synopsis:
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Martin Jones' life is blown apart in one tragic night, and he is forced into... [More]
Synopsis:
Seven bickering lawbreakers forced together on community service discover a bag of cash, but they're not the only ones after... [More]
Synopsis:
John Malkovich stars as an older but wiser Hercule Poirot as he investigates the source of a series of sinister... [More]
Synopsis:
This Amazon-original series is set in New York in the late 1960s, when a cultural revolution was sweeping through the... [More]
Synopsis:
Author Tom Clancy introduced the character of Jack Ryan in a series of books before Ryan headed to the big... [More]
Synopsis:
"Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" is a 10-episode science-fiction anthology series that journeys into unique worlds beyond the reach of... [More]
Synopsis:
Human rights lawyer Emma Banville takes up the defense of convicted killer Kevin Russell, who's serving a life sentence for... [More]
Synopsis:
Paranormal investigators set out to film ghost sightings, but as their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, they begin to uncover... [More]
Synopsis:
When a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman, a mysterious list of names is discovered... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
When their house mate is hauled off to prison, three Republican senators sharing a row house in Washington, D.C., find... [More]
Synopsis:
When three schoolgirls and a teacher from Appleyard College disappear on Valentine's Day in 1900, the event has a far-reaching... [More]
Synopsis:
Stories surrounding the mysterious Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company and its equally unorthodox program, the Homecoming Initiative.... [More]
Synopsis:
Four middle school best friends are on a never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in L.A.... [More]
Synopsis:
"Informer" is a thrilling six-part drama series starring Paddy Considine, Nabhaan Rizwan and Bel Powley in the lead roles. The... [More]
Synopsis:
Hanna is an extraordinary girl who has been raised in the forest, evading the relentless pursuit of an off-the-book CIA... [More]
Synopsis:
Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, takes five young people on a journey, believing that one of them might... [More]
Synopsis:
Lorena Bobbitt became a household name in 1993 when she cut off her husband's penis. She became the butt of... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
Fortitude is a town in the Arctic that is unlike any other place on Earth. Surrounded by the picturesque polar... [More]
Synopsis:
This fantasy series sees fussy angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley team up to form an unlikely duo. The two... [More]
Synopsis:
This series, loosely based Philip K. Dick's novel of the same name, takes a look at what the world might... [More]
Synopsis:
Four computer geeks have what they think is a brilliant idea -- a social networking app that, in the words... [More]
Synopsis:
In the thick of 1980s Cold War hysteria, the Romanian government created"Comrade Detective" to help promote Communist ideals and inspire... [More]
Synopsis:
The adventures of a teenage spy on his missions to save the world.... [More]
Synopsis:
The New Yorker magazine celebrates the arts with a blend of documentaries, poetry and animation.... [More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
"Flack" is a drama about a take-no-prisoner public-relations professional named Robyn who is an American working for a London based... [More]
Synopsis:
Once a powerful lawyer, Billy McBride is now a washed up ambulance chaser, who spends more time in bars than... [More]
Synopsis:
Townspeople live above "The Loop," a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.... [More]
Synopsis:
Doctor Thorne's niece, Mary, learns shocking news about her family.... [More]
Synopsis:
Set in a colorful academic community in Texas, this series follows a frustrated filmmaker named Chris and a writer, Sylvere,... [More]
Synopsis:
Longing for love and obsessed with sex, Linda is on the hunt for the perfect lover, but finding Mr. Right... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the novel of the same name,"Vanity Fair" follows poverty-stricken Becky Sharp as she attempts to claw her way... [More]
Synopsis:
It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids... [More]
Synopsis:
A team survival competition pits contestants in a series of activities in a race around the globe.... [More]
Synopsis:
Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator, has recently entered civilian life when he is falsely accused of murder.... [More]
Synopsis:
This Amazon-original political drama stars Michael Dorman, who plays the role of an intelligence officer named John Tavner. To stop... [More]
Synopsis:
Mort has a secret that he really wants to tell his three adult children, who are so self-absorbed they don't... [More]
Synopsis:
Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's... [More]
Synopsis:
Teenage girls from radically different backgrounds find themselves stranded on a remote island, unaware they've just become the subjects of... [More]
Synopsis:
In A.D. 43, the Roman Imperial Army -- equally determined and terrified -- returns to crush the Celtic heart of... [More]
Synopsis:
Reformed criminals put their unique skills to good use by helping regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.... [More]
Synopsis:
Jack, Harrison, and Violet, three roommates on the autism spectrum, strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in... [More]
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1985, and NYU student David lands a summer job at the Red Oaks Country Club in... [More]
Synopsis:
Viking Ragnar Lothbrok is a young farmer and family man who is frustrated by the policies of Earl Haraldson, his... [More]
Synopsis:
Old wounds are reopened for the Argyll family after learning that Jack, the black sheep of the clan, may not... [More]
Synopsis:
Chaos ensues while a shipment of cocaine is smuggled from South America to Europe.... [More]
Synopsis:
A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.... [More]
Synopsis:
As Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle" opens, Maestro Thomas takes his final bow with the New York Symphony. Applause dies... [More]
Synopsis:
After escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora boards a train embarking on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while... [More]
Synopsis:
Hundreds of years in the future, things are different than what humanity is used to after humans have colonized the... [More]
Synopsis:
June and Oscar are a married couple who live a comfortable-but-predictable life in suburban California. For years, they've had the... [More]
Synopsis:
In a world where superheroes and villains have been real for decades, Arthur, an unassuming accountant with no superpowers, becomes... [More]
Synopsis:
Giovanni Ribisi plays the role of Marius, a con man who tries to leave his old life behind by assuming... [More]
Synopsis:
This Amazon original series is a dark comedy inspired by events in comic Tig Notaro's life. Starring as a Los... [More]
Synopsis:
Unseen stories from "The Boys" universe.... [More]
Synopsis:
Starring Golden Globe-nominated actor Hugh Grant and based on a true story, "A Very English Scandal" tells the story of... [More]
Synopsis:
Harry Bosch has murder on his mind. A former Special Forces officer who has done tours in the Middle East,... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982.... [More]
Synopsis:
After 28-year-old Alma nearly dies in a car accident, she finds that she has a new relationship with time; she... [More]
Synopsis:
Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age -- except that his father is the most powerful... [More]
Synopsis:
During a business trip in London, an American named Rob meets Sharon, an Irish teacher with whom he shares incredible... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Depicting the travails of a close-knit family with unabashed warmth, With Love tempers its earnestness with grounded characters.
Synopsis:
Lizzo searches for women to join the ranks of the Big Grrrls, her back up dancers, for her tour.... [More]
Synopsis:
Analyzing the pyramid scheme LuLaRoe, a life-ruining clothing company.... [More]
Synopsis:
Vox Machina, a band of eight unlikely heroes, find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from... [More]
Synopsis:
A dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying... [More]
