(Photo by RLJ Entertainment)

100 Best Movies on Tubi (March 2024)

Boasting over 200,000 movies and TV episodes in their library, you could say Tubi has got a lot of content. The one issue: It’s a lot of content. Where to start? How about at the top, with the 100 best movies on Tubi, ranked by Tomatometer. The ad-supported streaming service even has a section dedicated solely to the highly-rated on Rotten Tomatoes! Though a few movies without the most sterling scores sometimes slip through, this section is a splendid resource on Certified Fresh movies currently streaming on Tubi. And now we’ve taken those selections and ranked them by Tomatometer score, removing some of the ones paired with low Audience Scores, to create our guide to the 100 best movies on Tubi!

#5 Paddington 2 (2017) 99% #5 Adjusted Score: 112724% Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure. Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Directed By: Paul King

#13 Bullitt (1968) 98% #13 Adjusted Score: 103573% Critics Consensus: Steve McQueen is cool as ice in this thrilling police procedural that also happens to contain arguably the greatest movie car chase ever. Synopsis: Senator Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) is aiming to take down mob boss Pete Ross (Vic Tayback) with the help of... Senator Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) is aiming to take down mob boss Pete Ross (Vic Tayback) with the help of... [More] Starring: Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset, Don Gordon Directed By: Peter Yates

#14 Boyhood (2014) 97% #14 Adjusted Score: 113231% Critics Consensus: Epic in technical scale but breathlessly intimate in narrative scope, Boyhood is a sprawling investigation of the human condition. Synopsis: The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... [More] Starring: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater Directed By: Richard Linklater

#20 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #20 Adjusted Score: 106071% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#29 Blue Velvet (1986) 95% #29 Adjusted Score: 103499% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch

#34 Hamlet (1996) 95% #34 Adjusted Score: 98517% Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes. Synopsis: In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Julie Christie, Billy Crystal, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#45 Us (2019) 93% #45 Adjusted Score: 122711% Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us. Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More] Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker Directed By: Jordan Peele

#48 Wild (2018) 93% #48 Adjusted Score: 95380% Critics Consensus: Sauvage / Wild takes a clear-eyed look at the life of a sex worker, fueled by Felix Maritaud's performance and writer-director Camille Vidal-Naquet's non-judgmental approach. Synopsis: A young street hustler leads a debauched life of turning tricks and taking drugs while longing for love.... A young street hustler leads a debauched life of turning tricks and taking drugs while longing for love.... [More] Starring: Félix Maritaud, Eric Bernard, Nicolas Dibla, Philippe Ohrel Directed By: Camille Vidal-Naquet

#49 Heathers (1989) 93% #49 Adjusted Score: 97981% Critics Consensus: Dark, cynical, and subversive, Heathers gently applies a chainsaw to the conventions of the high school movie -- changing the game for teen comedies to follow. Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#50 Klute (1971) 93% #50 Adjusted Score: 97851% Critics Consensus: Donald Sutherland is coolly commanding and Jane Fonda a force of nature in Klute, a cuttingly intelligent thriller that generates its most agonizing tension from its stars' repartee. Synopsis: This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... This acclaimed thriller stars Jane Fonda as Bree Daniel, a New York City call girl who becomes enmeshed in an... [More] Starring: Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, Roy Scheider, Charles Cioffi Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#56 Moonstruck (1987) 92% #56 Adjusted Score: 98768% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#58 Mandy (2018) 91% #58 Adjusted Score: 104744% Critics Consensus: Mandy's gonzo violence is fueled by a gripping performance by Nicolas Cage -- and anchored with palpable emotion conveyed between his volcanic outbursts. Synopsis: In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their... In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy Directed By: Panos Cosmatos

#60 Hotel Rwanda (2004) 91% #60 Adjusted Score: 97153% Critics Consensus: A sobering and heartfelt tale about massacre that took place in Rwanda while most of the world looked away. Synopsis: Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... [More] Starring: Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo, Joaquin Phoenix, Nick Nolte Directed By: Terry George

#67 Lolita (1962) 91% #67 Adjusted Score: 95990% Critics Consensus: Kubrick's Lolita adapts its seemingly unadaptable source material with a sly comedic touch and a sterling performance by James Mason that transforms the controversial novel into something refreshingly new without sacrificing its essential edge. Synopsis: With a screenplay penned by the author himself, Stanley Kubrick brings Vladimir Nabokov's controversial tale of forbidden love to the... With a screenplay penned by the author himself, Stanley Kubrick brings Vladimir Nabokov's controversial tale of forbidden love to the... [More] Starring: James Mason, Shelley Winters, Sue Lyon, Peter Sellers Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#68 The Lighthouse (2019) 90% #68 Adjusted Score: 111121% Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent. Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes Directed By: Robert Eggers

#71 Bodied (2017) 90% #71 Adjusted Score: 94005% Critics Consensus: With its thorny themes and aggressive humor, Bodied dares to offend - and justifies its approach with a subversive comedy that edifies as it entertains. Synopsis: A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject turns... [More] Starring: Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Rory Uphold, Walter Perez Directed By: Joseph Kahn

#80 Platoon (1986) 89% #80 Adjusted Score: 102041% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

#83 Zola (2020) 88% #83 Adjusted Score: 102425% Critics Consensus: Zola captures the stranger-than-fiction appeal of the viral Twitter thread that inspired it -- and announces director/co-writer Janicza Bravo as a filmmaker to watch. Synopsis: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full... [More] Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo Directed By: Janicza Bravo

#86 Bernie (2011) 88% #86 Adjusted Score: 94573% Critics Consensus: Richard Linklater's Bernie is a gently told and unexpectedly amusing true-crime comedy that benefits from an impressive performance by Jack Black. Synopsis: Assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is one of the most-beloved residents in the small Texas town of Carthage.... Assistant funeral director Bernie Tiede (Jack Black) is one of the most-beloved residents in the small Texas town of Carthage.... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, Matthew McConaughey, Brady Coleman Directed By: Richard Linklater

#90 Arbitrage (2012) 87% #90 Adjusted Score: 94826% Critics Consensus: Arbitrage is both a tense thriller and a penetrating character study, elevated by the strength of a typically assured performance from Richard Gere. Synopsis: As he approaches his 60th birthday, New York hedge-fund magnate Robert Miller (Richard Gere) is the picture of success --... As he approaches his 60th birthday, New York hedge-fund magnate Robert Miller (Richard Gere) is the picture of success --... [More] Starring: Richard Gere, Tim Roth, Susan Sarandon, Brit Marling Directed By: Nicholas Jarecki

#92 Donnie Darko (2001) 87% #92 Adjusted Score: 90888% Critics Consensus: Richard Kelly's debut feature Donnie Darko is a daring, original vision, packed with jarring ideas and intelligence and featuring a remarkable performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled title character. Synopsis: In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore, James Duval Directed By: Richard Kelly

#96 Blow-Up (1966) 87% #96 Adjusted Score: 93645% Critics Consensus: Exquisitely shot and simmering with unease, Michelangelo Antonio's Blow-Up is an enigma that invites audiences to luxuriate in the sensual atmosphere of 1960s London chic. Synopsis: Thomas (David Hemmings) is a London photographer who spends his time photographing fashion models. But one day he thinks he... Thomas (David Hemmings) is a London photographer who spends his time photographing fashion models. But one day he thinks he... [More] Starring: David Hemmings, Vanessa Redgrave, Sarah Miles, Jane Birkin Directed By: Michelangelo Antonioni