Spike Lee Movies and Series Ranked

Since making his feature debut with She’s Gotta Have It in 1986, Spike Lee has blazed a trail for himself as one of Hollywood’s most vibrant — and defiantly original — filmmakers. Lee has challenged audiences to confront their expectations, assumptions, and prejudices while delivering some of the most memorable films of the last several decades. Even when critics don’t warm to his movies, they still acknowledge his work is thoughtful, ambitious, and bold. With comedies (Do the Right Thing), dramas (Malcolm X), and documentaries (When the Levees Broke) to choose from, there’s something for everybody here, especially if you like your pictures full of energy and attitude. His latest films (BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, David Byrne’s American Utopia) are among his most vital and celebrated, and he most recently helmed his TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It. We’re ranking them all with Spike Lee movies and series by Tomatometer!

#32 4 Little Girls (1997) 100% #32 Adjusted Score: 100911% Critics Consensus: 4 Little Girls finds Spike Lee moving into documentary filmmaking with his signature style intact -- and all the palpable fury the subject requires. Synopsis: On Sunday, September 15, 1963, the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed by four members of a... On Sunday, September 15, 1963, the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed by four members of a... [More] Starring: Maxine McNair, Helen Pegues, Harold McNair Directed By: Spike Lee

#30 David Byrne's American Utopia (2020) 98% #30 Adjusted Score: 106374% Critics Consensus: Helmed in elegant and exhilarating style by Spike Lee, David Byrne's American Utopia is a concert film that doubles as a joyously cathartic celebration. Synopsis: Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... [More] Starring: David Byrne Directed By: Spike Lee

#29 BlacKkKlansman (2018) 96% #29 Adjusted Score: 123193% Critics Consensus: BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way. Synopsis: Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... [More] Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace Directed By: Spike Lee

#19 Inside Man (2006) 86% #19 Adjusted Score: 95188% Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill. Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Spike Lee

#18 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #18 Adjusted Score: 91248% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#9 Jim Brown: All-American (2002) 57% #9 Adjusted Score: 31517% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Spike Lee directed this portrait of pro football Hall of Famer, actor and civil rights activist Jim Brown.... Spike Lee directed this portrait of pro football Hall of Famer, actor and civil rights activist Jim Brown.... [More] Starring: Jim Brown Directed By: Spike Lee