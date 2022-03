(Photo by Walt Disney Studios courtesy Everett Collection)

Spike Lee Movies and Series Ranked

Since making his feature debut with She’s Gotta Have It in 1986, Spike Lee has blazed a trail for himself as one of Hollywood’s most vibrant — and defiantly original — filmmakers. Lee has challenged audiences to confront their expectations, assumptions, and prejudices while delivering some of the most memorable films of the last several decades. Even when critics don’t warm to his movies, they still acknowledge his work is thoughtful, ambitious, and bold. With comedies (Do the Right Thing), dramas (Malcolm X), and documentaries (When the Levees Broke) to choose from, there’s something for everybody here, especially if you like your pictures full of energy and attitude. His latest films (BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, David Byrne’s American Utopia) are among his most vital and celebrated, and he most recently helmed his TV adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It. We’re ranking them all with Spike Lee movies and series by Tomatometer!

#32 4 Little Girls (1997) 100% #32 Adjusted Score: 100911% Critics Consensus: 4 Little Girls finds Spike Lee moving into documentary filmmaking with his signature style intact -- and all the palpable fury the subject requires. Synopsis: On Sunday, September 15, 1963, the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed by four members of a... On Sunday, September 15, 1963, the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed by four members of a... [More] Starring: Maxine McNair, Helen Pegues, Harold McNair Directed By: Spike Lee

#30 David Byrne's American Utopia (2020) 98% #30 Adjusted Score: 106374% Critics Consensus: Helmed in elegant and exhilarating style by Spike Lee, David Byrne's American Utopia is a concert film that doubles as a joyously cathartic celebration. Synopsis: Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical "American Utopia."... [More] Starring: David Byrne Directed By: Spike Lee

#29 BlacKkKlansman (2018) 96% #29 Adjusted Score: 123193% Critics Consensus: BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way. Synopsis: Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name... [More] Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace Directed By: Spike Lee

#23 Da 5 Bloods (2020) 92% #23 Adjusted Score: 113315% Critics Consensus: Fierce energy and ambition course through Da 5 Bloods, coming together to fuel one of Spike Lee's most urgent and impactful films. Synopsis: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of... Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of... [More] Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis Directed By: Spike Lee

#21 Malcolm X (1992) 89% #21 Adjusted Score: 93254% Critics Consensus: Anchored by a powerful performance from Denzel Washington, Spike Lee's biopic of legendary civil rights leader Malcolm X brings his autobiography to life with an epic sweep and a nuanced message. Synopsis: A tribute to the controversial black activist and leader of the struggle for black liberation. He hit bottom during his... A tribute to the controversial black activist and leader of the struggle for black liberation. He hit bottom during his... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr. Directed By: Spike Lee

#19 Inside Man (2006) 86% #19 Adjusted Score: 95188% Critics Consensus: Spike Lee's energetic and clever bank-heist thriller is a smart genre film that is not only rewarding on its own terms, but manages to subvert its pulpy trappings with wit and skill. Synopsis: A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... A tough detective (Denzel Washington) matches wits with a cunning bank robber (Clive Owen), as a tense hostage crisis is... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Spike Lee

#18 Chi-Raq (2015) 82% #18 Adjusted Score: 91248% Critics Consensus: Chi-Raq is as urgently topical and satisfyingly ambitious as it is wildly uneven -- and it contains some of Spike Lee's smartest, sharpest, and all-around entertaining late-period work. Synopsis: The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... The girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) of a Chicago gang leader (Nick Cannon) persuades other frustrated women to abstain from sex until... [More] Starring: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Spike Lee

#17 He Got Game (1998) 81% #17 Adjusted Score: 81646% Critics Consensus: Though not without its flaws, He Got Game finds Spike Lee near the top of his game, combining trenchant commentary with his signature visuals and a strong performance from Denzel Washington. Synopsis: Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... Jake Shuttleworth (Denzel Washington) has spent the last six years in prison after accidentally killing his wife during a violent... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich, Rosario Dawson Directed By: Spike Lee

#16 Jungle Fever (1991) 81% #16 Adjusted Score: 84176% Critics Consensus: Jungle Fever finds Spike Lee tackling timely sociopolitical themes in typically provocative style, even if the result is sometimes ambitious to a fault. Synopsis: A married black lawyer named Flipper (Wesley Snipes) begins an affair with Angie (Annabella Sciorra), his white secretary. When the... A married black lawyer named Flipper (Wesley Snipes) begins an affair with Angie (Annabella Sciorra), his white secretary. When the... [More] Starring: Wesley Snipes, Annabella Sciorra, Ossie Davis, Spike Lee Directed By: Spike Lee

#12 Clockers (1995) 72% #12 Adjusted Score: 73987% Critics Consensus: A work of mournful maturity that sacrifices little of its director's signature energy, Clockers is an admittedly flawed drama with a powerfully urgent message. Synopsis: Nineteen-year-old "Strike" Dunham (Mekhi Phifer) is a small-time street drug dealer for Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo), who wants Strike to... Nineteen-year-old "Strike" Dunham (Mekhi Phifer) is a small-time street drug dealer for Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo), who wants Strike to... [More] Starring: Harvey Keitel, John Turturro, Delroy Lindo, Mekhi Phifer Directed By: Spike Lee

#10 Red Hook Summer (2012) 58% #10 Adjusted Score: 59230% Critics Consensus: Red Hook Summer is just as bold and energetic as Spike Lee's best work, but its story is undermined by a jarring plot twist in the final act. Synopsis: A well-to-do Atlanta teen (Jules Brown) documents a summer spent in the Brooklyn housing projects with his devout grandfather (Clarke... A well-to-do Atlanta teen (Jules Brown) documents a summer spent in the Brooklyn housing projects with his devout grandfather (Clarke... [More] Starring: Clarke Peters, Jules Brown, Toni Lysaith, Nate Parker Directed By: Spike Lee

#9 Jim Brown: All-American (2002) 57% #9 Adjusted Score: 31517% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Spike Lee directed this portrait of pro football Hall of Famer, actor and civil rights activist Jim Brown.... Spike Lee directed this portrait of pro football Hall of Famer, actor and civil rights activist Jim Brown.... [More] Starring: Jim Brown Directed By: Spike Lee

#4 Oldboy (2013) 39% #4 Adjusted Score: 45001% Critics Consensus: Suitably grim and bloody yet disappointingly safe and shallow, Spike Lee's Oldboy remake neither surpasses the original nor adds anything new to its impressive legacy. Synopsis: Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... [More] Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Michael Imperioli Directed By: Spike Lee