Best TV Shows of 2024: Best New Series to Watch Now

Welcome to our guide of the Best TV Shows of 2024, featuring every Certified Fresh series as they come in week by week!

January took flight with Masters of the Air, the long-awaited companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. True Detective made a big return with Night Country, amping up the supernatural scares. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine navigated mayhem and matrimony in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And Michelle Yeoh and Sofia Vergara debuted The Brothers Sun and Griselda, respectively.

American Nightmare: Season 1 (2024)
95%

#1
Critics Consensus: Equal parts infuriating and suspenseful, American Nightmare is an instructive chronicle of institutional bias making a horrifying crime even worse.
Directed By: Bernadette Higgins, Felicity Morris, Rebecca North, Fiona Stourton

True Detective: Night Country (2024)
93%

#2
Critics Consensus: Frighteningly atmospheric and anchored by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis' superb performances, Night Country is a fresh and frosty variation on True Detective's existential themes.
Starring: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw
Directed By: Issa López, Nic Pizzolatto

Criminal Record: Season 1 (2024)
91%

#3
Critics Consensus: With the formidable pairing of Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi providing a scintillating focal point, Criminal Record is a mystery that only gets more intriguing as it unfolds.
Starring: Cush Jumbo, Peter Capaldi, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker
Directed By: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Elaine Collins, Paul Rutman

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season 1 (2024)
89%

#4
Critics Consensus: Building on the basic premise of its source material, Mr. & Mrs. Smith anchors its spy hijinks in a relationship drama fueled by the chemistry between its charming leads.
Starring: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Wagner Moura, Parker Posey
Directed By: Hiro Murai, Karena Evans, Christian Sprenger, Amy Seimetz

Griselda: Season 1 (2024)
88%

#5
Critics Consensus: Sofía Vergara impressively disappears into the role of Griselda Blanco in this propulsive gangster saga, which plays loose with the facts but achieves genuine grit.
Starring: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán, Martín Rodríguez
Directed By: Andrés Baiz, Eric Newman, Andrés Baiz, Doug Miro

Masters of the Air: Limited Series (2024)
86%

#6
Critics Consensus: Soaring high with its immaculate production design and acutely well-observed characters, Masters of the Air can stand proud alongside its sibling series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
Starring: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann
Directed By: Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman

Hazbin Hotel: Season 1 (2024)
83%

#7
Critics Consensus: A hellzapoppin' musical series swathed in hot, vibrant colors, Hazbin Hotel is worth a booking.
Starring: Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David
Directed By: Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya Cameron

The Brothers Sun: Season 1 (2024)
85%

#8
Critics Consensus: While The Brothers Sun's mix of brutality and sweetness sometimes veers into tonal whiplash, inspired fight choreography and a terrific cast keep it a fun family affair.
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Li, Highdee Kuan
Directed By: Kevin Tancharoen, Viet Nguyen, Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu

Expats: Limited Series (2024)
83%

#9
Critics Consensus: By turns emotionally devastating and icy, Expats is a challenging drama made riveting by an ace cast and creator Lulu Wang's deft direction.
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Brian Tee, Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston
Directed By: Lulu Wang

Monsieur Spade: Season 1 (2024)
76%

#10
Critics Consensus: Commanding the camera's full attention amidst the French countryside, Clive Owen makes for a mesmerizingly craggy Sam Spade even as the series around him struggles to live up to its hallowed lineage.
Starring: Clive Owen, Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin
Directed By: Scott Frank, Tom Fontana, Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman

