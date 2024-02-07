(Photo by Apple / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best TV Shows of 2024: Best New Series to Watch Now

Welcome to our guide of the Best TV Shows of 2024, featuring every Certified Fresh series as they come in week by week!

January took flight with Masters of the Air, the long-awaited companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. True Detective made a big return with Night Country, amping up the supernatural scares. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine navigated mayhem and matrimony in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And Michelle Yeoh and Sofia Vergara debuted The Brothers Sun and Griselda, respectively.