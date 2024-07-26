Comic-Con 2024: All the Movie and TV Trailers

San Diego Comic-Con is back with studio and network talent in attendance. Some of the footage shown is exclusive to the convention halls, but plenty of the movies and shows drop new trailers and clips for all to see. We are here to bring you all of them. Check back here every day between July 25-28 for the latest movie and TV trailers released at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Paramount showed a new trailer for the all animated Transformers One starring Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry as the voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron. This movie shows when they were BFFs back on planet Cybertron, using the phrase “more than meets the eye” and gaining the ability to transform. Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key and Laurence Fishburne also voice characters.

Coming Sept 20, 2024 to theaters

Dexter: Original Sin Teaser



It’s young Dexter. We know how Harry Morgan trained his adopted son to kill other serial killers, but now we go back full time. Patrick Gibson recreates the classic Dexter opening titles for the new teaser.

Coming in December on Paramount+ with Showtime



The Boys Season 4 Bloopers



What’s funnier than the dark comedy of The Boys? How about The Boys bloopers? Antony Starr can barely keep it together as Homelander, and guest stars Simon Pegg and Jeffrey Dean Morgan join the gaffes too. Their laughter is infectious.

Now streaming on Prime

Like a Dragon: Yakuza



The Sega video game comes to live-action life with fights, tattoos and swords in this first glimpse. Ryoma Takeuchi and Kento Kaku star.

Coming in Oct. 24 on Prime

Creature Commandos



The Bride, Dr. Phosphorous, Weasel, G.I. Robot, Nina Mazursky and Frankenstein form their own suicide squad for Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s DC animated series. Since the Suicide Squad name is already taken, she calls this one Task Force M for Monster, or more casually, Creature Commandos.

Coming in December on Max



Batman: Caped Crusader Sneak Peak



Max has Gunn’s new DC but Prime has Batman. A clip of the new animated incarnation harkens back to the animation of the classic ’90s animated series, with Batman interrogating a goon for a lead on The Penguin.

Coming Aug. 1 to Prime Video



Solar Opposites Season 5



The aliens return to Earth and are faced with even more daunting humans in a post Euphoria world. Sex, bodily fluids, profanity and new inventions abound.

Coming Aug. 12 on Hulu



The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2



Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are still in New York in Season 2 of their Walking Dead spinoff. Negan swings his barbed wire bat, Lucille, a few times promising more zombie bashing action and character drama as people question Maggie’s new alliance with her former enemy.

Coming in 2025 to AMC

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2



Sauron is back with a vengeance in season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Everyone is talking about him, but nobody knows what he looks like, so we’ll see how the original series decides to portray him. Those rings still pose problems as Middle-earth authorities attempt to wear them without falling prey to their corruption. We’ll see about that too.

Coming Aug. 29 to Prime Video



Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sneak Peak



The turtles from the Mutant Mayhem movie have further adventures on Paramount+. In this clip, they fight robots and monologuing supervillains. Check out the new animation style!

Coming Aug. 9 to Paramount+

Those About to Die Behind the Scenes



Roland Emmerich’s epic Roman series premiered last week, and fans got an inside look at how they recreated ancient Rome. Now you can too!

Now streaming on Peacock

Teacup Teaser



James Wan’s Atomic Monster produced this adaptation of Robert McCammon’s epic novel Stinger. Showrunner Ian McCulloch said he took a “less is more” approach to the adaptation. The teaser is certainly less, showing only a teacup with the image of a steed on it. Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman and Chaske Spencer star.

Coming Oct 10, 2023 to Peacock

