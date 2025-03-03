(Photo by Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection) Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection
50 Best Free Movies on Fandango at home (March 2025)
Top new movies this month:
The Descent, The Grand Piano, Macbeth, Censor, Amores Perros, Half Nelson, The Artist, My Week With Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, Ema, and more!
Everyone loves free movies, and
Fandango at Home boasts over 20,000 of them. In fact, the streaming service has just added 1000 new free titles that viewers can explore today. But where do you even begin with that many films to choose from? Maybe you start with some Women-directed projects to kick off Women’s History Month, like Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker. Her film has been praised by critics as “powerful, alluring, and eye-opening entertainment.” Shut Up and Sing, directed by Cecilia Peck and Barbara Koppleis, is also in the lineup with a Certified Fresh score of 89%.
Or, with SXSW coming up this week, maybe you want to start with some film festival favorites. We can help you there, too. Audiences fell in love with
The Perks of Being A Wallflower when it had its world premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, and we all remember when The Descent spooked audiences almost 20 years ago at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.
Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve gathered a list of 50 films and ranked them by Tomatometer score to create our guide to the 50 best free movies on Fandango at Home. Check out the list below, and add these films to you watchlist this month.
#1
Critics Consensus: A charmingly low-key character study brought to life by a tremendously talented cast, Local Hero is as humorous as it is heartwarming.
Synopsis:
Up-and-coming Houston oil executive Mac MacIntyre (Peter Riegert) gets more than he bargained for when a seemingly simple business trip
#2
Critics Consensus: James Marsh's doc about artist Phililppe Petit's artful caper brings you every ounce of suspense that can be wrung from a man on a (suspended) wire.
Synopsis:
Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's
#3
Critics Consensus: LOLA stylishly fuses time-travel and found footage elements to craft a clever what-if story that buzzes with timeless ingenuity.
Synopsis:
1941, sisters Thom and Mars have built a machine, LOLA, that can intercept radio and TV broadcasts from the future.
#4
Critics Consensus: Short Term 12 is an emphatic, revealing drama that pulls audiences into the perspective of neglected youths.
Synopsis:
A supervisor (Brie Larson) at a group home for at-risk teens connects with a new resident (Kaitlyn Dever) while facing
#5
Critics Consensus: One of the silent era's most influential masterpieces, Nosferatu's eerie, gothic feel -- and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire -- set the template for the horror films that followed.
Synopsis:
Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence -- and his new real estate agent Hutter's wife.
#6
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy.
Synopsis:
While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive
#7
Critics Consensus: A well-acted, intensely shot, action filled war epic, Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker is thus far the best of the recent dramatizations of the Iraq War.
Synopsis:
Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are members of
#8
Critics Consensus: Smart, stripped-down, and thrillingly grim, Blue Ruin proves that a well-told revenge story can still leave its audience on the edge of their seat.
Synopsis:
An ominous piece of news sends a drifter (Macon Blair) back to his hometown to exact brutal -- and inept
#9
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and dramatically moving, The Pianist is Polanski's best work in years.
Synopsis:
In this adaptation of the autobiography "The Pianist: The Extraordinary True Story of One Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945," Wladyslaw
#10
Critics Consensus: A stunning feat of modern animation, Ghost in the Shell offers a thoughtful, complex treat for anime fans, as well as a perfect introduction for viewers new to the medium.
Synopsis:
In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi (Mimi Woods) trails "The Puppet Master" (Abe Lasser), who illegally
#11
Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect.
Synopsis:
In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she
#12
Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working
#13
Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen.
Synopsis:
During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on
#14
Critics Consensus: Like Body Heat, The Last Seduction updates film noir techniques for a modern era, imbuing this erotic film with '90s snark.
Synopsis:
Looking to escape her unhappy marriage, villainous femme fatale Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino) convinces her husband, Clay (Bill Pullman), to
#15
Critics Consensus: Passionate, angry, and insightful, The Tillman Story offers a revealing portrait of its subject's inspiring life and untimely death.
Synopsis:
The family of professional football player turned soldier Pat Tillman sets out to explore and uncover the real story behind
#16
Critics Consensus: Newcomer Saskia Rosendahl gives an astonishingly assured performance in the title role, and director Cate Shortland establishes a delicate, disturbingly ominous tone in the powerful World War II drama Lore.
Synopsis:
As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and
#17
Critics Consensus: The brutality of Amores Perros may be difficult to watch at times, but this intense, gritty film packs a hard wallop.
Synopsis:
"Amores Perros" is a bold, intensely emotional, and ambitious story of lives that collide in a Mexico City car crash.
#18
Critics Consensus: The additional footage slows down the movie somewhat (some say the new cut is inferior to the original), but Apocalypse Now Redux is still a great piece of cinema.
Synopsis:
Secret ops assassin Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is sent on a mission up a river during the Vietnam War to
#19
Critics Consensus: Shot in naturalistic style, this is a powerful indictment of absurdity and indifference in the face of human suffering.
Synopsis:
Mr. Lazarescu (Ion Fiscuteanu) is a retired Romanian engineer, spending his time in the company of his cats and booze.
#20
Critics Consensus: An intense, well-crafted thriller, Tell No One is equal parts heart-pounding and heart-wrenching.
Synopsis:
Margot (André Dussollier) was murdered by a serial killer eight years ago, and her husband, Alexandre (François Cluzet), continues to
#21
Critics Consensus: Crafted with eccentric moodiness and style by Steven Soderbergh, The Limey is also a gritty neo-noir showcase for the talent of leading man Terence Stamp.
Synopsis:
The Limey follows Wilson (Terence Stamp), a tough English ex-con who travels to Los Angeles to avenge his daughter's death.
#22
Critics Consensus: Funny, clever, and endearingly unusual, Frank transcends its quirky trappings with a heartfelt -- and surprisingly thought-provoking -- story.
Synopsis:
An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by
#23
Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages.
Synopsis:
In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her
#24
Critics Consensus: Half Nelson features powerful performances from Ryan Gosling and Shareeka Epps. It's a wise, unsentimental portrait of lonely people at the crossroads.
Synopsis:
Dan Dunne (Ryan Gosling) is a history teacher at a Brooklyn school. Though well-liked by his students and colleagues, he
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man (Gilles Lellouche) finds himself pitted against rival gangsters and trigger-happy police in a deadly race to save the
#26
Critics Consensus: A delightfully unique tribute to the transporting power of cinema, Leonor Will Never Die marks director/co-writer Martika Ramirez Escobar as a talent to watch.
Synopsis:
Leonor Reyes was once a major player in the Filipino film industry after creating a string of successful action films,
#27
Critics Consensus: Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet deftly combines horror, sci-fi, and humor in Delicatessen, a morbid comedy set in a visually ravishing futuristic dystopia.
Synopsis:
Clapet (Jean-Claude Dreyfus) is a butcher who owns a run-down apartment building in post-apocalyptic France. The building is in constant
#28
Critics Consensus: This film delves deeply into the minds of suicide bombers, and the result is unsettling.
Synopsis:
Khaled (Ali Suliman) and Said (Kais Nashif) are Palestinian friends recruited by a terrorist group to become suicide bombers in
#29
Critics Consensus: Though ostensibly an intimate look at the Dixie Chicks after their 2003 anti-Bush remark, the film achieves broader relevance by exploring how media, politics, and celebrities intertwine.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck examine the consequences of an anti-Bush comment. In 2003 Natalie Maines, singer for the
#30
Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror.
Synopsis:
Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled
#31
Critics Consensus: The movie could have benefited from a more experienced director, but a great cast and script overcome any first time jitters the director may have had.
Synopsis:
Madison Avenue ad executive Roger (Campbell Scott) attributes his remarkable success with women to his ability to manipulate their emotions
#32
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and powerfully acted, Ema puts a thoroughly distinctive spin on its story of emotional trauma and self-discovery.
Synopsis:
After a shocking incident upends her family life and marriage to a tempestuous choreographer, Ema, a reggaeton dancer, sets out
#33
Critics Consensus: Deft direction and strong performances from its all-female cast guide The Descent, a riveting, claustrophobic horror film.
Synopsis:
A year after a severe emotional trauma, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes to North Carolina to spend some time exploring caves
#34
Critics Consensus: Lighthearted to a fault, Much Ado About Nothing's giddy energy and intimate charm make for an entertaining romantic comedy -- and a Shakespearean adaptation that's hard to resist.
Synopsis:
After a successful campaign against his rebellious brother, Don John (Sean Maher), Don Pedro (Reed Diamond) visits the governor of
#35
Critics Consensus: The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a heartfelt and sincere adaptation that's bolstered by strong lead performances.
Synopsis:
Socially awkward Charlie is a wallflower watching from the sidelines, until a pair of charismatic seniors take him under their
#36
Critics Consensus: Beautiful visuals, James Gray's confident direction, and a powerful performance from Marion Cotillard combine to make The Immigrant a richly rewarding period drama.
Synopsis:
After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater
#37
Critics Consensus: A tense and gripping spectacular piece of snow-bound historical German film-making.
Synopsis:
German and Austrian mountain climbers (Benno Fürmann, Florian Lukas) scale the Eiger in 1936.
#38
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and powered by fine performances from Olivia Wilde and Jake Johnson, Drinking Buddies offers a bittersweet slice of observational comedy.
Synopsis:
Although they're both dating other people, two co-workers (Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson) hang out together in bars and try to
#39
Critics Consensus: A stylish and well-acted tonal blend, Medusa confronts religious hypocrisy and sexism with invigorating anger.
Synopsis:
Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through pastel pinks and catchy evangelical songs about purity and perfection, but
#40
Critics Consensus: The powerful singing in Amandla makes for an uplifting, compelling documentary.
Synopsis:
"Amandla! A Revolution In Four-Part Harmony" is a soul-stirring documentary that uses exclusive interviews and rare, never-before-seen film footage to
#41
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's 50th film, Coup de Chance adds yet another creative rebound to the writer-director's oeuvre with a charming thriller that makes up in wit what it lacks in surprises.
Synopsis:
COUP DE CHANCE is about the important role chance and luck play in our lives. Fanny (Lou de Laâge) and
#42
Critics Consensus: Breezy and well-acted, Matchstick Men focuses more on the characters than on the con.
Synopsis:
Roy (Nicolas Cage), a depressed con artist with obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Frank (Sam Rockwell), his partner, find their line of
#43
Critics Consensus: Hauntingly bleak and thrillingly ambitious, The Double offers Jesse Eisenberg a pair of compelling roles while reaffirming writer-director Richard Ayoade's remarkable talent.
Synopsis:
An awkward office drone (Jesse Eisenberg) becomes increasingly unhinged after a charismatic and confident look-alike takes a job at his
#44
Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams shines in My Week with Marilyn, capturing the magnetism and vulnerability of Marilyn Monroe.
Synopsis:
In 1956 England, Colin Clark (Eddie Redmayne) lands a job as a production assistant on the set of "The Prince
#45
Critics Consensus: Featuring an outstanding performance by Rachel Weisz, The Deep Blue Sea is a visually stunning, melancholy tale of subsumed passion.
Synopsis:
Flashbacks reveal the destructive love affair between the wife (Rachel Weisz) of a British judge and a rakish RAF pilot
#46
Critics Consensus: The final film by the great Robert Altman, A Prairie Home Companion, the big screen adaptation of Garrison Keillor's radio broadcast showcases plenty of the director's strengths: it's got a gigantic cast and plenty of quirky acting and dialogue.
Synopsis:
A private investigator (Kevin Kline) keeps tabs on the proceedings as guests, cast and crew (Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Woody
#47
Critics Consensus: Faithful to the source material without sacrificing its own cinematic flair, Justin Kurzel's Macbeth rises on the strength of a mesmerizing Michael Fassbender performance to join the upper echelon of big-screen Shakespeare adaptations.
Synopsis:
After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as
#48
Critics Consensus: Though the movie may be too intense for some to stomach, the wonderful performances and the bleak imagery are hard to forget.
Synopsis:
Imaginatively evoking the inner landscape of human beings longing to connect, to love and feel loved, the film is a
#49
Critics Consensus: Grand Piano is so tense in its best moments -- and appealingly strange overall -- that it remains rewarding in spite of its flaws.
Synopsis:
A concert pianist who has stage fright finds a threatening note written on his sheet music just moments before a
#50
Critics Consensus: Like the best horror/comedies, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil mines its central crazy joke for some incredible scares, laughs, and -- believe it or not -- heart.
Synopsis:
Two scruffy pals' (Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk) backwoods vacation takes a bloody turn when ignorant college students mistake them for
