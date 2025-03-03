(Photo by Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection) Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection

50 Best Free Movies on Fandango at home (March 2025)

Top new movies this month: The Descent, The Grand Piano, Macbeth, Censor, Amores Perros, Half Nelson, The Artist, My Week With Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, Ema, and more!

Everyone loves free movies, and Fandango at Home boasts over 20,000 of them. In fact, the streaming service has just added 1000 new free titles that viewers can explore today. But where do you even begin with that many films to choose from?



Maybe you start with some Women-directed projects to kick off Women’s History Month, like Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker. Her film has been praised by critics as “powerful, alluring, and eye-opening entertainment.” Shut Up and Sing, directed by Cecilia Peck and Barbara Koppleis, is also in the lineup with a Certified Fresh score of 89%.

Or, with SXSW coming up this week, maybe you want to start with some film festival favorites. We can help you there, too. Audiences fell in love with The Perks of Being A Wallflower when it had its world premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, and we all remember when The Descent spooked audiences almost 20 years ago at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve gathered a list of 50 films and ranked them by Tomatometer score to create our guide to the 50 best free movies on Fandango at Home. Check out the list below, and add these films to you watchlist this month.

#2 Man on Wire (2008)

100% #2 Critics Consensus: James Marsh's doc about artist Phililppe Petit's artful caper brings you every ounce of suspense that can be wrung from a man on a (suspended) wire. Synopsis: Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's [More] Starring: Annie Allix , Jean François Heckel Directed By: James Marsh

#6 Mud (2013)

97% #6 Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey , Tye Sheridan , Jacob Lofland , Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#11 Ida (2013)

95% #11 Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect. Synopsis: In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she [More] Starring: Agata Trzebuchowska , Agata Kulesza , Joanna Kulig , Dawid Ogrodnik Directed By: Paweł Pawlikowski

#13 All Is Lost (2013)

95% #13 Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen. Synopsis: During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on [More] Starring: Robert Redford Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#15 The Tillman Story (2010)

94% #15 Critics Consensus: Passionate, angry, and insightful, The Tillman Story offers a revealing portrait of its subject's inspiring life and untimely death. Synopsis: The family of professional football player turned soldier Pat Tillman sets out to explore and uncover the real story behind The family of professional football player turned soldier Pat Tillman sets out to explore and uncover the real story behind [More] Starring: Josh Brolin Directed By: Amir Bar-Lev

#16 Lore (2012)

94% #16 Critics Consensus: Newcomer Saskia Rosendahl gives an astonishingly assured performance in the title role, and director Cate Shortland establishes a delicate, disturbingly ominous tone in the powerful World War II drama Lore. Synopsis: As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and [More] Starring: Mika Seidel , Ursina Lardi , Hans-Jochen Wagner , Sven Pippig Directed By: Cate Shortland

#22 Frank (2014)

92% #22 Critics Consensus: Funny, clever, and endearingly unusual, Frank transcends its quirky trappings with a heartfelt -- and surprisingly thought-provoking -- story. Synopsis: An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender , Domhnall Gleeson , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Scoot McNairy Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

#23 Philomena (2013)

91% #23 Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages. Synopsis: In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her [More] Starring: Judi Dench , Steve Coogan , Michelle Fairley , Barbara Jefford Directed By: Stephen Frears

#29 Shut Up and Sing (2006)

89% #29 Critics Consensus: Though ostensibly an intimate look at the Dixie Chicks after their 2003 anti-Bush remark, the film achieves broader relevance by exploring how media, politics, and celebrities intertwine. Synopsis: Filmmakers Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck examine the consequences of an anti-Bush comment. In 2003 Natalie Maines, singer for the Filmmakers Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck examine the consequences of an anti-Bush comment. In 2003 Natalie Maines, singer for the [More] Directed By: Barbara Kopple , Cecilia Peck

#30 Censor (2021)

89% #30 Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled [More] Starring: Niamh Algar , Michael Smiley , Nicholas Burns , Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#47 Macbeth (2015)

80% #47 Critics Consensus: Faithful to the source material without sacrificing its own cinematic flair, Justin Kurzel's Macbeth rises on the strength of a mesmerizing Michael Fassbender performance to join the upper echelon of big-screen Shakespeare adaptations. Synopsis: After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender , Marion Cotillard , Paddy Considine , Sean Harris Directed By: Justin Kurzel