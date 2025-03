(Photo by Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection) Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection

50 Best Free Movies on Fandango at home (March 2025)

Top new movies this month: The Descent, The Grand Piano, Macbeth, Censor, Amores Perros, Half Nelson, The Artist, My Week With Marilyn, The Deep Blue Sea, Ema, and more!

Everyone loves free movies, and Fandango at Home boasts over 20,000 of them. In fact, the streaming service has just added 1000 new free titles that viewers can explore today. But where do you even begin with that many films to choose from?



Maybe you start with some Women-directed projects to kick off Women’s History Month, like Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker. Her film has been praised by critics as “powerful, alluring, and eye-opening entertainment.” Shut Up and Sing, directed by Cecilia Peck and Barbara Koppleis, is also in the lineup with a Certified Fresh score of 89%.

Or, with SXSW coming up this week, maybe you want to start with some film festival favorites. We can help you there, too. Audiences fell in love with The Perks of Being A Wallflower when it had its world premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, and we all remember when The Descent spooked audiences almost 20 years ago at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve gathered a list of 50 films and ranked them by Tomatometer score to create our guide to the 50 best free movies on Fandango at Home. Check out the list below, and add these films to you watchlist this month.

#1 Local Hero (1983)

100% #1 Critics Consensus: A charmingly low-key character study brought to life by a tremendously talented cast, Local Hero is as humorous as it is heartwarming. Synopsis: Up-and-coming Houston oil executive Mac MacIntyre (Peter Riegert) gets more than he bargained for when a seemingly simple business trip Up-and-coming Houston oil executive Mac MacIntyre (Peter Riegert) gets more than he bargained for when a seemingly simple business trip [More] Starring: Burt Lancaster , Peter Riegert , Denis Lawson , Fulton Mackay Directed By: Bill Forsyth

#2 Man on Wire (2008)

100% #2 Critics Consensus: James Marsh's doc about artist Phililppe Petit's artful caper brings you every ounce of suspense that can be wrung from a man on a (suspended) wire. Synopsis: Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's Using actual footage from the event seamlessly mingled with new re-enactments, filmmaker James Marsh masterfully recreates high-wire daredevil Philippe Petit's [More] Starring: Annie Allix , Jean François Heckel Directed By: James Marsh

#5 Nosferatu (1922)

97% #5 Critics Consensus: One of the silent era's most influential masterpieces, Nosferatu's eerie, gothic feel -- and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire -- set the template for the horror films that followed. Synopsis: Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence -- and his new real estate agent Hutter's wife. Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence -- and his new real estate agent Hutter's wife. [More] Starring: Max Schreck , Alexander Granach , Gustav von Wangenheim , Greta Schroeder Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#6 Mud (2013)

97% #6 Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey , Tye Sheridan , Jacob Lofland , Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#8 Blue Ruin (2013)

96% #8 Critics Consensus: Smart, stripped-down, and thrillingly grim, Blue Ruin proves that a well-told revenge story can still leave its audience on the edge of their seat. Synopsis: An ominous piece of news sends a drifter (Macon Blair) back to his hometown to exact brutal -- and inept An ominous piece of news sends a drifter (Macon Blair) back to his hometown to exact brutal -- and inept [More] Starring: Macon Blair , Devin Ratray , Amy Hargreaves , Kevin Kolack Directed By: Jeremy Saulnier

#11 Ida (2013)

95% #11 Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect. Synopsis: In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she [More] Starring: Agata Trzebuchowska , Agata Kulesza , Joanna Kulig , Dawid Ogrodnik Directed By: Paweł Pawlikowski

#12 The Artist (2011)

95% #12 Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare. Synopsis: In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin , Bérénice Bejo , John Goodman , James Cromwell Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#13 All Is Lost (2013)

95% #13 Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen. Synopsis: During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on [More] Starring: Robert Redford Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#15 The Tillman Story (2010)

94% #15 Critics Consensus: Passionate, angry, and insightful, The Tillman Story offers a revealing portrait of its subject's inspiring life and untimely death. Synopsis: The family of professional football player turned soldier Pat Tillman sets out to explore and uncover the real story behind The family of professional football player turned soldier Pat Tillman sets out to explore and uncover the real story behind [More] Starring: Josh Brolin Directed By: Amir Bar-Lev

#16 Lore (2012)

94% #16 Critics Consensus: Newcomer Saskia Rosendahl gives an astonishingly assured performance in the title role, and director Cate Shortland establishes a delicate, disturbingly ominous tone in the powerful World War II drama Lore. Synopsis: As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and [More] Starring: Mika Seidel , Ursina Lardi , Hans-Jochen Wagner , Sven Pippig Directed By: Cate Shortland

#22 Frank (2014)

92% #22 Critics Consensus: Funny, clever, and endearingly unusual, Frank transcends its quirky trappings with a heartfelt -- and surprisingly thought-provoking -- story. Synopsis: An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by An aspiring musician (Domhnall Gleeson) finds himself way out of his element after he joins a pop group led by [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender , Domhnall Gleeson , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Scoot McNairy Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

#23 Philomena (2013)

91% #23 Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages. Synopsis: In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her [More] Starring: Judi Dench , Steve Coogan , Michelle Fairley , Barbara Jefford Directed By: Stephen Frears

#29 Shut Up and Sing (2006)

89% #29 Critics Consensus: Though ostensibly an intimate look at the Dixie Chicks after their 2003 anti-Bush remark, the film achieves broader relevance by exploring how media, politics, and celebrities intertwine. Synopsis: Filmmakers Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck examine the consequences of an anti-Bush comment. In 2003 Natalie Maines, singer for the Filmmakers Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck examine the consequences of an anti-Bush comment. In 2003 Natalie Maines, singer for the [More] Directed By: Barbara Kopple , Cecilia Peck

#30 Censor (2021)

89% #30 Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled [More] Starring: Niamh Algar , Michael Smiley , Nicholas Burns , Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#31 Roger Dodger (2002)

88% #31 Critics Consensus: The movie could have benefited from a more experienced director, but a great cast and script overcome any first time jitters the director may have had. Synopsis: Madison Avenue ad executive Roger (Campbell Scott) attributes his remarkable success with women to his ability to manipulate their emotions Madison Avenue ad executive Roger (Campbell Scott) attributes his remarkable success with women to his ability to manipulate their emotions [More] Starring: Campbell Scott , Jesse Eisenberg , Isabella Rossellini , Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Directed By: Dylan Kidd

#36 The Immigrant (2013)

85% #36 Critics Consensus: Beautiful visuals, James Gray's confident direction, and a powerful performance from Marion Cotillard combine to make The Immigrant a richly rewarding period drama. Synopsis: After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater [More] Starring: Marion Cotillard , Joaquin Phoenix , Jeremy Renner , Dagmara Domińczyk Directed By: James Gray

#43 The Double (2013)

83% #43 Critics Consensus: Hauntingly bleak and thrillingly ambitious, The Double offers Jesse Eisenberg a pair of compelling roles while reaffirming writer-director Richard Ayoade's remarkable talent. Synopsis: An awkward office drone (Jesse Eisenberg) becomes increasingly unhinged after a charismatic and confident look-alike takes a job at his An awkward office drone (Jesse Eisenberg) becomes increasingly unhinged after a charismatic and confident look-alike takes a job at his [More] Starring: Jesse Eisenberg , Mia Wasikowska , Wallace Shawn , Rade Serbedzija Directed By: Richard Ayoade

#47 Macbeth (2015)

80% #47 Critics Consensus: Faithful to the source material without sacrificing its own cinematic flair, Justin Kurzel's Macbeth rises on the strength of a mesmerizing Michael Fassbender performance to join the upper echelon of big-screen Shakespeare adaptations. Synopsis: After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender , Marion Cotillard , Paddy Considine , Sean Harris Directed By: Justin Kurzel