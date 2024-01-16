Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2024

Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as “anthologies” to squeeze every single drop of fan love (and awards) out of them.

How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! Cancelations are more complicated. When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough.” So to avoid debating the semantics of “cancelled” versus “retired,” we’re just going to go with the former. There are also some instances, either because of COVID-19 delays, scheduling conflicts or hold-ups due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, where the answer is “I dunno.” (see: official orders for new seasons of Loki and Party Down). In those instances, we will leave the series as renewed and list the most recent season until we’re told otherwise.

Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled, which are switching channels, and which have simply reached their expiration date.

HBO is putting on the ritz and has ordered a third season of The Gilded Age. The period drama, which is created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, is set in 1880s New York City and deals with class struggles and the worlds of “old” versus “new” money. Stars include Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.