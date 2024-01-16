Renewed and Cancelled TV Shows 2024

TAGGED AS: streaming, telelvision
Want to know if your favorite television series is among the latest cancelled TV shows? Bookmark this page to learn about Netflix cancelled shows, when network series get the axe, and which cable TV limited series are being reworked as “anthologies” to squeeze every single drop of fan love (and awards) out of them.
How it works: Renewals are obvious: new season = yay! Cancelations are more complicated. When a network or streaming service announces that they’re not making another season of a show, we count that as cancelled (or “canceled” if you spell it without SEO considerations). Sure, some shows “come to a natural end,” but someone somewhere said “enough.” So to avoid debating the semantics of “cancelled” versus “retired,” we’re just going to go with the former. There are also some instances, either because of COVID-19 delays, scheduling conflicts or hold-ups due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, where the answer is “I dunno.” (see: official orders for new seasons of Loki and Party Down). In those instances, we will leave the series as renewed and list the most recent season until we’re told otherwise.
Feel free to debate specific titles in the comments. But first: learn which series will live on, which were renewed and then cancelled, which are switching channels, and which have simply reached their expiration date.
HBO is putting on the ritz and has ordered a third season of The Gilded Age. The period drama, which is created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes, is set in 1880s New York City and deals with class struggles and the worlds of “old” versus “new” money. Stars include Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.
(Photo by FX)
FX’s What We Do in the Shadows will end with its upcoming sixth season, according to reports.
Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the Certified Fresh mockumentary series follows vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), as well as their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), on their many (mis)adventures in Staten Island.
Just Added: What We Do in the Shadows: seasons 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season); The Gilded Age: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed.
7 Little Johnstons: season 14 (TLC) – Renewed
30 Coins: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
48 Hours: season 36 (CBS) – Renewed
60 Minutes: season 56 (CBS) – Renewed
61st Street: season 2 (moves to The CW) – Renewed
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: season 3 (TLC) – Renewed
90 Day: The Single Life: season 2 (TLC) – Renewed
100-Foot Wave: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
9-1-1: season 7 (moves to ABC) – Renewed
9-1-1: Lone Star: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed
1923: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The $100,000 Pyramid: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
Á La Carte: season 2 (ALLBLK) – Renewed
Abbott Elementary: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
Acapulco: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Access Daily : seasons 12, 13 and 14 (syndication) – Renewed
Access Hollywood : seasons 26, 27 and 28 (syndication) – Renewed
Accused: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Alice in Borderland: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Alex Rider: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
All American: season 6 (The CW) – Renewed
All American: Homecoming: season 3 (The CW) – Renewed
All Creatures Great and Small: seasons 3 and 4 (PBS) – Renewed
All Of Us Are Dead: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Amazing Race: season 36 (CBS) – Renewed
America’s Funniest Home Videos: season 34 (ABC) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent: season 19 (NBC) – Renewed
American Crime Story: season 4 (FX) – Renewed
American Dad: seasons 20 and 21 (TBS) – Renewed
American Horror Story: seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 (FX) – Renewed
American Horror Stories: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
American Idol: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed
American Ninja Warrior: season 16 (NBC) – Renewed
American Rust: season 2 (moves to Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
And Just Like That …: season 3 (Max) – Renewed
Andor: season 2 (Disney+) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
Animal Control: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Annika: season 2 (PBS) – Renewed
Arcane: League of Legends: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Ark: season 2 (Syfy) – Renewed
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: season 3 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
The Bachelor: season 28 (ABC) – Renewed
The Bachelorette: season 21 (ABC) – Renewed
Bachelor in Paradise: season 9 (ABC) – Renewed
Bad Sisters: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Baking It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Barmageddon: season 2 (USA Network) – Renewed
Bar Rescue: season 8 (Paramount Network) – Renewed
Barbarians: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Barbecue Showdown: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Based on a True Story: season 2 (Peacock) Renewed
Beacon 23: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Bear: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Beat Shazam: season 7 (Fox) – Renewed
Bel-Air: season 3 (Peacock) – Renewed
Below Deck: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Down Under: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Mediterranean: season 8 (Bravo) – Renewed
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 4 (Bravo) – Renewed
Big Brother: season 26 (CBS) – Renewed
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
The Big Door Prize: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Big Mouth: season 8 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after an eighth, and final, season)
Billy the Kid: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
Black Mirror: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Blindspotting: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Blue Bloods: season 14 (CBS) – Cancelled (after a 14th, and final, season)
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: season 5 (CBS) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Bob’s Burgers: seasons 14 and 15 (Fox) – Renewed
The Bold and the Beautiful: season 37 (CBS) – Renewed
Bosch Legacy: season 3 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Botched: season 8 (E!)- Renewed
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: season 6 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Boys: season 4 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Bridgerton: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Bupkis: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
The Buccaneers : season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Cake: season 5 (FXX) – Renewed
Castlevania: Nocturne: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Celebrity Family Feud: season 10 (ABC) – Renewed
Celebrity Jeopardy!: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Chad: season 2 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed (moves to The Roku Channel)
The Challenge: seasons 38 and 39 (MTV) – Renewed
The Challenge: All Stars: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Chase: season 3 (ABC) – Renewed
The Chi: season 6 (Showtime) – Renewed
Chicago Fire: season 12 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago Med: season 9 (NBC) – Renewed
Chicago P.D.: season 11 (NBC) – Renewed
Christina in the Country: season 2 (HGTV) – Renewed
Christina on the Coast: season 5 (HGTV) – Renewed
Chucky: season 3 (SYFY and USA Network) – Renewed
The Circle: seasons 6 and 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Citadel: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Claim to Fame: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
The Cleaning Lady: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
Cobra Kai: season 6 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after the sixth, and final, season)
The Conners: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
Couples Therapy: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Creepshow: season 4 (Shudder) – Renewed
Crime Scene Kitchen: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Criminal Minds: Evolution: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
CSI: Vegas: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 12 (HBO) – Cancelled (after 12th, and final, season)
The D’Amelio Show: season 3 (Hulu) – Renewed
Dancing With the Stars: seasons 32 (moves back to ABC) – Renewed
Dark Winds: season 3 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Dave: season 3 (FXX) – Renewed
Days of Our Lives: seasons 59 and 60 (Peacock) – Renewed
Dear…: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Death By Fame: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
The Devil’s Hour: seasons 2 and 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Die Hart: season 3 (The Roku Channel) – Renewed
Digman!: season 2 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
The Diplomat: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Disney Intertwined: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Doctor Who: season 15 (Disney+) – Renewed
Domina: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
Dr. Death: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Dr. Pimple Popper : season 9 (TLC) – Renewed
The Dragon Prince: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Drew Barrymore Show: season 4 (syndicated) – Renewed
Elite: season 8 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after an eighth, and final, season)
Emily In Paris: season 4 (Netflix) Renewed
The Equalizer: season 4 (CBS) – Renewed
Euphoria: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Everyone Else Burns: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Evil: season 4 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Family Guy: seasons 22 and 23 (Fox) – Renewed
The Family Stallone: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Fargo: season 5 (FX) – Renewed
FBI: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI International: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
FBI: Most Wanted: season 5 (CBS) – Renewed
FBoy Island: season 3 (moves to The CW from Max) – Renewed
Fire Country: season 2 (CBS) – Renewed
Floor Is Lava: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
For All Mankind: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Foundation: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
From: season 3 (MGM+) – Renewed
Fubar: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Gangs of London: season 3 (AMC) – Renewed
Genius: season 4 (moves to Disney+) – Renewed
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Get Organized with The Home Edit: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Ghosts: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
The Gilded Age: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Girls5eva: season 3 (moves to Netflix) – Renewed
Ginny & Georgia: seasons 3 and 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Godfather of Harlem: season 4 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Good Doctor: season 7 (ABC) – Renewed
Good Omens: season 3 (Prime Video) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
The Great American Recipe: season 3 (PBS) – Renewed
Grantchester: season 9 (PBS) – Renewed
The Great North: season 4 (Fox) – Renewed
Greatness Code: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Grey’s Anatomy: season 20 (ABC) – Renewed
Grimsburg: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
Grown-ish: season 6 (Freeform) – Cancelled (after sixth, and final, season)
Good Trouble: season 5 (Freeform) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
Hacks: season 3 (Max) – Renewed
Halo: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
The Handmaid’s Tale: season 6 (Hulu) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
Harlem: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Harley Quinn: season 5 (Max) – Renewed
Heartstopper: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Hell’s Kitchen: season 22 (FOX) – Renewed
Hightown: season 3 (Starz) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Hit-Monkey: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Holey Moley: season 4 (ABC) – Renewed
Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis: season 2 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Home: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
House of the Dragons: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
HouseBroken: season 2 (Fox) – Renewed
I Am Groot: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
I Can See Your Voice: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Impact: Atlanta: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
Impractical Jokers: season 10 (truTV) – Renewed
Indian Matchmaking: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Industry: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Interview with the Vampire: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Invasion: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Invincible: seasons 2 and 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Is It Cake?: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: seasons 16, 17 and 18 (FXX) – Renewed
James May: Our Man In …: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Jimmy Kimmel Live: through season 23 (ABC) – Renewed
Judge Steve Harvey: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Judy Justice: seasons 3 and 4 (Amazon Freevee) – Renewed
Julia: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Karamo: season 2 (syndication) – Renewed
The Kardashians: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed
Killing It: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Kingdom Business: season 2 (BET+) – Renewed
Kin: season 2 (AMC+) – Renewed
Krapopolis: season 3 (Fox) – Renewed
La Brea: season 3 (NBC) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: season 6 (Shudder) – Renewed
The Last of Us: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: seasons 11, 12 and 13 (HBO) – Renewed
Launchpad: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Law & Order: season 23 (NBC) – Renewed
Law and Order: Organized Crime: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 25 (NBC) – Renewed
The Legend of Vox Machina: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Lego Masters: season 5 (Fox) – Renewed
Leguizamo Does America: season 2 (MSNBC) – Renewed
Leverage: Redemption: season 3 (moves to Prime Video) – Renewed
Life & Beth: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: season 3 (Nat Geo) – Renewed
The Lincoln Lawyer: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Loki: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
London Kills: season 3 and 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
Loot: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Lopez vs. Lopez: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Love, Death & Robots: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love is Blind: through season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Love Island: seasons 5 (CBS) – Renewed
Love on the Spectrum: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: season 8 (Magnolia Network) – Renewed
Magnum P.I.: seasons 5 (moves to NBC) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Make or Break: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Making the Cut: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Mandalorian: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Married to Medicine: season 10 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Masked Singer: season 11 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef: season 14 (Fox) – Renewed
MasterChef Junior: season 9 (Fox) – Renewed
Masters of Illusion: season 10 (The CW) – Renewed
Mayfair Witches: season 2 (AMC/AMC+) – Renewed
Mayor of Kingstown: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
Minx: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Miss Scarlet and The Duke: season 4 (PBS) – Renewed
MO: season 2 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a second, and final, season)
Monster: seasons 2 and 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Morning Show: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Ms. Pat Show: season 4 (BET+) – Renewed
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
My Brilliant Friend: season 4 (HBO) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
My Life Is Murder: season 4 (Acorn TV) – Renewed
My Life With the Walter Boys : season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
My Unorthodox Life: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Mythic Quest: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
NCIS: season 21 (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Hawai’i: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
The Neighborhood: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed
Next Level Chef: seasons 3 and 4 (Fox) – Renewed
The Night Agent: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Night Court: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Nine Perfect Strangers: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Not Dead Yet: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
The Old Man: season 2 (FX) – Renewed
On the Case With Paula Zahn: season 26 (ID) – Renewed
One Piece: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Only Murders in the Building: season 4 (Hulu) – Renewed
Our Flags Mean Death: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Outer Range: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Outlast: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Outer Banks: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Outlander: season 8 (Starz) – Cancelled (after the eighth, and final, season)
The Outlaws: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
P-Valley: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Pachinko: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Paris In Love: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Party Down: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Peacemaker: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: season 10 (The CW) – Renewed
Physical: 100: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Platonic : season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Playboy Murders: season 2 (ID) – Renewed
Poker Face: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Power Book II: Ghost: season 4 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Power Book IV: Force: season 3 (Starz) – Renewed
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Project Runway: season 20 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
Quantum Leap: season 2 (NBC) – Renewed
Queer Eye: season 8 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rana Naidu: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Rap Sh!t: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Reacher: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of New York City: season 14 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 17 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 8 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: season 4 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: season 4 (Peacock) – Renewed
Real Time with Bill Maher: season 22 (HBO) – Renewed
The Real World Homecoming: seasons 2 and 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Reasonable Doubt: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Reginald the Vampire: season 2 (SYFY) – Renewed
The Rehearsal: season 2 (HBO) – Renewed
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Resident Alien: season 3 (SYFY) – Renewed
Rick and Morty: season 7 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Ride With Norman Reedus: season 5 (AMC) – Renewed
The Rig: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Righteous Gemstones: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
Rogue Heroes: season 2 (MGM+) – Renewed
The Rookie: season 6 (ABC) – Renewed
Royal Crackers: season 2 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
Rugrats: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race: season 16 (VH1) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: season 9 (Paramount+) – Renewed
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: season 3 (VH1) – Renewed
The Sandman: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Santa Clauses: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Schmigadoon!: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
School Spirits: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
SEAL Team: season 7 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
Secrets of Playboy: season 2 (A&E) – Renewed
Secret Celebrity Renovation: season 3 (CBS) – Renewed
Selena + Chef: season 4 (Max) – Renewed
Selling Sunset: season 7 Renewed
Selling The OC: seasons 2 & 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Serpent Queen: season 2 (Starz) – Renewed
Severance: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Sex Lives of College Girls: season 3 (Max) – Renewed
Shark Tank: season 15 (ABC) – Renewed
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Shoresy: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Shrinking: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Silo: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
The Simpsons: seasons 35 and 36 (Fox) – Renewed
Sister Boniface Mysteries: season 3 (BritBox) – Renewed
Slow Horses: season 5 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance: season 18 (Fox) – Renewed
Solar Opposites: season 5 (Hulu) – Renewed
Somebody Feed Phil: season 7 (Netflix) – Renewed
Somebody Somewhere: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Sort Of: season 3 (Max) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
South Park: season 30 (Comedy Central) – Renewed
Squid Game: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Squid Game: The Challenge: season 2 (Netflix) Renewed
Star Trek: Discovery: season 5 (Paramount+) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
Star Trek: Lower Decks: season 5 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Trek: Prodigy: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed (moved to Netflix after being on Paramount+ for season 1)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: season 3 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Starstruck: season 3 (Max) – Renewed
Station 19: season 7 (ABC) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
Stranger Things: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after fifth, and final, season)
Sullivan’s Crossing: season 2 (The CW) – Renewed
Summer House: season 8 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Summer I Turned Pretty: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
Super Pumped: season 2 (Showtime) – Renewed
Superman & Lois: season 4 (The CW) – Cancelled (after fourth, and final, season)
Surface: season 2 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Survivor: season 45 (CBS) – Renewed
S.W.A.T.: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
Sweet Magnolias: season 4 (Netflix) – Renewed
Sweet Tooth: season 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
Tacoma FD: season 4 (TruTV) – Renewed
The Talk: season 14 (CBS) – Renewed
Tamron Hall: season 5 (syndicated) – Renewed
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Tehran: season 3 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tell Me Lies: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
Temptation Island: season 5 (USA Network) – Renewed
Ten-Year-Old Tom: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
The Terminal List: season 2 (Prime Video) – Renewed
That ’90s Show: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
That’s My Jam: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
This Fool: season 2 (Hulu) – Renewed
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: through season 13 (NBC) – Renewed
Too Hot To Handle: season 5 (Netflix) – Renewed
Tokyo Vice: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Top Chef: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed
Tough as Nails: season 6 (CBS) – Renewed
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: season 4 (Nat Geo) – Renewed
The Traitors: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
Transformers: EarthSpark: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Transplant: season 4 (NBC) – Renewed
Trying: season 4 (Apple TV+) – Renewed
Tulsa King: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: season 2 (Disney+) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s The Oval: season 5 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Sistas: season 7 (BET) – Renewed
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: season 4 (Nickelodeon) – Renewed
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Umbrella Academy: season 4 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fourth, and final, season)
Uncoupled: season 2 (moves to Showtime) – Renewed
Unsolved Mysteries: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Upload: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
The Upshaws: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
Vanderpump Rules: season 11 (Bravo) – Renewed
Velma: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Vikings: Valhalla: seasons 3 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a third, and final, season)
The Villains of Valley View: season 2 (Disney Channel/Disney+) – Renewed
Virgin River: season 6 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Voice: season 25 (NBC) – Renewed
Wahl Street: season 2 (Max) – Renewed
Walker: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
The Walking Dead: Dead City : season 2 (AMC) – Renewed
Watch What Happens Live: season 21 (Bravo) – Renewed
The Watcher: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
The Way Home: season 2 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed
We Are Lady Parts: season 2 (Paramount+) – Renewed
Weakest Link: season 3 (NBC) – Renewed
Wednesday: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
We’re Here: season 4 (HBO) – Renewed
What If…?: season 3 (Disney+) – Renewed
What We Do in the Shadows: seasons 6 (FX) – Cancelled (after a sixth, and final, season)
The Wheel of Time: season 3 (Prime Video) – Renewed
When Calls the Heart: season 11 (Hallmark Channel) – Renewed
The White Lotus: season 3 (HBO) – Renewed
Will Trent: season 2 (ABC) – Renewed
Winter House: season 3 (Bravo) – Renewed
Wipeout: season 3 (TBS) – Renewed
The Witcher: season 3 (Netflix) – Renewed
Wolf Like Me: season 2 (Peacock) – Renewed
World’s Funniest Animals: season 4 (The CW) – Renewed
XO, Kitty: season 2 (Netflix) – Renewed
Yellowjackets: season 3 (Showtime) – Renewed
Yellowstone: season 5 (Paramount Network) – Cancelled
Yolo: season 3 (Adult Swim) – Renewed
You: season 5 (Netflix) – Cancelled (after a fifth, and final, season)
You, Me & My Ex : season 2 (TLC) – Renewed
The Young and the Restless: season 51 (CBS) – Renewed
Young Sheldon: season 7 (CBS) – Cancelled (after a seventh, and final, season)
