The 81 Best Asian-American Movies of All Time

Between Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and Always Be My Maybe in recent years, there’s been a surge in Asian-American representation on screens of all sizes. These films are milestones in what has been a long, continuous journey to be seen and heard in theaters and at home, and we celebrate those contemporary hits and everything else that has come before them with the 81 Best Asian-American Movies.

To be Asian-American means a personal identity spread across a coalition of different countries. Under this umbrella is a wide range of Pacific Ocean cultures and histories, countries whose people have also found a new life in the United States. The movies in our guide reflect their experiences, from Korean (Columbus, Minari), Chinese (Saving Face), Singaporean (Shirkers), Japanese (To Be Takei), Filipino (The Debut), Vietnamese (Green Dragon), and more. South Asian-American films included are The Big Sick, The Namesake, and Meet the Patels.

We selected movies where the Asian-American experience drives character and story, or had a significant impact on Asian-American audiences due to its casting, the filmmakers behind it, and for breaking representational ground (Searching, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before). The Asian-American experience is sometimes about traveling to a foreign “home” country, explored in movies like Always Tomorrow in Hong Kong, Go Back to China, and Cavite. And sometimes the experience is about coming to America and becoming citizens, as in Journey From the Fall or Tigertail. These stories start overseas, but are also set and shot in America, so we included those.

The historical landmark films are here, including Chan Is Missing, The Joy Luck Club, and Better Luck Tomorrow. All except for Flower Drum Song: This 1961 musical was the first major Hollywood production to have an Asian-American cast, but it’s also Rotten on the Tomatometer. We included only Fresh movies, with at least 10 reviews, and we ranked them by Certified Fresh films first.

The entries for the 2022 update include Turning Red, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Blue Bayou. With all that said, we present the Best Asian-American Movies of all time!

#1

Minding the Gap (2018)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 107062%
Critics Consensus: Minding the Gap draws on more than a decade of documentary footage to assemble a poignant picture of young American lives that resonates far beyond its onscreen subjects.
Synopsis: Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... [More]
Starring: Bing Liu
Directed By: Bing Liu

#2

Driveways (2019)
99%

#2
Adjusted Score: 102987%
Critics Consensus: Understated yet powerful, Driveways is a character study anchored in fundamental decency -- and a poignant farewell to Brian Dennehy.
Synopsis: A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt's house.... [More]
Starring: Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye, Brian Dennehy, Laurent Rejto
Directed By: Andrew Ahn

#3

Shirkers (2018)
99%

#3
Adjusted Score: 101617%
Critics Consensus: Shirkers uses one woman's interrogation of a pivotal personal disappointment to offer affecting observations on creativity, lost opportunity, and coming to terms with the past.
Synopsis: In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore's first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sandi Tan

#4

Minari (2020)
98%

#4
Adjusted Score: 114394%
Critics Consensus: Led by arresting performances from Steven Yeun and Yeri Han, Minari offers an intimate and heart-wrenching portrait of family and assimilation in 1980s America.
Synopsis: A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas... [More]
Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton
Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

#5

The Big Sick (2017)
98%

#5
Adjusted Score: 121577%
Critics Consensus: Funny, heartfelt, and intelligent, The Big Sick uses its appealing leads and cross-cultural themes to prove the standard romcom formula still has some fresh angles left to explore.
Synopsis: Kumail is a Pakistani comic, who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As... [More]
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
Directed By: Michael Showalter

#6

The Paper Tigers (2020)
98%

#6
Adjusted Score: 100573%
Critics Consensus: The Paper Tigers blends action, comedy, and heart to produce a fresh martial arts movie with plenty of throwback charm.
Synopsis: Three martial artists--notorious in their prime as "the three tigers"--have grown into middle-aged men one kick from a pulled muscle.... [More]
Starring: Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, Jae Suh Park
Directed By: Quoc Bao Tran

#7

The Farewell (2019)
97%

#7
Adjusted Score: 118879%
Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes.
Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More]
Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham
Directed By: Lulu Wang

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 109546%
Critics Consensus: Led by an outstanding Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once lives up to its title with an expertly calibrated assault on the senses.
Synopsis: When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers... [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong
Directed By: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

#9

Columbus (2017)
97%

#9
Adjusted Score: 105521%
Critics Consensus: Wonderfully acted and artfully composed, Columbus balances the clean lines of architecture against the messiness of love, with tenderly moving results.
Synopsis: When a renowned architecture scholar falls suddenly ill during a speaking tour, his son Jin finds himself stranded in Columbus,... [More]
Starring: John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Rory Culkin, Michelle Forbes
Directed By: Kogonada

#10

The Half of It (2020)
97%

#10
Adjusted Score: 103728%
Critics Consensus: For viewers in search of an uncommonly smart, tender, and funny coming-of-age story, The Half of It has everything.
Synopsis: A shy, introverted student helps the school jock woo a girl whom, secretly, they both want.... [More]
Starring: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Enrique Murciano
Directed By: Alice Wu

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 98488%
Critics Consensus: To All the Boys I've Loved Before plays by the teen rom-com rules, but relatable characters and a thoroughly charming cast more than make up for a lack of surprises.
Synopsis: A teenage girl's love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her life.... [More]
Starring: Lana Condor, John Corbett, Noah Centineo, Emilija Baranac
Directed By: Susan Johnson

#12

Lucky Grandma (2019)
96%

#12
Adjusted Score: 99076%
Critics Consensus: Lucky Grandma gives Tsai Chin a long-overdue opportunity to shine in a leading role -- but it's audiences who are the truly fortunate ones.
Synopsis: In New York City's Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side... [More]
Starring: Christine Chang, Wayne Chang, Lyman Chen, Clem Cheung
Directed By: Sasie Sealy

#13

Chan Is Missing (1982)
96%

#13
Adjusted Score: 98688%
Critics Consensus: An entertaining mystery that's also rich in setting and character detail, Chan Is Missing suggests thrilling potential from director/co-writer Wayne Wang.
Synopsis: In this understated comedy from director Wayne Wang, Jo (Wood Moy), a cab driver in San Francisco's Chinatown, and his... [More]
Starring: Wood Moy, Marc Hayashi, Laureen Chew
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#14

Turning Red (2022)
94%

#14
Adjusted Score: 108628%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, humorous, beautifully animated, and culturally expansive, Turning Red extends Pixar's long list of family-friendly triumphs.
Synopsis: In "Turning Red", Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos... [More]
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park
Directed By: Domee Shi

#15

Gook (2017)
94%

#15
Adjusted Score: 97337%
Critics Consensus: From its confrontational title to its striking cinematography, this raw cinematic gem uncompromisingly proves writer/director/actor Justin Chon is a filmmaker to watch.
Synopsis: Eli and Daniel, two Korean American brothers who own a struggling women's shoe store, have an unlikely friendship with 11-year-old... [More]
Starring: Justin Chon, Simone Baker, Curtiss Cook Jr., David So
Directed By: Justin Chon

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 97943%
Critics Consensus: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail transcends its less-than-dramatic trappings to present a gripping real-life legal thriller with far-reaching implications.
Synopsis: Abacus, a small family-run bank, becomes the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Steve James

#17

Be Water (2020)
93%

#17
Adjusted Score: 94273%
Critics Consensus: If Be Water's surface level approach doesn't quite match its subject's depth, it still serves as an appropriate introduction to the almighty Bruce Lee.
Synopsis: Martial arts legend Bruce Lee contends with racism as he tries to land leading roles in Hollywood.... [More]
Starring: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Linda Lee Cadwell
Directed By: Bao Nguyen

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 112991%
Critics Consensus: With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic -- and still effective -- rom-com formula.
Synopsis: Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised... [More]
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#19

Searching (2018)
91%

#19
Adjusted Score: 106779%
Critics Consensus: Searching's timely premise and original execution are further bolstered by well-rounded characters brought to life by a talented cast.
Synopsis: David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides... [More]
Starring: John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La
Directed By: Aneesh Chaganty

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 96731%
Critics Consensus: Sarita Choudhury and Denzel Washington's romantic chemistry lights up the screen in Mississippi Masala, Mira Nair's observant and sexy tale of cultures clashing.
Synopsis: The vibrant cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South are blended and simmered into a rich and fragrant fusion... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Sarita Choudhury, Roshan Seth, Sharmila Tagore
Directed By: Mira Nair

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 94545%
Critics Consensus: Carried by the infectious charms of Ali Wong and Randall Park, Always Be My Maybe takes familiar rom-com beats and cleverly layers in smart social commentary to find its own sweet groove.
Synopsis: Childhood sweethearts have a falling out and don't speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Sasha runs into... [More]
Starring: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Buteau
Directed By: Nahnatchka Khan

#22

To Be Takei (2014)
90%

#22
Adjusted Score: 90349%
Critics Consensus: To Be Takei rests almost entirely on its subject's inherent likability -- and, for the most part, that's more than enough.
Synopsis: Together with his husband Brad, actor-activist George Takei parlays his remarkable acting career and wicked sense of humor into a... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jennifer Kroot, Bill Weber

#23

The Karate Kid (1984)
89%

#23
Adjusted Score: 90821%
Critics Consensus: Utterly predictable and wholly of its time, but warm, sincere, and difficult to resist, due in large part to Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio's relaxed chemistry.
Synopsis: Daniel (Ralph Macchio) moves to Southern California with his mother, Lucille (Randee Heller), but quickly finds himself the target of... [More]
Starring: Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Randee Heller
Directed By: John G. Avildsen

#24

After Yang (2021)
87%

#24
Adjusted Score: 97402%
Critics Consensus: Although its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, After Yang yields rich rewards for those willing to settle into its low-key wavelength.
Synopsis: When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
Directed By: Kogonada

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 89936%
Critics Consensus: Thousand Pieces of Gold's technical deficiencies are handily outweighed by sterling work from a 24-karat cast -- and a story that has a fresh perspective on the American Old West.
Synopsis: Set in the 1880s, this film chronicles the journey of Lalu (Rosalind Chao), a Chinese woman whose financially desperate family... [More]
Starring: Rosalind Chao, Chris Cooper, Dennis Dun, Michael Paul Chan
Directed By: Nancy Kelly

#26

Meet the Patels (2014)
87%

#26
Adjusted Score: 88520%
Critics Consensus: Meet the Patels works on multiple levels, offering an affably entertaining documentary about one man looking for love while posing thoughtful questions about cultural assimilation and modern romance.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Geeta V. Patel follows her brother, Indian-American actor Ravi V. Patel, as he embarks on a quest to find... [More]
Starring: Ravi V. Patel
Directed By: Geeta V. Patel, Ravi V. Patel

#27

Yellow Rose (2019)
87%

#27
Adjusted Score: 90168%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age story with a timely twist, Yellow Rose offers a fresh -- and sweetly rewarding -- perspective on the immigrant experience.
Synopsis: A Filipina teen must decide whether to stay with her family or leave her small Texas town to become a... [More]
Starring: Eva Noblezada, Dale Watson, Princess Punzalan, Lea Salonga
Directed By: Diane Paragas

#28

Ms. Purple (2019)
87%

#28
Adjusted Score: 87976%
Critics Consensus: A finely layered drama with rich visal allure, Ms. Purple sifts sensitively through the emotional wreckage of a broken family.
Synopsis: A karaoke hostess reconnects with her estranged brother, forcing them to enter a period of intense self-reflection as their single... [More]
Starring: Jake Choi, Mark Krenik, Alfredo Tavares, Crystal Lee
Directed By: Justin Chon

#29

Saving Face (2004)
86%

#29
Adjusted Score: 89246%
Critics Consensus: A charming tale of a love affair that overcomes cultural taboos.
Synopsis: Wil (Michelle Krusiec) is a lesbian, but she not dare tell her widowed mother, Hwei-lan (Joan Chen), or her very... [More]
Starring: Michelle Krusiec, Joan Chen, Lynn Chen, Jessica Hecht
Directed By: Alice Wu

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 91989%
Critics Consensus: The Joy Luck Club traces the generational divide, unearthing universal truths while exploring lives through the lens of a specific cultural experience.
Synopsis: In San Francisco, a group of aging Chinese women (Kieu Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lisa Lu) meet regularly to... [More]
Starring: Rosalind Chao, Tamlyn Tomita, France Nuyen, Vivian Wu
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#31

The Namesake (2006)
85%

#31
Adjusted Score: 90716%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious exploration of the immigrant experience with a talented cast that serves the material well.
Synopsis: After moving from Calcutta to New York, members of the Ganguli family maintain a delicate balancing act between honoring the... [More]
Starring: Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Zuleikha Robinson
Directed By: Mira Nair

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 88625%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age story with a uniquely crowd-pleasing touch, Marvelous and the Black Hole transcends its familiar story with fresh direction and charming performances.
Synopsis: A teenage delinquent (Miya Cech) befriends a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional... [More]
Starring: Miya Cech, Leonardo Nam, Kannon, Paulina Lule
Directed By: Kate Tsang

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 84534%
Critics Consensus: A promising work by Lin, the energetic Better Luck Tomorrow is disturbing and thought-provoking.
Synopsis: An accomplished high school student, Ben (Parry Shen) seems to excel at almost everything except winning over his dream girl,... [More]
Starring: Parry Shen, Jason Tobin, Sung Kang, Roger Fan
Directed By: Justin Lin

#34

Tigertail (2020)
81%

#34
Adjusted Score: 86061%
Critics Consensus: Uneven yet revealing, Tigertail offers a well-acted -- and ultimately valuable -- look at the immigrant experience in America.
Synopsis: Years of monotonous work and a loveless marriage turns a once vibrant man into a shell of his former self.... [More]
Starring: Hong-Chi Lee
Directed By: Alan Yang

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 81806%
Critics Consensus: Featuring an attractive young cast, Charlotte mostly shines as a portrait of the sexual frolics and hangups of L.A. Asian twentysomethings.
Synopsis: Michael (Michael Idemoto) and Lori (Eugenia Yuan) have a close relationship that verges on romance. While Michael pines for Lori,... [More]
Starring: Michael Idemoto, Jacqueline Kim, Eugenia Yuan, Matt Westmore
Directed By: Eric Byler

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 81100%
Critics Consensus: Diminishing returns have set in for this trilogy, but To All the Boys: Always and Forever has just enough of the original's effervescent charm to serve as a worthy conclusion.
Synopsis: Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers... [More]
Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur
Directed By: Michael Fimognari

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 79667%
Critics Consensus: The plight of Asian refugees is sensitively rendered, and the movie builds, with the help of Nolte, to a wrenchingly poignant conclusion.
Synopsis: A Vietnamese youth (Damien Nguyen) of mixed race undertakes an arduous journey to the United States to find his American... [More]
Starring: Damien Nguyen, Nick Nolte, Tim Roth, Bai Ling
Directed By: Hans Petter Moland

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 80457%
Critics Consensus: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You may feel like little more than an amiable postscript to its predecessor, but fans of the original should still find this a swoonworthy sequel.
Synopsis: As her relationship with Peter continues to grow, Lara Jean reunites with another recipient of one of her old love... [More]
Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart
Directed By: Michael Fimognari

#39

Blue Bayou (2021)
74%

#39
Adjusted Score: 78739%
Critics Consensus: Blue Bayou can be indelicate in its attempts to tug the heartstrings, but solid acting and a genuinely affecting story make this drama difficult to ignore.
Synopsis: From award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for... [More]
Starring: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Linh Dan Pham
Directed By: Justin Chon

#40

Take Out (2004)
100%

#40
Adjusted Score: 100093%
Critics Consensus: Take Out presents an unvarnished view of one immigrant's experiences as a restaurant deliveryman -- and leaves the audience with plenty of food for thought.
Synopsis: A Chinese immigrant (Charles Jang) in New York works frantically to raise enough money through delivery tips to pay off... [More]
Starring: Charles Jang, Jeng-Hua Yu, Wang-Thye Lee, Justin Wan
Directed By: Shih-Ching Tsou, Sean Baker

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 100592%
Critics Consensus: A simple but engaging look at relationships, I Will Make You Mine brings the Surrogate Valentine trilogy to a fittingly poignant and perceptive close.
Synopsis: Three women wrestle with life's difficulties while confronting their past relationships with the same man.... [More]
Starring: Lynn Chen, Yea-Ming Chen, Goh Nakamura, Ayako Fujitani
Directed By: Lynn Chen

#42

Hollywood Chinese (2007)
100%

#42
Adjusted Score: 80050%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Arthur Dong's documentary Hollywood Chinese pays homage to the first century of the American film industry, as specifically colored... [More]
Starring: Turhan Bey, Joan Chen, Tsai Chin, James Hong
Directed By: Arthur Dong

#43

Happy Cleaners (2019)
100%

#43
Adjusted Score: 58574%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a new landlord comes around, Mr. and Mrs. Choi find their dry cleaning business, Happy Cleaners in Flushing, Queens,... [More]
Starring: Yun Jeong, Yeena Sung, Charles Ryu, Donald Chang
Directed By: Julian Kim, Peter S. Lee

#44

The Donut King (2020)
97%

#44
Adjusted Score: 98578%
Critics Consensus: A documentary that's more than just a sweetly filling treat, The Donut King tells a real-life rags-to-riches story with genuine depth and breadth.
Synopsis: Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy builds a multi-million dollar empire by baking America's favorite pastry -- the donut.... [More]
Starring: Ted Ngoy
Directed By: Alice Gu

#45

In the Family (2011)
97%

#45
Adjusted Score: 97329%
Critics Consensus: In the Family uses one couple's tragedy to examine the legal meaning of parenthood - and make a persuasive argument for a more inclusive approach to family law.
Synopsis: After his partner dies in a car accident, a gay man (Patrick Wang) must fight for custody of the boy... [More]
Starring: Patrick Wang, Sebastian Brodziak, Trevor St. John, Lisa Altomare
Directed By: Patrick Wang

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 97758%
Critics Consensus: Ang Lee's funny and ultimately poignant comedy of manners reveals the filmmaker's skill across genres.
Synopsis: Wai-Tung (Winston Chao) and his boyfriend (Mitchell Lichtenstein) live happily as a gay couple in New York City. Wai-Tung has... [More]
Starring: Winston Chao, May Chin, Mitchell Lichtenstein, Sihung Lung
Directed By: Ang Lee

#47

Spa Night (2016)
96%

#47
Adjusted Score: 97008%
Critics Consensus: In depicting one man's sexual awakening, Spa Night explores the tension between tradition and individuality with tenderness and compassion.
Synopsis: A closeted Korean-American teenager follows his desires and finds more than he bargains for at a Korean spa.... [More]
Starring: Joe Seo, Haerry Kim, Youn Ho Cho, Tae Song
Directed By: Andrew Ahn

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 95013%
Critics Consensus: The Grace Lee Project is a clever, humorous, and personal exploration of identity, ethnic stereotypes, and the oppressive cultural expectations placed on Asian-American women.
Synopsis: When filmmaker Grace Lee discovered that her name is very common among Asian-Americans, she also found out that it carries... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Grace Lee

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 91191%
Critics Consensus: Ham Tran's ambitious film proves to be extremely powerful due to stunning photography and passionate performances.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Diem Lien, Khanh Doan, Kieu Chinh, Long Nguyen
Directed By: Ham Tran

#50

Twinsters (2015)
92%

#50
Adjusted Score: 54790%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A French fashion design student stumbles upon a familiar face on YouTube: her own. Finding the resemblance uncanny, she sends... [More]
Starring: Samantha Futerman, Kanoa Goo
Directed By: Samantha Futerman, Ryan Miyamoto

#51
#51
Adjusted Score: 90541%
Critics Consensus: Three teens contemplate life after high school while singing their hearts out in this fresh musical.
Synopsis: Three friends (Jake Moreno, H.P. Mendoza, L.A. Renigen), all recent high-school graduates, wonder what to do with the rest of... [More]
Starring: Jake Moreno, H.P. Mendoza, L.A. Renigen, Sigrid Sutter
Directed By: Richard Wong

#52
#52
Adjusted Score: 86586%
Critics Consensus: The Search for General Tso digs into the history of a beloved dish and uncovers a heaping helping of powerfully nourishing history along the way.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Ian Cheney explores the origin of a spicy-sweet chicken dish that is a popular item in many of America's... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ian Cheney

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 90365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Comic Hari Kondabolu examines the East Indian cartoon character Apu on the long-running TV series "The Simpsons."... [More]
Starring: Hari Kondabolu, Kal Penn, Whoopi Goldberg, Utkarsh Ambudkar
Directed By: Michael Melamedoff

#54

The Motel (2005)
88%

#54
Adjusted Score: 87544%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age dramedy whose familiar outline is filled in with rewarding empathy and character detail, The Motel marks an impressive feature debut for writer-director Michael Kang.
Synopsis: While shouldering the burden of cleaning his family's sleazy motor inn, 13-year-old Ernest (Jeffrey Chyau) dreams of being a writer.... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Chyau, Sung Kang, Jade Wu, Samantha Futerman
Directed By: Michael Kang

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 84023%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The bond between four brothers transcends their questionable life choices as they come together for a family wedding.... [More]
Starring: Dante Basco, Liza Lapira, Dionysio Basco, Darion Basco
Directed By: Dante Basco

#56

In Between Days (2006)
86%

#56
Adjusted Score: 86443%
Critics Consensus: In Between Days is a moving, artistic slice-of-life indie film.
Synopsis: A lonely teen (Jiseon Kim) falls in love with her only friend (Taegu Andy Kang).... [More]
Starring: Jiseon Kim, Taegu Andy Kang, Bokja Kim, Kim Jina
Directed By: So-yong Kim

#57

Advantageous (2015)
86%

#57
Adjusted Score: 81776%
Critics Consensus: Advantageous transcends obvious budgetary limitations to pose thought-provoking questions about gender roles and family dynamics.
Synopsis: In a future where opulence overshadows economic hardship, Gwen and her daughter Jules try to hold on to their joy.... [More]
Starring: Jacqueline Kim, James Urbaniak, Freya Adams, Ken Jeong
Directed By: Jennifer Phang

#58

Front Cover (2015)
83%

#58
Adjusted Score: 68006%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A growing friendship between a gay New York fashion stylist (Jake Choi) and a rising Beijing actor (James Chen) turns... [More]
Starring: Jake Choi, James Chen, Jennifer Neala Page, Sonia Villani
Directed By: Ray Yeung

#59

Go Back to China (2019)
82%

#59
Adjusted Score: 83122%
Critics Consensus: Uneven but entertaining, Go Back to China puts a refreshing cross-cultural spin on the traditional coming-of-age story arc.
Synopsis: A spoiled rich girl is sent to work for her family's toy business in China after she is cut off... [More]
Starring: Anna Akana, Richard Ng, Lynn Chen, Kelly Hu
Directed By: Emily Ting

#60

Picture Bride (1994)
82%

#60
Adjusted Score: 67143%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After the father of Riyo (Yuki Kudo) dies, she becomes the arranged wife of Matsuji (Akira Takayama), a migrant worker... [More]
Starring: Yuki Kudo, Akira Takayama, Tamlyn Tomita, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Directed By: Kayo Hatta

#61

Today's Special (2009)
81%

#61
Adjusted Score: 80517%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young Manhattan chef rediscovers his passion for life by making Indian food.... [More]
Starring: Dean Winters, Kevin Corrigan, Aasif Mandvi, Jess Weixler
Directed By: David Kaplan

#62

Never Forever (2007)
80%

#62
Adjusted Score: 75341%
Critics Consensus: Smartly constructed by writer-director Gina Kim and brought to life by a strong cast led by Vera Farmiga, Never Forever is an unexpectedly engaging melodrama.
Synopsis: An affair with an immigrant worker allows a woman to find her true self.... [More]
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Ha Jung-woo, David McInnis
Directed By: Kim Jina

#63
#63
Adjusted Score: 80603%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Los Angeles detective (Glenn Corbett) and his Japanese partner (James Shigeta) woo an artist (Victoria Shaw) while solving a... [More]
Starring: Victoria Shaw, Glenn Corbett, James Shigeta, Anna Lee
Directed By: Samuel Fuller

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 79854%
Critics Consensus: Though it may not be as profound as its pacing would suggest, A Thousand Years of Good Prayers delicately examines familial issues in an earnest fashion.
Synopsis: In the wake of his wife's death, Shi (Henry O) leaves his native China to find his estranged daughter, Yilan... [More]
Starring: Henry O, Faye Yu, Vida Ghahremani, Pavel Lychnikoff
Directed By: Wayne Wang

#65
#65
Adjusted Score: 49146%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two young children are left to fend for themselves when their mother disappears.... [More]
Starring: Cindy Cheung, Michael Chen, Crystal Chiu, Stephen Gevedon
Directed By: Tze Chun

#66

Seoul Searching (2015)
75%

#66
Adjusted Score: 75092%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1986, teens attending a government camp for foreign born teenagers have wild experiences.... [More]
Starring: Justin Chon, Jessika Van, Cha In-pyo, Yoo Teo
Directed By: Benson Lee

#67

Documented (2013)
75%

#67
Adjusted Score: 54975%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Journalist Jose Antonio Vargas becomes a crusader for immigration reform.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jose Antonio Vargas, Ann Lupo

#68
#68
Adjusted Score: 78860%
Critics Consensus: The likable leads and subversion of racial stereotypes elevate Harold and Kumar above the typical stoner comedy.
Synopsis: Nerdy accountant Harold (John Cho) and his irrepressible friend, Kumar (Kal Penn), get stoned watching television and find themselves utterly... [More]
Starring: John Cho, Kal Penn, Paula Garcés, Neil Patrick Harris
Directed By: Danny Leiner

#69

Robot Stories (2002)
74%

#69
Adjusted Score: 74979%
Critics Consensus: Although its four stories vary in quality, Robot Stories is still worth a look for Twilight Zone fans.
Synopsis: Four short tales revolve around a couple with a robotic baby, a mother (Wai Ching Ho) with a comatose son,... [More]
Starring: Tamlyn Tomita, James Saito, Wai Ching Ho, Cindy Cheung
Directed By: Greg Pak

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 73847%
Critics Consensus: With Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, writer-director Emily Ting adds a modest yet enjoyable entry to the expatriate rom-com subgenre.
Synopsis: A budding attraction develops between a U.S. expatriate (Bryan Greenberg) and a Chinese-American woman (Jamie Chung) who's visiting Hong Kong... [More]
Starring: Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung, Richard Ng, Sarah Lian
Directed By: Emily Ting

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 74188%
Critics Consensus: While its impact is blunted by an overly reverential approach to its subject, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story remains a reasonably entertaining biopic of the martial arts legend.
Synopsis: Bruce Lee's (Jason Scott Lee) rise begins in Hong Kong, as a young boy receiving traditional Chinese martial arts training.... [More]
Starring: Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly, Robert Wagner, Michael Learned
Directed By: Rob Cohen

#72

Cavite (2005)
73%

#72
Adjusted Score: 72955%
Critics Consensus: A gritty, low-budget thriller, Cavite takes us on a heart-pounding ride through the seedy Filipino underworld.
Synopsis: When Adam (Ian Gamazon), an American with roots in the Philippines, returns to his native land to bury his father,... [More]
Starring: Ian Gamazon, Dominique Gonzalez
Directed By: Ian Gamazon, Neill Dela Llana

#73

The Debut (2001)
71%

#73
Adjusted Score: 70101%
Critics Consensus: Although The Debut offers few surprises, it remains an engaging and well-acted look at the multi-generational immigrant experience.
Synopsis: A Filipino-American teenager (Dante Basco) reluctantly attends the coming-out party his father (Tirso Cruz III) is giving for his sister.... [More]
Starring: Dante Basco, Eddie Garcia, Tirso Cruz III, Gina Alajar
Directed By: Gene Cajayon

#74

Americanish (2021)
71%

#74
Adjusted Score: 29172%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Welcome to America: Where dreams come true...ish. A break from the traditional romantic comedy, Americanish highlights different layers of womanhood... [More]
Starring: David Rasche, George Wendt, Anuja Joshi, Ajay Naidu
Directed By: Iman K. Zawahry

#75

Bad Rap (2016)
70%

#75
Adjusted Score: 56221%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Four Asian-American rappers have to overcome obstacles as they try to make it big.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Salima Koroma

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 71960%
Critics Consensus: Still raunchy, still irreverent, and still hit-and-miss, this Harold & Kumar outing also has a Christmas miracle: The audience gets to see the sweeter side of the duo.
Synopsis: Six years after their last adventure, stoner pals Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) have grown apart and found... [More]
Starring: John Cho, Kal Penn, Neil Patrick Harris, Danneel Harris
Directed By: Todd Strauss-Schulson

#77

Ping Pong Playa (2007)
66%

#77
Adjusted Score: 65521%
Critics Consensus: A gentle, light, kid friendly comedy about a Chinese-American hoopster turned ping pong pro, Playa is a charming but considerable digression from director Jessica Yu's previous works.
Synopsis: A slacker (Jimmy Tsai) must preserve his family's honor by winning a table tennis tournament.... [More]
Starring: Jimmy Tsai, Andrew Yo, Khary Payton
Directed By: Jessica Yu

#78

Linsanity (2013)
65%

#78
Adjusted Score: 65247%
Critics Consensus: Linsanity offers a compelling enough look at its basketball star subject for fans and curious viewers, even if it never really delves below the surface.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Evan Jackson Leong chronicles the rise of basketball star Jeremy Lin, the first man of Chinese/Taiwanese descent to play... [More]
Starring: Daniel Dae Kim, Jeremy Lin, Ming Yao, Landry Fields
Directed By: Evan Leong

#79

Miami Connection (1988)
65%

#79
Adjusted Score: 63606%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Drug dealers get a free tae-kwon-do lesson from a college band called Dragon Sound (Y.K. Kim, Vincent Hirsch, William Ergle).... [More]
Starring: Y.K. Kim, Vincent Hirsch, William Ergle, Maurice Smith
Directed By: Y.K. Kim, Park Woo-sang

#80
#80
Adjusted Score: 33869%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this drama from director Alan Parker, on-the-lam Jack McGurn (Dennis Quaid) flees to Los Angeles and takes a job... [More]
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Tamlyn Tomita, Sab Shimono, Shizuko Hoshi
Directed By: Alan Parker

#81

Green Dragon (2001)
61%

#81
Adjusted Score: 60106%
Critics Consensus: Green Dragon struggles to control its sentimental tendencies, but its flaws are just outweighed by an affecting -- and often overlooked -- perspective on the Vietnam War.
Synopsis: "Green Dragon," set in California in 1975 in a Vietnamese refugee camp, tells the story of Tai Tran (Don Duong),... [More]
Starring: Patrick Swayze, Forest Whitaker, Don Duong, Hiep Thi Le
Directed By: Timothy Linh Bui

