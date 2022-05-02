(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection; Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection.)

The 81 Best Asian-American Movies of All Time

Between Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, and Always Be My Maybe in recent years, there’s been a surge in Asian-American representation on screens of all sizes. These films are milestones in what has been a long, continuous journey to be seen and heard in theaters and at home, and we celebrate those contemporary hits and everything else that has come before them with the 81 Best Asian-American Movies.

To be Asian-American means a personal identity spread across a coalition of different countries. Under this umbrella is a wide range of Pacific Ocean cultures and histories, countries whose people have also found a new life in the United States. The movies in our guide reflect their experiences, from Korean (Columbus, Minari), Chinese (Saving Face), Singaporean (Shirkers), Japanese (To Be Takei), Filipino (The Debut), Vietnamese (Green Dragon), and more. South Asian-American films included are The Big Sick, The Namesake, and Meet the Patels.

We selected movies where the Asian-American experience drives character and story, or had a significant impact on Asian-American audiences due to its casting, the filmmakers behind it, and for breaking representational ground (Searching, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before). The Asian-American experience is sometimes about traveling to a foreign “home” country, explored in movies like Always Tomorrow in Hong Kong, Go Back to China, and Cavite. And sometimes the experience is about coming to America and becoming citizens, as in Journey From the Fall or Tigertail. These stories start overseas, but are also set and shot in America, so we included those.

The historical landmark films are here, including Chan Is Missing, The Joy Luck Club, and Better Luck Tomorrow. All except for Flower Drum Song: This 1961 musical was the first major Hollywood production to have an Asian-American cast, but it’s also Rotten on the Tomatometer. We included only Fresh movies, with at least 10 reviews, and we ranked them by Certified Fresh films first.

The entries for the 2022 update include Turning Red, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Blue Bayou. With all that said, we present the Best Asian-American Movies of all time!

#1 Minding the Gap (2018) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 107062% Critics Consensus: Minding the Gap draws on more than a decade of documentary footage to assemble a poignant picture of young American lives that resonates far beyond its onscreen subjects. Synopsis: Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected... [More] Starring: Bing Liu Directed By: Bing Liu

#3 Shirkers (2018) 99% #3 Adjusted Score: 101617% Critics Consensus: Shirkers uses one woman's interrogation of a pivotal personal disappointment to offer affecting observations on creativity, lost opportunity, and coming to terms with the past. Synopsis: In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore's first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with... In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore's first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sandi Tan

#7 The Farewell (2019) 97% #7 Adjusted Score: 118879% Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More] Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham Directed By: Lulu Wang

#9 Columbus (2017) 97% #9 Adjusted Score: 105521% Critics Consensus: Wonderfully acted and artfully composed, Columbus balances the clean lines of architecture against the messiness of love, with tenderly moving results. Synopsis: When a renowned architecture scholar falls suddenly ill during a speaking tour, his son Jin finds himself stranded in Columbus,... When a renowned architecture scholar falls suddenly ill during a speaking tour, his son Jin finds himself stranded in Columbus,... [More] Starring: John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Rory Culkin, Michelle Forbes Directed By: Kogonada

#16 Abacus: Small Enough to Jail (2016) 93% #16 Adjusted Score: 97943% Critics Consensus: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail transcends its less-than-dramatic trappings to present a gripping real-life legal thriller with far-reaching implications. Synopsis: Abacus, a small family-run bank, becomes the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008... Abacus, a small family-run bank, becomes the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008... [More] Starring: Directed By: Steve James

#17 Be Water (2020) 93% #17 Adjusted Score: 94273% Critics Consensus: If Be Water's surface level approach doesn't quite match its subject's depth, it still serves as an appropriate introduction to the almighty Bruce Lee. Synopsis: Martial arts legend Bruce Lee contends with racism as he tries to land leading roles in Hollywood.... Martial arts legend Bruce Lee contends with racism as he tries to land leading roles in Hollywood.... [More] Starring: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Linda Lee Cadwell Directed By: Bao Nguyen

#19 Searching (2018) 91% #19 Adjusted Score: 106779% Critics Consensus: Searching's timely premise and original execution are further bolstered by well-rounded characters brought to life by a talented cast. Synopsis: David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides... David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon decides... [More] Starring: John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La Directed By: Aneesh Chaganty

#22 To Be Takei (2014) 90% #22 Adjusted Score: 90349% Critics Consensus: To Be Takei rests almost entirely on its subject's inherent likability -- and, for the most part, that's more than enough. Synopsis: Together with his husband Brad, actor-activist George Takei parlays his remarkable acting career and wicked sense of humor into a... Together with his husband Brad, actor-activist George Takei parlays his remarkable acting career and wicked sense of humor into a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jennifer Kroot, Bill Weber

#31 The Namesake (2006) 85% #31 Adjusted Score: 90716% Critics Consensus: An ambitious exploration of the immigrant experience with a talented cast that serves the material well. Synopsis: After moving from Calcutta to New York, members of the Ganguli family maintain a delicate balancing act between honoring the... After moving from Calcutta to New York, members of the Ganguli family maintain a delicate balancing act between honoring the... [More] Starring: Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Zuleikha Robinson Directed By: Mira Nair

#34 Tigertail (2020) 81% #34 Adjusted Score: 86061% Critics Consensus: Uneven yet revealing, Tigertail offers a well-acted -- and ultimately valuable -- look at the immigrant experience in America. Synopsis: Years of monotonous work and a loveless marriage turns a once vibrant man into a shell of his former self.... Years of monotonous work and a loveless marriage turns a once vibrant man into a shell of his former self.... [More] Starring: Hong-Chi Lee Directed By: Alan Yang

#44 The Donut King (2020) 97% #44 Adjusted Score: 98578% Critics Consensus: A documentary that's more than just a sweetly filling treat, The Donut King tells a real-life rags-to-riches story with genuine depth and breadth. Synopsis: Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy builds a multi-million dollar empire by baking America's favorite pastry -- the donut.... Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy builds a multi-million dollar empire by baking America's favorite pastry -- the donut.... [More] Starring: Ted Ngoy Directed By: Alice Gu

#48 The Grace Lee Project (2005) 95% #48 Adjusted Score: 95013% Critics Consensus: The Grace Lee Project is a clever, humorous, and personal exploration of identity, ethnic stereotypes, and the oppressive cultural expectations placed on Asian-American women. Synopsis: When filmmaker Grace Lee discovered that her name is very common among Asian-Americans, she also found out that it carries... When filmmaker Grace Lee discovered that her name is very common among Asian-Americans, she also found out that it carries... [More] Starring: Directed By: Grace Lee

#50 Twinsters (2015) 92% #50 Adjusted Score: 54790% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: A French fashion design student stumbles upon a familiar face on YouTube: her own. Finding the resemblance uncanny, she sends... A French fashion design student stumbles upon a familiar face on YouTube: her own. Finding the resemblance uncanny, she sends... [More] Starring: Samantha Futerman, Kanoa Goo Directed By: Samantha Futerman, Ryan Miyamoto

#52 The Search for General Tso (2014) 90% #52 Adjusted Score: 86586% Critics Consensus: The Search for General Tso digs into the history of a beloved dish and uncovers a heaping helping of powerfully nourishing history along the way. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ian Cheney explores the origin of a spicy-sweet chicken dish that is a popular item in many of America's... Filmmaker Ian Cheney explores the origin of a spicy-sweet chicken dish that is a popular item in many of America's... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ian Cheney

#57 Advantageous (2015) 86% #57 Adjusted Score: 81776% Critics Consensus: Advantageous transcends obvious budgetary limitations to pose thought-provoking questions about gender roles and family dynamics. Synopsis: In a future where opulence overshadows economic hardship, Gwen and her daughter Jules try to hold on to their joy.... In a future where opulence overshadows economic hardship, Gwen and her daughter Jules try to hold on to their joy.... [More] Starring: Jacqueline Kim, James Urbaniak, Freya Adams, Ken Jeong Directed By: Jennifer Phang

#62 Never Forever (2007) 80% #62 Adjusted Score: 75341% Critics Consensus: Smartly constructed by writer-director Gina Kim and brought to life by a strong cast led by Vera Farmiga, Never Forever is an unexpectedly engaging melodrama. Synopsis: An affair with an immigrant worker allows a woman to find her true self.... An affair with an immigrant worker allows a woman to find her true self.... [More] Starring: Vera Farmiga, Ha Jung-woo, David McInnis Directed By: Kim Jina

#67 Documented (2013) 75% #67 Adjusted Score: 54975% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Journalist Jose Antonio Vargas becomes a crusader for immigration reform.... Journalist Jose Antonio Vargas becomes a crusader for immigration reform.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jose Antonio Vargas, Ann Lupo

#72 Cavite (2005) 73% #72 Adjusted Score: 72955% Critics Consensus: A gritty, low-budget thriller, Cavite takes us on a heart-pounding ride through the seedy Filipino underworld. Synopsis: When Adam (Ian Gamazon), an American with roots in the Philippines, returns to his native land to bury his father,... When Adam (Ian Gamazon), an American with roots in the Philippines, returns to his native land to bury his father,... [More] Starring: Ian Gamazon, Dominique Gonzalez Directed By: Ian Gamazon, Neill Dela Llana

#75 Bad Rap (2016) 70% #75 Adjusted Score: 56221% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Four Asian-American rappers have to overcome obstacles as they try to make it big.... Four Asian-American rappers have to overcome obstacles as they try to make it big.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Salima Koroma