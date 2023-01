Golden Globes Best Picture Winners by Tomatometer

Since 1943, the Golden Globes have been celebrating the biggest, brightest, and starriest movies of the year. Now, we’re taking every Golden Globe Best Motion Picture winner — including the categories for Drama, Comedy/Musical, and that brief period of unadulterated hedonism during the 1950s/1960s when Musical and Comedy were separated — and ranking them, with Certified Fresh films first. Lately, we’ve caught up with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin taking home the big two. See all Golden Globes Best Picture winners by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#4 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 99% #4 Adjusted Score: 108978% Critics Consensus: Playing as both an exciting sci-fi adventure and a remarkable portrait of childhood, Steven Spielberg's touching tale of a homesick alien remains a piece of movie magic for young and old. Synopsis: After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... [More] Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#6 Chinatown (1974) 99% #6 Adjusted Score: 104992% Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez Directed By: Roman Polanski

#7 Moonlight (2016) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 121142% Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More] Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes Directed By: Barry Jenkins

#10 The Player (1992) 98% #10 Adjusted Score: 101640% Critics Consensus: Bitingly cynical without succumbing to bitterness, The Player is one of the all-time great Hollywood satires -- and an ensemble-driven highlight of the Altman oeuvre. Synopsis: Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... [More] Starring: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Fred Ward, Whoopi Goldberg Directed By: Robert Altman

#11 Boyhood (2014) 97% #11 Adjusted Score: 109660% Critics Consensus: Epic in technical scale but breathlessly intimate in narrative scope, Boyhood is a sprawling investigation of the human condition. Synopsis: The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... [More] Starring: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater Directed By: Richard Linklater

#18 Babe (1995) 97% #18 Adjusted Score: 100469% Critics Consensus: The rare family-friendly feature with a heart as big as its special effects budget, Babe offers timeless entertainment for viewers of all ages. Synopsis: Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... [More] Starring: James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski, Hugo Weaving, Mary Acres Directed By: Chris Noonan

#27 The Artist (2011) 95% #27 Adjusted Score: 107755% Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare. Synopsis: In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#36 Spartacus (1960) 94% #36 Adjusted Score: 99503% Critics Consensus: Featuring terrific performances and epic action, Kubrick's restored swords-and-sandals epic is a true classic. Synopsis: The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... [More] Starring: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#37 Nomadland (2020) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 111585% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#48 Cabaret (1972) 92% #48 Adjusted Score: 95738% Critics Consensus: Great performances and evocative musical numbers help Cabaret secure its status as a stylish, socially conscious classic. Synopsis: In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... [More] Starring: Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Michael York, Helmut Griem Directed By: Bob Fosse

#50 The Martian (2015) 91% #50 Adjusted Score: 104818% Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott. Synopsis: When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ridley Scott

#51 The Fabelmans (2022) 91% #51 Adjusted Score: 101586% Critics Consensus: Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch. Synopsis: Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... [More] Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#55 The Defiant Ones (1958) 91% #55 Adjusted Score: 96671% Critics Consensus: An advocacy drama that makes its points without belaboring them, The Defiant Ones relies on its clever concept and brilliant performances to repudiate racial prejudice. Synopsis: In 1950s America, members of a chain gang are being transported through the South when their truck crashes. Two of... In 1950s America, members of a chain gang are being transported through the South when their truck crashes. Two of... [More] Starring: Tony Curtis, Sidney Poitier, Theodore Bikel, Charles McGraw Directed By: Stanley Kramer

#57 Tootsie (1982) 90% #57 Adjusted Score: 92990% Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters. Synopsis: New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#59 1917 (2019) 89% #59 Adjusted Score: 114430% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting, immersive, and an impressive technical achievement, 1917 captures the trench warfare of World War I with raw, startling immediacy. Synopsis: During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders.... During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders.... [More] Starring: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott Directed By: Sam Mendes

#61 Amadeus (1984) 89% #61 Adjusted Score: 98692% Critics Consensus: Amadeus' liberties with history may rankle some, but the creative marriage of Miloš Forman and Peter Shaffer yields a divinely diabolical myth of genius and mediocrity, buoyed by inspired casting and Mozart's rapturous music. Synopsis: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... [More] Starring: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Jeffrey Jones, Elizabeth Berridge Directed By: Milos Forman

#62 Rain Man (1988) 89% #62 Adjusted Score: 97286% Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal. Synopsis: When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen Directed By: Barry Levinson

#63 Platoon (1986) 89% #63 Adjusted Score: 98593% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

#64 Ordinary People (1980) 89% #64 Adjusted Score: 96202% Critics Consensus: Robert Redford proves himself a filmmaker of uncommon emotional intelligence with Ordinary People, an auspicious debut that deftly observes the fractioning of a family unit through a quartet of superb performances. Synopsis: Tormented by guilt following the death of his older brother, Buck, in a sailing accident, alienated teenager Conrad Jarrett (Timothy... Tormented by guilt following the death of his older brother, Buck, in a sailing accident, alienated teenager Conrad Jarrett (Timothy... [More] Starring: Donald Sutherland, Timothy Hutton, Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch Directed By: Robert Redford

#67 Oliver! (1968) 89% #67 Adjusted Score: 96164% Critics Consensus: Oliver! transforms Charles Dickens' muckraking novel into a jaunty musical Victorian fairytale, buoyed by Ron Moody's charming star turn and Onna White's rapturous choreography. Synopsis: In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... [More] Starring: Ron Moody, Oliver Reed, Mark Lester, Shani Wallis Directed By: Carol Reed

#71 Gigi (1958) 88% #71 Adjusted Score: 95696% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#74 Dances With Wolves (1990) 87% #74 Adjusted Score: 94630% Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur. Synopsis: A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant Directed By: Kevin Costner

#78 Chicago (2002) 86% #78 Adjusted Score: 94329% Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well. Synopsis: Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... [More] Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah Directed By: Rob Marshall

#80 The Aviator (2004) 86% #80 Adjusted Score: 94622% Critics Consensus: With a rich sense of period detail, The Aviator succeeds thanks to typically assured direction from Martin Scorsese and a strong performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who charts Howard Hughes' descent from eccentric billionaire to reclusive madman. Synopsis: Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#82 Romancing the Stone (1984) 86% #82 Adjusted Score: 88915% Critics Consensus: Romancing the Stone reaches back to the classic Saturday morning serials of old with an action-filled adventure enlivened by the sparkling chemistry between its well-matched leads. Synopsis: A dowdy romantic-adventure writer is hurled into a real-life adventure in the Colombian jungle in order to save her sister,... A dowdy romantic-adventure writer is hurled into a real-life adventure in the Colombian jungle in order to save her sister,... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Danny DeVito, Zack Norman Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#88 Ben-Hur (1959) 85% #88 Adjusted Score: 89188% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#90 Prizzi's Honor (1985) 85% #90 Adjusted Score: 87193% Critics Consensus: Disturbing and sardonic, Prizzi's Honor excels at black comedy because director John Huston and his game ensemble take the farce deadly seriously. Synopsis: For Charley Partanna (Jack Nicholson), life in the Prizzi family is good as long as he honors the wishes of... For Charley Partanna (Jack Nicholson), life in the Prizzi family is good as long as he honors the wishes of... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Turner, Anjelica Huston, Robert Loggia Directed By: John Huston

#93 Bugsy (1991) 84% #93 Adjusted Score: 87352% Critics Consensus: Stylishly scattered, Bugsy offers cinematic homage to the infamous underworld legend, chiefly through a magnetic performance from Warren Beatty in the title role. Synopsis: New York mobster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Warren Beatty) leaves New York City to dip into the glamour of Hollywood, Calif.,... New York mobster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Warren Beatty) leaves New York City to dip into the glamour of Hollywood, Calif.,... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Harvey Keitel, Ben Kingsley Directed By: Barry Levinson

#94 M*A*S*H (1970) 84% #94 Adjusted Score: 88828% Critics Consensus: Bold, timely, subversive, and above all funny, M*A*S*H remains a high point in Robert Altman's distinguished filmography. Synopsis: Based on the novel by Richard Hooker, "M*A*S*H" follows a group of Mobile Army Surgical Hospital officers at they perform... Based on the novel by Richard Hooker, "M*A*S*H" follows a group of Mobile Army Surgical Hospital officers at they perform... [More] Starring: Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Sally Kellerman, Tom Skerritt Directed By: Robert Altman

#97 Atonement (2007) 83% #97 Adjusted Score: 91287% Critics Consensus: Atonement features strong performances, brilliant cinematography, and a unique score. Featuring deft performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley, it's a successful adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. Synopsis: This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan Directed By: Joe Wright

#99 Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 83% #99 Adjusted Score: 86117% Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version. Synopsis: A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More] Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon Directed By: Norman Jewison

#100 Avatar (2009) 82% #100 Adjusted Score: 95527% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#101 Walk the Line (2005) 82% #101 Adjusted Score: 90128% Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch. Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick Directed By: James Mangold

#102 Gentleman's Agreement (1947) 82% #102 Adjusted Score: 93005% Critics Consensus: It occasionally fails to live up to its subject matter -- and is perhaps an 'important' film more than a 'great' one -- but the performances from Gregory Peck and Dorothy McGuire are superb. Synopsis: When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism.... When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism.... [More] Starring: Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire, John Garfield, Celeste Holm Directed By: Elia Kazan

#106 Gladiator (2000) 79% #106 Adjusted Score: 87745% Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#108 Dreamgirls (2006) 79% #108 Adjusted Score: 87064% Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers. Synopsis: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson Directed By: Bill Condon

#111 Green Book (2018) 77% #111 Adjusted Score: 94466% Critics Consensus: Green Book takes audiences on an excessively smooth ride through bumpy subject matter, although Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen's performances add necessary depth. Synopsis: Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who's about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South... Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who's about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South... [More] Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalco Directed By: Peter Farrelly

#115 Midnight Express (1978) 93% #115 Adjusted Score: 94642% Critics Consensus: Raw and unrelenting, Midnight Express is riveting in its realistic depiction of incarceration -- mining pathos from the simple act of enduring hardship. Synopsis: Billy Hayes (Brad Davis) is a young American caught by Turkish police while attempting to smuggle hash out of Istanbul.... Billy Hayes (Brad Davis) is a young American caught by Turkish police while attempting to smuggle hash out of Istanbul.... [More] Starring: Brad Davis, Randy Quaid, John Hurt, Bo Hopkins Directed By: Alan Parker

#120 Arthur (1981) 89% #120 Adjusted Score: 89529% Critics Consensus: Dudley Moore brings a boozy charm to Arthur, a coming of age tale for a wayward millionaire that deploys energetic cast chemistry and spiffy humor to jovial effect. Synopsis: Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... [More] Starring: Dudley Moore, John Gielgud, Liza Minnelli, Geraldine Fitzgerald Directed By: Steve Gordon

#133 The Longest Yard (1974) 77% #133 Adjusted Score: 79138% Critics Consensus: Equal parts tough and funny, and led by a perfectly cast Burt Reynolds, The Longest Yard has an interesting political subtext and an excellent climax -- even if it takes too long to get there. Synopsis: An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... [More] Starring: Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert, Ed Lauter, Michael Conrad Directed By: Robert Aldrich

#136 Forrest Gump (1994) 71% #136 Adjusted Score: 76680% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#137 Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 70% #137 Adjusted Score: 72783% Critics Consensus: On paper, Mrs. Doubtfire might seem excessively broad or sentimental, but Robin Williams shines so brightly in the title role that the end result is difficult to resist. Synopsis: Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein Directed By: Chris Columbus

#140 Babel (2006) 69% #140 Adjusted Score: 76933% Critics Consensus: In Babel, there are no villains, only victims of fate and circumstance. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu weaves four of their woeful stories into this mature and multidimensional film. Synopsis: An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young Moroccan goatherds, a vacationing American couple (Brad... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Gael García Bernal, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Alejandro González Iñárritu

#145 Evita (1996) 64% #145 Adjusted Score: 65351% Critics Consensus: Evita sometimes strains to convince on a narrative level, but the soundtrack helps this fact-based musical achieve a measure of the epic grandeur to which it aspires. Synopsis: Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... [More] Starring: Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce, Jimmy Nail Directed By: Alan Parker

#146 The Turning Point (1977) 63% #146 Adjusted Score: 64451% Critics Consensus: The Turning Point is a handsomely-made resuscitation of Old Hollywood melodramas with a compelling duo at its center, but the formulaic script keeps this story from realizing its symphonic potential. Synopsis: Forced to give up ballet after becoming pregnant, Deedee (Shirley MacLaine) moved from New York to Oklahoma to raise a... Forced to give up ballet after becoming pregnant, Deedee (Shirley MacLaine) moved from New York to Oklahoma to raise a... [More] Starring: Shirley MacLaine, Anne Bancroft, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Leslie Browne Directed By: Herbert Ross