Golden Globes Best Picture Winners by Tomatometer

Since 1943, the Golden Globes have been celebrating the biggest, brightest, and starriest movies of the year. Now, we’re taking every Golden Globe Best Motion Picture winner — including the categories for Drama, Comedy/Musical, and that brief period of unadulterated hedonism during the 1950s/1960s when Musical and Comedy were separated — and ranking them, with Certified Fresh films first. Lately, we’ve caught up with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin taking home the big two. See all Golden Globes Best Picture winners by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#6 Chinatown (1974) 99% #6 Adjusted Score: 104992% Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez Directed By: Roman Polanski

#7 Moonlight (2016) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 121142% Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More] Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes Directed By: Barry Jenkins

#11 Boyhood (2014) 97% #11 Adjusted Score: 109660% Critics Consensus: Epic in technical scale but breathlessly intimate in narrative scope, Boyhood is a sprawling investigation of the human condition. Synopsis: The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... The joys and pitfalls of growing up are seen through the eyes of a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his... [More] Starring: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater Directed By: Richard Linklater

#18 Babe (1995) 97% #18 Adjusted Score: 100469% Critics Consensus: The rare family-friendly feature with a heart as big as its special effects budget, Babe offers timeless entertainment for viewers of all ages. Synopsis: Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his... [More] Starring: James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski, Hugo Weaving, Mary Acres Directed By: Chris Noonan

#37 Nomadland (2020) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 111585% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#50 The Martian (2015) 91% #50 Adjusted Score: 104818% Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott. Synopsis: When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ridley Scott

#51 The Fabelmans (2022) 91% #51 Adjusted Score: 101586% Critics Consensus: Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch. Synopsis: Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... [More] Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#57 Tootsie (1982) 90% #57 Adjusted Score: 92990% Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters. Synopsis: New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#61 Amadeus (1984) 89% #61 Adjusted Score: 98692% Critics Consensus: Amadeus' liberties with history may rankle some, but the creative marriage of Miloš Forman and Peter Shaffer yields a divinely diabolical myth of genius and mediocrity, buoyed by inspired casting and Mozart's rapturous music. Synopsis: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... [More] Starring: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Jeffrey Jones, Elizabeth Berridge Directed By: Milos Forman

#62 Rain Man (1988) 89% #62 Adjusted Score: 97286% Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal. Synopsis: When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen Directed By: Barry Levinson

#63 Platoon (1986) 89% #63 Adjusted Score: 98593% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

#67 Oliver! (1968) 89% #67 Adjusted Score: 96164% Critics Consensus: Oliver! transforms Charles Dickens' muckraking novel into a jaunty musical Victorian fairytale, buoyed by Ron Moody's charming star turn and Onna White's rapturous choreography. Synopsis: In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, 9-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester)... [More] Starring: Ron Moody, Oliver Reed, Mark Lester, Shani Wallis Directed By: Carol Reed

#71 Gigi (1958) 88% #71 Adjusted Score: 95696% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#78 Chicago (2002) 86% #78 Adjusted Score: 94329% Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well. Synopsis: Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... [More] Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah Directed By: Rob Marshall

#88 Ben-Hur (1959) 85% #88 Adjusted Score: 89188% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#93 Bugsy (1991) 84% #93 Adjusted Score: 87352% Critics Consensus: Stylishly scattered, Bugsy offers cinematic homage to the infamous underworld legend, chiefly through a magnetic performance from Warren Beatty in the title role. Synopsis: New York mobster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Warren Beatty) leaves New York City to dip into the glamour of Hollywood, Calif.,... New York mobster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel (Warren Beatty) leaves New York City to dip into the glamour of Hollywood, Calif.,... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Harvey Keitel, Ben Kingsley Directed By: Barry Levinson

#97 Atonement (2007) 83% #97 Adjusted Score: 91287% Critics Consensus: Atonement features strong performances, brilliant cinematography, and a unique score. Featuring deft performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley, it's a successful adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. Synopsis: This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan Directed By: Joe Wright

#100 Avatar (2009) 82% #100 Adjusted Score: 95527% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... James Cameron's Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar", returns to theaters September 23 in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range. On... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#102 Gentleman's Agreement (1947) 82% #102 Adjusted Score: 93005% Critics Consensus: It occasionally fails to live up to its subject matter -- and is perhaps an 'important' film more than a 'great' one -- but the performances from Gregory Peck and Dorothy McGuire are superb. Synopsis: When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism.... When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism.... [More] Starring: Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire, John Garfield, Celeste Holm Directed By: Elia Kazan

#106 Gladiator (2000) 79% #106 Adjusted Score: 87745% Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#120 Arthur (1981) 89% #120 Adjusted Score: 89529% Critics Consensus: Dudley Moore brings a boozy charm to Arthur, a coming of age tale for a wayward millionaire that deploys energetic cast chemistry and spiffy humor to jovial effect. Synopsis: Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... [More] Starring: Dudley Moore, John Gielgud, Liza Minnelli, Geraldine Fitzgerald Directed By: Steve Gordon

#133 The Longest Yard (1974) 77% #133 Adjusted Score: 79138% Critics Consensus: Equal parts tough and funny, and led by a perfectly cast Burt Reynolds, The Longest Yard has an interesting political subtext and an excellent climax -- even if it takes too long to get there. Synopsis: An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... [More] Starring: Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert, Ed Lauter, Michael Conrad Directed By: Robert Aldrich

#145 Evita (1996) 64% #145 Adjusted Score: 65351% Critics Consensus: Evita sometimes strains to convince on a narrative level, but the soundtrack helps this fact-based musical achieve a measure of the epic grandeur to which it aspires. Synopsis: Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... [More] Starring: Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce, Jimmy Nail Directed By: Alan Parker