(Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Every Steven Spielberg Movie Ranked by Tomatometer

A box office success out of the gate (at 16, he shot a movie for $500 and sold $501 in tickets), Steven Spielberg has toiled in what must be the world’s funnest imaginary sandbox, on his way to becoming the most successful movie director ever. From the depths of his talent, we’ve gotten dashing adventurer archaeologists (Indiana Jones), far-away visitors(E.T.), hungry hungry dinos (Jurassic Park and sequel), and maturing insight into some dark moments of recent history (Schindler’s List, The Post). For his latest, Spielberg looks to his own past, creating a semi-autobiographical portrait of the artist as a young man in The Fabelmans.

Sure, his movies transcend generations — but how do they stack against each on the Tomatometer, piled up like so much mashed potatoes? We’re ranking all of the Steven Spielberg movies from lowest to highest, and finding out. —Alex Vo

#1 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 99% 72% #1 Adjusted Score: 108869% Critics Consensus: Playing as both an exciting sci-fi adventure and a remarkable portrait of childhood, Steven Spielberg's touching tale of a homesick alien remains a piece of movie magic for young and old. Synopsis: After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... [More] Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#3 Jaws (1975) 97% 90% #3 Adjusted Score: 104765% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#9 West Side Story (2021) 91% 86% #9 Adjusted Score: 107452% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it. Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#12 Lincoln (2012) 89% 80% #12 Adjusted Score: 100187% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#13 Duel (1971) 89% 84% #13 Adjusted Score: 89830% Critics Consensus: Duel makes brilliant use of its simple premise, serving up rock-solid genre thrills while heralding the arrival of a generational talent behind the lens. Synopsis: David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a mild mannered electronics salesman, is driving cross-country on a two-lane highway when he encounters an... David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a mild mannered electronics salesman, is driving cross-country on a two-lane highway when he encounters an... [More] Starring: Dennis Weaver, Tim Herbert, Charles Seel, Eddie Firestone Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#14 The Post (2017) 88% 73% #14 Adjusted Score: 107749% Critics Consensus: The Post's period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast. Synopsis: Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#19 Munich (2005) 78% 83% #19 Adjusted Score: 86131% Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching. Synopsis: After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Geoffrey Rush, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#20 Amistad (1997) 77% 79% #20 Adjusted Score: 80006% Critics Consensus: Heartfelt without resorting to preachiness, Amistad tells an important story with engaging sensitivity and absorbing skill. Synopsis: In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads... In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, Nigel Hawthorne Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#25 The BFG (2016) 74% 57% #25 Adjusted Score: 91730% Critics Consensus: The BFG minimizes the darker elements of Roald Dahl's classic in favor of a resolutely good-natured, visually stunning, and largely successful family-friendly adventure. Synopsis: Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... [More] Starring: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#28 The Color Purple (1985) 76% 94% #28 Adjusted Score: 77719% Critics Consensus: It might have been better served by a filmmaker with a deeper connection to the source material, but The Color Purple remains a worthy, well-acted adaptation of Alice Walker's classic novel. Synopsis: An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African-American woman living in the South... An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African-American woman living in the South... [More] Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#29 Always (1989) 65% 60% #29 Adjusted Score: 66082% Critics Consensus: Its central romance takes occasional dives into excessive sentimentality, but Always otherwise flies high thanks to director Steven Spielberg's rousing feel for adventure. Synopsis: Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... [More] Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, Brad Johnson, John Goodman Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#30 The Terminal (2004) 61% 74% #30 Adjusted Score: 68818% Critics Consensus: The Terminal transcends its flaws through the sheer virtue of its crowd-pleasing message and a typically solid star turn from Tom Hanks. Synopsis: When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#33 1941 (1979) 44% 48% #33 Adjusted Score: 44998% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's attempt at screwball comedy collapses under a glut of ideas, confusing an unwieldy scope for a commensurate amount of guffaws. Synopsis: After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... [More] Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Lorraine Gary, Ned Beatty Directed By: Steven Spielberg