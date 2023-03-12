Oscar Winners 2023: Full List of the 95th Academy Awards Winners

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live on ABC starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, and Elvis have dominated this awards season, but as we all know, anything can happen on Oscar night. Follow along as we update the winners list throughout the night, and if you haven’t already, don’t forget to download and print our Oscar ballot so you can keep track of all the winners at home!

Read on for our full list of the 95th Academy Awards winners.

BEST PICTURE

DIRECTING

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

SOUND

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

COSTUME DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

PRODUCTION DESIGN

FILM EDITING

VISUAL EFFECTS

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

SHORT FILM (LIVE-ACTION)

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.