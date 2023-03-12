Trophy Talk

Oscar Winners 2023: Full List of the 95th Academy Awards Winners

Who will take home the hardware? Follow along as we update our list with all the winners throughout the night.

March 12, 2023

Ke Huy Quan accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Academy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live on ABC starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, and Elvis have dominated this awards season, but as we all know, anything can happen on Oscar night. Follow along as we update the winners list throughout the night, and if you haven’t already, don’t forget to download and print our Oscar ballot so you can keep track of all the winners at home!

Read on for our full list of the 95th Academy Awards winners.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

The Banshees of Inisherin
96%

Avatar: The Way of Water
76%

Elvis
77%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

The Fabelmans
92%

Tár
91%

Triangle of Sadness
72%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

Women Talking
90%

DIRECTING


Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin


Todd Field

Tàr


Dan Kwan

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans


Ruben Östlund

Triangle of Sadness

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE


Ana de Armas

Blonde


Cate Blanchett

TÁR


Andrea Riseborough

To Leslie


Michelle Williams

The Fablemans


Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE


Austin Butler

Elvis


Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin


Brendan Fraser

The Whale


Bill Nighy

Living


Paul Mescal

Aftersun

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE


Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Hong Chau

The Whale


Kerry Condon

The Banshees of Inisherin


Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All at Once

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE


Judd Hirsch

The Fabelmans


Brendan Gleeson

The Banshees of Inisherin


Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin


Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees of Inisherin
96%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

The Fabelmans
92%

Tár
91%

Triangle of Sadness
72%

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
92%

Living
96%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

Women Talking
90%

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
98%

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
95%

Turning Red
95%

The Sea Beast
94%

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
97%

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
95%

All That Breathes
99%

A House Made of Splinters
97%

Fire of Love
98%

Navalny
99%

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

Argentina, 1985
95%

Close
91%

EO
96%

The Quiet Girl
96%

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Babylon
56%

The Banshees of Inisherin
96%

The Fabelmans
92%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Lift Me Up”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

“This Is a Life”

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

“Naatu Naatu”

RRR
95%

“Applause”

Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand”

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

SOUND

The Batman
85%

Avatar: The Way of Water
76%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

Elvis
77%

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

The Batman
85%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

Elvis
77%

The Whale
65%

COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon
56%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

Elvis
77%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
94%

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Empire of Light
45%

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
59%

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

Elvis
77%

Tár
91%

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Babylon
56%

Avatar: The Way of Water
76%

The Fabelmans
92%

Elvis
77%

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

FILM EDITING

The Banshees of Inisherin
96%

Elvis
77%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Tár
91%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front
90%

The Batman
85%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

Avatar: The Way of Water
76%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

SHORT FILM (LIVE-ACTION)

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

