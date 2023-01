AND THE TOMATO GOES TO…

Welcome to RT’s 24th Annual Golden Tomato Awards, honoring the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2022. Theaters were fully back and ready for business, just as streaming and television continued to up the entertainment ante. Audiences were expected to keep up, so whether you’re in the thick of your calendars or you’re looking back to see what you missed, these are the highest-rated series and movies of 2022.

Best-Reviewed Movies/TV

Fan Favorites

Best-Reviewed Movies by Genre

Best-Reviewed Series by Genre

How it works