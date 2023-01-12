Best Action & Adventure Movies 2022

For the best action shots of the year, there was no choice but to strap in and feel the danger zone crawl up your spine with Top Gun: Maverick. The Northman and The Woman King flipped pages in history books on the tip of a blade, just as RRR got creative with India’s past for a riduclously rousing romp. The Lost City was lighter fare if you could find it, Beast was a genre throwback, and Ambulance got Michael Bay his best reviews since The Rock.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#3 The Northman (2022) 89% #3 Adjusted Score: 102725% Critics Consensus: A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, The Northman finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style. Synopsis: The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for... The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for... [More] Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke Directed By: Robert Eggers