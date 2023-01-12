Best Movies 2022

It was a long delay for takeoff but Top Gun: Maverick is why we love the blockbuster experience: Exhilirating action with big emotional stakes and an on-your-feet sunset ending. As for the rest of the top 10, writer/director Martin McDonaugh went back to his roots for the stout-dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, co-starring Colin Farrell (also in The Batman, by the way). In this universe, Everything Everywhere All At Once became the sci-fi/fantasy/action/romance/comedy that could. You couldn’t ask for more diversity in animation, with the high-spirited Turning Red, the dark musical Pinocchio, and the sweet and poignant hybrid Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. And in 2022, love had lots to do with it, from a mother’s grief and crusade (Till) to a pregnant teenager facing harrowing choices (Happening) and one hot quixotic couple (Fire of Love).

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#8 Fire of Love (2022) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 103779% Critics Consensus: Whether as a story of one couple's quixotic quest or simply a stunning collection of nature footage, Fire of Love burns bright. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More] Starring: Miranda July Directed By: Sara Dosa

#10 Till (2022) 98% #10 Adjusted Score: 103587% Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#12 Prey (2022) 93% #12 Adjusted Score: 102835% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#13 The Northman (2022) 89% #13 Adjusted Score: 102725% Critics Consensus: A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, The Northman finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style. Synopsis: The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for... The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for... [More] Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke Directed By: Robert Eggers

#14 X (2022) 94% #14 Adjusted Score: 101801% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West

#16 The Janes (2022) 100% #16 Adjusted Score: 101617% Critics Consensus: Frighteningly timely and powerfully persuasive, The Janes offers a unique opportunity to look back at a pivotal chapter in American history through the eyes of those who helped define it. Synopsis: In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago. Seven women were arrested and... In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago. Seven women were arrested and... [More] Starring: Directed By: Tia Lessin, Emma Pildes

#17 Descendant (2022) 100% #17 Adjusted Score: 101656% Critics Consensus: Descendant serves as a fantastically compelling example of how history can be reclaimed -- and a stirring tribute to a resilient community. Synopsis: Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown ("The Order of Myths", "The Great Invisible") returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document... Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown ("The Order of Myths", "The Great Invisible") returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document... [More] Starring: Directed By: Margaret Brown

#18 No Bears (2022) 100% #18 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No Bears bears witness to Jafar Panahi's incisive filmmaking while urging viewers to examine the complex layers of a deceptively simple story: a man oppressed and suppressed by his country. Synopsis: NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... [More] Starring: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#19 Navalny (2022) 99% #19 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Navalny is a documentary that's as gripping as any thriller -- but the real-life fight against authoritarianism that it details is deadly serious. Synopsis: Shot as the story unfolded, NAVALNY is a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in... Shot as the story unfolded, NAVALNY is a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in... [More] Starring: Alexei Navalny Directed By: Daniel Roher

#20 All That Breathes (2022) 100% #20 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: A poetic tribute to tenacity, All That Breathes uses two brothers' tireless efforts to make a broader point about finding triumph within tragedy. Synopsis: In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shaunak Sen

#23 Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues (2022) 100% #23 Adjusted Score: 101101% Critics Consensus: A fitting tribute to a titan of American music, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues honors its subject by letting him tell his story in his own words. Synopsis: "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of... "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of... [More] Starring: Louis Armstrong Directed By: Sacha Jenkins

#24 Nothing Compares (2022) 99% #24 Adjusted Score: 101291% Critics Consensus: A moving look at Sinéad O'Connor's remarkable life and career, Nothing Compares is enriching viewing whether or not you're a fan of her work. Synopsis: NOTHING COMPARES is the story of Sinéad O'Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in... NOTHING COMPARES is the story of Sinéad O'Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in... [More] Starring: Shuihada' Davitt Directed By: Kathryn Ferguson