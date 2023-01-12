Best Wide Release Movies 2022

Unsurprisingly, most of the top 10 in the Best Movies overall category, from Top Gun: Maverick to The Batman and Banshees and all the everythings and everywheres in-between, show up here. Then there’s high-caliber action epics like The Woman King and The Northman, as well as a thriller with something to say in Emily the Criminal. And shout-out to director Ti West, who gets two movies on this list overall: X and Pearl.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#6 Till (2022) 98% #6 Adjusted Score: 103587% Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#8 The Northman (2022) 89% #8 Adjusted Score: 102725% Critics Consensus: A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, The Northman finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style. Synopsis: The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for... The Northman is an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for... [More] Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke Directed By: Robert Eggers

#9 X (2022) 94% #9 Adjusted Score: 101801% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West

#12 Tár (2022) 91% #12 Adjusted Score: 100597% Critics Consensus: Led by the soaring melody of Cate Blanchett's note-perfect performance, Tár riffs brilliantly on the discordant side of fame-fueled power. Synopsis: From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.... From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer Directed By: Todd Field

#14 Nope (2022) 83% #14 Adjusted Score: 99702% Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal. Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... [More] Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott Directed By: Jordan Peele

#18 Bros (2022) 89% #18 Adjusted Score: 96649% Critics Consensus: Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation -- and just as importantly, it's a whole bunch of fun to watch. Synopsis: Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling... Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling... [More] Starring: Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund Directed By: Nicholas Stoller