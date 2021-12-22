Spider-Man

(Photo by Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Spider-Man Movies Ranked (Including Venom)

Spider-Man swung into theaters in 2002, cementing Marvel Comics as a viable player in the superhero movie arena, which had been dominated by DC with Superman and Batman. And though 2000’s X-Men felt the need to modernize its team, Spider-Man fully embraced its classical roots, down to the iconic outfit. That’s because director Sam Raimi was a lifelong fan who fully knew how to navigate and celebrate Spidey, from the relatable morality at the core of Peter Parker (played by Tobey Maguire) and the shattering death of his Uncle Ben, to his stormy relationship with Mary Jane and those workplace shenanigans with hard-ass newspaper boss J. Jonah Jameson, and finally Parker’s iconic battle with the Green Goblin, whose son just happens to be Peter’s best friend.

Spider-Man arguably fights the greatest rogues gallery in all of Marveldom, and they certainly got their due on-screen in the Raimi trilogy. Doctor Octopus gets his tentacles all over Spider-Man 2, while Sandman, Venom, and junior Goblin stack the cast in Spider-Man 3. Though a box office hit like the others, Spider-Man 3‘s tepid critical and fan response was enough to kill the momentum on continuing the series.

In 2012, Spider-Man was rebooted with The Amazing Spider-Man, with Andrew Garfield as Parker. The film sought to bring in the pre-Mary Jane flame, Gwen Stacy, and pitted Spider-Man against another classic villain, The Lizard, as director Marc Webb developed a more realistic portrayal of Peter’s world, as opposed to Raimi’s comic-book overtone. The second Amazing Spider-Man fell for the too-many-villains trap (we had Electro, Green Goblin, and Rhino), and the franchise shut down again.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe in full motion, Marvel Studios was able to negotiate a deal with Sony, which holds the theatrical rights to Spider-Man, to get the character to jump to the MCU. Thus, Tom Holland made his debut in 2016 for the centerpiece battle in Captain America: Civil War, before starring in his own celebrated film, Spider-Man: Homecoming one year later.

It’s been good times for Spidey fans ever since, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (the animated blockbuster that brings Miles Morales into the fold), Spider-Man: Far From Home, and No Way Home. Even his bad guys have reason to celebrate: Critics may not have loved 2018’s Venom, but audiences sure did. And Tom Hardy clearly does as well, as he returned as Eddie Brock for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Now, we’re ranking all Spider-Man and Venom movies by Tomatometer!

#11

Venom (2018)
30%

#11
Adjusted Score: 52042%
Critics Consensus: Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways - chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.
Synopsis: Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 64602%
Critics Consensus: While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest installment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters.
Synopsis: Confident in his powers as Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) embraces his new role as a hero and spends time... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan
Directed By: Marc Webb

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 71415%
Critics Consensus: A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original's odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise's sillier side.
Synopsis: Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris
Directed By: Andy Serkis

#8

Spider-Man 3 (2007)
63%

#8
Adjusted Score: 73589%
Critics Consensus: Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn't quite as refined as the first two.
Synopsis: Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and M.J. (Kirsten Dunst) seem to finally be on the right track in their complicated relationship,... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 85803%
Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man.
Synopsis: Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary
Directed By: Marc Webb

#6

Spider-Man (2002)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 97292%
Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire.
Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 118615%
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 120937%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#3

Spider-Man 2 (2004)
93%

#3
Adjusted Score: 103406%
Critics Consensus: Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, this is a nimble sequel that improves upon the original.
Synopsis: When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 112613%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 121224%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

biopic ViacomCBS rt archives mission: impossible Classic Film movies screenings anthology Emmys hist Countdown IFC Films Holiday marvel cinematic universe Arrowverse basketball documentaries scene in color Sneak Peek Black Mirror PaleyFest anime Comic-Con@Home 2021 blockbuster hispanic Disney boxoffice RT21 Rock Nickelodeon live event Walt Disney Pictures travel cancelled television AMC Plus foreign sitcom Polls and Games critics talk show binge laika Starz Spring TV award winner Hear Us Out festivals best Pirates Cartoon Network Warner Bros. Oscars miniseries IFC rotten movies we love Hulu Bravo jurassic park vampires FX on Hulu space Certified Fresh slasher satire CW Seed 20th Century Fox GoT rt labs mutant Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt diversity Sundance Now unscripted WGN werewolf Horror war Country Hallmark Marvel Studios PlayStation 2018 Cannes LGBTQ royal family Elton John Peacock toronto news Logo FOX 2017 Baby Yoda Fox Searchlight Music Marvel Television Reality Competition Lucasfilm dark Extras ratings Spectrum Originals fresh Image Comics docudrama Captain marvel tv talk Western Best and Worst 007 hidden camera HBO art house First Reviews Film DGA aliens suspense Ovation Prime Video YA nature LGBT Trivia young adult Apple TV+ remakes know your critic comics twilight Ellie Kemper deadpool kids Nat Geo mockumentary singing competition Dark Horse Comics canceled TV shows Syfy telelvision Musical Broadway Quiz strong female leads Amazon Studios cancelled Netflix TCA Awards 2019 facebook romance action-comedy Sony Pictures comic book movies saw Set visit Election canceled franchise BBC The Witch heist movie Photos dogs transformers BBC One blaxploitation Turner Classic Movies comic book movie popular Infographic Calendar quibi biography versus Sundance TV adventure festival italian latino films razzies king kong Academy Awards nfl Animation USA Network psycho Columbia Pictures 4/20 justice league classics pirates of the caribbean American Society of Cinematographers dramedy Pixar Rocketman Comics on TV obituary fast and furious 2015 black comedy target Kids & Family cinemax Disney streaming service National Geographic The Purge what to watch rt labs critics edition crime thriller Emmy Nominations Binge Guide doctor who Song of Ice and Fire SDCC Nominations book adaptation NBC south america batman james bond Turner french E3 Britbox Showtime Amazon CBS All Access The Walking Dead australia MTV criterion cancelled TV series Adult Swim directors VOD crime drama Pride Month Star Wars mcc Trailer Discovery Channel reviews HBO Go women venice genre Mary poppins The CW Shudder screen actors guild 2021 rotten docuseries richard e. Grant cats Mary Tyler Moore Black History Month Esquire new york BAFTA blockbusters Creative Arts Emmys rom-coms Hallmark Christmas movies serial killer book TCA TIFF GIFs green book Pop joker dexter 90s First Look YouTube Rom-Com sopranos TNT Fox News Rocky Food Network Mary Poppins Returns kaiju cartoon trailers Biopics Masterpiece posters kong VH1 IMDb TV TV Comedy all-time Legendary science fiction international YouTube Premium christmas movies RT History A24 OneApp black VICE Year in Review comedies Neflix DC Universe live action Amazon Prime Video Spike free movies Television Academy ABC Family hollywood children's TV universal monsters Thanksgiving Mystery ABC Signature Women's History Month Winter TV 79th Golden Globes Awards Paramount Network politics DirecTV robots leaderboard romantic comedy Tokyo Olympics halloween stand-up comedy wonder woman Pet Sematary animated ITV comiccon X-Men Writers Guild of America Exclusive Video ESPN Brie Larson TruTV TV renewals worst 73rd Emmy Awards stop motion SXSW Universal revenge spinoff Sci-Fi adenture TV movies Mindy Kaling Hollywood Foreign Press Association Film Festival prank period drama scorecard Crackle Watching Series worst movies a nightmare on elm street child's play 21st Century Fox Box Office new star wars movies series dreamworks Tarantino japanese supernatural legend 72 Emmy Awards sports Tumblr Ghostbusters marvel comics game of thrones The Walt Disney Company television Paramount Plus Marathons monster movies casting movie FX Apple TV Plus OWN godzilla Endgame APB aapi golden globes breaking bad Valentine's Day Podcast 1990s Comic Book stoner Shondaland Musicals teaser crime jamie lee curtis natural history PBS Instagram Live Fantasy TCA Winter 2020 harry potter The Academy parents Winners Schedule independent reboot 2016 CBS elevated horror GLAAD History Fall TV Amazon Prime HFPA NYCC streaming movies Lionsgate zombie 45 based on movie Heroines trophy ID MSNBC FXX USA name the review dceu sag awards olympics Cosplay adaptation Super Bowl YouTube Red CMT CNN archives political drama discovery psychological thriller Teen scary zombies medical drama renewed TV shows hispanic heritage month DC Comics zero dark thirty Interview toy story superhero Awards Tour San Diego Comic-Con 71st Emmy Awards documentary spanish technology NBA comic halloween tv 2020 Summer finale mob New York Comic Con spider-verse game show WarnerMedia spy thriller nbcuniversal Lifetime Christmas movies A&E HBO Max Alien TCM Martial Arts superman Holidays BBC America Superheroes BET Awards cults E! slashers thriller spain Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cooking Character Guide Opinion feel good video Apple Star Trek spider-man The Arrangement true crime cancelled TV shows historical drama police drama lord of the rings king arthur Superheroe TCA 2017 Mudbound DC streaming service Travel Channel Red Carpet TV One Acorn TV President scary movies Chernobyl Pacific Islander cars crossover See It Skip It vs. Drama golden globe awards Crunchyroll Avengers spanish language Trophy Talk video on demand debate Awards theme song Premiere Dates Disney Plus AMC Grammys Tubi die hard ghosts boxing Universal Pictures TV Land Family SundanceTV composers new zealand Disney Channel social media Lifetime indiana jones Reality chucky emmy awards Vudu TLC asian-american Sundance sequels streaming 24 frames gangster indie Epix Comedy Central football Stephen King Tomatazos Toys El Rey critic resources Action Fargo Funimation dragons ABC Pop TV Marvel japan comic books 99% Freeform Video Games TBS witnail MCU 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Anna Paquin concert Netflix Christmas movies Wes Anderson Christmas dc 93rd Oscars Paramount Disney+ Disney Plus disaster high school sequel Television Critics Association cops BET
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy